25 May 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

With such obvious barbarisms throughout “The West,” or American empire, as the ethnic cleansings and genocides that are being carried out by Israel with weaponry and intelligence donated by the taxpayers in today’s leading racist-fascist-supremacist, or “nazi,” nation of America; and with weaponry also coming from the prior leading nazi nation of Germany; and with the additional support of the European Union and all the rest of the U.S. empire, and also because of the economic decline of the U.S. empire countries (virtually all of which nations’ economies have been, for 30 years now, growing more slowly than the global average), there are increasing numbers of people in the U.S. empire who have been considering whether to relocate themselves to China or other countries whose economies are growing far faster than those in the by-now-clearly-declining and pro-nazi and military-industrial-complex controlled countries of the U.S. empire.

Here, then, is a video from an American who (like many others) in 2019 got a job as a teacher in China, and now 7 years later, told the downside for others who might likewise consider to relocate there.

“The Uncomfortable Truth About Living in China”

30 March 2026, Aleese Lightyear

Then she did this video:

“Chinese workplace culture is NOT what you think”

21 May 2026, Aleese Lightyear

Though Lightyear is emphasizing what she sees as being “cultural differences” between China and The West (such as China’s treating barbarically, different types of animals than are treated barbarically by Americans) seem to me to be (at a deeper level) actually cultural similarities between the two countries.

Then, her 21 May video expresses shock at Chinese culture’s emphasis on status, as-if America doesn’t have that very same emphasis, though (like the animal-rights issue) with superficially different pecking-orders.

The basic message that I get from her videos is that if a person is going to take such a leap as adopting a different culture, then one should definitely NOT do it without FIRST mastering both the spoken and the written language of the culture to which one intends to adopt as being one’s own. One should also familiarize oneself with the immigration rules and customs, and laws, of the country to which one aims to adopt.

Perhaps the best of her videos is the one that details the types of jobs for which China is allowing foreigners to relocate there:

“Move to China Without Teaching English? Here’s What’s Actually Possible”

The basic reveal is that

9:44

For every 100 teaching jobs, there’s two

9:48

non-teaching jobs.

Furthermore,

13:35

Unfortunately, most people don’t

13:37

expect this, but non-teaching jobs in China

13:42

pay significantly less than teaching

13:45

roles. Of course, it depends on that

13:47

role. Like all of the industries that I

13:50

was talking about where you need five

13:51

plus years of experience and they are

13:53

looking for upper management positions.

13:55

Yes, if you can secure a position like

13:57

that, you can make a great salary [maybe even higher than for a teacher].

The bottom line is that, even if China is the country that more people would prefer to emigrate to than to any other country, China is EXTREMELY selective in the people whom it will allow to stay there (as opposed to merely visit there). BUT, if a person happens to be (like Lightyear herself exemplifies) extremely hard-working and adaptable and young and skilled at teaching one’s native language as a foreign language, THEN, China MIGHT be THE place for a young and capable person to aim for.

In any case, Americans who are currently poor, have virtually no prospect of relocating to China.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.