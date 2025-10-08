Eric’s Substack

Just sayn
1d

I think another indicator of All out war that is being overlooked is the precious metal Gold And silver. Before the Federal Reserve cartel started printing its fiat(counterfeit) dollars it took just $40 US dollars to buy an ounce. Today it takes over $4000. To buy that exact same ounce. That is Devaluation, of the purchase power. Otherwise known as Inflation, of the Fiat currency supply( printing, counterfeiting). The US is and has been bankrupt for 40 years. Yet we keep printing and giving away to Israel and Ukraine. The rise of BRICS plus is unstoppable competition. The US has almost finished destroying European economic competition against the dollar. NATO will finish the job. Now an all out attempt to steal Venezuelan oil, Palestinian Gas and oil, as well as Syrian and Iraq oil to maintain the US world Hegemony. IMO The war began in 2014 or before perhaps it never really stopped after the Russian Federation was formed . It will be nuclear before 2026, and this time the ocean is no barrier from devastation in North America. We, the People of America have no one to blame but our selves. We have foolishly drank the Kool aid , believed the lies and allowed a foreign government Mafia to take over our government, the 4 prong threat of Zionism, Fascism, Central Banking Cartel, and total dissonance by the majority of the population allowed the incremental creep to build to existential threat proportions. Hopefully I'm totally wrong.

