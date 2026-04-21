Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

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Exile from the Future's avatar
Exile from the Future
1d

While he has too many times been a disappointment, Bernie Sanders is the least hawish of all the Democrats and he is also consistently the most progressive on economic policy, yet the left wing on social media keeps giving him hell for not being perfect. I think he deserves better treatment

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Just Sayn's avatar
Just Sayn
1d

Thanks Eric. Useful actionable information for those who still believe voting works;). Could you also show similar results for the Aggressive Zionist War party, oops Republicans? Different face same regime.

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