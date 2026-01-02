2 January 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

On January 2nd, Ukraine’s resistance to Russian assaults is collapsing, and there is near certainty that Russia is preparing its final assault to replace Ukraine’s government to begin very soon, perhaps before this month is out.

On December 29th, Russia’s RT News headlined “Ukraine launched 91 kamikaze drones at Putin’s state residence – Lavrov. Moscow will review its negotiating position given that Kiev has fully turned to state terrorism, Sergey Lavrov has stated.” Foreign Minister Lavrov stated “We do not intend to withdraw from the negotiation process with the US. However, given the complete degeneration of the criminal Kiev regime, which has shifted to a policy of state terrorism, Russia’s negotiating position will be revised.” This was the boldest statement by any Russsian official ever indicating that Russia’s negotiating positon on the Ukraine war will be revised.

The U.S.-and-allied Deep State, which constantly propagandizes for regime-change in Russia, China, Venezuela, Iran, and other nations it intends to take over, quickly expressed skepticism about the Russian Government’s statements on this; and for a few days Russia’s Government provided no evidence, while it was searching for and examining the wreckages of the drones; then, finally, today, Russia delivered to Trump, through an unnamed U.S. official in Moscow, the proof-positive.

RT posted to Elon Musk’s x, of all places, the brief but historic video of the hand-off:

It shows that the U.S. Embassy in Moscow was visited by the Russian Government on January 2nd, to present to the U.S. President a very important item of evidence. The Russian presenter said:

“I am the chief of the main intelligence directorate of the general staff of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, Admiral Kostyukov. I have come to see you on an important matter. We would like to inform you that we have found the wreckage of drones that carried out the attack. A number of these unmanned aerial vehicles have well-preserved navigation systems. They are technically sound. A decryption of the memory contents of the navigation controllers of the unmanned aerial vehicles, performed by specialists from the Russian Federation’s security services, has unequivocally confirmed that the target of the attack was the complex of buildings housing the Russian President’s residence in the Novgorod region. We would like to provide you with a controller and description of this controller made by our specialists. We believe that this step will resolve alll questions.”

The U.S. attache is shown slipping the device into a package, presumably to be delivered to U.S. intelligence services for analysis to be presented to President Trump.

When Lavrov said that “Russia’s negotiating position will be revised,” he couldn’t have known to what extent; but this brief video showed that Russia’s Government now has no doubt whatsoever that the December 29th drone-attack was intended to destroy Putin’s residence there and maybe even to assassinate him.

"100,000 Drones Ready! Russia Secret Plan to Darken EU Skies | Scott Ritter"

There will be nothing more. Russia won’t accept it. Ukraine had a 260,000 strong

military trained by NATO at the beginning of this conflict that was prepared to invade the Dunbas and

slaughter the Russian speakers of the Dunbas. That’s 260,000 NATO trained.

That army won’t be allowed to exist. Now Ukraine has this fantasy of 600 to 800,000 troops. First of all, they don’t

have them. But um even if they did, Russia won’t allow it. To the victor go the spoils. If you want an 800,000-man

0:29

army, you have to win the war. Ukraine has lost the war. Uh and we’re going to see the rapid disintegration of the

Ukrainian military very soon. I mean, desertions are at all-time high. Um and

0:39

0:45

begins with an M. I can’t pronounce it. Minograd or Minovad or something of that nature. There’s two brigades. I think

0:50

it’s the 25th Brigade and the 38th Marine Brigade. Two of Ukraine’s elite uh fighting forces. They’re surrounded

0:57

1:03

down to about 500 men each. That’s a thousand men total. These are the best troops in Ukraine and they want to be

1:10

allowed to break out. They they believe they concentrated their strength, they could break out and most of these guys

could walk, you know, walk home alive. Um, right now they’re starving. They can

1:23

only be supplied by drones. The drones either come in with the big uh Baba Yagi or whatever drones come in and

1:31

drop supplies or they come in on unmanned vehicles down. But the Russians have direct uh line-of-sight control of

1:37

lines of communications, are shooting down the drones, blowing up the uh the unmanned vehicles. So these guys are

1:44

1:51

through the basements and the basements were just full of dead guys because the Ukrainian army didn’t allow the wounded to be evacuated. They didn’t have any

1:57

ability to evacuate them. So, they died. That’s what’s happening to these wounded. If you get wounded in this

2:02

2:07

apparently um, just last night, said, “No, stay there. Fight and die.” That’s it.

2:13

2:19

across the battlefield, there’s little mini pockets taking place as the Russians outflank and begin to surround

2:24

these units. These units aren’t, you know, they’re looking there saying government doesn’t care about us. What

2:30

2:36

will to resist. They long no longer believe in the cause. And as that happens, they begin to leave their

2:42

2:47

and this is collapse. This is what’s happening right now. The Ukrainian army will cease to exist as a functioning

2:54

2:59

size. And at the end, what’s going to happen is the demilitarization will be as Russia has dictated. Russia will

3:05

allow a select few. None of your ASAB dudes, none of your Kraken dudes, none

3:10

3:16

training. I don’t think there’s going to be any role for anybody with NATO training. Um, 50 to 60,000 people,

3:23

3:29

know, limited self-defense. But the idea of Ukraine having a military that can stand

3:35

toe-to-toe with Russia, nope. Ain’t going to happen. And they’re not there’s not going to be Ukrainian military

3:40

3:47

know, mercenary force for Europe. Nope, that’s not going to happen either. There will be no, this is demilitarization and

3:54

this is what’s going to happen. Remember, remember this 28-point plan isn’t really a 28-point plan. it’s

4:01

4:09

but the other points are just put in there just to say we we covered that base and I think amnesty is one of

4:15

those. Um again I think it’s it falls in the line of what happened last June where you know Vladimir Putin said

4:23

we we can accept the you know communicate updated to represent you know present reality. Um would have been

4:30

4:37

There’s talk of amnesty. Um you know it is sort of a bone you know what’s my future going to be? you know, okay, so

4:44

we the war ends. Man, we did some pretty bad stuff. We’re, you know, they’re talking about demilitarization, denoxification, corruption. The idea is,

4:51

4:56

on the table for long. And um when that goes away, the Ukrainians who are corrupt because remember the goal of

5:03

Russia right now is is to the political transformation of Ukraine. That means that traditional, you know, power elite

5:11

5:18

going to be disintegrated. They’re not going to be allowed to stay in place to because from that comes the political

5:25

powers that become the Rada. The Rada is just a a tool of corruption. You elect

5:30

5:37

they do. The future of Ukraine cannot be that way. And so Russia will dismantle

5:43

that, put in their own structures. Whether you want to say those are any less corrupt or whatever, I don’t know.

5:49

5:54

saying though is that whatever exists in the future will be designed to create a political structure that strengthens

6:01

Russian domination of post-war Ukraine. Um and and in in order to do that you

6:06

6:12

everybody amnesty. So I think you know Russia will and then denazification is

6:18

another one. People need to understand that horrific crimes have been committed not by the Russians but by the

6:24

6:29

because I’ve talked, but you know, these Ukrainian Nazis went into Kursk in these villages along the border. Uh the the

6:36

the young were able to evacuate, the elderly stayed behind, and they were butchered, raped, butchered, and raped.

6:42

6:50

wore Nazi helmets, had the SS thing and all that. And the Russians know who these people are. um they’re not going

6:56

to be allowed to live. I mean, I’m not condoning war crimes. I’m just telling you right now, they

7:02

7:10

they won’t be allowed to reside in Ukraine. They will have to seek, you know, u safe haven elsewhere. And I

7:18

think they need to be careful because the part of the normalization of Russia, and I’ll get to that in a second, will

7:25

7:32

you need to repatriate them to Russia for justice. So, I don’t think there’s going to be too many places where these

7:38

people can hide. Um normalization, you know, a key aspect of all this, people

7:43

7:48

good friend Gilbert Doc, he’s a big fan of the decapitation thing. Oh, Gil knows war. No, he doesn’t. That’s okay. He

7:54

stole brandy and whiskey and wine. Um, good man. Uh, but um, he wants to decapitate Kiev. And why isn’t that? It

8:01

8:08

point in time when this war ends, you can end the war. Let’s say, let’s say old Gil got a hold of Putin and Putin

8:14

said, “Okay, we’re going to decapitate, but kill Zinski.” H, that’s going to make Europe really want to do business

8:21

8:26

it, we can. We’re Russia. We’re gonna do everything. Odessa, car, take it all. And Europe’s going to go, see, we warned

8:33

you about the Russians aggressive. And there may be a peace. Russia can win the war. But then what happens to the

8:39

8:46

be recognized. They’ll become little like like the Baltic states were, you know, at the end of World War II where

8:52

we had the map of the Soviet Union, but then we said Lithuania, Lafia, and Estonia aren’t part of the Soviet Union. We don’t recognize that. And so the map

8:59

would show that Crimea and the four Rosia obelists aren’t part of Russia. And it creates the possibility for

9:06

9:13

than Gilbert Doo, he’s not going to go with decapitation. What he’s going to go for is the kind of peace deal that he’s

9:20

pressuring to get right now. A peace deal that has the West recognize

9:26

9:32

be messed up maps and sanctions will be lifted and Russia will have the ability

9:39

not only to recover hundreds of billions of dollars of seized assets but engage

9:45

9:50

benefit. Ah the genius of Vladimir Putin. You

9:56

know, this this is this is what people need to see right now is that Russia’s

10:02

10:09

going to get Odessa, but it’s going to be done through a referendum. They’re not going to physically occupy Odessa

10:15

because that creates conditions where it becomes difficult for Europe and the United States to accept, you know,

10:20

10:26

behaves within the limits that itself has set and then as Russia gains

10:32

political control over Ukraine, if there’s a need for referendum, there is. But what happens if Ukraine instead of

10:39

10:45

of the union state, Russia, Belarus and Ukraine. You know there’s a whole element working again the ignorant

10:51

people of the world Gilbert Doctoro they’re unaware of this you see because to talk about the union state means that

10:56

11:01

people who know what they’re doing and are doing real things you become a tool of Russia when you do this no you become

11:06

somebody empowered with knowledge and information and you know that there is right now within Russia and Belarus a

11:13

11:18

that’s the strategic goal and objective of many people in Russia I believe

11:23

including Vladimir Putin although I I’m loa to speak on his behalf um you know but it’s a politically sensitive issue

11:30

11:36

root causes of the conflict if you go in and decapitate and all that all you do is continue the root causes of the

11:44

conflict Russia wants that over and Donald Trump appears to be willing to facilitate this so that it’s truly over.

11:52

When this war ends, it’s over, finished, done.

11:57

You know what’s so amazing about Europe? They’re talking about that Russia wants to attack us. Then they say we have to

12:03

12:10

the first time I see Vladimir Putin coming out and saying something that we haven’t heard from him since the war in

12:18

Ukraine started. We we’ve heard you know these sort of reactions from Medve but I

12:25

12:31

in this video clip said that hundred times. We have no

12:36

plans of fighting against Europe. But if Europe wants to fight and they start

12:42

12:47

only question is if Europe starts the war, unleashes this war because that’s

12:54

not Ukraine. With Ukraine, we use some surgical

12:59

13:08

war in the direct sense of the word. And if Europe all of a sudden wants to start

13:14

a war and if it does start a war then

13:21

13:27

…

MY COMMENTS: I agree with Larry Johnson that the key question now is whether Russia in its response to this CIA and MI6 assisted assassination-attempt against Putin will include targeting some of those U.S. and UK personnel inside Ukraine. However, like Scott Ritter, I also believe that Russia is soon going to be greatly increasing its invasion of Ukraine. If Trump won’t accept the conclusion that Russian intelligence came to about the contents of that drone-controller circuit, then Putin will announce that there is nothing further to negotiate about with Trump; and, then, Russia’s escalation of its war in Ukraine will quickly become ferocious, so that its objective will be a total defeat of NATO there. Until now, Putin has been trying to avoid that outcome. But if that will be the outcome, then the termination of Ukraine as it has been ever since Obama grabbed in in 2014 will be coming much faster than it otherwise would. Russia would then be going in for the kill — direct against Obama’s Ukraine, and indirect against the U.S. empire. Trump had okayed an assassination-attempt against Putin. But if Trump now will go public affirming Russian intelligence about that attempt, then that would considerably limit the extent of the ferocity of Russia’s escalation in Ukraine.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.