16 November 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

On November 16th, the New York Post headlined “New ‘Blue Tsunami’ election poll offers Republicans hope for a 2028 comeback”, and reported that the pollster concluded,

As for the cause of the shift, the survey is kinder to Vance’s theory of the election. The vice president blamed the Iran war, and though just 3% of voters called it their top issue, Johnson said it sits beneath the one they did name.

Cost of living, gas prices included, was the top issue for every group the firm measured.

“The war is underpinning why people feel that way,” [James] Johnson said, adding that voters in the firm’s focus groups know why costs are higher.

“They know it’s because of the war.”

In short: Trump’s slavery to Israel did it to the Republicans.

The poll was “an Election Day survey of 1,000 registered voters, checked against more than 30,000 interviews conducted during the campaign”; and so this wasn’t just an impersonal poll, but an in-the-flesh contact with actual voters, which was backed up by 30,000 interviews that had been taken during the campaign leading up to it. The poll was designed so as to explain whatever the electoral results would turn out to be. And what it was able to find was that when voters were asked what the top issue for them was, they identified cost-of-living and the economy, and only very few cited the war against Iran; BUT they KNEW that the MAIN REASON for the problems of inflation and the economy IS the war against Iran; SO, the war against Iran drove the Republicans’ DEFEAT at the polls.

Even many of Trump’s staff and advisors had warned him that invading Iran would cause Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz and force up fuel prices, but Trump’s billionaire backers such as the dual U.S.-and Israeli citizen Miriam Adelson, were rabidly against Palestinians, and Trump did everything possible to back what Israel was doing (to “destroy” Iran); and on 28 February 2026, Trump joined Netanyahu in again invading Iran while his envoys Kushner and Witkoff were ‘negotiating’ with them; and so Iran responded as many of Trump’s advisors had predicted. Trump was fulfilling on his private commitments to his mega-donors. He thought that his followers would remain loyal to him regardless.

The pollsters, JL Partners, were headed by James Johnson, who had been the Senior Opinion Research and Strategy Adviser to the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, and Tom Lubbock, who had been a public opinion specialist and academic behavioral scientist who had earned his Ph.D in Political Science from the University of Oxford. Their firm headlined on November 16th about this poll “How Turnout, Not Swing, Built the Blue Wave”, and reported:

The cost of living and the economy dominated, with corruption as the third most-cited reason for why people voted the way they did. In every group, “cost of living (including gas prices)” and “the economy” were the top two issues, with a third (33%) of 2026 voters picking one of them. Among 2026 voters, no other issue got more than 9%

Only 16% of those who voted Democrat in 2026 want the top priority to be impeachment of President Trump

Despite the Blue Wave, only 30% of registered voters say the Democratic Party has a candidate that is ready to be President in 2028. .

Just under one in ten Trump voters (8%) switched to Democrat candidates. These voters were disproportionately more likely to be younger voters (especially Gen Z), men, non-white voters, and to live in Urban areas. In troubling signs for Republicans hoping the Democratic Party lurches left, these voters have a net positive view of DSA candidates, with 44% approving of the Democratic Socialists of America movement and only 27% disapproving. …

So, the Schumer-and-Jeffries supporters (Democratic Party hacks — liberal neocons) of their remaining in January the top Democrats both in the Senate and House, who allege that the Democratic Party must not move to the left, because doing so would scare off too many conservatives, are counter-factual. Since “only 30% of registered voters say the Democratic Party has a candidate that is ready to be President in 2028,” and since almost all of the prominently mentioned Democratic Party contenders for the Presidency in 2028 are conservative Democrats such as Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris, Jon Ossoff, Mark Kelly, and Pete Buttigieg — all of whom demand more money be devoted to Ukraine, and are ‘moderate’ on Israel (willing to go either way) — the Military-Industrial Complex and billionaires would be happy with any of those. For example, ChatGpt finds (regarding the two top Israel-lobbyists AIPAC and J Street):

Kamala Harris: J Street formally endorsed her presidential candidacy on July 22, 2024, and reported raising more than $6 million for the Harris–Walz campaign.

Mark Kelly: J Street formally endorsed Kelly in his 2020 Senate campaign, according to its January 6, 2021 announcement.

Jon Ossoff: J Street endorsed him in 2020 and again in 2026. Its November 2026 report identifies his campaign among the leading recipients of its Senate fundraising.



Nonetheless, the pollsters found that “Mark Kelly is the candidate that performs best with 2026 voters - and those that defected from Trump to the Democrats.” Maybe they don’t yet know that he’s in the bag for the MIC and more wars — and more high prices and low spending on the American people.

Consequently, though James Johnson points out that “It is also notable that Trump defectors are not looking for re-heated ‘traditional Republicanism’: they like the DSA, and are made up of the nonwhite, younger men that Trump won over for the first time in 2024,” voters (even formerly Republican ones) don’t much think about ideology. The arguments that Shumer and Jeffries are giving — that only ‘centrists’ can lead the Democratic Party to victory in 2028. are just lies.

MY CONCLUSION:

The Democratic Party’s billionaires want their Party to nominate corrupt liberal neoconservatives such as Clinton, Obama, and Biden, were; and there exists a very real danger — if not a likelihood — that yet again, they will have their way. If they succeed, then, yet again, the 2028 contest will be between a corrupt neocon Democrat versus a corrupt neocon Republican.

The fact that Democrats in both the House and the Senate aren’t coming forward to say “No way” to both Schumer and Jeffries to lead them at this time, proves how unlikely it is that the Democratic Party will earn Democratic voters’ trust in the year to come. It isn’t ONLY Republican voters who are mainly suckers; Democratic voters also are. Every two years, American voters expect far too much from their Parties (which are really ONLY their billionaires).

To see whom the billionaires are that own the current U.S. Government, click onto the Washington Post’s excellent news report on October 23rd, “Musk breaks donor record as the ultrarich pour $2.7 billion into the midterms”. Mentioned there, but not highlighted (as Musk was), is that the rabid neocon liberal George Soros, who is the largest-ever lifetime donor to the Democratic Party, was so again in this election cycle, at $102 million, which — though far less than the rabid conservative necon Musk’s to the Republicans at $446 million — won this contest between billionaires. Of the top 10 individual donors, 8 (Musk, Uihlein, Yass, Horowitz&Andreesen, Adelson, Singer, Brockmans, and Koch) bought the Republicans, whereas 2 (Soros, and Bloomberg) bought the Democrats. Yet the Democratic two won against the Republican 8. It was a campaign, as virtually always, between two evil Parties — and Trump (very unlike the super-slick Obama) turned out to be so obviously rotten that the result was a landslide against him.

All that the billionaires need to do is to own two corrupt Parties, and they are home free in this ‘democracy’.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.