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America WILL NEVER BE BLESSES AS RESULT OF 'BLESSING' "god's chosen people" because the same book that claims they are that, in Genesis, also says about them in REVELATION 2:9 & 3:9 that they are "The synagogue of Satan who claim to be Jews but are not though they are LIARS". So what gives?!?!?

This does not make any sense since liars are known deceivers and con artists. So one cannot really expect to be "blessed" out of blessing "con artists and crooks"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😛... I mean they cannot be both. Revelation is said to be prophecy book that has yet to be fulfilled. So as result lots of people look up to its content & symbology.

And Let me ask you Eric the following:::

if, Jesus a Jewish Rabbi called them the "children of the devil" (John 8:44) him teaching "Judaism" then why didn't they rest until they killed his ass if he really was teaching Judaism?!?!?! What's up with that?!?!? This is an honest question. If he was teaching the Torah, wouldn't that cause them to draw near to him and work to learn from him, instead of doing what they are documented to have done?!?!

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Everything you wrote in your article makes a perfect sense, don't get me wrong. I have been Christian for over 25 years and during this entire time, no matter how hard I tried. This is an Air Force Vet speaking, I've experienced nothing but misery, loneliness, discrimination, isolation, homelessness, persecution, joblessness, racism, mankind's evil etc.

B4 that I had an apt, a job with plenty of over time, a gym membership, 2 beautiful cats, a family which helped me once in a while and kept in touch, a car. etc. I mean I was not rich but what I had was enough. After I came to Christ aaall that was phaQing Gone‼️‼️They say "God is good". No shit. It's as if I was hurricaned the cr*p out of. Just like what happened to poor NW Carolina with hurricane Helene😛. And I am not gonna even get started with Spiritual warfare. Some refer to it as THE INVISIBLE WAR as it is most INVISIBLE...

B4 Christ, ethically speaking I was as good if not better than I am now. To-day I am just a floating Wreck. Thanks Jesus🙄🖕. Everywhere I go I get treated like crap called drug addict I don't even smoke cigarette let alone do any other garbage. etc.

...Anyway, the business of Jesus is very complicated and not as simple as it seems.

...But still, there are times where I wished he never butt into my life since the entire experience seem to be nothing but a nightmarish Curse. And really who the fuck needs this cr*p?!?!? I don't. The Atheists are doing just fiine without any of this chicken shit.

Believe it or not He did save my life at least 2wice I Know of. Trust me, as a vet I Know the difference between life and death. This to just say He is a discriminate scumbag because there are lots of people whose lives were lost but He does not seem to give rat's ass about any of them or their families who were left simply cut out and destroyed. A Niice guy🙄...

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Exile from the Future's avatar
Exile from the Future
2h

Sorry, Eric, but I resent your arrogant suggestion that you have read all the evidence and I haven't. I have, for example, published articles in scholarly journals about the psycholoy of religion. The last thing in the world advocates for peace and justice need is to fight with each other over religion. I agree with Frederick Douglass who famously said, "I will unite with anyone to do good, but with no one to do harm." If relgious and nonreligious advocates of peace and justice don't hang together, they will hang separately.

While it is true that atrocities have been done in the name of religion, it is also true that atrocities have been done by nihilistic atheists.

Jesus said, Blessed are the peacemakers, love your enemies. In the Garden of Eden he told Peter to put his sword away. Bart Ehrman, an atheist, has a book coming out next week in which he gives compelling evidence that it was Jesus who introduced into western civilization the notion of charity and compassion for people we don't even know or like.

Based on Christian theology I myself a long time ago time ago told my draft board I refused to kill Vietnamese people. I ended up working two years at minimum wage at a state mental hospital as a conscientious objector. Both the antiwar movement and the civil rights movement were led by peple of faith - mosly Christian and Jewish. I know. I was there. Dr. King opposed the immoral war. Father Daniel Berrigan burned draft records.

As to Islam, the Quran, like St Augustine, presents an excellent theory of just and unjust wars. The Quran says killing in war is justified only in self defense.

Early Jewish scripture (history mixed with mythology) presents God as something of a tribal war deity, but it also contains the Ten Commandments with prohibitions against killing, stealing, and coveting other people's property. The Jewish conception of God evolved, and later prophets abandoned tribal narcissism.

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