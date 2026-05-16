Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

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Just Sayn's avatar
Just Sayn
12hEdited

Russia has a land mass as large as USA and Canada combined but only 150million citizens. They will not invade Europe with a military force. They may send missiles, which makes great sense to destroy materials and infrastructure before they reach Ukraine or are used Against Russia. I believe Putin has been trying Not to destroy Ukraine infrastructure because that harms the citizenry who are ethnic Russians in the beleaguered areas. However Russia needs to decapitate the US puppet regime as they are hated by Ukraine and and Russians. With their new hypersonic multi warhead nuclear capable missiles Russia should assist Iran as it it a key Allie despite the history. Zionism plays a huge part in both the Ukraine proxy war and the Persian Gulf. Striking a decisive blow on Israel would serve the world by freeing many governments from their terrorist control. It would simultaneously put EU,UK,US on the search for peaceful trade instead of wider war.

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Exile from the Future's avatar
Exile from the Future
11h

Germany, France, and the UK must be the stupidest countries on earth. They want a war they can't possibly win with Russia. They have destroyed their own economies by cutting themselves off from Russian gas. They foolishly think the United States is their friend. They have depleted their military reserves by giving them to Ukraine where the Russians just blow them up or else they end up on the black market.

I have no idea whether Putin might attack Kiev or not. I have no idea as to whether he will go to war with Europe. Scott Ritter's analysis of what is currently going on as well as of Russia's military capabilities are always excellent. His bold predictions have, however, often been wrong. But everyone else including me have also been wrong. I, for example, predicted Russia will never invade Ukraine. Oops.

Eric's introductory paragraph is right on the money, but I find it tedious to scroll through the transcript here. It's far easier to do that right on YouTube as I listen the video.

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