21 November 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

“The shadowy double dealing behind the UNSC Resolution legitimising Trump’s final solution for Gaza”

Vanessa Beeley convicts Putin and Xi along w. Trump & Netanyahu, for annihilating Palestinians.

5:13

The arguments have been going into so many weird directions, honestly, um from

5:23

actually what I describe as ethno-supremacis racist arguments where it’s basically it’s an Arab problem, that

5:30

they’re being slaughtered. So it has nothing to do with Russia or China. But

5:35

of course, what that kind of argument overlooks is, one, that Russia and China signed up

5:44

to the UN charter. They signed up to the Geneva Convention. They signed up to the

5:50

genocide convention. Russia and China are constantly making very bold and noble statements that they

5:58

support international law and that global security is so important for the

6:03

world today because the West is destroying it. The West is violating

6:08

international law. It’s it’s violating human rights law. Um the ICJ ruling on a

6:16

plausible genocide has already criminalized the majority of the actions by the genocidal occupying oppressive

6:25

force of the Zionist entity. So within that frame,

6:31

both countries should have upheld international law, all of the

6:36

humanitarian Geneva genocide conventions and said no.

6:44

Instead, what they effectively did was say yes. Because as one as as two of the P5

6:52

countries, the five countries that actually have veto power [U.S., Russia, China France, and UK],

6:59

they had in in my view under international law,

7:05

they had absolutely the responsibility to say no rather than to effectively say

7:11

yes and then afterwards go out publicly and say, “Yeah, but it’s a really bad idea.” And effectively this is just a

7:18

repeat of a British mandate and so on and so forth. But even in Vasily Nebenzya’s speech where he condemned the

7:26

resolution 2803 and we’ll come on to the actual details of that which is like it

7:32

doesn’t deviate from the Trump peace scam. Um and and but we should come on

7:37

to that in a bit more detail. But effectively what does he do? He doesn’t call it a genocide. And we’ve

7:44

said this that Russia has deliberately avoided since October the 7th [the genocide started actually on October 13th of 2023] calling

7:49

what Israel is doing against Palestinians a genocide. While it will use the terminology genocide to describe

7:56

what’s going on in eastern Ukraine, right? Um he doesn’t call it a genocide.

8:03

He doesn’t say that it’s entirely wrong to be disarming a resistance that is

8:08

defending itself and its people against disproportionate force, against rape,

8:14

abuse, torture, um child abduction, child rape,

8:20

uh while effectively now handing Gaza over

8:26

to people like Trump, who is not only the co-perpetrator of the genocide,

8:34

but is being indicted by the Epstein files. So you’re putting

8:40

people who are involved in pedophilia, in child abduction,

8:47

child abuse, child torture, in charge of how many orphan children

8:54

now in what’s left of Gaza? 58% is now under control of the genocidal Israeli

9:02

forces. And, by the way, neither the US nor Israel ever leave territory that they’ve occupied, just to be very clear.

9:10

So what is now known as the yellow line if if anyone thinks that Israel is going to withdraw at any point from owning the

9:18

58% of Gazen territory that is actually agriculturally the best part of Gaza

9:25

leaving only really desert areas totally unlivable-in areas, of course even more

9:32

so after the obliteration of homes and infrastructure,

9:38

but they also are occupying the agricultural areas inside Gaza itself.

9:44

Right? So for me, we talked about this just

9:49

before we started and and for me it’s almost like you’re saying you’re standing at the door of your

9:55

house and a rapist turns up and instead of putting your hand up and saying no, you can’t enter my house, you allow them

10:01

in, watch them commit the crime and complain about it, but you didn’t stop

10:06

them in the first place [nor try to]. And I’m sorry, but but this is effectively what Russia and China have done. And not only that,

10:13

what is the the shreds of international law that they claim to have been

10:19

upholding and people have also been pushing China’s policy of non-inteference.

10:25

Well, I’m sorry. I’m I’m so fed up with this. Go tell the people that are being

10:31

genocided in Sudan that China doesn’t believe in interference when they’re

10:37

supplying weapons to the UAE and the UAE is giving those advanced weapons to the

10:43

RSF to carry out the genocides in Darur and then it’s supplying weapons to the

10:49

SAF to the Sudan armed forces. Why is this exactly? Why is it supplying arms

10:56

effectively to both sides in a conflict that is facilitating and enabling

11:01

another genocide in Sudan? Because the UAE is plundering gold from Sudan and

11:07

China is then buying it on the open market from the UAE. So please don’t talk to me about China’s non-interference

11:15

policy because this is absolute nonsense. And in the last three days, China through backdoor channels has

11:22

actually three Chinese state companies that have invested in Dalia, one of the main

11:28

uh Israeli energy companies. So while people are trying to justify the fact

11:34

that both Russia and China have not at any time withdrawn economic support for

11:39

Israel since October the 7th, Russia is one of the primary suppliers of oil or

11:45

facilitates uh oil supply from Kazakhstan. We’ve talked about this um

11:51

in previous programs. It’s for me I’m I’m just what I’m

11:56

struggling to understand here is how these people who purport to be anti-imperialist

12:02

who claim whether they’re on the left right or center I don’t really care but who claim to support the oppressed

12:09

peoples of this world can dismiss the genocide of Palestinians

12:15

because it’s an Arab issue, let the Arabs sort it out, when they know perfectly well, unless they’re so

12:21

ignorant that they don’t know it, that the British and the Americans have engineered it. So the majority of the

12:28

sovereign Arab states are captured as part of the Zionist block that the PA {Palestinian Authority, the U.S./UK stooge Mahmoud Abbas] by

12:34

the way for those ignoramises sorry that have been commenting on social media

12:40

is they’re claiming that Russia and China did what it did because Mahmoud

12:45

Abbas who’s a dotttering irrelevance as far as I’m concerned both in Palestine

12:50

and outside Palestine, told them to do so because he’s what the Palestinian uh

12:57

legitimate government. No, he isn’t. Hamas is the elected government of Gaza.

13:02

And Hamas actually expressly asked Russia and China to block the

13:09

resolution. So a sovereign government

13:14

in Gaza has asked them to block the resolution and and every single civil

13:21

society, humanitarian organization, political and military organization in

13:26

Palestine has rejected and condemned the resolution. So, if we’re talking about

13:32

upholding sovereignty within international law and that is what the UN security council should represent

13:39

non-inference in the sovereignty of uh countries,

13:46

then what are they doing and and, for me, in a sense it just makes it absolutely

13:52

clear, nobody within the most powerful countries in this

13:57

world whether it’s BRICS or in the Western um imperialist axis can be

14:02

relied on to actually defend as we’ve said multiple times um

14:08

the oppressed peoples. Forget it. And and I think you know if

14:13

you’re going to defend Russia and China’s position over and above examining the impacts on the Palestinian

14:20

people, not only the Palestinian people in Palestine, but the evening that the

14:26

resolution was passed, Israel bombed, massacred

14:31

Palestinian refugees in a sports field in southern Lebanon. Israel Katz put out

14:38

a statement saying, “We no longer consider these to be under humanitarian protection. We consider them to be

14:44

terror cells.” So when people say, “Yeah, but you know, if Russia and China

14:50

had vetoed this, then the US was threatening they would just carry on with the killing.” The killing isn’t

14:56

going to stop. Yeah. The killing hasn’t stopped for 100 years. The killing hasn’t stopped in

15:02

this region. And that very night, so when you use this argument, it’s complete nonsense because that very

15:08

night, 15 Palestinians were massacred, children and civilians, not Hamas, so

15:14

the same excuse that is used in in Gaza, and dozens more injured.

15:20

I It’s just I can’t I mean, other than to go through the arguments that we’re being presented with, and we’ve covered

15:26

a couple of them already, um I don’t really know how to push back against this. And I think to some degree you put

15:34

your finger on it on on one comment that you made is that we have to remember that some of these commentators are

15:40

actually being paid by Russia or China. And so therefore we should not be expecting that they’re going to turn

15:47

against the hand that feeds them. But that means that you’re not getting um

15:53

honest analysis. And and that’s another important point to make because that makes them no

15:59

different in my opinion to the mainstream media, to the legacy media because you’re incentivized to push

16:05

messaging across or you’re incentivized to ignore um the glaring anomalies in what you’re

16:12

supporting.

16:13

…

MY COMMENT: On November 19th, I headlined “The U.N.’s ‘Peace Plan’ is Israel’s, America’s and UK’s Plan to Conquer Palestinians” and argued that it could well turn out to have been the U.N.’s death-knell.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.