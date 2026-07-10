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Andrew Anglin:

.....Well. Let me start with Noam Chomsky’s claim that Israel is an outpost of American imperialism. This has been attacked a whole lot, as it appears that Noam Chomsky, who is Jewish, is trying to blame white Americans for the actions of Jews. I think that is obviously what Chomsky was trying to do. But the reality is that “Israel is an outpost of America” is actually true. It’s simply that it is an outpost of American Jews.

A famous German statesman, writing about Zionism in the 1920s, decades before the Zionist state was established, wrote:

When the Zionists try to make the rest of the world believe that the new national consciousness of the Jews will be satisfied by the establishment of a Jewish State in Palestine, the Jews thereby adopt another means to dupe the simple-minded goyim. They have not the slightest intention of building up a Jewish State in Palestine so as to live in it. What they really are aiming at is to establish a central organization for their international swindling and cheating. As a sovereign State, this cannot be controlled by any of the other States. Therefore it can serve as a refuge for swindlers who have been found out and at the same time a high-school for the training of other swindlers

The prescience there is uncanny. It literally describes exactly what the Jewish state is 100 years after it was written. Most Jews do not want to live in Israel. The Ashkenazim, that is the European Jews, make up of the Jewish population of Israel. The other 70% of Israeli Jews are Sephardic or Mizrahi Jews, what could be called “Arab Jews,” who basically got forced to move to Israel because they were living in Arab countries and after the violence and brutality that came with the establishment of the Zionist state in the 1940s by Ashkenazim, Arabs started doing pogroms of their local Jewish populations, and the Ashkenazim that established the state of Israel paid them to come take refuge in their new Palestinian occupation territory.

There are fewer than 3 million Ashkenazim in Israel. Meanwhile, there are nearly 8 million in the United States. This is because the United States is where the money is. As the famous German statesman predicted, Israel exists not as a “homeland for the Jewish people,” but to give international Jewry a headquarters for their international gangsterism and the ability to act with state powers. Though it is a lesser issue, the man was also correct when he said Israel is a place for them to escape prosecution. Huge numbers of pedophiles have fled there, as have financial criminals. It is totally commonplace in Russia, or it was before Putin got hardcore after the start of this war, for Jews to do massive real estate swindles, collect hundreds of millions or billions of dollars, and then flee to Israel with the money.

Israeli politics are not really controlled by Israeli Jews. This has changed slightly under Bibi Netanyahu, given that he is certainly a “great man of history” in that he is, by his own will, shaping the world in profound ways, and often pushing back against the whims of the American Jews who provide Israel with all of its money. Nonetheless, Israel is a project of American Jews. The Mossad is a state intelligence agency, of the state of Israel, because only a state can operate an intelligence agency. However, in practice, the Mossad is a sovereign secret service for international Jewry as a whole, rather than an organization designed to serve the interests of the state of Israel exclusively or even primarily.

Epstein got his money from American Jewish billionaires. At least the money that we can trace. Les Wexner, the Columbus, Ohio Jew who owns Victoria’s Secret and some other things, gave him an $80 million house in Manhattan and apparently other gifts and cash, and Leon Black gave him over $150 million marked as some kind of extremely unspecific “consulting” thing....

....Anyway, the point still stands: these Jews control the entire world, they run blackmail rings ensnaring all of the most powerful non-Jews, they do assassinations all around the world and have a lot of other less risky ways to completely destroy people’s lives (trust me on that one, lol). So to take a stand like Tucker is doing is incredibly brave, and he is an American hero, and I don’t care about any of the criticisms I’ve had of him. I mean, I’m sure those criticisms still stand, but taking on the Mossad like this, and not just on a podcast or a website, but taking it to the most mainstream conservative conference there is (next to CPAC) is incredibly brave......

https://www.unz.com/aanglin/tuckers-epstein-statements-prove-he-is-currently-the-de-facto-successor-to-donald-trumps-movement/

....As brave as Tucker’s statements about the Mossad and Israel controlling the government were, it did not get to the heart of the matter, which is that this is not about the state of Israel. That is a big part of the mechanism of the whole conspiracy, but it is about “Jews, generally.”

It doesn’t mean “every single Jew.” It’s not every single Jew, at least not every single ethnic Jew (the Jew religion literally has as its foundation a rejection and hatred of Jesus Christ, so it is hard to really consider any religious Jew anything other than a self-declared enemy of white, Christian civilization, but Jews are humans with souls, probably, so we can’t necessarily declare someone evil for being born with certain genetics). Maybe people like Jeffrey Sachs, Glenn Greenwald, and Dave Smith are not perfect, but they certainly are not on-board with the collective Jewish agenda. And sure, there are non-Jews involved. Epstein blackmail seems to explain why a lot of those non-Jews are involved. But there is also just general corruption and immorality that doesn’t necessarily need to involve blackmail.

But the underlying reality is that none of this madness in the West would be happening without the Jews, as the Jews are the planners and the primary drivers of all of these agendas. They’re now solely behind the endless wars of aggression against countries that pose no threat. Jews are the primary drivers behind mass immigration, feminism, atheism, basically every financial scam, the normalization of homosexuality, the legalization and spread of pornography, the coronavirus hoax, black radicalism and pro-crime policies, and on and on and on. There is nothing that you are against that isn’t caused by Jews. With the exception of natural disasters, Jews are behind every bad thing happening in the West. And even with the natural disasters, if we include forest fires in that category, I’m sure you could find Jews behind the ridiculous forestry policy of California (because Jews want to use the fires to push their global warming hoax).

Jews are behind everything. And what’s most important (and most incredible, really) is that it is all in public view. You don’t need anyone to release any documents to show that Jews are behind all of this. Jews often brag about it. Truly. Over 1,000 rabbis signed a petition saying “abortion is a part of the Jewish religion and banning it infringes on Jewish religious rights.” Even most normal people will admit that Hollywood, the news media, and the financial system are controlled by Jews. I think at this point most people have come to accept that Jews are the primary drivers of twenty years of war in the Middle East. Warmongering Ukrainian dictator Vladimir Zelensky is a Jew. It was 100% the ADL behind the internet censorship. OnlyFans and PornHub are both owned by Jews. The Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS) is the biggest open borders organization, and virtually every ostensibly secular open borders group is run by Jews (yes, for the sake of thoroughness and honesty, the Catholic Church has some people involved in that too, I know, but that is a drop in the bucket and also arguably a result of Jewish manipulation of the Vatican). Feminism as an ideology was invented by the Jews. So was virtually every other ideology, including communism and libertarianism (yes I know that there are a lot of well-meaning Christian libertarians and I agree with many libertarian positions, but as an ideology, it has been used as a weapon to empower massive corporations with deregulation schemes while somehow continuing to fail to stop regulations on normal people).

It’s literally everything and it is right there in everyone’s faces and all you have to do is notice that Jews are a group that is different than the other groups in this country......

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