7 December 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

“Morale breaks, panic spreads, big cauldron forming w/ Stanislav Krapivnik”

7 December 2025

Throughout the U.S.-and-allied ‘news’-coverage of the war in Ukraine, the body-counts and other cited data have been coming almost exclusively from U.S.-and-allied sources and analyzed by U.S.-and-allied commentators, in the New York Times, Washington Post, London Times, Telegraph, CNN, BBC, Fox News, Sky News, Bild, Le Monde, and so forth; and the chief source of the body-counts and other cited data has been the Ukrainian government, which Obama installed via his coup that took control over Ukraine’s government in February 2014 in order to install there a rabidly anti-Russian government so as to ultimately bring Ukraine into NATO so that the U.S. could ultimately post a nuclear missile there a mere 300 miles away from blitz-decapitating and so conquering Russia. Russia tried many times to block that plan peacefully, while the Obama-installed Ukrainian government was bombing the part of Ukraine that had voted over 90% for the democratically elected Ukrainian President whom Obama had overthrown — the Obama-installed government didn’t want those people to be around in subsequent Ukrainian elections. Finally, on 24 February 2022, Russia, having failed to be able to negotiate with the U.S. regime, which was determined to conquer Russia, invaded Ukraine itself, in order to block Ukraine from ever allowing any missile to become posted so near to The Kremlin. First, Russia tried to negotiate with Ukraine a peace treaty, which became initialed in April 2022, but the former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson rushed to Kiev at the behest of U.S. President Joe Biden, to threaten Ukraine’s then-President Volodmyr Zelensky and persuade him not to sign it. Ever since then, it has been impossible to get anything signed between Ukraine and Russia, because any compromise between them would cause his own government, and maybe even his life, to end in a shameful defeat, now that neither government was in a position where it could compromise on its essential demands — for Zelensky to accept abandoning his supporters (NATO), which were the rest lf the U.S. empire, and for Putin to accept that some day America (or one of its allies) would be able to post a missile a mere 300 miles away from The Kremlln.

Of course, just as the U.S. regime could not allow its own subjects to know that it had in fact STARTED this war in Ukraine against Russia in 2014, it ALSO could not allow them to know since 2022 that Russia has been winning it. But finally, things have (as Krapivnik and others are reporting) reached a stage in which the defeat of the U.S. and its allies in this war in Ukraine against Russia can no longer successfully be hidden; and soon there will then be a settlement of this war — NOW ALREADY IN ITS ELEVENTH YEAR — in which Ukraine’s government will capitulate to Russia’s Government on terms that will never allow any member-nation of the U.S. empire ever again (as has been the case since 2014) to control Ukraine’s Government. When that happens, the decline and fall of the U.S. empire will become history — no longer news that wasn’t reported in the U.S. empire.

Trump had had his opportunity to end this war honorably when he started his second term, to end it by blaming it on Obama, whom he had aways hated; but, instead he lied and called it “Biden’s war” though it became Biden’s war when Biden had continued what had been Trump’s war, which had continued Obama’s war. Now it will end as Trump’s war, because Trump has been too stupid to have been caling it “Obama’s war.” And so Trump will get the blame for the defeat in this war against Russia, and Obama STILL won’t get the blame for having STARTED the war. Trump will get the blame for having been stupid; and, so, Obama still won’t get the blame for having been evil.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.