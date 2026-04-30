Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

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Realist
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The idea that Russia laid down the law to Trump is very suspect. Putin has taken more than 4 years to win a war against Ukraine, which should have taken 4 weeks.

Both Russia and China are neglecting an opportunity to drive the empire to its knees.

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