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mois78
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The Russian Ukrainian war doesn't appears to be a real war? It is most likely a planned culling of millions of Christians slowly. The question is why didn't Russia go in heavy and get the midget out and put a new government. How difficult is it to have Christian Russians informants in Ukraine identifying where the midget is?

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