Crush Limbraw
Divorcing the Empire - by Kwiatkowski - (Are you a servant of DaSynagogue of Satan? DSOS? - CL)

(After you read the article by Karen Kwiatkowski - meet your master of DaUhmerikanEmpire - https://crushlimbraw.blogspot.com/search?q=Synagogue+of+satan&m=1 - CL)

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2025/12/karen-kwiatkowski/divorcing-the-empire/

The American contract, a combination of Constitution and myth, is unraveling like the marriage of an unimaginative yet loyal wife who wakes up to find the money gone, eviction imminent, and he loves another. Further, in a battle for the kids, or any remaining resources, our lying spendthrift plays cards with the judge and drinks with the sheriff, while we are friendless.

This is late stage American empire. Some citizens still refuse to acknowledge the empire, much less our dead broke, meddling, force-driven and corruption-wracked empire led by fools and grifters. But a growing number do.......

