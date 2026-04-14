14 April 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

Of all prognosticators who are presented on the Web, commenting and analyzing international relations, the retired British MI6 and diplomat, Alastair Crooke, is one of the few in whose predictions and analyses I’ve not recorded even a single instance of his having turned out to have been wrong. During a recent interview, he argued persuasively that Israel controls America — or at least controls its Government. He was explaining that the person who was in control over the U.S. negotiating position at the 11-12 April U.S.-v.-Iran negotiations in Islamabad was Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, who wasn’t even there. He presented America as acting as Israel’s colony; and, according to his detailed account of the negotiations, it clearly was:

“Alastair Crooke: Iran Will Not Be Bullied”

13 April 2026, Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom

9:33

9 minutes, 33 seconds

NAPOLITANO: Does he [Trump] seem to understand what he’s doing, either militarily or economically?

9:42

CROOKE: I don’t think he does in any way. It doesn’t matter. I mean, how can I say that? I think it doesn’t matter how

9:51

much he understands, because he’s not in control of the situation. I think this was the real point. This was what has

10:00

emerged from these negotiations um in Islamabad.

10:06

Um it was first of all uh an attempt by Iran, a trial to see whether the United

10:14

States has agency, has the ability to do a deal. And the answer came from Vance

10:22

and it was towards the end of the talks and Vance had been talking throughout. I think he had something like he himself

10:30

said he had had, something like 11 telephone conversations with Trump during the negotiations and one with um the Israelis.

10:41

And when it came out what were the conditions that had not been met? It was

10:48

completely and utterly the Israeli agenda. I mean it wasn’t in any way a negotiating agenda. It was zero enrichment.

11:01

All the facilities of enrichment, all the facilities, the infrastructure to be destroyed. Um it was all about all of

11:10

the other wish list if you like uh o of of of Israel that the

11:16

340 kilos of enriched [uranium] handed over, and there would be no more enrichment in

11:23

Iran. I mean all these things would be, I mean are of course the wish list um from

11:30

from Tel Aviv completely, and and then it and then it suddenly came to a stop.

11:37

What I hear from from the discussions were actually that they were quite um there was in the technical talks they

11:45

were quite you know quite civilized and they made some progress, but then towards the end it became quite clear who was in

11:53

charge. So my my answer is: will this change? It will only change if there was

12:00

a radical change in the position not of the United States or Mr. Trump, but a

12:07

radical change in the position um of Israel.

12:12

NAPOLITANO: Wow. So, it sounds as though the Vance-led and Israeli monitored,

12:19

Whitkoff and Kushner negotiations were a farce. It almost sounds as though

12:26

Vance was speaking to uh Ben Gavir or Smotrich uh on the phone. And it sounds as though Trump cannot control Netanyahu.

12:39

Rather, it’s the other way round. Do all of those conclusions uh bear some accuracy in your view?

12:49

CROOKE: Oh, uh, that’s exactly it. I mean,

12:52

this was not a negotiation. This was the presentation by Vance at the end of the

12:58

process of of the demands of Israel. Uh that’s what uh

13:06

the he put down uh the position of

13:10

Israel and Iran um Iran refused it. Um

13:20

so I that’s why I’m saying now of course people will start to say well you know perhaps it can be more negotiations you

13:29

know and of course Iran will say you know diplomacy is possible. I mean they are very sophisticated in this way and

13:38

they know they need to take the world with them and they need to take China and Russia uh with them and show that

13:45

they are flexible. Uh but from, if you just study the points that were issued

13:50

by the um US um embassy in Islamabad as the American demands on Iran that they were demands for Iranian capitulation.

14:03

that’s not going to happen. So we even if there is another round of negotiations in this period, unless

14:11

there’s a dramatic shift um in the Israeli position and all that we see looking through the Israeli press this

14:18

morning the Hebrew press is the opposite is the opposite that Israel first of all I mean there’s a a sort of a strange dichotomy in Israel the polls show 93%

14:33

uh of Jewish Israelis support um more war on Iran and the destruction of Iran, 93%.

14:42

And at the same time um the the military side and many of the Israelis who,

14:50

looking at it strategically, say this has been a disaster. We’ve achieved nothing.

14:55

Netanyahu has failed in Iran to get any um any any any

15:03

achievements. And look at what’s happening in Lebanon. Where Israel is suffering terribly. And the chief of

15:11

defense staff went to the cabinet and said, you know, the the the army is imploding. It’s breaking up. It’s gone.

15:20

It’s bust. and he said, “I’m putting up 10 red lights to you. We can’t go on. In

15:27

Lebanon, we’re taking heavy losses. We are being defeated in Lebanon.” And he says, “You know, in Gaza, we have not succeeded. And [with] Iran there is no success.

15:40

But 93% of Israelis, you know, still have the,

15:47

what can I call it, the sort of Panglosian hope to see a thoroughly defeated Iran, an Iran that is on its

15:57

knees, that is no longer capable of functioning as a state at all. And therefore the message going out now um

16:06

this morning from Israel is is quite simply this. You have to escalate. We have now you have to attack their oil,

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their electricity, their civilian infrastructure.

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We have to, well, in Trump’s words, send them back to the stone age. And that’s what you have to do now. We have to escalate.

16:31

…

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MY COMMENTS:

I have previously presented considerable evidences that America, uninterruptedly after JFK was assassinated, has been, and is, effectively controlled by Israel’s Government — that America’s Government is, and that America’s ‘news’-media are, and that this is especially so in regards to our Government’s foreign relations, concerning all countries — that America is a colony of Israel. I have also presented overwhelming evidences that America long has been controlled by its billionaires. Remarkably, out of the entire approximately 1,000 U.S. billionaires, none has started any anti-Israel (or anti-Zionist) organization, all of them are either donating (many of them heavily) to pro-Israel and to anti-Palestinian organizations, but none to any active organization that opposes Israel or that supports Palestinians. The U.S. Constitution favors free speech, but the U.S. Government and media oppose that when the topic is Israel — so, Israel effectively over-rules the U.S. Constitution within the United States. A Google search today for the phrase “the anti-Israel U.S. billionaire” brings up the finding, “No results found”. So, I then tried “the anti-Zionist U.S.billionaire”. It also produced “No results found.” The only study that has been done of the percentage of U.S. billionaires who are Jews was done in 2009 and headlined “At least 139 of the Forbes 400 are Jewish”. In that same year, Forbes headlined “In Pictures: The Forbes 400” (richest Americans) and listed all 400, the poorest of whom had $950 million — he was one of only 7 who were below $1 billion; so, there were 391 U.S. billionaires that year. Since 139 of them were Jews, 35% of U.S. billionaires that year were Jews. Of course, not all of those 139 were Zionists, but no American billionaire was anti-Zionist or pro-Palestinian, at least not in any active sense. Virtually all of the other U.S. billionaires were or came from Christian backgrounds, and some Christians are Zionists; so, even if there were some of the 139 who weren’t Zionist, there might have been as many non-Zionist Jewish billionaires as there were Zionist Christian billionaires; and, therefore, it might be reasonable to assume that only 35% of American billionaires are Zionists. Nonetheless, the fact stands that no American billionaire is actively anti-Zionist. This would indicate that of the political megadonor class in the U.S., the few (perhaps fewer than 20) individuals who are the biggest of all political donors in an election-year, own virtually all successful U.S. national politicians, who thus owe their success to those twenty-or-so mega-billionaires. If this is true, then it can simultaneously be the case that America is controlled by Israel and that America is controlled by its billionaires, even though perhaps a majority of America’s billionaires don’t particularly care much about Israel. All evidence to-date is consistent with both “Israel controls America” and “billionaires control America.” The result is described below:

12 April 2026

You run a country with 600,000 homeless people sleeping on the street tonight. A country where 40% of adults can’t cover a $400 emergency without borrowing money. A country where insulin costs more than a car payment and people are rationing it to survive. A country where medical debt is the number 1 cause of bankruptcy. A country where women are dying in hospital car parks because doctors are too scared of abortion laws to treat a miscarriage.

You lock up more of your own citizens than any nation on earth. More than China. More than Russia. More than North Korea. The land of the free has 2 million people in cages, and a quarter of them haven’t even been convicted of anything. They’re just too poor to make bail.

Your life expectancy is going backwards. You’re the only developed nation where that’s happening. Your infant mortality rate is worse than Cuba’s. Your kids do active shooter drills between maths and English while you sell the gunmaker’s stock to your mates.

Your minimum wage hasn’t moved in 15 years. You’ve got teachers working 2 jobs and veterans sleeping under bridges and you just spent a trillion dollars flattening a country that didn’t attack you.

And you’ve got a convicted felon, adjudicating raping, paedophile protecting, porn star shagging insurrectionist running the biggest dumpster fire war campaign since the Taliban thanked you very much for losing again.

And you’re calling Greenland poorly run?

Greenland has universal healthcare. Free education. One of the lowest incarceration rates in the world. Nobody goes bankrupt there because they got sick. Nobody dies in a waiting room because their insurance said no.

«NATO wasn’t there when we needed them.» When exactly was that, champ? September 11? Because NATO invoked Article 5 for the first and only time in history FOR YOU. Soldiers from dozens of countries deployed, fought, bled, and died in Afghanistan FOR YOU. Australia wasn’t even in NATO and we still showed up. For 20 years.

And you pulled out at 2am without telling anyone and left them to deal with the mess.

So before you start calling other countries poorly run, have a look at your own backyard!

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That the result of all this is the termination of the U.S. empire is documented in the following brilliant report and analysis from the retired Col. Douglas Macgregor,

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“Iran FIRES 5,000 Turkish Tayfun Hypersonic Missiles at Tel Aviv Command, Iron Dome OVERWHELMED”, Col. Douglas Macgregor

14 April 2026, US Power Analysis and The Jiang Report

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.