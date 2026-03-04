4 March 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

On March 2nd the New York Times headlined “How Trump Decided to Go to War” and in a verbose 3,600-word news-report, alleged, without citing any checkable source(s) — other than Tucker Carlson, who had never said it publicly — that Trump “conveyed to Mr. Carlson that he had no choice but to join a strike that Israel would launch.” The point was that Trump invaded Iran because Netanyahu would do it with or without America, and because the U.S. Government is committed to Israel’s success even if the result might produce failure (even massive harms) for the United States — when Israel commits to an invasion, America must join it, in order to increase the likelihood that Israel will win its war. Because Netanyahu had told Trump that Israel would be bombing Iran regardless of whether America joined in, Trump “had no choice but to join.” That NYT account alleged Mr. Carlson “has met with him [Trump] in the Oval Office three times in the past month to argue against an attack,” and so Carlson had heard from Trump himself what America’s reason actually was for America invading Iran. In that 3,600-word article, this statement that Trump “conveyed to Mr. Carlson that he had no choice but to join a strike that Israel would launch” was the only evidence provided in the entire lengthy article, as to why America is invading Iran — it’s doing this to back up Israel, according to Trump according to Carlson according to the NYT.

Also on March 2nd, there was the following excerpt posted from a Tucker Carlson monologue podcast that is difficult to access by web-searches (because the algorithms are designed so as to suppress it), if it can be accessed at all (it is complete here, and its complete transcript is here), and which monologue was issued by Carlson that same day (March 2nd):

——

https://x.com/clashreport/status/2028594406484230477

“It’s hard to say this, but the United States didn’t make the decision here. Benjamin Netanyahu did.”

2 March 2026

then it republished on 3 March 2026 with context:

@diedsuddenlyworldwide Died Suddenly Worldwide on Instagram: "“It’s hard to say this, …

00:00

It’s hard to say this, but the United States didn’t make the decision here.

00:06

Benjamin Netanyahu did.

00:08

This happened because Israel wanted it to happen.

00:11

This is Israel’s war.

00:14

This is not the United States’ war.

00:16

This war is not being waged on behalf of American national security objectives to make the United States safer or richer.

00:23

This war is not actually even about weapons of mass destruction, nukes, chem-bio.

00:28

No, this war is waged

00:30

purely because Israel wanted it to be waged.

00:33

Why would Israel want this?

00:36

We’ve already established that this may or may not be a good idea for Israel, but why would they want it?

00:41

What was their thinking here?

00:42

If it was really about the threat of Iran building and deploying a nuclear weapon or a nuclear-tipped ICBM aimed at Miami and New York, as Mark Levin told his poor listeners the other day,

01:00

none of that’s true, but if it was really about that, how could this threat have lasted for 40 years?

01:09

How could, as Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday, how could Iran’s nuclear program have been on the very verge, the cusp, of building and deploying a nuclear weapon for 40 years?

01:21

Well, of course it wasn’t.

01:23

What we can argue about Iran’s aims with nuclear weapons, they probably wanted one.

01:28

Who wouldn’t want one?

01:30

Look at what happens to countries that don’t have one.

01:32

Everyone wants a nuclear weapon.

01:34

But were they actually about to get one?

01:36

No.

01:38

So what was the point?

01:39

What is the point of this from Israel’s perspective?

01:41

Well, the point is regional hegemony.

01:43

Super simple.

——

This is absolutely no different from what American policies toward Israel have been ever since at least the 1967 war by Israel against Egypt, Syria, and Jordan. Israel leads U.S. foreign policies; America follows Israel’s foreign policies — it isn’t the case that Israel follows America’s foreign policies.

In other words, Carlson is cryptically saying: the U.S. has no sovereignty, no independence, but is instead a colony of Israel. It’s true, and actually has been so at least since 1967.

Carlson’s 105-minutes-long monologue, and all of its 17,000 words, ignored the question of why America is invading Iran, and he devoted all of it to only the question of why Israel is invading Iran, and some of what he said is true but parts of it are false, but he really believes all of it. And much that is true in it is not only true but deeply insightful; for example, at 39 minutes into his monologue, he states that, and why, “It’s Europe, the United States, and the Gulf States. Those are the losers [he ignores Iran].” But by far the most important thing that is in his March 2nd monologue, and in what he told the New York Times, is actually not why Israel is doing it, but why America — which will be a huge loser in this war (no matter what) — is doing it. And he really has no motivation to get into that question, because he is enormously successful in the U.S. and might lose that if he did. So, he won’t allow himself to explore THAT question, but only what Israel’s motivation is. And what he says about that conveys important parts of the truth, though it ignores the religious roots of Israel’s motivation — also because he doesn’t want to lose his overwhelmingly Christian audience. And he bends over backwards to convey that Trump’s motivations are good; so, he doesn’t want to convey that Trump (actually like at least all U.S. Presidents — and congresses — since Lyndon Johnson) is traitorous. All U.S. Presidents and congresses since 1967 have been.

The U.S. Government is controlled by Israel’s Government, and the only thing that was worth reading in the NYT’s 3,600-word article was its cryptic statement “that Trump ‘conveyed to Mr. Carlson that he had no choice but to join a strike that Israel would launch.’”

Additional scientific analyses have also shown that the U.S. Government is controlled by America’s billionaires. Around 70% of those people (America’s billionaires) are non-Jews, but none of them are anti-Zionist, all of them are either pro-Zionist or at least not against Israel. Almost all of this 70% are Christians, many being pro-evangelical or else Roman Catholic. But regardless of whether an American billionaire is Jewish, that person is not supportive of Palestine, and the billionaires who do care about the Middle East are Zionists — which is rabidly anti-Palestinian. Consequently, they are satisfied for their Government (the U.S. Government, our Government, which they control) to be adhering to Israel’s foreign policies. The Zionist cause does not get any real push-back from any U.S. billionaire.

So, for the second time in less than a year, we invaded Iran. And, this time, the invasion will culminate the self-destruction of Trump’s Presidency.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.