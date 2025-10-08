8 October 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

“US/NATO test Putin’s restraint”

ALEX CHRISTOFOROU: All right, Alexander [Mercouris], let’s talk about

uh some statements from Russian

President Putin and a strange statement

from uh Zelensky as well. Uh so so Putin

has been talking uh quite a bit about

the the longrange missiles from the

United States to Ukraine, and he’s been

asked uh both at the Valdai and also

speaking to Zarubin about uh what Russia

would do if Tomahawks were uh were given

to Ukraine and and Putin’s answer has

been very clear. Uh a breakoff of of

diplomacy with the United States. Uh the

Tomahawks not making any difference on

on the front lines and of course uh a

Russian uh response. Uh Zelensky um he

he talked about um about an air an air

uh ceasefire is what is what he talked

about a unilateral

air ceasefire but he didn’t get into any

of the details as to what he meant by

unilateral or what he meant by an air

ceasefire. Obviously, this is connected

to to to the ramp-up of uh missiles and

drones uh from the Russian military

which are which are hitting Ukraine and

the fact that the Patriot air defense

systems are useless against the the

Russian onslaught. But but it is worth

pointing out Alexander that uh that just

the other day

uh Ukraine fired HIMARS into Belgorod

and they did cause a big blackout in

Belgorod. So, um, from the Russian side of

things, they they have still not been

able to, um, to deal with the with the

missiles that that do hit the the towns

on the border

and, um, the buffer zone that Putin

talks about often um, has not uh, been

able to prevent the the attacks coming

from uh, from Ukraine. I believe these

HIMARS were launched from Kharkiv uh

city from the actual actual downtown

city of Kharkiv and they were launched

into into Belgorod. But uh the the buffer

zone

the way I look at it is is going to have

to be extended after this attack on the

the power plant in in Belgorod. That’s what

they hit. They hit the power plant in

Belgorod. Then they caused a blackout uh

affecting about 40,000 citizens. So uh

so interesting uh developments and and

two interesting statements. one from

Putin and and the bizarre statement from

Zelensky. So, uh where where do you want

to start?

ALEXANDER MERCOURIS: Well, let’s start with Putin because

this is a very interesting statement,

not because of what Putin said, which um

repeated in substance what he’d already

said at his speech and Q&A at Valdai, but

the fact that he’s had to say it all

over again. Um he said at the Valdai uh

speech in response to a Q&A that if the

United States supplied Tomahawk missiles

to Ukraine, they wouldn’t really be the

United States supplying Tomahawk

missiles to Ukraine because everybody

knows that those missiles have to be

launched by the United States itself

even if they are launched from ground

launchers in some way. And that it would

be the Americans involved and that the

Americans would be launching missiles

deep into Russia and that this would

create a complete collapse in relations

between Russia and the United States.

Now, there’s been a large number of

people who have come back and said that

Putin’s comments in Valdai were far too

measured and far too moderate and that

what he said about the Tomahawk missiles

perhaps wasn’t really strongly enough

communicated to the United States. And

there’s also been criticism that in fact

Putin talking in this way, Putin talking

about Russia’s ultimate success in

shooting down Tomahawk missiles was

almost an invitation to the United

States to the hardliners in the United

States to supply Tomahawk missiles to

Ukraine because of course the hardliners

actually want to see a collapse — perhaps

in relations between Russia and the

United States. They want in other words

the very outcome that Putin is warning

against. So I get the sense that

somebody obviously in the Kremlin was

not happy with Putin’s statement and

Zarubin was then put up. Zarubin

to be clear is a Russian journalist but

he’s very very close to the political

leadership in Russia. I mean, he’s

almost, if you like, a semi-detached um

figure within the Kremlin system.

Anyway, he was then asked to put the

same question to Putin all over again.

And Putin perhaps disappointed the more

hardline people in Moscow

by in effect repeating the same point

all over again, saying, you know, if

they do resupply the Tomahawk missiles,

then it will mean that US Russian

relations will go back into deep freeze.

So on some respects you could say that

this is a very tough statement and in

substance it is a very tough statement

but it doesn’t perhaps go where some

people in Moscow might have wanted by

directly threatening counteraction. I I

regard this exchange as a further sign

that there are disputes and tensions

going on within Russia uh within the

Kremlin within the political class. And

there was another thing that happened

over the course of the Valdai

discussions, which is that of course

Putin has consistently held to the line

until now that though NATO entry for

Ukraine is absolutely out of the

question — it crosses a red line — entry

into the European Union is acceptable

because the European Union unlike NATO

is a purely trade and commercial and

economic

organization.

And then again at Valdai somebody, a Russian

journalist, put to him again the

question, well, what are you talking

about? These people are now talking

about creating an army. They want to

make Ukraine the fist that they’re going

to use against us. They are clearly no

longer just a political and economic

and trade association.

And Putin responded with a long answer

which didn’t answer that particular

point. So I would say that we are seeing

tensions now, and that those people

within the Kremlin who are taking an

ever harder line are making it clear

that Putin should be are challenging

Putin through these interviews um

repeatedly in this way to be absolutely

clear and I think this is a point that I

really want to emphasize: there is no

question of any direct threat or

challenge to Putin’s position. I know

there’s been some speculations of that

kind. On the contrary, he is absolutely

firmly in control. We saw that

throughout the Valdai meeting. He was

relaxed. He was cheerful. He was

confident. He was making jokes and doing

all kinds of things. This is not a

leader who is under political pressure,

but there are starting to be debates and

discussions within the Kremlin, within

Moscow, the leadership, to take a harder

line towards the west.

CHRISTOFOROU: Yeah. I mean, the question that that

that so many people have, including

analysts like us, is is why why does

Putin continue to to insist on on things

like like, you know, membership for

Ukraine into the EU, when when everyone

clearly understands that the EU is is

the most uh aggressive uh force against

Russia? I mean,

they openly state that their goal is war

with Russia. I mean, yeah, the United

States is behind it. Yes, the United

States pushes them. Yes, the United

States funds them this. Yes, the United

States orders them to to continue to

take a hard line against against uh

Russia. But the the rhetoric, the

statements from European officials are

some of the most uh belligerent and

aggressive of of of anyone that that has

come out during this this conflict. Um

they they openly talk about creating an

army

to take on Russia. I mean that’s that’s

what Mertz has been saying for the past

month now. We’re going to create a

German military to go to war with

Russia. Pretty much that’s what he’s

saying. So I mean everyone sees this.

Why why would why would Putin still say

well you know Ukraine can still perhaps

maybe enter the EU. We don’t have a

problem with that because it’s an

economic union. Everyone knows that it’s

not an economic union. Everyone knows,

even Orban even Orban said it’s a war

project. It’s not an economic project.

It’s a war project. Orban said that’s a

direct quote.

Yeah.

So, so what is he thinking? What’s

what’s his his strategy in all of this

and I’m sure people around him are

telling him this as well. I’m sure

people are telling him look

look at what Arban said. This is what

Arban said.

MERCOURIS: Well, absolutely. I mean the reason the

reason this is happening is because

obviously he still uh wants to keep the

door open for some kind of diplomatic

resolution to this uh problem. But as I

said that position is now being

challenged and is being tested. And to

repeat again what I’ve said in the past

about Putin he’s not under any

conceivable threat. I mean I I read

claims I’ve read claims that you know

there’s a a potential coup in the

prospect. I mean put all of those those

ideas completely to bed and that’s not

going to happen. But one of the reasons

that Putin has been there in the

Kremlin, the leader of Russia has so

much support in Russia, is precisely

because ultimately he listens to this

kind of advice and he starts to shift

his position um as that advice gets

stronger and as the facts

push him in that direction. So the fact

that he’s been publicly challenged

because this is a public challenge both

on the Tomahawks which is in effect an

attempt you know the whole issue of the

Tomahawks is deeply interconnected with

the attempts to try and sort out some

kind of way forward with the US but the

fact that he’s been publicly challenged

over it the fact that he’s been publicly

challenged with the EU demonstrates two

things: firstly that Putin contrary of

everything you read in the media in the

West, we’ve said this many times in

Russia itself remains a relative

moderate.

And secondly,

the door

for negotiations,

any kind of negotiations, any resolution

of the conflict in Ukraine that is not

military is now almost closed. The fact

that he’s been publicly challenged in

this way is a sign of this and Putin

knows this knows this himself. He’s not

going to put himself in a position where

he’s out on a limb with this one. And

besides, and I’ve said this many times,

with Putin always at the end, however

far he goes to be accommodating to the

other side, we always see that in the

end, he sticks to what he sees as the

protection of Russia’s interests. So

people who want to supply Tomahawk

missiles

perhaps need to understand that. And

people who want to um develop EU

armies and all of that also need to

understand that we are coming very close

now to the point of no return in

relations between Russia and the West

and when I say the point of no return

also a situation where the Russians

might themselves start to take

counteraction

of a kind that we won’t like. I mean,

look at the contrast.

Missiles launched into Russia and the

Russians have remained calm about it.

You’re talking about the attacks on

Belgorod which have just taken place and

these are HIMARS missiles and it’s

been widely known that HIMARS

missiles can only be launched at targets

with input from the US as well. The US

plays a role, in other words, with HIMARS

13:48

13:50

13:53

13:56

13:58

14:01

14:05

14:09

14:10

14:14

14:17

14:21

14:23

14:26

14:28

14:32

14:34

14:37

14:41

14:44

14:46

14:49

14:51

14:54

14:55

14:56

14:57

14:58

15:00

15:03

15:05

15:08

15:09

15:11

15:13

15:16

15:18

15:21

15:25

15:29

15:32

15:34

ERIC ZUESSE’S COMMENTS: Putin wants the Russian people to know that The West’s goal is to conquer Russia; and, so, Putin wants Russians to see the issue aired that the EU is increasingly a military organization and that Russia could soon face a choice between either capitulation and enslavement by The West, or else initiating a hot conventional war against all of NATO, including bombing all U.S. military bases in Europe. Russia would win that war, but then the West might immediately escalate to a nuclear war invading Russia, which would then unleash Russia’s nuclear retaliation, and end by destroying the world, killing an estimated 5 billion people within just the first two years after the nuclear explosions (which would be over within a few hours). Putin knows that the leaders in Europe are fixated upon successfully re-doing Hitler’s Operation Barbarossa against Russia, and Putin has been playing Trump against them by playing along with Trump’s pretenses to mediating this conflict; Putin had wanted Trump to pretend mediating for long enough a time so as to make Trump actually disassociate America from the European position; but, now that that effort has failed, and Trump is acknowledging that he sides with Europe against Russia, Putin will need to escalate the war in Ukraine and achieve total victory there.

ALSO:

The retired CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson, who is among the most trustworthy public geostrategic commentators, headlines October 8th “A Video Update on the West’s Faltering TNT Production and Aerial Attempts to Provoke Russia”, and reports:

Inside China Business by Kevin Wamsley, [and] BORZZIKMAN [Stanislav “Stas” Krapivnik] tell two important stories about the situation confronting the West as it scrambles to figure out some way to save Ukraine. Unfortunately, the West is on a fool’s errand. Each of these videos is less than 10 minutes running time.

Here’s a summary of Kevin’s video:

Artillery shells involve two volatile components: the explosive, and the propellant. TNT is in critical shortage in NATO militaries, as decades ago the production of TNT was outsourced abroad for environmental and safety reasons.

But another bottleneck exists for the highest-quality cotton fibers, which are used in propellants. Most of that cotton was sourced from China, who is closely allied with Russia. Military suppliers are scrambling, to locate alternate sources of high-grade cotton, and to refurbish TNT factories that have been long closed.

TNT also is used in civilian applications, for engineering, mining, and heavy construction. High demands from the defense sector are causing prices to soar for industrial users as well, increasing over four times in the past year.

To put it simply: The US and Europe face major supply chain challenges and a shortage of manufacturing facilities to produce sufficient amounts of artillery shells and other explosives that are essential if they plan to fight Russia or China.

Next up is BORZZIKMAN [Stanislav “Stas” Krapivnik]. NATO continues to try to intimidate Russia in both the Baltic and Black Seas, but Russia is not backing down. This is dangerous brinkmanship on the part of NATO because such actions carry the risk of an accidental confrontation that could escalate rapidly into a hot war… a war that NATO is totally unprepared to fight:

I was interviewed late last week by Stanislav “Stas” Krapivnik. Stas is a Russian-American military analyst, commentator, and consultant specializing in geopolitics, military strategy, NATO affairs, economics, supply chains, and international relations. He is frequently featured in pro-Russian and independent media outlets, providing insights on conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war, global economics, and regional dynamics in the South Caucasus. Based in Moscow since around 2010, Krapivnik operates as an independent contractor and maintains a YouTube channel (@MrSlavikman) where he discusses these topics.

Stas is an American citizen who was born in Luhansk (then part of the Soviet Union, now in eastern Ukraine) during the Soviet era. His family immigrated to the United States when he was seven years old. Stas joined the US Army, rising to the rank of major until his discharge in 2004. He cited disillusionment with US military actions in the former Yugoslavia (e.g., NATO’s 1999 bombing campaign) as a key reason for leaving, which he described as conflicting with his values and involving operations near his homeland.

——

MY COMMENTS: See and hear the American Kevin Wamsley explain why he is happy to have relocated from U.S. to China though he can’t learn Chinese: https://www.youtube.com/@Inside_China_Business. It’s mind-blowing. Then just think: How does what he is reporting there compare with what Westerners ‘learn’ about today’s China from our ‘news’-media and professors?

——

MY CLOSING COMMENTS: At the end of this day (October 8th), was posted “Douglas Macgregor: Toward War with Russia, Iran & Venezuela”, and he provided an analysis which predicts — in my view convincingly — that Trump will probably invade Venezuela and maybe Iran, but will probably not allow Tomahawks into Ukraine. Macgregor’s evidence and arguments in these matters are unique to him, and, taken together, his profound insights and wisdom there convinces me even more than I previously was, that the only real hope for America to reverse our current slide into full-fledged fascism, would be if somehow he will become America’s President. I believe that only he would have the ability to unite this deeply fractured country, so that he would inspire the best and none of the worst that is in America’s progressives and in America’s conservatives — unite BOTH sides in defense of our great Constitution, and against those who violate it. His becoming the next President would therefore be the only alternative to what would otherwise be an extremely violent Second American Revolution. That’s the three options for America: 1. Macgregor peacefully dethroning the billionaires; 2. a Second American Revolution; or 3. continuance of this country’s slide toward and into a full-fledged fascism. I think that those are America’s only available options, and I would definitely choose the first one.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.