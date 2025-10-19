18 October 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

On October 18th, the Republican Party propaganda news site Zero Hedge headlined “‘Fueled By Billionaires’: No Kings Prepares Color-Revolution-Style Mobilization Against Trump” and reported:

The Democratic Party’s dark-money NGO network, bankrolled by left-wing billionaires, is reportedly preparing to activate a coordinated, color-revolution-style mobilization across the U.S. this weekend - a replay of failed agitation attempts seen earlier this year targeting President Trump and Elon Musk. The operation, marketed under the “No Kings” banner and portrayed publicly as a grassroots movement, in reality functions as a professionalized protest-industrial complex. Its composition includes a blend of paid activists, white boomers suffering from Stage 4 Trump Derangement Syndrome, and a smaller contingent of organic, unhinged leftists who recite MSNBC talking points by heart.

Little do these white boomers know, the “No Kings” movement, supposedly against “kings and billionaires”, is, in reality, funded by leftist billionaire kings themselves. In truth, No Kings is bankrolled by far-left foundations backed by the same billionaire class that has been waging a political war against President Trump since his first term. Essentially, one faction of billionaires hates another, so their woke non-profit soldiers create a front group, brand it “No Kings,” and bankroll an army of paid protesters and unhinged left-wing activists. This is America in 2025: the permanent protest-industrial complex of hate and chaos, financed by the left.

Drilling down into the dark-money network funding No Kings are investigative researchers Peter Schweizer and Seamus Bruner of the Government Accountability Institute. Their new bombshell report exposes how the protest-industrial complex, dubbed “Riot, Inc.,” is, in their words, “FUELED BY BILLIONAIRES.”

“We traced $294,487,641 to the official No Kings 2.0 partners & organizers...all funneled through the same “Riot Inc.” dark-money networks: Arabella network $79.7M+ Soros network $72.1M+ Ford network $51.7M+, Tides $45.5M+, Rockefeller $28.6M+, and Buffett $16.6M+,” Bruner wrote on X.

Soros’s Open Society network directly contributed $72 million+ to official No Kings 2.0 organizers & partners. Soros is a primary architect of the “Riot Inc.” political protest model and a master of “color revolutions.”

Zuck orgs funneled $50 million+ into the Riot Inc. dark-

money network through Arabella- and Tides-linked foundations. His money helps underwrite the same protest infrastructure now powering “No Kings 2.0.”

Billionaire #3: HANSJÖRG WYSS

The Swiss-born mega-donor is the largest foreign financier of the U.S. protest complex. GAI traced $245 million+ from Wyss to the Arabella network — the operational hub behind “No Kings 2.0.”

Billionaire #4: BILL GATES

Gates Foundation pumped $100 million+ into the same Arabella–Tides–Ford infrastructure funding this weekend’s global protests.

Billionaire #5: MARC BENIOFF: Salesforce billionaire funds added $20 million+ to the mix. Together: $294.4 million from billionaire-backed networks fueling the “No Billionaires” protests.

OBVIOUSLY “No Kings 2.0” isn’t grassroots. This level of coordination requires serious funds. The protestors should just own it! Instead they hold up anti-billionaire signs funded by...billionaires. Are they being dishonest or ignorant?

Recall that Bruner and Schweizer penned a note (read here) in mid-June that revealed more than $100 million was plowed into No Kings and partners via the Arabella dark money network. …

We’ve been studying “No Kings” for months and have written a detailed report based on the social media activity of its organizers - the group 50501.

The linked thread covers key findings

The report is here: https://static.itsyourgov.org/No-Kings-Report.pdf…

It’s good research but it ignores that the same is true for Republican Party ‘grassroots’ organizations such as Charlie Kirk’s was (his Turning Point USA, funded mainly by evangelical Protestant billionaires — very pro-Israel); and the example here will not be Kirk’s organization (such as I wrote about here) but instead an even more successful such Republican-Party billionaires’ organization that is led by the equally young but far more secretive Jessica Anderson, whom, apparently, only insiders know of.

On 31 May 2025, the major Republican billionaires’ Foundation, the Heritage Fundation, which had produced for the incoming second Trump Administration Trump’s policy-positions, in its report “Project 25”, headlined “Heritage Foundation Announces New Era for The Oversight Project”, and reported that, “The Heritage Foundation announced today that The Oversight Project will become its own entity with the strong support, partnership, and backing of The Heritage Foundation. Since its establishment in 2022, The Oversight Project has unearthed massive amounts of fraud, corruption, and abuse within our federal government. The Oversight Project has filed over 100,000 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, and nearly 100 lawsuits. . …”

The Ballotpedia article about “Jessica Anderson (Washington, D.C.)” opened:

Jessica Anderson is the president of the Sentinel Action Fund super PAC. She previously worked as the executive director of Heritage Action for America.

Biography

Anderson graduated from the University of Florida.[1] Anderson previously worked for the Civitas Institute, a think tank based in North Carolina.[2] While there, she was in charge of their get-out-the-vote (GOTV) campaign.[3] Anderson joined Heritage Action for America in 2011.[3] Heritage Action for America’s website says their “mission is to fight for conservative policies in Washington, D.C. and in state capitals across the country. We turn ideas into bills and bills into law.”[4]

Anderson was named Heritage Action for America’s executive director in 2020.[5] She also worked as associate director of intergovernmental affairs and strategic initiatives at the Office of Management and Budget in President Donald Trump‘s (R) first administration.[6]

Anderson became president of the Sentinel Action Fund, a super PAC, in 2022.[7] The organization’s website describes itself as “the only conservative Super PAC with a year-round ground game committed to turning out absentee, early vote, and ‘day of’ voters.”[8]

Work and activities

Sentinel Action Fund

Anderson launched the Sentinel Action Fund in 2022 as a super PAC for Heritage Action for America.[9] In 2023, Anderson left Heritage Action for America to focus on the Sentinel Action Fund, which, according to the Washington Examiner, relaunched and was “completely and legally separate from the Heritage Foundation and Heritage Action.”[10]

In an interview with the Washington Examiner, she said the Sentinel Action Fund “will harness all of this work by the grassroots, do the things the party’s not doing, the RNC is not doing nearly enough for, and actually make grassroots political work and win.”[10] She said the organization intended to get voters to return their ballots early: “We are going to do things that no other super PAC is doing, and that is actually build out true voter absentee chase balloting, coordinating ballot collections by neighborhood.”[10] …

The top donors to Sentinel Action Fund have been top donors to Trump, such as Timothy Mellon, Elon Musk, Kenneth Griffin, Paul Singer, and Heritage Action for America.

Heritage Action is a branch of the Heritage Foundation. The Ballotpedia article mentions that “A June 2023 press release [which I find was removed from The Web but is archived here] from Heritage Action for America, noting Anderson’s departure from the organization, said the following about her work: “Anderson has been in various, critical roles at Heritage Action since its 2010 inception, building the grassroots program to be the largest and most influential on Capitol Hill.“ (I note, again, that that article is now mysteriously absent from the allegedly complete Heritage Action archive.) Even Kirk’s far-more-publicized Turning Point USA wasn’t that (what the missing 12 June 2023 Heritage Action Press Release which headlined “Heritage Action Executive Director Announces Leave of Absence for Full-Time Sentinel Action Fund Work” alleged had been the phenomenal effectiveness of Jessica Anderson).

She is, in any case, a meta-bundler (a bundler of bundlers) of billionaires for Republican candidates and ‘news’-propaganda media that are owned by those billionaires, and which billionaires also advertise their products and services in the media that are owned by other Republican billionaires, and so they fund those propaganda-media in both ways. Whereas Republican voters’ views are shaped by those billionaires, Democratic voters’ vews are shaped by Democratic billionaires. America’s voters get to choose which of the two herds to belong to.

The scientific studies all prove that anyone who isn’t at least a billionaire has no effect upon and is not represented by any of the elected national-Government officials in the United States; ONLY billionaires determine whom will have any real chance to become elected into public office at that level, the national Government, because on all of the most important U.S.-Government policy-issues, either Party represents only one of the two groups of billionaires, not the public. It’s always just a battle between the billionaires.

There is nothing unique about the Zero Hedge article, and it isn’t directly lying, but its inference that the Republican Party isn’t as much controlled by its billionaires as the Democratic Party is controlled by its billionaires, is an IMPLIED lie. And that is the way propaganda normally functions — by IMPLIED lies. This is how they control the minds of the public.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.