1 March 2026, by Eric Zuesse.

Scott Ritter says that in about two weeks, Trump will seek a negotiated end to the war, and that Russia and China will urge Iran to agree to such a face-saving-for-Trump end of this war. Larry Johnson explains why the U.S. and Israel are heading for defeat in this war, in about two weeks.

“Scott Ritter: Iran’s Hypersonic Missiles DEVASTATE Tel Aviv & Haifa”

1 March 2026, Danny Haiphong

“Larry Johnson: The U.S. Will Exhaust Itself & Lose War Against Iran”

28 February 2026, Glenn Diesen

DIESEN: Welcome back. We are joined by Larry Johnson, a former CIA analyst uh to

discuss the war that has been launched [by Israel and America] against Iran. So, thank you for coming

on. Uh as an analyst, uh how solid do you think Trump’s intelligence has been

on Iran in terms of Iran’s capabilities? Uh, how they’re prepared to use those

capabilities, the I guess the likelihood of succeeding uh in this war. JOHNSON: Uh, [it] is one

of two things. Either the CIA lied to Trump

um about Iran’s capabilities and Trump believed it, or it’s possible the CIA

actually told Trump the truth and he ignored it. But, uh, and so I I unfortunately I’m not

privy to what the current current real world um briefings are. I would note

that a primary source for US human intelligence comes out of Israel through

what’s known as liaison reporting. And I’m basing, I base one of my

conclusions, off of the recent article by Seymour Hirsch regarding Iran.

It was, I mean, it was it was just rife with nonsense. But it was what he was

accurately reporting what he was being told. And one of the things [Hirsch was] told was that uh Iran’s ballistic

1:28

missile capability had been virtually wiped out. And I’m going [to say], you know, [it’s] absolutely not [true].

I’ve I’ve maintained all along that I think Iran’s ballistic missile capability right now exceeds 10,000

missiles. Uh you know, they’ve had 18 different varieties. And these are, you

know, underground shelters. They’re mobile launchers. mobile launchers are very very very

difficult to find and destroy and so and the storage units are way below ground

and so the United States has not unleashed uh the kind of bunker busters that would be required to try to seal up

those tunnels but [and] my understanding is there’s not just one entry and exit point, there are multiple entry and exit

points, so the the United States miscalculated, well, what Iran’s response would be. And

they were part of the US impression or belief, [which] is that there was a simmering

sea of disagreement with the Ayatollah and that

80% of the population opposed the Islamic regime,

and that all we had to do was just give it a slight push and the regime would

collapse. Well, uh, we neglected to learn the lesson that we, uh, that some of us

learned after the attacks on 9/11. That was viewed as an external attack, as a

surprise attack, as an illegal attack. And it united the American people, at least temporarily. Partisan dis

differences really largely disappeared there for a period of time. And then, you know, George W. Bush pissed that

opportunity away by starting a war with uh, Iraq. So what has happened now in

Iran, it’s unified the population in a way that uh that hasn’t been unified

since the attacks of last June. So this is uh this is another area of

miscalculation. A a third area of miscalculation that the United States was going to be

able to quickly eliminate the Iranian threat and quickly bring military

pressure that would force Iran to surrender. Becomes, oh, please stop. we give up.

They didn’t pay they didn’t pay attention to what Iran did with Iraq. You know, Iraq attacked Iran back in

1980. Nine-year war, 10-year war, went on hundreds of thousands of dead Iranians.

They didn’t give up. They continued to fight. Uh, and they fought till there was actually a negotiated settlement

brought about. That’s what they’re going to continue to do this time. Only this time, they they,

you know, they got some powerful leverage. They’ve now closed the straight of Hormuz. Good luck trying to get that open. We

already saw the the power of the US Navy who they’ve now got ships bottled up in

the Persian Gulf that can’t get out and the the main port in Bahrain has been

destroyed or significantly damaged. So this is uh you know Iran right now is

controlling 21 keeping 21% of the world’s oil from going out

and that’s that’s going to have e economic repercussions. China you know I think really anticipated this. They’ve

been buying up significant stores of oil over the last month. But uh I still

don’t think anybody anticipated that the United States and Israel would be so crazy as to start this war with uh Iran

sitting on a significant stash of ballistic missiles and drones and you

know they’re fighting in their own backyard. The United States is has to depend upon foreign bases and and when

they put these planes in these and in Saudi Arabia or Jordan they’re quite vulnerable.

and and and that’s where right now over the last 20, you know, this has been ongoing now for about 12 hours. I mean,

think about that. This is not like this has been a a week already. And in those

12 hours, Iran has done significant damage to uh to the US military presence in the

Persian Gulf to to the point now Saudi Arabia is declaring war. Syria is

declaring war. This is this is really rich. this this terrorist murderer Al-Sharra who’s dressed up now

in the Brooks Brother suit is I mean he’s he’s literally killed civilians

chopped their heads off, is is decrying the aggression of Iran.

I mean he’s just all he is is another whore of the West.

DIESEN: But it’s been a well a hell of a first day though as you said. Yeah, the attacks began early this morning and

uh and of course Iran has been hit pretty hard but Iran is also retaliating

in their big way. So uh you we’ve seen Jordan hits Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain has been hit a

lot especially in the evening now. Uh Israel as well they close as you said the straight of Hormuz. Uh again, it’s

too early to say, but um how do you see the war going so far? JOHNSON: I mean, as for a

first day u summary, well, it’s it’s going to go like it did in June with uh

Iran will continue to fire missiles and drones. They will use the older

stuff up, the one that’s less effective. They’ll use that up first and it’ll be used to draw out draw uh Israeli and US

air defense systems out because uh the one vulnerability both Israel and the

United States face is that for the the basis of the Iron Dome or the Patriot

Missile Battery or the THAAD is that they’ve got to fire at least two

missiles out in order to bring one incoming missile down or even one drone.

So, uh they’ve got the problem that they only produce 800 of those a year. I’ve

heard the number 700, but let’s just say it’s 800. So if they’re firing two at every

missile inbound, once um once Iran fires

400 missiles and drones, which they’re quite capable of doing, you’ve now

exhausted a year’s supply of Patriot or THAAD missiles. There even fewer.

There’s like only I think they only produce like 150 THADs on average. So the the the US and

Israel, if this progresses beyond th this week, and the only thing that would keep it from progressing beyond this

week is if Israel and the United States surrendered, said, “Okay, we give up. Let’s stop the

war. We’re suffering too many losses.” Well, that’s not going to happen. So the war will continue. the reserves, the

stores of the US and Israel will be depleted and this will become a war of attrition.

And at that point, Trump is going to I he’s got to either stick with it where he’s now broken his

promise, no new wars, no endless wars in the Middle East, uh or he’s going to have to figure out

some way to try to quote declare victory and pull out which will leave Israel uh

completely exposed and deservedly so. So I you know I um

there’s a possibility for a negotiated settlement but again the terms Iran’s

going to dictate the terms Iran’s terms will be all sanctions have got to be lifted.

lift the sanctions, you know, then we got something to talk about. But, uh, you know, closing down the straight of

Hormuz is a power play. They didn’t they didn’t wait, you know, they didn’t even

wait 10 hours to do it. They just immediately declared it shut.

DIESEN: Yeah, I was a bit uh surprised how quickly this was done. I mean, uh, we heard this from the Iranians that this

is how they would respond if they were attacked. So, so in terms of striking all the US bases in the region, uh

shutting down the straight of our moves, I mean all of this is what they said they would. So, I guess we shouldn’t be too surprised. But, uh

where can we es not we where can uh the escalation go from here on on both sides? I mean, what would the Iranians

look for? Would they could they begin to do they have a possibility of hitting

the US Navy or is it too far away? Uh how about the economic targets such as

or oil refineries in Saudi Arabia and such? Do or or would they wait and you

know hold off these targets uh based on how the Gulf States respond to the attacks? JOHNSON: If if the United States and

Israel attack oil terminals in Iran, Iran will take out oil terminals in

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, all of them. They’re not they won’t wait because they’re not going to get in a

situation where you get to destroy ours and we leave the others intact which service you. Oh no no no no no. Um the

the United States actually it has limited ability to escalate without

creating greater risk. You know, right now it’s got two aircraft carriers there and that one the Gerald Ford is well

overdue to have returned to home port and they’ve got major uh morale problems

on board apart apart from sewage problems they had. Uh and their their

role is right now to be basically defensive. The one that is potentially most vulnerable is the Abraham Lincoln

which is in the Arabian Sea. I don’t know what its precise location is, but there are reports that Iran has already

targeted with missiles. So, the the what’s curious is, you know, we’re into this now 12 hours, 13 hours uh and

there’s surely been US casualties, but the Trump administration is trying to keep the lid on those.

DIESEN: It’s um I am also surprised that they would decided to take this step because

it seems very unlikely to be able to succeed given um

the battlefield is uh yeah so confusing so many variables are outside of their

own control. Uh but um uh but but where where do you think the US will go from

here on though? Because I don’t think this is what they planned for. They obviously a lot of their Iranian missiles they seem to have gone through

with some ease. I’ve seen some videos uh which have been posted of uh Patriot

missiles just well firing into nothingness just missing their

targets. So something isn’t going as it should. So uh so so what does this leave

the United States if this turns out uh to to be a real failure? What what what

can the United States do besides if there’s not that many pathways to escalate? It can’t, you know, capitulate

either. Where from there? JOHNSON: Yeah. I mean, it it’s going to have they’re going to have to find a a way to

declare victory and leave because so let’s step back and say, does the United

States have the industrial capability to start mass-producing air defense

missiles to to keep the the batteries, the Patriot batteries and THAAD systems

supplied? The answer to that is no, absolutely not. Because another element in here is the Chinese restrictions on

rare earth minerals because some of those rare earth minerals go into these missile systems as well. So you got you

got a a a deficit there. Um can they deploy

more combat aircraft? They could, to do what? To try to carry out more strikes

inside Iran and give Iran a greater chance to shoot em down. What look what

we know from history and far be it for me to tell a history professor like

yourself this fact but we don’t have a single instance in where air power was

able to quote win a war you always had to put troops in on the ground um and

someone said well what about Hiroshima Nagasaki uh Nagasaki and it was uh you know you

could argue that war was coming to an end anyway Okay. Uh there were other s other signs that the Japanese were

willing to surrender. But apart, you know, Vietnam, North Korea, World War

II, Iraq, World War I, Iraq War II, Syria, there’s a limit to air power. And

so, yeah, you can you can destroy well and Gaza. Look at Gaza. I mean, Israel

has literally leveled the place. And yet it still can’t get in there and control

the ground because uh Hamas is there still fighting in the Palestinian Islamic jihad the pitch.

So uh what about deploying troops? Well, that’s a non-starter. One a ground invasion

how would they carry how I don’t even begin to contemplate how they could carry out a ground invasion that would

and the and the lines of communication that would be required to to sustain a

ground force of say a half a million men invading uh Iran plus we don’t really

have that many right now we got total army strength is like 472,000 worldwide

uh so there’s you know there the ultimate extremes s launching a nuclear attack,

but uh I don’t see Russia and China standing by and saying, “Oh, yeah, that’s okay. Let the Americans get it

out of their system.” So, I mean, this this has what we’re going to see is

within two weeks, as we saw last June,

United States and and Israel are going to run out of gas. They’re not going to be able to sustain the fight, whereas

Iran will be able to sustain it. They’ll be able to sustain missile launches that will be, you know, the these missile

launchers are in underground cities. They’re mobile and when they pop out and

move around the United States, you can’t just park you, it’d be ideal if you could park a drone overhead and say, “Okay, here’s one now.” And it’s XYZ

coordinate, but we weren’t even able to do that with the Houthies.

So, it it’s far more difficult, far more challenging with Iran.

MY COMMENT:

Those opinions are opposite to the ones that are being supplied by the Israel-U.S. empire’s media, which are designed so as to fool their public to believe that this Israeli-U.S. invasion is freeing the Iranian people from a tyranny they want to overthrow, such as the 2 March 2026 “Analysis by Nick Paton Walsh” on CNN, after the news that Ayatollah Khamenei is dead, which ‘news’ article contains, for examples, the following statements: “this moment of relief for many repressed Iranians” “His [Khamenei’s] removal has sparked celebrations in Tehran.” “For 47 years, a theocracy has turned into an autocracy and kleptocracy.” “its economy ravaged – by years of civil conflict.” “Is it possible a consensus emerges that, to endure, the autocracy must make peace with the US and the region?” “Reza Pahlavi, heir of the long-deposed shah [that the CIA’s coup installed in 1953, to replace Iran’s democratically elected leader], cannot swan into Tehran and pick up the reins without risking an angry IRGC [instead of an outraged Iranian public] trying to kill him.” “Trump’s … allergy to protracted military involvement simply reinforce this risk [and] … has … kept his goals slim and achievable.” and “The superior technology, intelligence and firepower of the United States and Israel enabled them to conjure a swift and simple solution to their enduring Iran problem.”

