19 February 2026, by Eric Zuesse.

In a stunning online interview, Scott Ritter — who knows more about the situation in Iran than perhaps anyone else, including about how international law relates to an upcoming U.S. invasion — said that because of the theocratic leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei’s, stupidity, he is now “a dead man walking,” and that the U.S. will soon utterly destroy Iran. Here is his opening statement:

INTERVIEWER: Let me start, Scott, with what is happening in the West Asia. We’ve learned that in the last 12 hours there

is a huge amount of weapons going to the Middle East and everybody’s ready. And

we had the second round of negotiations between the United States and Iran in Geneva

and Omanis were mediating these negotiations. In the aftermath of the negotiations, we’ve heard the American

part, the Iranian part, the outcome was somehow positive. And here is what JD

Vance said about the second round of negotiations “Negotiation I will say this morning is,

you know, in some ways it went well. they agreed to meet afterwards. But in other ways, it was very clear that the

president has set some red lines that the Iranians are not yet willing to actually acknowledge and work through.

So, we’re going to keep on working it. But, of course, the president reserves the ability to say when he thinks that

diplomacy has reached its natural end. We hope we don’t get to that point, but if we do, that’ll be the president’s call.”

Yeah. And what is Scott? Because you look at the

situation in terms of the military and their movements in Iran and outside Iran

considering the United States, it’s all somehow show us that something big is

going to happen. What is your assessment of the current situation? SCOTT RITTER: If you remember when uh Donald Trump

promised Iranian demonstrators back in January, help is on the way. Uh and

there was a lot of talk that the United States was going to launch uh military strikes uh targeting Iranian security

infrastructure, suppressing security infrastructure um ostensibly prevent the Iranians from murdering people in the

streets. But we know what it was for is to suppress the ability of the government to respond to these the you

know this this uprising. The president was told at the time that we have insufficient military force in the

region to accomplish that goal and as important to um protect ourselves from

an Iranian, you know, retaliation, Iranian missile strikes. And so the you

know a new reality set in that we had to hit the pause button. Um, now

if you understand what I just said that the United States was vulnerable, its bases were vulnerable to American to

Iranian military action. That vulnerability still exists as we speak.

Um, now the United States is deploying a tremendous amount of military power into

the region into bases that are vulnerable to Iranian attack.

Under Article 51, [and] the Caroline Doctrine of preemptive self-defense, um Iran has every right to destroy these

American aircraft um as they arrive because it is

an imminent threat. Um so now we go to Geneva.

We enter into negotiations. It’s positive. Iran’s going to give us two weeks while they consider the options.

They’re going to come back. We’ve agreed to a framework of discuss this is just two weeks for the United States to get

all the means. The first thing we did was deploy the missiles the the missile defense THAAD Patriot and now we’re

deploying the strike capacity. And when we get to green on both defense, missile

defense and strike capacity, the president will pull the trigger because we have no interest in a diplomatic

outcome with Iran. Why the Iranian government hasn’t figured this out yet, I don’t understand. Our goal, our

objective has always been regime change. And so I just think Iran has been

suckered into a round of diplomacy and it’s being distracted by this that

they are sitting down trying to work through a framework upon around which you know they can advance the

negotiations. Uh meanwhile the United States is deploying military capacity to

do what? We now know that we if we’re going to fight Iran, the requirement is

that we have to suppress Iran’s ballistic missile launch capacity early on. That and in order to do that, you

need just the kind of aircraft mix that we’ve got coming in. F-35s, F-15s, F-16s, F-22s. Um, you know, and we’re

going to launch, you know, the guerilla package of all guerilla packages. Guerilla package was uh the strike that went into

western Iraq at the beginning of the the beginning of Desert Storm to take out,

you know, the Iraqi fixed arm launchers that everybody believed was going to be used to strike Israel. You know, we’re

going to go in and we’re going to be hammering all known Iranian ballistic missile oper. to blanket the skies of

Iran uh 24/7 for a week nonstop day and night air campaign. If a missile gets

leaves, you know, it’s uh its hiding place, we’re going to hit it. That’s the plan. And while we’re doing that, we’re

going to blow up Iran. You know, when you take a look at what happened in December and January, you know, it it’s

very clear what happened. We know what happened. Um, you know, the United States, the CIA, and others have

infiltrated over 100,000 Starlink terminals into Iran. And these Starlink

terminals are are used to create an alternative communication reality where

we communicate inside, infecting the minds of people, using them to recruit

uh cellular structures. Um, Iran showed some capability of suppressing this and

interdicting it, but ultimately they only got a, you know, hundreds, if not just a few thousands of terminals. We’re

talking about another 70 to 80,000 terminals still in existence that have

been outfitted with special Israeli software designed to prevent detection,

frequency hopping, military style, uh, Starlink. um

which means that there is tremendous potential to generate more uh civilian

unrest, a violent civilian unrest. So the Americans are planning to

bomb Iran, trigger massive protests, violent

protests, suppress the regime, and carry out regime change to include killing the

supreme leader, trying to kill the presidency, killing the leadership. This is why Jared Kushner, I don’t understand

why the Iranians even accept this. They should have kicked him out of the — If I were the Iranian delegate, as soon as Jared Kushner sat down, I said, “Is it

true that you met with Iranian opposition leaders in the United States before coming here to uh to plan a

future government of Iran?” Yes. Get the [ __ ] out of here. We’re not dealing with you. We’re not dealing with anybody who

thinks there’s going to be a future government with Iran. If that’s the position of the United States, these these negotiations are over. And if you

send another [ __ ] air, excuse my language, if you send another aircraft into the Middle East, we’ll take it out preemptively. I mean, Iran is is setting

itself up for failure here. They’re negotiating with a man who is deliberately plotting against them,

which means he isn’t negotiating in good faith. Understand that if Jared Kushner is

preparing to follow on government, how could he be negotiating in good

faith? He’s not. It’s the buy time. And JD Vance sort of gave the farm away,

pretending about diplomacy, but saying right up front, no, we’re going to pull the trigger and we’re going to pull the

trigger before two weeks is up. That’s my assessment of what’s going on right now. I think the United States is setting Iran up for a mass war. Now,

whether this war succeeds is another question. I I’m not saying there’s a guarantee of success. What I’m saying is

that the people who were hesitant about a war set conditions and those conditions are

being met which means it’s like we experienced during the Gulf War when uh

you know General Schwarzkoff didn’t want to pull the trigger on the ground war too soon. So, I think we had five

criteria that had to be met in terms of suppression of uh the the Iraqi Republican Guard and we had a a board on

the wall that went, you know, red, no, yellow, maybe, green, go. And the goal was to get them all to green. And that

meant we could launch the ground war. And I remember as we were were going on and it came down to battle damage assessment on how many things have been

destroyed. Schwarzkopff was getting frustrated because people like me were saying, “Well, we ain’t destroying

certain things.” So finally they just went, “We’re going to change the way we calculate. No more analysis. We’re just going to do numbers. If we drop x amount

of bombs with a certain amount of percentage, ding ding, the lights change, war go.” And um and that’s how

it worked. But I’m saying that’s what’s happening now. There there’s a board somewhere in the Pentagon with all the

green lights of things that have to happen. And when they all turn green, the president will be told to launch. But the goal of the president isn’t to

find a diplomatic solution. Diplomacy and past practice is a determination of

future uh action. What did we do in June? We promised the Iranians negotiations. We lulled them into a

false sense of complacency and then we bombed them. Right now, we have Iran engaged in negotiations. We had a very

positive outcome. Iraqi, oh, it’s positive. We’re going back and we’re going to work on this framework. It’s a

lie. There is no framework. There is no good intent. There is no diplomatic

outcome. There is a regime change plan and diplomacy. The perfidy that we’re

doing with Iran is part of this plan to lull them into a false sense of complacency to drop their guard and then

when all the lights turn green and they’re going to turn green very soon, we’re going to hit Iran hard.

INTERVIEWER: Scott, I really believe that the this perception that if they attack Iran,

they’re going to make a huge chaos in Iran. It’s delusional. In my opinion, that’s not going to happen. It’s going

to have the total opposite effect on the Iranian people. They’re going to, in my opinion, it’s

going to have some sort of unity that we haven’t seen for such a long time, even

more than what it has happened during the 12-day war. In my opinion. RITTER: I’m not disagreeing with you, but to

give you just to throw a counter, um I agree with you, but this unity will come at a cost because this time again, where

was the Beluch liberation army in January? You didn’t see them running around, did

you? Where was Pijac, the Kurds? Were they running around in their pickup

trucks? No. Where’ was the Mujahideen al-Karkh? Were their cells mobilized in the streets gunning people down? What about the

cells of the monarchists? What about the Ahvaz Arabs? What about the the lore and the the Azeri? All these groups that

we’ve been arming over the years, they were all silent. I agree with you. I think that the

Iranian people actually believe in the system that they have today. It’s not

perfect, but it’s a system that they trust. It’s a system that they’re comfortable with because it’s a

representative democracy. I I think the people doing the analysis of Iran miss that point that the Iranian people

actually do feel um empowered and uh and and enfranchised by um you know by the

way that they participate in in elections in Iran. Um

you know but the point is again I point to 80,000 Starlink

terminals. There is a percentage of Iranians who don’t believe that. There’s a percentage of Iranians who want this

system to change and they are being told that this is the moment of decision,

that this is it. This is it. The once-in-a-lifetime chance to get it done. And so I think they’re going to come out and

I think they’re going to burn Iranian cities down. And I think the Iranian people will rally and there will be

blood in the streets and it will be horrible, devastating. I don’t think the

anti-regime people will succeed because even if you kill Ali Khamenei and I believe we are going to kill Ali Khamenei. I

[clears throat] think he’s a dead man. I think he knows he’s a dead man. He’s comfortable with that. But the assembly

of experts has already picked the next leader. And if we kill him, there will be the next leader because the supreme

leader isn’t a cult of personality. Supreme leader is a religious position

integral to the Islamic Republic and the Islamic Republic will fill it. The same thing with the presidency.

Constitutionally, the constitution will dictate the outcome. We don’t trust the constitution because we don’t believe in

the Islamic Republic. We are ignorant about this reality. And this ignorance allows us to believe that we can carry

out decapitation attack and nothing will replace it. We don’t respect the resilience of the Islamic Republic um

and the resilience of the Iranian people. So, I’m not disagreeing with you, but my my problem is that yes, the

Iranian people will rally, but what will be left? That’s the the thing. There’s no doubt

in my mind that that that we will fail in our objective of collapsing the Islamic Republic. Um,

but the the consequences to the people of Iran and to the region as a whole and

potentially to the globe because, you know, I think it’s a 50-50 shot that we

um that we can suppress a lot of Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities. 50/50

shot. Um that doesn’t mean that Iran’s not going to hit, but for instance, to

turn Tel Aviv upside down will require a sustained barrage of missiles over time.

Um Iran may not be able to do that. Iran may be sending one or two, you know, missiles, you know, a day that they can

sneak out and fire. To take down Saudi Arabian oil fields will be the same thing, sustained barrage. I think Iran

might have the difficulty in doing the kind of sustained barages it needs to achieve the outcomes necessary for

Iranian victory. Um but I do believe there will be enough to be devastated.

What’s going to happen is the Iranian regime will survive. Iran will be devastated. The region will be

devastated. The United States will be embarrassed. And this is

why I mean I I I can pretty much guarantee at the end of this conflict

everybody will say this was a war that should have been avoided

which is why it must be avoided. But in order to avoid it we got to be honest. We can’t we can’t hide behind pride.

Um Americans can’t hide behind the pride that’s saying we’re America. We’re invincible. We’ll be able to project our

power power without question. We’re going to suffer losses. There’s no doubt about that. We’re going to suffer losses

and we’re not going to achieve the outcome we want and it makes us look weak. Iran is going to be devastated as

a society. Um and and as a nation um it

it’s going to lead to, you know, horrible consequences economically, global at a time when the global economy

is already in a transition and and teetering. um to to knock down one of

the critical pillars of energy security. Um some people would say the critical pillar of energy security um you know

in Europe I mean Europe will just be flushed down the toilet of life once again as they make themselves irrelevant. Where is the voice of Europe

and trying to stop this war? Instead they’re whispering their support for it. Where’s the IAEA in this? I mean because

this isn’t just about Iran and re this is about the future of the nuclear non-prololiferation treaty.

If the United States carries out this strike against Iran, it means the nuclear non-proliferation treaty is meaningless. This is what Arachi said to

the conference of disarmament yesterday before he had his negotiation. Um that it’s essential that you know Iran be

allowed to do what the what the treaty permits it to do. Um and it’s essential

that the United States live up to its obligations uh not just to get rid of their own nuclear weapons but not to

threaten a nation. Um you know so basically

an attack against Iran is going to be upsetting the entire world order. It’s

going to have ramifications that go beyond simply Iran in the region. It’ll be global ramifications. Um

which is why this war needs to be stopped. But my concern is that there’s just there’s no voice that’s being

listened to by the Trump administration, you know, shouting out, “Don’t do this.”

I’m really disappointed in the millennial generation of of of the United States. You know, American

millennials, where are they? They’re silent in the face of the death of disarmament. They’re silent in the face

of this war of aggression that’s getting ready to be waged against Iran. They’re ignorant of the consequences. They’re

just so totally disengaged from from life. Um, and what you know, we can get

into the reasons for that if you want. You know, they don’t know what it means to be an American. They don’t know what the Constitution is. They don’t

understand the importance of uh, you know, what is it, Federalist 10 and

Federalist 51. uh the danger of factions and the the you know the the the danger

of tyranny you know the f they don’t understand the the the debates that

happened at the birth of this nation that made this this constitutional republic viable um and so the things

that we warned about the things that we were designed to prevent from happening we come and they have become

factionalized and they have become disengaged from holding to account an

out-of-control executive so that we have veered into you know, the realm of dictatorship and tyranny. Um, and they’re silent. I mean,

it’s it’s it’s shocking. Anyways, I’ve I’ve sort of gone all over the place on this one.

INTERVIEWER: Do you see the fighter jets over the Iranian, you know, Iranian airspace

fighting with Iranian jets? What Iran has? Do you see that sort of fight happening in Iran?

RITTER: The United States isn’t Israel. Israel is a limited capacity military

power. We are an unlimited capacity military power.

I’m not saying Iran is defenseless. As I say, I’ve said before, no plan survives

initial contact with the enemy. I mean, you may have a plan and look what we did

with Iraq. you know, we went — INTERVIEWER: Just just my understanding as what I’ve

learned from Ted Postol for example is that these these fighter jets are so

much vulnerable against you know when it comes to the air defense systems that’s why there’s so I don’t know —

RITTER: But but Ted Postol has to understand and I’m sure he does I love Ted Postal that

we know this too I’m a guy that used to prepare for war

all right I prepare for war by studying my enemy and I study my enemy’s strengths and I

try to find their weaknesses and I try to develop tactics to go in but I don’t go walking into the boxing ring without

looking at videotape of the fighter understanding what my strategy is going to be. Um we know what Iran’s

capabilities are. We’re monitoring those. Um,

you know, one of the great surprises that came out of June, and I think it surprised Iran as much as it surprised

me, was the fact that DARPA had spent a decade or more examining the

vulnerabilities of air shafts at the Fordow facility.

Did you really think that there was a scientist who was looking at the air shaft vulnerability and how to put a

bomb down that and another bomb down that? No, we’re else in there going that thing’s there’s no conventional bomb

that can take it out. I was saying that. Other people were saying it, too. Turns out there was a conventional bomb that

could take it out because the United States had been spending a decade investing significant resources into

that very mission. Um, there’s not a weapon system that Iran

has that the United States is unaware of. Um, and if we’re aware of it, we’re

looking for a solution to it. It doesn’t mean that we have the solution. It means that we’re looking for the solution.

Our military will not pull the trigger on an Iranian strike unless they are confident

that they have an adequate response to anything the Iranians can do. We don’t

want to be taken by surprise. We don’t want to start a fight of this magnitude only to go, “Oh god, we didn’t see that

coming.” You know, now it may be, okay, we saw that. Oh, okay. Plan A didn’t

work. Plan B didn’t work. Damn, it didn’t work. All right, but then we have a plan. What happens if that doesn’t work? What’s our counter plan? That’s

what military planning does. So we are preparing for

a war on a scope of scale that the United States is fully capable of waging. We are deploying the resources

forward necessary to to to do this and we are this will not be a war that’s

based solely upon the military. There will be there’s already an information warfare aspect going on right now. I

mean, you know, the minds of Iranians are being poisoned right now. Cells are being mobilized. Hopefully, the Iranian

security regime is monitoring this and ready to interdict and all that, but I’m saying that this is going to be fought

on a whole variety of of of levels. Um, and to sit there and just say that, you

know, no, you know, we can’t fly into Iran because they have S400s or they have S300s because they have this. We

have a solution for the S400. We have a solution for the S300. It’s not an unknown system to us. Whether our solution works or not, I don’t know. But

it’s not as though we’re going to go in and be taken by surprise by anything. And we have the ability to do long

distance strikes, precision strikes that cannot be interdicted um by anything the

Iranians have so that we can take out as much as possible. And I was also disturbed by by something that came out

um in January, drones.

The opposition was firing drones against Iranian targets, local drones.

Is there another drone network we don’t know about? Is there another capability we don’t know about? You know,

I only bring this up because knowing military planners and knowing the hesitancy they’ve shown in

the past about launching attack against Iran, there has to be a reason why they’re

willing to go this time. And the reason is that they have been told that we have solutions to the problems that exist. Um

again whether those solutions work, whether we’ve properly identified the problems, but I don’t think

this time I I don’t think we can— if there was a reason

for people to say no to this war from from an outcome standpoint, they’d be saying it. The fact that

people who are normally hesitant appear to be saying, “All right, I think it’s time we go.” Means that there’s a degree

of confidence in the United States that um isn’t just the confidence of the Lindsey Grahams and the Tom Cottons and

the Peak Hegseths. It’s the confidence of military professionals who previously

were hesitant, but this time appear to say, “Well, if we have to do this, then I think we can succeed.”

INTERVIEWER: Yeah, we know that Iran, if something happens Iran would use cruise missiles

against the Arab states and how how do you see the capabilities of —

RITTER: I say we know that do we know that? See this is half the problem. We don’t know that

because Iran has threatened to do this in the past and it never happened.

That’s half the problem is that we believe that there will be a hesitancy on the part of Iran. We believe that the

Iranian response even after being attacked will be a measured response.

One that says, “Hey, they attacked us, but maybe we can get them to stop attacking us. Maybe we can just ride

this thing out. Maybe it won’t be as bad.” Maybe because Iran knows that once they start launching cruise missiles

against oil production of neighboring states, their oil production is going to be hit as well and that it’s a two-edged

sword and it’s going to bring So Iran always hesitates. So I I I’m I’m always careful when I say

you we know Iran Iran hasn’t been decisive in the past. Even in their response against Israel, it wasn’t

decisive. It was it was hedged. A hedged response. Uh the only way Iran deters an

attack is to state right up front what the cost of this war will be instantaneously. And they need to tell

Azerbaijan, “You’re done. All of your oil production fields will be eliminated

on day one. Saudi Arabia, no oil production capacity at all. Finished.

Everybody, we’ll kill everybody. We’re not going to sit by idly while you act

passively in the face of an American-Israeli aggression against us.” that we don’t want war, but if it comes,

we’re burning the whole thing down instantaneously, day one.

And now maybe Saudi Arabia goes, “Well, geez. Um maybe we’re not thrilled about having all those F-16s, F-35s, F22s

based on our soil. Maybe um you know, other people will say, yeah, we’re not doing this.” But Iran isn’t doing that.

Iran’s spending two weeks preparing for a diplomatic response to a diplomatic initiative that is not real.

…

MY COMMENTS:

I think that I was wrong when I headlined on February 16th “If U.S. or Israel will again invade Iran, Iran very possibly would win.”, due to what Alastair Crooke had said in one of the two videos I presented there; so, I agree with Ritter in the present video, that Khamenei is probably too stupid to do what must be done in order to protect Iran. As both Ritter and Garland Nixon had said in the other video that I presented there, U.S. policy has become established that if Iran will destroy one of the three U.S. destroyers America is sending towards Iran and its approximately 100 warplanes per carrier, then the likelihood is that the U.S. will nuclearly bomb and eliminate one Iranian city, and so, if Iran will decimate all three of them, then America will probably eliminate at least 3 Iranian cities. Unfortunately, that prediction, by both Ritter and Nixon, went unmentioned in this later interview of Ritter. However, if the prediction is true, then will both Russia and China just sit back and condemn what the U.S. had done, or will one or both respond in such a way that this war will quickly become WW3 and end up killing half of the human population within the first two years after all of the nuclear blasts?

I added a link to the transcript’s

2:55

Under Article 51, [and] the Caroline Doctrine of preemptive self-defense, um Iran has every right to destroy these

3:04

American aircraft um as they arrive because it is

3:09

an imminent threat.

because Ritter was exactly correct about that, but virtually no one in the U.S. empire mentions the Carolina Doctrine, which has been a part of international law ever since 1837, and which justified not only JFK’s threat to Khrushchev during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis but also Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, as both of them constituting NOT “aggression” (such as the U.S. empire lies to allege in the case of Ukraine — that Russia instead of America was the aggressor that started the war In Ukraine) but instead entirely legitimate national self-defense against the aggressor-nation. Ritter — being the entirely courageous and truthful genius that he is — took it upon himself to MENTION the Caroline Doctrine, which is the closest thing that the world yet has to being definitions of the two most crucial terms “aggression” in Article 1 of the U.N.’s Charter, and of the Charter’s Article 51 on “self-defense.” If I had been the interviewer in this video of Ritter, I would have asked him whether he would recommend (as I would) that Iran publicly WARN the U.S. that if America gets its destroyers too close to Iran, Iran will reserve the right, in its own necessary self-defense, to eliminate them before they get too close. My answer to such a question would be that Iran should publicly warn in advance, in order that the world will then know in advance THAT what Trump is doing here DOES constitute “aggression” against Iran, and thus WILL be prevented BY Iran. If Iran would instead do it WITHOUT such public warning, then, unfortunately, since almost all of the public don’t really understand what does and what doesn’t constitute “aggression,” most of the global public would probably blame Iran and not the U.S. regime for this war (if the world even survives it). Not only would Iran then have likely been multiple nuclearly bombed by the U.S. regime, but the U.S. regime will predominantly then be viewed as having done this in its own legitimate “self-defense” (which it definitely would NOT be — the U.S. is entirely aggressive).

Vanessa Beeley, in a February 19th video “The US endgame in Iran and is Russia bailing out Israel in Gaza?”, shows Israel’s orders to America as to what America’s negotiating position is in ‘Trump’s’ negotiating position that Iran must be required to accept, in order for America not to invade Iran (as America is preparing to do). The U.S. regime always does what the Israeli regime orders it to do; and this is what Israel’s orders to America now are. Also on February 19th, Semafor reported that “The apolitical company went extinct sometime around 2020 — if it ever existed at all; part of this is just closed-door influence-peddling coming out into the open. There’s no easy way back. Just this morning, the new head of New York’s biggest CEO council said proudly that the group was moving ‘into a place more overtly political,’ and this influential person said that, “With 25 of the world’s leading business voices at the table this morning, we covered a broad agenda for the city - but one issue stood out to highlight: the troubling rise of antisemitism in NYC. We spent lots of time and CEOs made clear they will support me to deploy meaningful resources (millions already in a C4) - against any elected official who enables it in NYC. Our first foray into a place more overtly political + these CEOs deserve credit. We have 800k employees underneath these CEOs + I’m proud these CEOs see the moment and are willing to engage.” They intend to force their employees to not be ‘anti-Semitic’ (by which THEY actually mean anti-Israel). The U.S. supplies Israel 70% of its weapons in the extermination of Gazans (and Germany supplies 30%), and none of these — nor any that I know of — billionaires object to the genocide against Gazans, but many of them object to a “rise of antisemitism” that is being caused by this Israel-American-German genocide. But, after all, the empire’s propaganda says that to be a Jew means that the person supports Israel; and, so, its own propaganda is what causes this “rise in anti-Semitism” that is so condemned by these billionaires.

The U.S. empire (which seems to be run by Israel — is it really a state that controls the United States?) is going into madhouse mode now.

And on February 17th, the Guardian headlined “ICE holds people in disgusting conditions. Now it’s turning warehouses into camps.”, and reported that, “Mass illness, abuse, immiseration and death will be the inevitable result. How will we live with the shame?” However, the U.S. empire (or is it really the Israeli empire?) calls this nation a “democracy.” Are they lying about democracy, or are they lying only about the U.S. being one? Or are they lying about both? The empire’s propaganda won’t say.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.