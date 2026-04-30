Putin Warns Trump Not to Resume His Aggression Against Iran
30 April 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
Alexander Mercouris, who is perhaps the world’s leading analyst of international relations, and who was born into a Greek diplomatic family and is especially skilled at interpreting the meanings behind official read-outs of communications between heads-of-state, and other diplomatic communications, reported on April 30th that on April 29th, a historic phone-conversation took place between America’s President Donald Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, in which Putin diplomatically warned the U.S.President that if Trump’s forces will yet again invade Iran, then not only Iran but also Russia will respond to that, on Iran’s side. Here is the official Russian read-out of that conversation. The conversation occurred right after Iran’s Foreign Minister had met privately in Saint Petersburg with President Putin. Following here will be Mercouris’s analysis, not only of that read-out but of the context in which it occurred, its deeper meanings, its place in history:
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00:01 [Alex Christoforou] Okay, we are live with Alexander [Mercouris] [and his commentary] occurs in London. If you hear some some work in the background
00:09
there [Mercouris:] They’re doing something here at uh at these apartments that i’m staying at,
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so don’t mind the the uh the noise anyway. [Christoforou:] Alexander, how’re you doing? [Mercouris:] i’m doing well I’m
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very delighted to be here again doing a live stream with the community um lots going on or
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alternatively you could say that everything is going exactly as it was before and it’s remarkable
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how little has changed in some ways because this is also true so a lot of activity but perhaps
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not a huge amount of action but that’s something we do need to perhaps um unpeel a little, because
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there is considerable confusion and muddle about things in the international media at the moment
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and I think an awful lot of misunderstandings about events recent events. All right, so uh before we
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get started, a quick hello to everyone that’s watching us on rumble and on odyssey and on youtube
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and our Duran community on locals the duran.locals.com — how’s everyone doing on locals,
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great to have you with us on this chat and uh shout out to our moderators Alexander
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one sec i see Harry Zariel is moderating in the youtube
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chat so thank you for for helping us out on yet and uh Alexander where should we uh where should we
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get going by the way like this video guys or like this live stream subscribe to this channel and uh if
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you’re watching this on a mobile device you can you can hype it you get three hypes three hypes a week
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um i’m not sure what the hypes do i think for the Duran channels the hypes don’t do anything just like
01:58
the likes and the subscribes don’t really do anything for the Duran network but you know youtube has it
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there for us anyway yeah um where should where should we there there there are two events which
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have taken place over the last um 48 or so hours and if you actually take a step back and think about
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them carefully each well actually there’s three events each of which is important each in its own
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way each one misunderstood in my opinion the first is that it is now looking increasingly likely as if
02:37
the us has reached its limit in terms of the war with Iran Trump is now talking about an indefinite
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blockade of course the blockade that exists at the moment is hardly working and um you could you could
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say that this is a final abandonment by the U.S. of some of its grand strategies the the plans the projects
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that were discussed with Netanyahu back in February and which led to the attack on Iran
03:17
on the 28th of February. Now, if this is a correct assessment and for various reasons i think it is,
03:24
then this is a very important event, it’s a big moment, it’s a moment when the neocons drove the United
03:32
States into a war and that will failed almost immediately. Usually neocon wars start successful
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and then go wrong; this one it seems has been different the second which I know we’re going
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to get an awful lot of discussion about is the conversation which Putin and Trump had with each
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other yesterday there’s a number of things to be said about this, and I want to start with those
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before we start getting questions. The first is that the Russians initiated this call
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and the Russians initiated this call directly after a meeting between Putin and [Iran’s Foreign Minister] Araghchi
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in St. Petersburg, and the main topic of discussion according to Ushakov was the situation in the Persian
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Gulf the conflict between the United States and Iran, and it was a call which the Russians initiated
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in order to give the Americans a warning —they did discuss Ukraine but they didn’t say very
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much about it but we’ll come to that I’m sure there’ll be lots of questions and the last event which
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i also think is important is
04:54
is the decision of the UAE to quit OPEC.
04:57
And I’ve expressed certain opinions about this,
05:00
which have been controversial with some people.
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I’m not saying that the UAE is in a financial crisis,
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but it is, I’m sure, under a great deal of financial stress.
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And I think other Gulf states are.
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And I think we will be seeing more manifestations of this
05:20
in the next few weeks and months.
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There’s all sorts of other interesting things going on in the background.
05:26
There’s Keir Starmer, if you really want to waste time with that psychodrama
05:31
that’s been endlessly going on in London.
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There’s what’s happening with Mertz in Germany,
05:37
which is in some ways more important and more interesting.
05:41
And we can talk about all of those topics.
05:44
All right. What was Putin’s warning to Trump?
05:48
What was his warning?
05:49
Well, very straightforwardly: don’t restart the war against Iran again.
05:54
You’ve stopped. You’re going to stick to that.
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You should actually rethink your business about a blockade.
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But under no circumstances make any more attacks on Iran.
06:05
If you read Ushakov’s statement, it is there.
06:07
Or else what?
06:09
Well, we don’t know.
06:10
But the point was that he had a meeting with Araghchi.
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He had Kostyakov, his intelligence chief, with him.
06:19
There’s been a huge amount of speculation, discussion
06:23
about the Russians providing military assistance to Iran.
06:27
I suspect the warning is that Russia has Iran’s back
06:32
and will continue to supply and support Iran through this crisis.
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And if the United States, it escalates the crisis again,
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then it is in for a very, very, very long duration war,
06:48
which it can’t win.
06:49
All right.
06:51
Are my mic levels good now?
06:53
I just fixed them.
06:54
Yeah.
06:55
Let me know in the chat if my mic levels are better.
07:04
Anyway, I think the mic levels have been sorted.
07:07
No?
07:10
Too hot.
07:11
Just lowered it.
07:13
Yeah.
07:15
One sec.
07:20
How about now?
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Now it should be better.
07:29
Let me lower it a bit more.
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One sec, Alexander.
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Now it might be too low.
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Is it all right, everyone?
07:47
Okay.
07:47
Yeah.
07:48
All right.
07:49
Alexander, can you say something?
07:50
Yes, I can say something if you want me to read out.
07:54
How’s Alexander?
07:56
How’s Alexander?
07:56
Okay.
07:56
Alexander is good.
07:58
Yeah.
07:58
Exactly.
07:59
Okay.
08:00
All right.
08:00
Sorry about that.
08:01
Everything got sorted out.
08:03
Okay.
08:05
We have anything else to talk about with the Trump-Putin phone call?
08:09
Well, I think we’ll read out.
08:11
I think the stuff about Ukraine was pretty much a nothing burger.
08:15
It was an absolute nothing burger.
08:17
I mean, Putin’s floundering on Ukraine, isn’t he?
08:21
He’s floundering on Ukraine.
08:22
I don’t think he’s floundering.
08:33
But why is he asking for Trump’s permission or Trump’s blessing for some sort of a ceasefire
08:41
on May 9th or something like that?
08:43
I mean, it came off as if he was asking for Trump to sign off on a May 9th ceasefire.
08:50
And then before you give your opinion, and then the whole nonsense about how they both
08:57
agree that Zelensky is the obstacle.
09:00
I mean, that’s just ridiculous.
09:01
Well, it is ridiculous.
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Where Ushakov says that Putin and Trump both agree that the obstacle to peace is Zelensky.
09:06
I mean, come on.
09:08
Yeah, OK.
09:09
Are you telling me that Trump can’t exert any leverage on Zelensky if he wants to?
09:15
Well, let’s first of all start with the warning.
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And this is the warning he gave.
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He said, the President of Russia pointed out that if the United States and Israel resume military
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action, this will inevitably lead to extremely adverse consequences, not only for Iran and for
09:36
its neighbors, but for the entire international community.
09:40
A ground operation on Iranian territory would be particularly unacceptable and dangerous.
09:47
And that’s said straightforwardly to Trump by the country that is backing Iran.
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So I think that that is a very clear warning: under no circumstances
09:57
do either of these things [unless you want war with Russia too]. Now, Trump then veered off onto the topic of Ukraine as he always does,
10:05
he said again that he talked about a ceasefire, he said that he was very happy about the ceasefire
10:11
that Putin announced for the Easter truce Putin said well last year I suggested a truce
10:19
for the victory day celebrations. Trump went came back and said what a good idea that would be
10:24
both parties know, everybody knows, that there are not going to be any ceasefires on the Christmas
10:32
or the Easter Day celebrations but what Putin also said and this was about Ukraine, Russia
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um continues that it will achieve the objectives of the special military operation no matter what.
10:50
And that was what he said, yeah but uh the the whole trying to put it on Zelensky the whole
10:58
obstacle I mean isn’t that I mean okay okay whatever, I don’t really see the
11:04
importance of this. I mean it it it basically says look you we made certain agreements in Anchorage,
11:13
Zelensky hasn’t agreed to them, you haven’t seen them through, there’s no point therefore in continuing
11:20
further negotiations. That’s all it means. Okay, uh should we should we move on to something else then
11:29
uh we could if we could get questions should we go i mean you wanted to say something about uh OPEC
11:36
oh yeah, I mean again I think that people are not talking about this business with Qatar
11:44
um properly yes there have been tensions between Saudi Arabia and Qatar
11:52
there have been many times with sorry not Qatar sorry the UAE and Saudi Arabia this has happened,
11:57
on many previous occasions there is nothing new or unusual in this. The fact is that the UAE has decided
12:07
to pull out of OPEC at a time when the Strait of Hormuz is closed, these two events are clearly connected
12:17
to each other and they are obviously the one is obviously the explanation of the other and it points to
12:29
financial stress within the UAE of which there is also other evidence. Financial stress does not equal
12:39
a financial crisis I’m not saying that the UAE is about to go bankrupt or anything like
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that, what i am simply saying is that at the moment it is under financial stress and it is having to
12:54
take steps in order to prevent the financial crisis from developing. Okay, let’s uh let’s get to some
13:05
questions yeah uh haruko thank you for the five membership gifts yeah mr jabawak if Chinese defends its
13:16
people abroad the EU will say they are vindicated about their claims about Putin wanting to rebuild
13:22
the Soviet Union yes they will say that, I mean that’s inevitable but um at the present time I don’t
13:31
think the Russians very much care because the Russians have already made it very clear what they
13:35
think about the Europeans, um they’ve all said that the Europeans are behaving as if they’re already at war
13:41
with Russia, blap zoop. What do we know about the meeting between Araghchii and Putin? Also tankers trackers
13:52
say most of the old tankers were turned back in the Indian ocean well um at this present moment in
13:59
time what we know about the meeting between Araghchi and Putin, is that apart from giving Araghchi verbal support?
14:09
the chief of Russian military intelligence, sat in on that meeting, that’s admiral Kostyukov who is the
14:16
head of the organization that’s called in the West the GRU. Now, he would have been there for a purpose
14:25
and that’s clearly to discuss military cooperation there is no other reason to have someone like that
14:31
present in on a conversation at that time. D.C. Karayanis, thank you for that super sticker adrian petralu
14:41
gifted five uh memberships sir musgame says unusual travel plans for a potus during midterms
14:47
chatter coming from
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Attica region end of June or July trump will land in Tehran
14:54
will you land in Tehran um I, I hardly think so i’m from Nikos i loved Alex’s frustration about
15:05
BRICS after king Charles’s speech I hope you can see the West’s unity that BRICS doesn’t have.
15:11
BRICS is a failure in truth Lula is 100 years old Modi betrayed BRICS
15:17
Khamenei is pushing up daisies, Maduro is looking for the soap, Putin bet it all on Trump and lost,
15:23
and Xi doing the backstroke near Taiwan. I don’t agree any of any of that. I mean first of all if
15:29
we’re talking about Taiwan it seems to me that here it is the Chinese who have the initiative.
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As with Charles the third speech, that was an appalling speech and it is more symptomatic
15:42
of the crisis now that is developing in Britain as the British sense that the ground is
15:49
breaking underneath them because for the first time since the Second World War, their alliance
15:56
with the United States is facing question marks which is something that they are extremely nervous
16:01
about so they sent the King to congress and the King made the speech that he did but well as far
16:12
as I could see, what he did was actually it highlighted the differences at the end of the day
16:18
between the Americans and the British, at this time rather than paper them over. Now, as to the BRICS,
16:24
themselves to repeat the point I’ve made many times the key alliances the one between Russia and China,
16:31
that seems to be working well. What’s up with Modi and India though, well I think the Indians
16:38
have wrapped up in imports of Russian oil and they’re buying more S-400s from Russia
16:44
that iIdon’t think that this is uh India leaving or quitting the BRICS or anything like that. ri
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BRICS is not a military alliance I’ve said this many times, it is a great grouping of countries that agree
17:00
with each other on certain things. At the moment the priority is to get these payment systems up and
17:07
running and apparently there is going to be some action on this this summer but as I said, it’s not
17:15
a military alliance, they’ve never sought to have absolute agreement with each other on all sorts of
17:22
things, on everything rather the Chinese and the Russians however are de facto allies and you can see
17:31
how that alliance is working. Okay, can I just say it does puzzle me it really does puzzle me
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a little that people are talking in this way at precisely the moment when even the Chancellor of
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Germany is talking about the United States having experienced a humiliation yet people are talking about
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BRICS about the failure of BRICS, the unity of the western alliance.
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…
——
MY COMMENT:
This is in line with what I had headlined on April 22nd: “Trump has been bluffing all along about destroying Iran — Iran has now won.” I consider likely that Putin phoned Trump on April 29th in order to inform him that if Iran becomes nuked, then Russia will respond nuclearly. America, with its aim since 1991 being to expand its NATO anti-Russian military alliance so as to get within five minutes of Moscow and so to trap and engulf Russia too, was responded-to by Russia on 24 February 2022, and, now, the U.S. Government has been also informed that if America continues to disrespect and ignore Russia’s national-security necessities, then Russia will respond accordingly, not merely wait to be invaded by the global aggressor-nation and its colonies.
—————
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.
Eric’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The idea that Russia laid down the law to Trump is very suspect. Putin has taken more than 4 years to win a war against Ukraine, which should have taken 4 weeks.
Both Russia and China are neglecting an opportunity to drive the empire to its knees.