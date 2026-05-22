Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

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"Can our Supreme Court ‘Justices’ be that stupid?"

Absolutely, and they are that stupid.

The SCOTUS has passed down egregious decisions that abridge the First Amendment and show contempt for the concept of representative democracy. Buckley v. Valeo, 424 U.S. 1976, and exacerbated by continuing stupid SCOTUS decisions, First National Bank of Boston v. Bellotti, Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, and McCutcheon v. Federal Election Commission.

These decisions have codified the idea that money is free speech, thereby giving entities of wealth and power total influence over elections.

Religion's purpose is to control people.

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