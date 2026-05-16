Scott Ritter: Why Russia Will Invade Europe.
Scott Ritter: Why Russia Will Invade Europe.
16 May 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
First, here is the relevant history showing that The West (the U.S. empire) lies when it says that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022 was “unprovoked” and “started the war in Ukraine.” As you can see there, Barack Obama started this war by a U.S. coup in February 2014, no ‘democratic revolution’ occurred there at all; that U.S. coup ENDED Ukraine’s democracy and started the civil war there, to which Russia finally reacted by invading Ukraine on 24 February 2022. The aggressor in this war, which is America’s proxy-war to ultimately capture Russia — this aggressor against Russia is the U.S. regime, NOT the Russian Government against either America or its empire. The billionaires-controlled Governments and media throughout The West (the U.S. empire) lie constantly about it. And Scott Ritter now explains why this war (that Obama started) will now engulf America’s European colonies (‘allies’) too. America’s European stooges will soon come tumbling down.
“Scott Ritter: Russia will Soon Expand War by Striking EUROPE”
15 May 2026, Daniel Davis / Deep Dive
00:00
DANIEL DAVIS: There are those in the United States,
00:01
and I’ve talked to a number of them here
00:03
recently, that actually don’t pay much
00:05
attention to what’s going on in the
00:06
Russia-Ukraine war because they say,
00:08
“It’s a stalemate. The line hasn’t
00:09
hardly moved in the last 2 and 1/2, 3
00:11
years, cuz that’s all Russia can do.
00:13
They haven’t done any more of that
00:14
because they can’t do any more of that.”
00:15
So, you’re saying that that is a
00:17
misreading of the situation. What is,
00:20
theoretically could trigger this next
00:22
strike of something that goes into a
00:24
Western country?
00:25
SCOTT RITTER: It’s already triggered. The decisions
00:27
have been made. So, it’s now
00:28
just a question of timing. Meaning, you
00:30
know, what the Russians are looking at
00:31
now is when they initiate this action,
00:34
and I believe they will initiate this
00:35
action, are they prepared for the
00:38
follow-up? Um you know, let me put some
00:41
other things in perspective, too. When
00:43
um
00:44
when the conflict started, the size of
00:45
the Russian military was 900,000 men.
00:48
Sometime in 2023, 2020 2023, Russia
00:52
increased the size of the military to
00:54
1.6 million. Um
00:56
now, that’s, you know, 700,000.
00:59
Um so, people, you know, are talking
01:00
about Russian defense industry. You
01:02
know, the Russians aren’t just building
01:03
weapons for the war, which is a war of
01:06
attrition, chewing through material, but
01:07
they’re doing it to you build build up a
01:11
700,000-man
01:13
expansion of the military. Um
01:17
I I That’s why I laugh when the Germans
01:18
are like, “We’re going to build a
01:19
300,000-man army.”
01:20
Boy, the Russians are really scared
01:22
about that. But then the Russians have
01:23
now gone even further, 2.2 million. Now,
01:26
you know this, Colonel, when you when
01:27
when you have a soldier, that soldier
01:29
needs infrastructure. That soldier needs
01:30
equipment. Uh you need not just a basic
01:33
loadout, you need all the ammunition
01:34
backed up to to support any contingency.
01:37
Russia has been building this. People
01:39
are so ignorant about Russia right now
01:41
because they focus on what’s going on in
01:42
the special military operation, not
01:44
understanding that right across from the
01:46
Finnish border in the St. Petersburg
01:47
Military District, which is new, there’s
01:49
a 70,000-strong
01:51
Russian Army Corps that has been built
01:53
from scratch, that is fully equipped and
01:56
fully prepared to wage war against NATO.
01:58
NATO’s not prepared to do that. Uh the
02:00
Russians have built up additional
02:01
forces. The Russians have been expanding
02:03
their military and building the
02:05
logistical sustainability for this
02:07
military while they’re fighting this
02:09
major war. Uh so the Russians have
02:11
defeated us hands down in the defense
02:13
industry stand- standpoint. So Russia’s
02:15
ready, but you know, there are economic
02:17
considerations. You don’t Again,
02:19
Vladimir Putin is a strategic thinker.
02:21
You don’t initiate something until you
02:23
have made sure that all your ducks are
02:25
in order. So when the Russians get all
02:26
their ducks in order and there are a lot
02:28
of meetings taking place in Russia right
02:29
now, uh Russia will do what it needs to
02:31
do unless there is a change of behavior
02:34
on the part of Europe. Um
02:36
and there, you know, the one thing that
02:37
the Russians recognize is that none of
02:39
the leaders who today are articulating
02:41
this aggressive stance have a political
02:43
future. Uh Merz is is is not going to
02:46
win the next parliamentarian election.
02:48
Uh Macron is on his way out in 2027,
02:51
could leave sooner. Um you know, and um
02:55
Keir Starmer is a joke. Uh his party
02:57
just collapsed. The polls are talking
02:58
about removing him right now. And none
03:00
of the militaries work. The British have
03:02
said, “We can’t buy any new equipment
03:04
until 2030. We don’t have anything.” So
03:05
there Forget the British military,
03:07
they’ve always been a joke. You could
03:08
fill uh a modern soccer stadium, you
03:11
know, we’re getting ready for the World
03:12
Cup, one of these stadiums we’re going
03:13
to host a game. You could put the entire
03:15
British military inside it and still
03:17
have 30,000 unsold seats. So they’re a
03:19
joke. Forget about the Brits. The
03:21
French, they can’t deploy more than
03:23
7,000 troops at once and they don’t have
03:25
the airlift capacity and they have no
03:26
logistic sustainability. So they’re a
03:28
joke and they can’t build up because
03:29
they have an economy that doesn’t
03:31
function. This is why their their their
03:33
their their you know, governments have
03:35
collapsed repeatedly because of
03:36
budgetary issues. And you’re suddenly
03:38
going to say that they’re going to
03:39
sacrifice pensions and and and and other
03:42
worker compensation to build up a
03:43
military for war that doesn’t need to
03:45
exist. So they’re done. And then there
03:47
we have the Germans. They put 111
03:50
billion euro into a military
03:52
replenishment fund and they can’t say
03:54
what they built with it. 111 billion
03:57
euro
03:59
went into this replenishment fund in
04:01
2022 and they’ve got nothing to show for
04:03
it because their military is so broken,
04:06
so fundamentally broken that it’s just a
04:08
money pit. And they could just pour
04:10
money in. The Germans can’t do anything.
04:12
They they mobilize this brigade going to
04:15
Lithuania. Always a bad idea to have a
04:17
German brigade in Lithuania going up
04:19
against the Russians, but hey, I’m just
04:21
a historian. What do I know?
04:23
But [laughter] they
04:25
they they can’t build also count.
04:28
This brigade, yeah, I mean 5,000, but
04:30
it’s not even a full Yeah, there’s three
04:32
battalions in this brigade. One of those
04:33
battalions is a mixed NATO battalion.
04:36
And then there’s two. There’s a German
04:37
armor battalion and a German armored
04:39
infantry battalion. They don’t have
04:41
vehicles for these battalions. And the
04:43
German industry can’t build these
04:44
vehicles because German steel works
04:47
can’t produce the armor because they
04:49
can’t afford the gas. They’re shut down.
04:51
So the Germans have to buy the steel
04:52
plate from the Swedes.
04:54
But everybody right now is looking to
04:55
buy the steel plate from the Swedes. So
04:57
there’s a backlog. This is the state of
05:00
reality that Europe can do nothing right
05:04
now. DAVIS: Okay, so so let me ask you a
05:05
follow-on question. What you’re saying
05:06
so far is profound. This is
05:09
earth-shattering and nobody is talking
05:12
about this.
05:13
The logic is very sound, but I I’ve not
05:16
heard anybody say that basically the
05:18
decision has been made. They’re just
05:19
looking for the execution unless there’s
05:21
a change on the western side. That is
05:23
the That was the second question I was
05:24
going to ask, too, because if now I’m I
05:27
am putting on my my western military hat
05:30
and I’m going to say, “Okay, looking at
05:32
reality as you just said here on the
05:34
ground. We have spent the last four plus
05:36
years giving tens of thousands of combat
05:39
vehicles and other kinds of equipment to
05:41
to Ukraine. They have expended thousands
05:44
upon on of of
05:46
missiles. I mean, you name it. All the
05:48
interceptor missiles just uh in the huge
05:50
numbers. And then of course now then
05:52
here we’ve just blown up through another
05:54
huge portion in Iran. And so United
05:56
States has burned through those. So we
05:57
got nothing left to give to our European
05:59
allies.
06:00
Uh they don’t have enough they can’t
06:02
their industrial capacity can’t build
06:03
squat. So if Russia does what you say,
06:08
our hands are empty. There’s almost
06:10
nothing we can do unless we want to get
06:12
foolish and say no, we are going to fire
06:14
some missiles back and hit something
06:15
inside of Russia, which would then I
06:18
think elevate the thoughts of Karaganov
06:20
and his his kind of folks too. This is a
06:22
really really dangerous place here. How
06:24
do you see it playing out?
06:26
RITTER: Well, it’s very dangerous. Let me just
06:27
again, if you want let’s let’s just talk
06:29
numbers.
06:30
The Russians have built a a Shaheed
06:33
factory outside of Kazan.
06:36
The Shaheed is the Shaheed 136 the you
06:39
the the triangular shaped delta drone
06:42
that’s ubiquitous.
06:44
Ubiquitously. I shouldn’t use big words
06:46
when I can’t say them right.
06:47
>> [laughter]
06:47
>> My brain was saying it my mouth was
06:49
stumbling. But
06:51
you know, it’s it’s it’s used a lot.
06:53
There’s that’s [clears throat] how a
06:54
marine speaks. They use a lot of them.
06:56
Um so you know,
06:58
they the production capacity of that a
07:00
couple years ago was 1,000 a day.
07:04
Uh the the maximum usage of the of the
07:06
drones up until that time the Russians
07:08
were using 250 300 a day. That means
07:11
that Russia was stockpiling 750 700 of
07:14
these a day. A day.
07:17
Um now the size of that facility has
07:19
tripled and they’re producing not just
07:21
136s but they’re building um they’re
07:24
building you know, new jet versions. The
07:26
the Geran is what it’s called the
07:27
geranium. Uh they have the Geranium 2 3
07:30
4 5 6. Now the 6 which is a just
07:33
basically a like a V2 looking rocket. Um
07:36
And the Russians are just pumping these
07:38
things out. Um they’re stockpiling them.
07:41
The Russians just showed the other day
07:43
that they can saturate Ukraine’s
07:44
airspace. 1,500 launched in a day.
07:47
Uh they can expand that launch capacity.
07:50
Um they can darken the skies of Europe
07:52
and Europe has no air defense. I’ll just
07:54
say that one more time. Europe has no
07:55
air defense. There’s no air defense in
07:57
Europe today. The Germans know this. Uh
08:00
they said, “What can we do to stop the a
08:01
Russian attack on uh Germany?” Answer
08:03
is, “Nothing. There’s nothing you can do
08:05
because you have nothing.”
08:06
You literally have no air defense
08:08
capacity. Russia can darken the skies of
08:10
Europe with drones.
08:12
Um again, if they want to put 3,000
08:14
drones over uh Europe a day, um
08:18
you know, and I just told you what their
08:20
their capacity. They’ve been they’ve
08:21
been, you know, bankrolling 700 a day.
08:24
So, in 10 days that’s 7,000. Uh in a
08:27
month that’s 21,000. That’s now been a
08:29
couple years. So, the Russians will be
08:31
able to sustain a 3,000 drone a day
08:34
attack against a continent that can’t
08:37
defend itself for several months.
08:40
Meaning they will literally flatten
08:41
everything. There’s nothing Europe could
08:42
do. Now we bring we bring to bear the
08:45
fact that the Oreshnik and other long-range
08:47
missiles because the United States in
08:49
our stupidity have withdrawn from the
08:51
INF treaty. And now the Russians have
08:53
take action. It’s not just the Oreshnik they
08:55
have. They have an Oreshnik 2.0 that
08:57
nobody’s talking right now, which is an
08:59
improvement on the Oreshnik. They have the
09:01
Iskander K, which is a long-range cruise
09:04
missile variant of the um of the of the
09:07
of the Iskander missile. So, Russia will
09:09
be able to fire hundreds of these a day
09:12
into strategic targets, aircraft,
09:15
bunkers, etc. Europe is defenseless.
09:18
Defenseless. There’s nothing Europe can
09:21
do to defend itself. Uh this is my way
09:24
of telling the Europeans, “Shut up.”
09:26
You will lose. You’ve got nothing. You
09:29
have no capacity to counter this. The
09:32
Americans didn’t have enough. Even if we
09:34
had saved all our weapons, we can’t
09:35
match the Russians strike for strike.
09:37
and today we’ve got nothing. Listen to
09:39
what they say in Congress. We have
09:40
depleted our long-range standoff
09:42
weapons. Europe has no capacity for
09:44
long-range standoff weapons and even if
09:46
they did, they can’t survive the
09:48
repeated strikes that’ll come in and
09:50
destroy the infrastructure necessary to
09:52
deploy this capacity. So it’s game, set,
09:54
match. The Russians have already won
09:56
this war.
09:58
What needs to happen now is for Europe
10:00
to recognize this reality and recognize
10:02
the stupidity of literally trying to
10:06
push towards a war.DAVIS: So two two
10:08
questions. First, what do you say to
10:10
those people who say Russia would never
10:12
actually do that? They’re not going to
10:13
cross line because they know we’ve got
10:15
Article 5 and we’ve got nuclear weapons.
10:17
If they started down this path then it’s
10:18
going to be nuclear Armageddon and
10:20
they’re going to lose so they would
10:21
never do that. What do you say to that?
10:24
RITTER: Um
10:26
Are [clears throat] you trying to tell
10:27
me that the United States has made the
10:28
decision to use nuclear weapons
10:30
preemptively in a non-nuclear
10:31
environment?
10:32
>> no. I’m I’m saying that they wouldn’t
10:33
even launch this these clouds of UAVs
10:36
and and and drones because they know the
10:38
Russians they they know that we would
10:40
then reply with nuclear weapons so they
10:42
would never advance that big We wouldn’t
10:44
reply with nuclear weapons. We’ve
10:45
already said we wouldn’t reply with
10:47
nuclear. In fact, um you know, during
10:49
the Biden administration we said if
10:51
Russia used a nuclear weapon against
10:52
Ukraine, we would respond non-nuclear
10:55
with long-range standoff weapons which
10:56
we no longer have by the way. So you
10:58
know,
10:59
um so we’re no, we’re not going to
11:01
respond with nuclear weapons. Um if
11:03
Russia launches a conventional attack
11:05
against Europe, um
11:07
you know, we’d have to respond
11:08
conventionally and we lack it right now
11:11
and there’s no way Europe’s going to
11:12
commit suicide. What are What is Europe
11:13
going to do? Could you imagine the
11:14
decision decision-making uh you know, uh
11:17
discussion in uh Paris?
11:19
Oh, Mr. President, I can’t do a French
11:21
accent so I won’t try. But I
11:23
France wins. France wins. But uh
11:26
something you don’t hear every day.
11:27
Cheers. But uh you know
11:29
Yeah. So that they launch a drone attack
11:32
against Germany.
11:33
Now, the French meet.
11:35
They say, “What weapons they use? A
11:36
bunch of Shaheeds, a couple of Oreshniks.
11:38
What’s our response?
11:40
What are you going to you going to
11:41
launch a couple nukes from a submarine?
11:43
Mr. President, the moment the submarine
11:45
launches, the Russians are going to hit
11:46
us with uh 2% of their nuclear arsenal.
11:49
All of France will disappear.”
11:51
Cuz that’s the that’s the discussion
11:53
that will be had in London, in Paris,
11:55
anywhere.
11:56
The second we respond with something
11:59
that looks like a nuclear weapon, the
12:01
Russians have said, “We won’t be the
12:02
first to launch,
12:04
But
12:05
>> but we’re not going to be the first to
12:06
receive.” Meaning that if the Russians
12:08
detect a launch, the Russians will
12:11
respond with everything they have. So,
12:14
now put you you put yourself in a French
12:16
decision-maker. You going to make that
12:17
call?
12:19
Well, especially if somebody in your
12:20
intelligence says, “Well, those Germans
12:22
sort of asked for it, boss. You know,
12:23
we’ve been warning you about the
12:24
consequences of uh building weapons for
12:26
the Ukrainians and giving it to the
12:28
Ukrainians and giving them intelligence
12:29
that the Russians aren’t going to sit
12:30
there and take that all day.” So,
12:31
Russia’s responded with conventional
12:33
weapons.
12:34
We have no ability to respond
12:36
conventionally. What do we do, Mr.
12:37
President? You want to commit suicide?
12:40
You want to fire a nuke against Russia,
12:42
and Russia will kill everybody here and
12:44
in all of Europe? Do you want that, Mr.
12:46
President? And he answers, “No.” Europe
12:48
will do nothing, and the Russians know
12:50
they will do nothing. Want to know why
12:52
the Russians know they will do nothing?
12:53
Because Russian intelligence is pretty
12:55
damn good. And if you don’t think the
12:56
Russians have literally recruited people
12:58
on the inside of the decision-making
13:00
cycles in a completely um broken-up
13:04
France. France is the easiest place to
13:05
recruit a politician nowadays because
13:07
they have political dissension
13:08
everywhere.
13:10
But E- England’s the the second easiest
13:12
place to recruit. Germany, Russia owns
13:15
Germany in terms of inside
13:16
decision-making. Russia has intelligence
13:18
operatives throughout Europe, and they
13:20
know exactly what Europe’s thinking.
13:22
And so, I don’t think the Russians I
13:24
think Vladimir Putin is a very
13:25
well-informed national leader who has
13:28
been very pragmatic for a reason.
13:30
There’s a reason why he hasn’t been
13:32
seeking to expand his conflict because
13:34
he’d been confident in the outcome. But
13:36
now Europe has crossed red lines. Europe
13:39
has empowered Ukraine to bring real harm
13:41
to Russia. So Russia’s going to take
13:43
Ukraine off the playing field and punish
13:45
Europe because Russia can’t sit back and
13:48
allow Europe to believe that they can
13:50
build up a military capable of fighting
13:52
Russia by 2029 2030. I think the
13:54
decision’s already been made.
13:56
DAVIS: And it has has has anybody in Russia,
13:59
even if it’s bloggers or anybody else,
14:00
has said this publicly that it’s
14:02
basically the red line has been crossed.
14:03
It’s now only a matter of timing before
14:05
something gets struck in Europe. I don’t
14:07
think people in Russia dare speak on
14:10
behalf of Vladimir Putin. This is a
14:11
decision only Vladimir Putin can make.
14:13
There are people who say there’s a need
14:15
to do this, but nobody’s going to be
14:17
speaking about um
14:19
policy decisions. That’s just the way um
14:21
Russia
14:22
>> DAVIS: what what leads you to make this
14:23
confident assertion cuz it’s it’s
14:25
earth-shattering?
14:26
RITTER: Uh because I’ve been studying Russia for
14:28
my entire adult life. Um and I know a
14:30
couple things about the Russians that uh
14:32
for Russians words matter. Everything
14:34
the Russians say matter. Every word
14:36
counts. Russians don’t use word lightly,
14:39
especially Russians in government
14:40
service. And as you pointed out, there
14:42
is a marked change in the tone of uh of
14:46
Russian leadership. And I’m not a fluent
14:48
Russian speaker. I I I butcher Russian
14:50
almost as bad as I butcher the English
14:51
language. Uh but I know some people who
14:53
are. Ray McGovern, who I believe you
14:55
know very well, is a very seasoned uh
14:58
Russian analyst who speaks the Russian
14:59
language fluently. And he not only picks
15:02
up on the interpretation that I that I
15:05
read the translations, but the exact
15:07
Russian words. You know, Russians can
15:09
use different words to say the same
15:11
thing. And the words they use bring
15:13
about a different meaning. And Ray
15:15
McGovern has been listening to the words
15:16
being used by the Russians and their
15:18
very specific language. And I think the
15:20
Russians have tightened their language,
15:22
tightened their messaging. Uh the fact
15:24
but the problem is the West we don’t
15:25
have people educated enough to
15:27
understand the messaging the Russians
15:28
putting out there. But by reading this
15:30
again, I’m not bragging but you know,
15:32
I’ve done connect the dot predictive
15:34
analysis my entire adult life. And I’ve
15:36
got the vast majority of things right
15:38
and where I’ve gotten it wrong it’s just
15:40
because certain uh you know, for
15:41
instance
15:42
I I I like reading your comments.
15:43
“Ritter, you said they were going to
15:45
take Kiev in 3 days.” Well, I actually
15:46
said 7 days. Um but I I I just
15:50
But I happen to match the uh assessment
15:52
of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of
15:53
Staff and the Director CIA uh who all
15:56
believe that when Russia crossed the
15:57
border, Russia was going in for the
15:58
kill. That this was a full-scale
16:00
military invasion. I was wrong. Nobody
16:03
predicted the special military
16:04
operation. There’s not a single person
16:06
out there that says, “I knew it was a
16:07
special military operation.” And when
16:09
Russia announced it was special military
16:10
operation, none of these people said,
16:13
“Ah, uh you know, I know what that
16:15
means.” Nobody knows what it means. Uh
16:17
and ever since then, you know, you we’ve
16:19
been assessing the situation based upon
16:21
an incomplete set of facts. But one
16:22
thing I’ve been consistent on, Russia’s
16:24
going to win this war. Uh Russia will
16:26
not lose this war. NATO does not
16:28
have the capacity to defeat Russia and
16:30
Ukraine doesn’t have the capacity to
16:32
survive a war of attrition against
16:34
Russia. Now we’re seeing it play out.
16:35
NATO wanted to change the paradigm by
16:37
playing stupid games. It’s an MI6 driven
16:40
operation. Um but now they’re going to
16:42
pay the price. I’ve listened to the
16:44
Russians. Um as I said, I was at the
16:47
Russian Embassy on the on May 7th the
16:50
the day they celebrated Victory Day. I
16:52
listened to the speech. I listened to
16:53
the videos. I listened to the officers
16:55
and uh I walked away saying, “This is a
16:57
completely different completely
16:59
different atmosphere. It’s a darker
17:02
atmosphere. It’s a an atmosphere that is
17:04
preparing for war, not preparing for
17:05
peace.” DAVIS: Yeah, we had actually John
17:07
Mearsheimer on our show yesterday come
17:09
to that same conclusion. He thinks
17:10
something is is coming uh that we’re
17:12
just psychologically not prepared for.
17:14
…
—————
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.
Russia has a land mass as large as USA and Canada combined but only 150million citizens. They will not invade Europe with a military force. They may send missiles, which makes great sense to destroy materials and infrastructure before they reach Ukraine or are used Against Russia. I believe Putin has been trying Not to destroy Ukraine infrastructure because that harms the citizenry who are ethnic Russians in the beleaguered areas. However Russia needs to decapitate the US puppet regime as they are hated by Ukraine and and Russians. With their new hypersonic multi warhead nuclear capable missiles Russia should assist Iran as it it a key Allie despite the history. Zionism plays a huge part in both the Ukraine proxy war and the Persian Gulf. Striking a decisive blow on Israel would serve the world by freeing many governments from their terrorist control. It would simultaneously put EU,UK,US on the search for peaceful trade instead of wider war.
Germany, France, and the UK must be the stupidest countries on earth. They want a war they can't possibly win with Russia. They have destroyed their own economies by cutting themselves off from Russian gas. They foolishly think the United States is their friend. They have depleted their military reserves by giving them to Ukraine where the Russians just blow them up or else they end up on the black market.
I have no idea whether Putin might attack Kiev or not. I have no idea as to whether he will go to war with Europe. Scott Ritter's analysis of what is currently going on as well as of Russia's military capabilities are always excellent. His bold predictions have, however, often been wrong. But everyone else including me have also been wrong. I, for example, predicted Russia will never invade Ukraine. Oops.
Eric's introductory paragraph is right on the money, but I find it tedious to scroll through the transcript here. It's far easier to do that right on YouTube as I listen the video.