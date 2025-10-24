23 October 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

Iran’s national security is severely endangered by Israel and the United States, and there has long been speculation as to whether Russia will be involved on the side of Iran if yet another invasion is made against Iran by the U.S. and/or Israel. Apparently, that speculation is now over, because Russia has finally committed itself to defending Iran against the countries that seek to destroy it.

23 October 2025

That conversation about the Middle East starts at 32:14. Martyanov argues that Putin did not at all sell out to the former leader of ISIS and of Al Qaeda in Syria, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, when that jihadist leader, for the first time ever, met with Putin at The Kremlin on October 15th, but instead Putin agreed to provide Jolani’s Syria protection against further Israeli encroachments upon Syrian territory. If this is true, then Putin is even more joining with Iran against Israel than before. Martyanov makes some rather startling allegations that Putin has decided to go all-in to protect Iran against Israel.

Here is the report from Iran’s Borna News on October 23rd:

https://borna.news/en/news/1938/iran-and-russia-at-the-heart-of-the-new-order-a-strategic-response-to-western-hegemonys-decline

https://archive.ph/ybQ4a

“Iran and Russia at the Heart of the New Order: A Strategic Response to Western Hegemony’s Decline”

2025/10/23

In the face of the accelerating decline of unipolar hegemony and the intensification of Western sanction pressures, the relationship between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation has entered the phase of a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.” This deep convergence is no longer a temporary or purely tactical reaction, but a high-level political decision whose ultimate goal is the engineering of a new, multipolar world order and the strengthening of decision-making independence at the heart of Eurasia.

Tehran - BORNA - In an era where the international system is witnessing fundamental transformations, shifts in the centers of power, and the gradual decline of traditional Western hegemony, concepts such as “strategic partnership” and “interest-based alliances” are undergoing redefinition. Amidst this, the relationship between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation, as two independent and influential powers in the Eurasian expanse, has transcended the level of conventional bilateral cooperation. This partnership is evolving into the backbone of an emerging regional and global new order, fundamentally built upon multilateralism and independence in decision-making.

Recent statements by senior officials of the two countries, especially the explicit emphasis by “Dmitry Peskov,” the Kremlin Spokesperson, that “Iran is our partner, and our relationship is developing very dynamically” and that “we are ready to expand cooperation in all fields,” are not merely a diplomatic courtesy or a temporary tactic. Rather, they serve as a clear manifesto for a new era of deep convergence.

Dimensions of the Partnership: A Multi-Layered Convergence

The dynamic nature of these relations manifests at three core levels, challenging all analyses that dismiss this cooperation as purely tactical:

Horizontal Expansion and Comprehensive Cooperation: This level signifies the extension of cooperation across all fields. The wide spectrum of activities ranges from complex military and technical cooperation to mega-economic projects like the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), and from security coordination in counter-terrorism to cooperation in energy, cultural, and scientific exchanges. This comprehensiveness not only suggests the resolution of past hesitations but also indicates an acceleration in the implementation of these collaborations.

Vertical Deepening and Strategic Partnership: The relationship has moved beyond ad-hoc coordination to the level of long-term infrastructural investments. Iran’s full accession to organizations like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS Plus alongside Russia has elevated the strategic depth of the relationship from a transactional nature to a stable regional and global partnership.

Resilience to Sanctions: This dynamism has emerged precisely amidst the most intense foreign pressures against Tehran and Moscow. This clearly demonstrates a shared political will to neutralize Western pressures through the deepening of bilateral cooperation. This resilience is practical proof that these relations are not contingent upon the approval of Western powers. The partnership is a deliberate choice to de-link their economies and defense capabilities from Western financial and security architecture.

Engineering the New Order: Pillars of Collaboration

The commitment to a new order is fundamentally supported by tangible, high-impact cooperation in key sectors:

A. Strategic Economic Infrastructure: The INSTC Catalyst

The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) project holds vital importance, transcending its purely commercial value. This corridor, which spans continents and connects the port of Mumbai in the Indian Ocean to St. Petersburg in the Baltic Sea, is not merely aiming to reduce transit time and costs compared to the traditional Suez Canal route; it is a long-term geopolitical commitment. The two nations view the INSTC as a strategic artery that will not only boost their bilateral trade volumes—which remain below potential—but will fundamentally reshape global supply chains, bypassing Western-controlled maritime routes. Iran and Russia are jointly investing in and developing this crucial multimodal artery (rail, road, and sea) to establish a strategic leverage against hostile Western strategies and secure resilient economic development. This initiative positions Iran as the central transit hub in the region, demanding significant shared investment in railway infrastructure, customs harmonization, and digital payment systems to ensure its seamless operation. The successful activation and expansion of the INSTC are direct steps towards creating an economic counter-pole to the Western global financial system.

B. Advanced Military and Technical Cooperation

The signs of this strategic partnership are particularly evident in sensitive areas, especially military and technical cooperation. Recent remarks by Iranian officials regarding Russia having “no limitations on military and technical cooperation with Tehran” complete the picture. It has been emphasized that the trend of Iran-Russia cooperation is growing in all fields, and the existence of crucial foundational agreements, such as the 20-Year Comprehensive Cooperation Document, transforms these relations into a strategic partnership rooted in mutual trust and a long-term vision.

These collaborations, particularly following the expiration of arms restrictions under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, have acquired new dimensions. Moscow explicitly frames its defense and technology cooperation with Tehran within the bounds of international law and bilateral commitments, viewing it as a step toward strengthening Iran’s defensive and deterrent capabilities. The equipment imported is primarily in the areas of air defense, aerial defense systems, and cyber technologies, aiming to enhance defense capabilities in modern, electronic warfare. This technical and defense collaboration is not limited to mere arms trade; it often involves co-production agreements, technology transfer, and shared training programs, significantly enhancing the defensive autonomy of both nations against potential external aggression. This depth of cooperation signals a shared commitment to regional security that is independent of—and often in defiance of—Western security frameworks.

Diplomatic Alignment and Countering Western Non-Compliance

In the realm of diplomacy, Russia’s stance on the JCPOA aligns profoundly with that of Iran. The Kremlin spokesperson, in noting the “very complex situation” surrounding the JCPOA, explicitly identifies the unconstructive position of the European Union as the factor that exacerbates the crisis. This position re-emphasizes that the current crisis is not one of Iranian nuclear activities, but a crisis of Western non-compliance and broken promises.

This position is a key element of the joint strategy to dismantle the legal and political foundation of Western pressure. By supporting Iran’s legitimate rights and rejecting the notion of “excessive pressure on independent Iran,” Russia undercuts the Western narrative of isolation.

Furthermore, Moscow’s firm support for Iran’s national sovereignty and its rejection of any unlawful pressure has not been merely verbal, but has been demonstrated in the diplomatic arena. Russia’s resolute standing alongside Tehran in the UN Security Council against the West’s erroneous interpretations of Resolution 2231 and attempts to re-impose sanctions is a powerful political tool and a testament to this commitment. This diplomatic alignment ensures that Western attempts at multilateral pressure are frequently paralyzed, allowing the bilateral relationship to flourish outside the shadow of global hegemonic oversight.

The strategic relations between Iran and Russia are not a short-term, tactical deal; they are a joint investment for a more stable and just future in the region and the world. This partnership is a natural and intelligent response to a changing global landscape. The message is clear: the era of unilateralism and the imposition of will has ended, and Iran and Russia, as two strategic and pivotal partners in Eurasia, will play a key role in engineering a new world order based on multilateralism and shared security.

MY COMMENTS: Martyanov explained the military details of this new relationship between Iran and Russia.

Also on October 23rd, Trump, for the first time ever, publicly stated that there is a possibility that the U.S. Government will cease supporting Israel. Trump told TIME magazine:

TIME: You told Netanyahu you will not allow him to annex the West Bank. There are still forces in his coalition who are pressing for it. I’m just wondering what, what are the consequences if they move forward?

TRUMP: It won’t happen. It won’t happen. It won’t happen because I gave my word to the Arab countries. And you can’t do that now. We’ve had great Arab support. It won’t happen because I gave my word to the Arab countries. It will not happen. Israel would lose all of its support from the United States if that happened.

Trump will allow Israel to exterminate the Gazans (with American weapons), but will NOT allow Israel to declare the West Bank to be Israeli territory. Apparently, this is the policy of the heads-of-state in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and UAE. And Trump represents them, even if this will mean that the U.S. will abandon Israel. Whether Trump really means this is questionable; many people think that Israel controls America, not America controls Israel. Furthermore Trump routinely lies, and he routinely reverses his prior policy; so, he has no coherent policy. But anyway, this is what he promised on October 23rd

