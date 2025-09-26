25 September 2025, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

Here, this is reported by the leading independent journalist on Syria, Vanessa Beeley:

“The International Community embraces Al Qaeda at the UNGA”

My reports yesterday for UK Column cover the UNGA farce and the Jolani fan club while Trump’s envoy Tom Barrack is candid about Washington’s endgame in Lebanon”

Vnessa Beeley, 25 September 2025, interviewed on “UK Column”

INTERVIEWER: Now, Vanessa, Trump obviously was grabbing the headlines yesterday at the UNGA, but he wasn’t the only thing that was going on there over the last couple of days. Jelani, in fact, was making an appearance. So what happened there?

BEELEY: Yes, well, apparently the first Syrian president to attend the UNGA in New York for almost six decades. The fact that he’s an unelected president, he’s formerly ISIS and al-Qaeda, had a bounty of 10 million on his head. And according to the establishment narratives, his group was responsible for the Twin Towers.

So quite extraordinary that he’s seen arriving and receiving red carpet treatment. While in fact, back in Syria, the massacres continue. The following video [VIDEO NOW IS SHOWN STARTING HERE AT 0:52] is of the current wildfires that have been raging for the last three days across Wadi Nassara, which is basically translated as the Valley of the Christians, which is an area to the south of Homs, beautiful area, where historic churches and cultural edifices and infrastructure are now in danger of being destroyed. [VIDEO ENDS AT 1:18] And of course, what we’re hearing are reports from inside Syria that HTS [Al Qaeda in Syria] themselves started the fires by dropping the thermal incendiary bombs by drones, just as they’ve done previously in Latakia, according to reports from people on the coast, of course, majority Alawites that have been ethnically cleansed since Jolani came to power. And here we have some pretty dreadful footage of Jolani arriving at the UNGA, the bustle of bodyguards around him, all of them looking extremely Takfiri-like to me. And he arrives with full pomp and ceremony, touching his hand to his heart as if he has one, while he enters the UNGA. He met with Marco Rubio, of course, Trump’s point man in the Middle East, along with many others, of course. And one of the priorities of their discussion is the security agreement between Israel and Syria.

That, of course, is one of the tasks that Jolani was given once he came to power by the U.S., and the entire Zionist bloc. A special event, which I haven’t had the stomach to watch yet, but I will do, was for the Middle East Institute [which the CIA-edited and written Wikipedia (which blacklists — blocks from linking to — sites that aren’t CIA-approved) article on it calls “non-partisan” but which article admits that the MEI was founded in the 1950s by Establishmentarian Americans and “The UAE contributed $20 million during 2016 and 2017 to the Middle East Institute.[15][16] During 2016−2017, UAE and Saudi sources were the largest contributors to MEI, in addition to oil and military supply companies.[17]” So, the MEI represents not only American billionaires but Arab royals.] to host Jolani and none other than Charles Lister. Of course, Charles Lister, a member of the MEI who invented the 70,000 moderate rebels, the narrative that was picked up at the time by David Cameron to excuse the funding of the terrorist groups in Syria to bring down the former Syrian government. And then, of course, he had a very friendly chat with ex-CIA Chief General Petraeus, who hails the former al-Qaeda leader for clear vision in Syria. I’m not quite sure how these people can utter such phrases when an ongoing massacre of the Syrian people is occurring from north to south under Jolani’s unelected Takfiri regime. But let’s have a reminder also of Petraeus’s role himself in the downfall of Syria. Seymour Hersh, Petraeus established a rat line between Libya and Syria to send weapons to the Nusra Front, which of course is Al Qaeda, the group that was founded not only by Jolani, but also by Assad al-Sharbani, who’s the foreign minister also at the UNGA, and other extremist groups seeking to topple the government of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

They mentioned Timber Sycamore, of course, which was a budget of over one billion per year given to around 500 ‘moderate rebels’, but ended up in the hands of ISIS by accident, of course. According to former French intelligence officer Thierry Meisan, Petraeus continued to help fund al-Qaeda groups, including ISIS, after he was forced to resign from the CIA in 2012 after a sex scandal. I just want to show Petraeus’s introduction to Jolani, which is kind of, we were talking this morning, Mike, about the fact that these figures like Ambassador Robert Ford, who was responsible for much of the creation of the death squads, the Free Syrian Army in Syria, who was kind of squealing in delight over meeting with Jelani over the last few years, both in Idlib and then in Damascus in 2025. And here we have Petraeus literally introducing him, but a reminder to people that rumors are that it was Petraeus himself who led the radicalization and the indoctrination of of Jolani while he was in prison in Iraq. So an interesting introduction from Petraeus here.

“Because the fact is that we were on different sides when I was commanding the surge in Iraq. You were, of course, detained by U.S. forces for some five years, including, again, when I was the four star there. And here you are now as the president of Syria.”

I’m not gonna show anything of what Jolani actually says because it’s total MI6, Tony Blair speak. I mean, he says nothing different to the script that he’s been given since December, 2024. But in case people are worried here, Petraeus asks Jolani about his own personal mental health.

So this next one is about you personally. How are you holding up under all this pressure? Are you getting time to do some thinking? Are you getting enough sleep at night? Again, I’ve been there and it is so very, very hard. And your many fans and I am one of them. We do have worries.

I mean, this is just grotesque. This man was responsible for mass beheadings, executions, terrorist attacks in Iraq, even before he came to Syria, and now is responsible for the mass ethnic cleansing of minorities in Syria that are barely mentioned in the entire interview. And I don’t know, I mean, I would love people’s comments,

but I just find this absolutely abhorrent that he’s being feted to such a degree and that allegedly he’s in among friends and allies. Well, what does that tell you about the US regime, successive regimes that have supported the breakdown of Syria and the destruction of the people of Syria?

The interview with Beeley continues at 13:00 discussing Israel’s ongoing bombing of southern Lebanon. She shows photos of a family of four there, right before they were killed by the bomb. Then she discusses Tom Barrack, who is Trump’s chief agent on Lebanon, and Beeley interprets Barrack. But instead of showing that here, I’ll present Barrack’s interview from which she was excerpting and commenting:

“Tom Barrack on Israel, the Middle East and what’s next”

[At around noontime on September 25th, after I had viewed that, the owner, UAE, yanked it, “Video unavailable”, but here were excerpts that I had already caught:

Transcript

INTERVIEWER: Thank you so much for joining us on the

INTERVIEWER: I want to ask you to walk us through

the Middle East.

BARACK: So, President Trump brilliantly said,

0:22

not going to take over any more

0:28

we’re worrying about counterterrorism.

0:34

he’s done. Israel a different story.

0:42

has a special place in America’s heart.

0:51

So, it’s it’s complicated. It’s a it’s a

0:58

BARRACK: I was hoping you weren’t going to ask

1:04

say peace, it’s an illusion.

1:12

everybody’s fighting for legitimacy.

1:18

what they’re fighting over. A border or

1:23

The end result is somebody wants

1:29

that part of the world. Submit. There’s

1:36

submit.

1:42

INTERVIEWER: When you take a step back and you look

1:47

within the president’s own party, he’s

1:54

result of that?

2:02

and it’s hard for the world to accept.

2:10

Whether Gaza is happening as a result of

2:18

He wasn’t challenged on that by the interviewer. But it was a vicious lie. All polls have been showing both in Gaza and in the West Bank, far higher public support for Hamas than for the Western-backed Palestinian Authority (the Fatah Party). Trump’s Lebanon point-man Barrack’s saying that “Gaza is happening as a result of Hamas taking two million people hostage, which it is,” means that the two million Gazans aren’t really represented by Hamas but that Hamas instead illegally controls Gaza’s Government, and this statement by him is a baldfaced lie against Hamas. The CIA front Wikipedia’s article on the “2006 Palestinian legislative election” and U.S.-and-allied ‘news’-media such as the Washington Post, acknowledge that the Western-backed Palestinian Authority lost the final election in Palestine, which was the 2006 legislative elections, but hide instead of report the fact that Hamas (the “Change and Reform Party”) won overwhelmingly in Gaza — U.S.-and-allied propaganda-media hide that in Gaza, Hamas trounced the U.S.-stooge Party, the ‘Palestinian Authority’ or Fateh Movement. The only online site that I can find that shows the election results for all districts, including for all districts in Gaza, is “National Democratic Institute: Final Report on the Palestinian Council Elections, January 25, 2006”, and it shows that in North Gaza all 5 seats were won by Change and Reform; in Gaza (City), 5 of the 8 were won by Change and Reform, 3 seats were won by the Independent Party; in Deir al Balah, 2 were Change and Reform, and 1 was Fateh; in Khan Yunis, 3 were Change and Reform, and 2 were Fateh Movement; in Rafah, all 3 seats were Fateh Movement. So, in Gaza were 24 seats, and Hamas (Change and Reform) won 15; Fateh won 6.

Furthermore: contrary to the implication by Barack, that Gazans today don’t endorse Hamas, I had headlined and documented on 17 December 2024, “Polls Show Americans Wildly Deceived About Gaza War”. Not only did it report that, “74% of Americans think Hamas wants Genocide of Israelis; 31% think Israel wants genocide of Gazans” (and by now, it’s clear that that opinion was insane), but it reported a poll of Palestinians, which showed that Hamas was far more popular in Gaza than ‘The Palestinian Authority’ is, but that in the West Bank, Hamas was even MORE popular (though the atrociously written AP article offered no clarity on what the crucial numbers were — and provided no link to the actual poll). Moreover, the AP article said that “Despite the devastation, 57% of respondents in Gaza and 82% in the West Bank believe Hamas was correct in launching the October attack, the poll indicated.” So, even on THAT, Hamas, and NOT the U.S. stooge organization, was actually the authentic representative of Palestinians in BOTH parts of Palestine. The more that Israel and America continue their genocide in Gaza, the more hated they will be.

Then, at 18:59 in Beeley’s comments and 9:23 in the interview of Barrack, he explained why Hezbollah is viewed by many Lebanese as their defenders: “Israel is attacking everybody. So if Israel is attacking Syria, Israel is attacking Lebanon, Israel is attacking Tunisia, as it goes on, their argument gets better and better, is we’re [Hezbollah are] here to protect the Lebanese from Israel.”

Perhaps that statement from him is the reason why the interview was yanked by UAE.

It’s also at odds with his having said “We’ll cooperate with our neighbors and [0:34] that’s it.” How can America’s placing Israel #1 comport with “Israel is attacking everybody. So if Israel is attacking Syria, Israel is attacking Lebanon, Israel is attacking Tunisia, as it goes on, their argument gets better and better.” Obviously, America is extremely hostile to those peoples. America — and not MERELY Israel — is their enemy.

That interview still hasn’t yet been yanked from another site of the UAE’s “The National,” which also posted it,

https://www.thenationalnews.com/video/52C4DPqw/tom-barrack-on-israel-the-middle-east-and-whats-next/

“Tom Barrack on Israel, the Middle East and what’s next”

Although Beeley’s headline “The International Community embraces Al Qaeda at the UNGA” is a complete contradiction to U.S.-and-allied ‘news’-reporting, it has been the truth at least since as far back as 15 February 2017, when I headlined “Russia now runs the peace process to end Syria’s War” and documented that while the U.S. Government was protecting Al Qaeda in Syria, the Russian Government was targeting and killing Al Qaeda in Syria. That was a war which America’s Government won, and Russia’s Government lost. America’s Government won’t talk about it because they need to fool their gulls that it’s the good guys; Russia’s Government won’t talk about it because that loss, their failure to prevent America’s victory there, is simply an embarrassment. If that was a war of attrition, during 2011-2024, then the U.S.-and-allied side had more staying-power in that war than did Syria and its allies.

On September 18th, 972mag dot com, the best site on Gaza, headlined “Israel is waging a holocaust in Gaza. Denazification is our only remedy. The deadly ethno-supremacy inherent to Israeli society runs deeper than Netanyahu, Ben Gvir, and Smotrich. It must be confronted at its root.” and reported: “Gaza City is engulfed in flames, as the Israeli army embarks on its long-threatened ground offensive after weeks of relentless bombardment.” The linked-to Reuters article said “U.S. President Donald Trump sided with Israel” against Hamas, and ignored the genocide.

On September 25th, the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention headlined “Red Flag Alert for Syria #2: Genocidal Sectarian Violence Continues Unabated” and opened:

The Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention is issuing a second Red Flag Alert for Syria due to continuing patterns of sectarian violence towards Syrians – primarily directed at the Alawite minority, but also citizens of other communities, including the Druze and Christians. Three months have passed since our last Red Flag Alert, and the situation has only worsened. We are deeply concerned about the presence of numerous patterns of genocide at once (patterns #2, #5 and #9, specifically), which pose grave threats to the safety of certain ethnoreligious groups in Syria as well as to the security of the entire country. The international community must act swiftly to ensure the security of ethnic, national, and religious minorities in Syria, or we risk being bystanders to a new genocide.

It contained numerous incidents. For example:

According to our Syrian partners, displacement in both Damascus and the Hama countryside has been driven by both the formal actions of Syrian authorities and violent groups acting independently from the government.

Attacks on the Sahnaya, Jaramana, and Druze Students in Dorms

In addition to continued violence and gender-based attacks against Alawites, the Lemkin Institute extends this Red Flag Alert to include rising threats to other groups in Syria, especially Druze and Christian communities.

On April 28, a fabricated audio recording insulting the Islamic Prophet Muhammad was circulated on social media and falsely attributed to the prominent Druze scholar Marwan Kiwan. In response, unidentified gunmen attacked a local Druze militia checkpoint guarding the entrance of Jaramana, a Druze-majority suburb on the outskirts of Damascus. The violence escalated over the following days, spreading to the nearby Druze-populated suburbs of Sahnaya and Ashrafiyat Sahnaya.

Even the U.S.-allied Human Rights Watch headlined of September 23rd, “‘Are you Alawi?’ Identity-Based Killings During Syria’s Transition” and reported:

Government forces, comprising Defense and Interior Ministry units, alongside government-aligned armed groups and armed volunteers swept through Alawi-majority neighborhoods, towns, and villages in Tartous, Latakia, and Hama governorates leaving behind torched homes, piled bodies, mass graves, and broken communities. The answer to one question repeated during methodical house-to-house raids and before brutal executions often determined whether you lived or died: “Are you Alawi?”

The U.S. empire is experiencing success on multiple fronts.

The former head of ISIS and of Syrian Al Qaeda, al-Jolani/al-Sharaa, arrived at the U.N in NYC on September 21st, as the first head-of-state of Syria in 60 years to be invited to speak there, and delivered his address to the UNGA on September 24th. He was there, while his regime in Syria were carrying out those ethnic cleansings if not genocides. It was a great success for U.S. foreign policy, utilizing the U.N. to legitimize its successful 2011-2024 regime-change-in Syria operation..

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.