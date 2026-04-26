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Richard Parker's avatar
Richard Parker
10h

Sachs in a recent interview with Carlson which is on YouTube said explicitly that Iran went against the Empire by nationalising the oil revenues. This is simply not permitted by the Empire, and that punitive punishment has to be imposed.

In Iran's case decades of sanctions were placed and theft of billions of state funds took place.

This constant underlying threat "either with us or against us", forces all the western nations to toe the line, and bend over when commanded to by Washington.

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Realist's avatar
Realist
2h

Trump's acolytes are reminiscent of Hitler's entourage.

Russia and China had better do everything in their power to see that the US empire is brought to bear. There will be no better opportunity.

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