Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

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exile's avatar
exile
5d

Feedback regarding format: I appreciate the excellent selection of content but quite frankly the transcripts are easier and less tedious to read directly on YouTube. Also, I can increase the speed and just listen. Or occasionally go back and forth between video and text. Or just click the video to clarify who is talking at a particular time. I'd prefer just a link to the video with some comments by Eric. A few key quotes from the transcript would be useful - just not endless scrolling.

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