Nobel Peace Prize Goes to Venezuela’s Racist-Fascist U.S. Agent

10 October 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

Maria Corina Machado, winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, dedicated her prize to Trump, who is a co-conspirator and is the main armaments-supplier to Israel’s genocide against the Gazans, and she too supports Israel’s war against the Gazans. She is a member of one of Venezuela’s three oligarchic families, and has long been striving to become Venezuela’s President, but is best known as having advocated for her fellow far-right politicians whom the U.S. Government has been backing to be Venezuela’s President, Juan Guido and Leopoldo Lopez. An excellent and comprehensive article about Venezuela’s three oligarchic families’ U.S.-backed efforts to take control over Venezuela’s Government so as to be able to skim that country’s natural resources in partnership with America’s billionaires, was Brandon Turbeville’s 15 June 2017 “What The Hell Is Happening In Venezuela?”. He quotes there extensively from Eva Golinger’s 25 February 2015 “US Aggression Against Venezuela: Fact, Not Fiction”. Another article pertains especially to Machado: Maria Paez Viktor’s 2 August 2024 “Venezuela: An Attempted Coup By Any Other Name”. It reported:

Millions of eligible voters cast their electronic ballots before the presence of more than 635 international witnesses including electoral experts of the United Nations, the African Union, and electoral staff of 65 countries. How many international witnesses are allowed for the USA or Canadian elections? None.

Nicolás Maduro was re-elected with 51.2% of votes (5,150,092 votes), and the far-right candidate Edmundo González lost with 44.2% of votes (4,445,978 votes). The other 8 opposition leaders received 4.6% of the total votes cast. This is the statistically irreversible results given out by the constitutional Electoral Authority (CNE) on election day, 28 July 2024, having examined and audited 80% of the votes. These results were audited 16 times.

However, the rest of the 20% votes have not yet (at the writing of this article) been released because of a massive cyber-attack. The elements of the electronic system that transmit the results to the central point was hacked over a hundred times in a most sophisticated manner that was traced to North Macedonia.

The Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, named as responsible for this cyber-attack: Lester Toledo, Leopoldo López, and M. Corina Machado. Furthermore, President Maduro implicated Elon Musk, considering him a far-right fanatic who has the technology to pull an attack like this and has many times denigrated Venezuela. It is alleged that Musk supported the supposed “humanitarian” invasion of Venezuela through Colombia in 2019. He famously said “We will coup whoever we want! Deal with it.” Musk must desire Venezuela’s lithium, apart its oil and gold.

Machado is now the U.S. Deep State’s Venezuelan puppet, successor to Juan Gaido and Leopoldo Lopez, to be appointed (none of them would be democratically elected) as Venezuela’s President (they’re viewed in Venezuela as being traitors, no matter how unpopular Maduro is there).

Many experts on international affairs are expecting Trump soon to launch an outright military invasion of Venezuela that’s based on his Administration’s lies that Venezuela is more of a source of illegal drugs into America than Colombia and Mexico are.

On 26 January 2018, the UN independent expert Alfred de Zayas was headlined “UN Independent Expert: Sanctions Must be Terminated and Economic War Must End”. He said that America’s economic blockade and sanctions against Venezuela are what has impoverished its people — not Venezuela’s Gvernment. And now the Nobel Committee, which gave their 2009 Peace Prize to U.S. President Obama, is giving this year’s to Machado in order to help Trump get Machado to become Venezuela’s President. Perhaps that Committee figured that giving it to Trump would be too blatant, because his fascism is widely known, whereas Machado is very little known outside of Veneuela and the Washington Beltway. Giving that Prize to Trump would have crashed the Nobels altogether.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.