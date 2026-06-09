Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
29m

Except that Bibi hasn't yet been stopped.

Reply
Share
Just Sayn's avatar
Just Sayn
11m

Trump put on the airs of doing their bidding. The professional pathological liar just could not Stop Netanyahu because the entire US regime is and has been under Zionist control since at least 1963. Trump is an owned stooge. Iran should immediately destroy Israel water, Power, ports ,airports and Major business areas. Wipe Tell Avi. Away. Simultaneously striking every US asset within reach. This is War! Iran will Die from 1000 cuts or the will decapitate the world's major terrorist nation Israel. Thus freeing Americans to take our country back by Draining the swamp of everything Zionist and Jewish. All 545 congress people ever executive branch position. Essentially nullify the corrupt un repairable, unnecessary, Central fascist cartel we foolishly call government. Declare Independence from Washington DC,Israel, AIPAC, and forever wars

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eric Zuesse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture