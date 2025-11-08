8 November 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

A 9,000-word detailed analytical report November 8th in Germany’s online “Neue Rheinische Zeitung” (New Rhine Newspaper) documents that Germany possesses only limited national sovereignty, especially regarding its foreign policies. This report cites The Research Services of the German Bundestag (legislature) as having concluded that Germany, because of its limited national sovereignty (that it’s largely controlled from Washington), cannot on its own, quit its war against Russia (which war has been stated many times by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, former Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock, and others), but can do so only if it first quits NATO, which then would free Germany to expel all foreign military forces on its soil and become again an independent country. And the report makes clear that Germany CAN withdraw from NATO — it CAN do this. As the report says,

according to Article 13 of the North Atlantic Treaty (29), the Federal Republic of Germany can withdraw from NATO at any time with only one year’s notice. This Article reads:

Article 13

“After twenty years of validity of the Treaty, either Party may withdraw from the Treaty one year after notifying the Government of the United States of America of its denunciation; the Government of the other Parties shall be notified of the deposit of each notice of denunciation.”

If, one year before the Federal Republic of Germany’s withdrawal from NATO, the agreement on the stationing of foreign armed forces in the Federal Republic of Germany were also terminated, then one year after the declaration of withdrawal from NATO, not only all foreign troops but also the US nuclear bombs in Büchel would have to be gone from our country.

A majority of the members of the German Bundestag would only need to have the courage to fully exercise our unrestricted sovereignty and decide on the termination of the agreement on the stationing of foreign troops and the withdrawal from NATO in order to definitely end the pressure exerted on the Federal Republic of Germany by all US administrations – not just the Trump administration.

The newspaper’s article is titled “Misleading claims about Germany’s sovereignty” (“Irreführende Behauptungen zur Souveränität Deutschlands”), and it opens by citing allegations that had been made by a political scientist in Russia, Alexey Fenenko, being interviewed by Russia’s RT News channel in Germany on 27 May 2019 (, in which he portayed both Germany and Japan as being basically U.S. colonies, and explained historically how this came about after WW2, and (in Germany’s case) even more so after East Germany became folded into West Germany with reunification in 1990. The article countered some of his allegtions by a number of “Airmail Commentary”s, which denied that Germany is a U.S. colony. However, the “Airmail Commentary” that objected to “Fenenko also claims: ‘As long as not all other NATO member states agree, there will be no withdrawal of American nuclear weapons.’” responded to that by saying exactly what I have quoted above. Fenenko, when he made that statement, was simply assuming that Germany would remain in NATO. (Back in 2019, that seemed like a reasonable assumption to make.)

The article gives as the link to that interview of Fenenko, in its third footnote, “3 RT Interview with Fenenko:

” — which video youtube had terminated in December 2021. However, fortunately, that youtube had previouslly been Web archived here, and so, it can still be viewed.

Perhaps the article was published at this time because ever since September 12th, the most popular political Party in Germany is the AfD Party, which advocates for Germany to end its renewed war against Russia; and, so, the traditional German political Parties and their ‘news’-media call the AfD Party “the far-right” party, even though it has no resemblance to Hitler’s Party, whose attitude toward Russia was more like the attitude of the U.S. Government is, and long has been — for “regime-change in Moscow” — aka “Russia is our enemy.” As long as Germany complies with America’s hostility toward Russia, many of the best jobs in Germany will continue to become instead jobs in America, which isn’t merely Trump’s plan, but was ALSO Biden’s plan — and Germany’s energy-costs, which prior to Germany’s renewed war against Russia were purchasing the lowest-cost fuels, which were pipelined-in from Russia, are now three times as high because purchasing mainly fuels from across the Atlantic, in America. If Friedrich Merz were a patriot (instead of a foreign Government’s stooge), he would adopt the AfD policy to end Germany’s subservience to the U.S. Government, and would meet with Putin to see what his offers will be for Germany to end its renewed war against Russia. That would be serious negotiation — something that Germany hasn’t done actually ever since at least 1990.

Also published on November 8th is “Is Germany sovereign? - Can Germany become neutral?” by Wolfgang Bittner, from Göttingen, who says “The question of Germany’s sovereignty is a difficult one, an issue that has an existential impact on the population and is avoided by officialdom. But it is time to bring it into the public discourse, as several peace organizations are currently attempting to do.”

Germany can either continue being merely a defeated and militarily occupied country, or it can finally start on the road back to being a democracy; but, first, it would have to exit NATO, America’s military alliance against Russia.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.