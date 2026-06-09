9 June 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

On June 7th, Israel violated the ceasefire agreement with Iran by again bombing Lebanon, and Iran then bombed Israel for having broken that ceasefire agreement, and Israel then resumed its bombing of Iran and asked the Trump Administration for permission to launch its biggest-ever bombing of Iran.

On June 8th, Axios reported, “Trump told Axios he got calls from five different countries in the region asking him to press Netanyahu to stop. ‘These countries were very concerned. They love the deal that we have been negotiating,’ Trump said.”

Here’s who “these countries” were, and why Trump obeyed them and ordered Netanyahu to stop what Netanyahu had been planning to do:

The “five different countries in the region” were the ones that have kings and that have U.S. military bases protecting those kings, and that also have water-desalination plants so that their population won’t be forced to choose between dying of thirst or else rising up in revolt against their king and against the U.S., which protects their king against his people: Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. Those are the five countries, which the U.S. billionaires-controlled Axios wouldn’t report, and their kings had just told Trump that if he wouldn’t stop Netanyahu, then they would cease being U.S. stooges and would consequently order U.S. troops out of their country.

The lie came from Trump, when he said “They love the deal that we have been negotiating.” What they love is instead their staying in power. Iran has made clear that it has no intention of bombing those kings’ countries but that it will do it if necessary in order to get them to expel U.S. forces from their land. And what actually concerned those kings was that Iran would destroy their desalination plants.

The boss in this entire matter was actually Iran, NOT the U.S.

FURTHERMORE: the only country that is obsessed with preventing Iran from having a nuclear weapon is actually Israel (none of those kings are Iran’s target), and this is the reason why Trump and the congressional Republicans, and almost all congressional Democrats — the U.S. Government, which (since America is a ‘democracy’) is beholden to the political money from Jewish and Christian Zionist billionaires — have always, until now, done what they order them to do, which is to eliminate any possibility for Iran to have even a single nuclear weapon to put up against the 200+ estimated Israeli nukes.

The question for those kings is thus now: “How can I keep my property [their country] and my life?” They are intensely worried about that, now; and Trump did their bidding.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.