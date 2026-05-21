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Crush Limbraw's avatar
Crush Limbraw
8h

"It was part of American billionaires’ longstanding effort to conquer Russia in order to take over the world." - who are they?

Answer - DaSynagogue of Satan! Who dey?

https://crushlimbraw.blogspot.com/search?q=Synagogue+if+Satan+&m=1

No - they are not all jews - there are tens of millions of evangelical zionists who are the main political support of Old Scratch! In fact - without their vital support - DSOS would be a minor irritant.

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