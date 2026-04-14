Eric’s Substack

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Exile from the Future's avatar
Exile from the Future
3h

I think no one in the West knows more about Islamic culture, religion, and government than Alistair Crooke. To top it off his wife is fluent in Hebrew and gives him daily updates about what is going on in the Israeli press.

That Eric couldn't find a single American billionaire that is anti-Israel is all the more interesting in light of the fact that for the first time in our history millions of Americans are literally cheering for a country we are at war with.

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Richard D's avatar
Richard D
2h

Thanks Eric. I didn't know that Greenland has universal healthcare and free education. Greenlanders probably don't want anything to do with the U.S.

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