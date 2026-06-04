4 June 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

Two remarkably comprehensive unbiased summaries were published on June 4th (a news article) and May 25th (a news commentary) about the war in Ukraine, and both come from StranaUA, which is one of the five most popular news websites in Ukraine though it’s barred both by Ukraine and by Russia. Its founder and sole owner, Igor Guzhva, moved from his native Ukraine to Austria in 2018, two years after he had founded the site in 2016.

Here are highlights from the May 26th article, which analyzes the present situation:

https://strana.news/news/506166-zachem-i-o-chem-evropa-khochet-vesti-perehovory-s-putinym.html

https://stranaua-media.translate.goog/news/506166-zachem-i-o-chem-evropa-khochet-vesti-perehovory-s-putinym.html?_x_tr_sl=uk&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp

https://archive.ph/OijCU

“Why and what do Europeans want to negotiate with Putin?”

26 May 2026

…

If even US President Donald Trump failed to find points of contact between Ukraine and the Russian Federation that would allow ending the war, how can it be done by the Europeans, whose statements in relation to Moscow (as well as Moscow’s statements in relation to Europe) now resemble preparations for war, rather than negotiations? …

The topic of confrontation with Russia over Ukraine was not originally European, but American. 25 years ago, Europeans wanted to trade with Moscow, not war. …

The party (the USA) that launched the processes that led to the war in Ukraine said that it was no longer interested in the war. Moreover, it began to turn into a force hostile to the Europeans, who thus faced the threat of a confrontation on two fronts - simultaneously against the two largest nuclear powers (the United States and Russia).

That is, Trump has knocked out both main pillars on which the Western policy towards Ukraine and Russia has been based for almost a quarter of a century. And he put before Europe the question of changing its entire strategy, since the previous strategy turned out to be meaningless in the new conditions. …

Furthermore, in the era of Trump, the topic of international law, democracy and human rights is devalued. If Europe buys oil from Saudi Arabia, whose de facto ruler dismembered an opposition journalist; if the EU considers Turkey as a strategic partner, where opposition leaders are thrown into prisons; if sanctions are lifted against the former al-Qaeda militant who became the head of Syria, whose people organized mass murders of Alawites last year; and if, finally, Europe’s main NATO ally - Washington - demonstratively wipes its feet on international law, abducting and killing leaders of other countries, attacking sovereign states without UN sanction, then the restoration of relations with the Kremlin against such a background will hardly look as toxic for Europeans as it would have looked a couple of years ago.

For the Russian Federation, the situation is also changing.

Due to the drone factor, the situation at the front is at a standstill, war fatigue is growing in Russia, Ukraine’s long-range strikes are damaging the Russian economy. Now it is compensated by the rise in energy prices, but it is not known whether they will remain at this level for long. Escalation into war or expansion of military efforts requires Moscow to take measures (mobilization, use of “nuclear weapons”, strikes on Europe), the use of which entails a great risk for the Russian government itself. All this, according to logic, creates prerequisites for the resumption of dialogue with the Europeans and on the part of the Russian Federation with the aim of accelerating the end of the war and the restoration of relations.

If, after all, he agrees, what can they agree on? …

There is a widespread opinion in the EU that the Russian Federation is an existential threat to Europe, and therefore Russia needs to be weakened as much as possible, using the war in Ukraine for this purpose. There is a popular theory in Russia that any united Europe is dangerous for it, be it the Europe of Napoleon, Hitler or the current left-liberal elites. And then the European Union would be good to “break up” into separate countries.

And until these “basic settings” on both sides do not change, it will be difficult to agree on something in the long term.

Especially since “war parties” in all countries are actively trying to torpedo any, even hypothetical, agreements on a peaceful settlement.

…

Here is the complete June 4th article, summarizing the war-events of the day:

https://stranaua.media/news/506698-itohi-1562-dnja-vojny-v-ukraine.html

https://archive.ph/CaoYe

https://stranaua-media.translate.goog/news/506698-itohi-1562-dnja-vojny-v-ukraine.html?_x_tr_sl=uk&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp

https://archive.ph/viYLm

“Logistics strikes in the Dnieper and Crimea, Kyiv agrees to restore the Hungarian language, the US withdraws forces from Europe. Results”

Th. 4 June 2026, 6:38PM

We analyze the results of the 1562nd day of the war in Ukraine.

Shelling and gasoline shortages in Russia

Last night, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Crimea with drones. Four people were killed and ten more were injured.

According to the Russian-appointed “head of Crimea,” Aksyonov, three people were killed and seven injured in an attack on a non-residential building in Simferopol. Another person was killed and three were injured when a drone struck a commuter train traveling from Azovskoye to Kerch. Authorities say the drone struck one of the train’s cars.

Meanwhile, many trains traveling through Crimea are currently delayed, according to a local transport company. This means that the railways are also being hit.

Incidentally, the free sale of gasoline in Crimea has been completely suspended for several days. Fuel will be sold only with previously purchased coupons, and the quantity will be limited to 20 liters per person, according to Aksyonov, the peninsula’s appointed “head.” New coupons are temporarily not available for sale.

At the same time, fuel sales restrictions are being introduced in other regions of Russia. According to Russian media, several gas station chains in Moscow and the Moscow region have imposed limits on gasoline and diesel fuel sales. Depending on the chain, these limits range from 60 to 150 liters per customer. Several major oil companies have also confirmed the possibility of introducing restrictions.

The restrictions are being introduced amid reports of intensifying attacks on Russian oil refineries and fuel logistics facilities. Fuel sales limits have previously been imposed in the Kursk region and several other Russian regions.

Also today, a strike hit the Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant in Russian-occupied territory, which supplies electricity to the Energodar Nuclear Power Plant. The power plant came under intense shelling this morning, according to the IAEA. Observers saw light smoke and heard explosions.

As a reminder, last night the nuclear power plant was briefly without external power supply due to a drone strike on a substation in Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Regarding strikes on Ukraine. A large-scale fire broke out today at an infrastructure facility in the Boryspil district near Kyiv, caused by a drone attack overnight.

A large fire at an infrastructure facility in the Boryspil district near Kyiv, caused by a drone attack overnight, has been extinguished, the State Emergency Service reports.

The Boryspil Airport Fire Department was called in to help extinguish the fire.

Strana website | X/Twitter | Send news/photos/videos | Advertise on the channel | Help

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Jun 4 at 8:50 AM

A Nova Poshta warehouse in Dnipro has been attacked for the second day in a row. Yesterday, as a reminder, air strikes hit ATB warehouses, and before that, UN humanitarian aid terminals were systematically targeted

A Nova Poshta warehouse in Dnipro has been attacked for the second day in a row, local public groups report.

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Jun 4 at 1:26 PM

That is, in Dnipro, as one of the key frontline metropolises and the largest logistics hub of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the entire logistics infrastructure is being systematically destroyed.

Video from inside the burning ATB warehouses in Dnipro yesterday after arrival.

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Jun 4 at 11:32

Attacks have become daily in the Rivne region. Power outages began in Sarny today after a drone attack.

Drone strikes on high-rise buildings in frontline Kherson have recently become more frequent. They are particularly frequent in the Dniprovskyi and Korabelny districts, located near the Dnipro River and Russian positions. In just the past few days, 11 high-rise buildings and 25 private homes were damaged across the region, injuring 19 people.

Today, a video of another burned-out high-rise building after dozens of drones attacked it surfaced on Kherson social media. Dozens of apartments were destroyed. Two people were killed and nine were injured.

Drones also destroyed road equipment near Kherson, including rollers, a fuel tanker, and trucks. This means that attacks are also underway on highways leading to the regional capital.

In total, Ukrainian air defenses failed to shoot down 29 long-range drones and one Iskander missile last night.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, 293 drones of various types, including the Shahed and the Iskander-M ballistic missile, have been launched into Ukraine since the evening of June 3. Air defense forces reported the destruction or suppression of 264 drones.

Ballistic missile and 24 drone strikes on 11 targets were recorded. Debris from downed targets was also reported falling at 12 locations.

Typically, Ukrainian air defense, according to its own statistics, shoots down 10-12 drones per night, but today this figure is almost three times higher.

Defense Minister Advisor Sergei “Flash” Beskrestnov says the share of Shahed jets is growing. Currently, the Russians are using Geran-3s, and Ukraine, he says, is successfully countering them. But in the future, Russia will try to use Geran-4s, which fly at 500 km/h.

“They’re hoping it will be difficult for us to engage targets flying at 500 km/h. We understand what they’re doing and will take countermeasures,” Beskrestnov added.

The missile situation is also threatening. Russia is capable of launching 100 ballistic missiles at Ukraine monthly without reducing its stockpile, the Main Intelligence Directorate reported. According to intelligence, Iskander ballistic missile production remains at last year’s level: 55-60 units per month, up to 700 per year. S-300PM/S-400 missile production has doubled: over 480 per year, up to 50 per month. Kinzhal missile production is up to 60 per year.

“Given the current rate of ballistic missile production, the enemy could use up to 100 such missiles monthly to strike targets on Ukrainian territory, while maintaining a stable level of their stockpiles,” the GUR stated.

Zelenskyy stated yesterday that the Russians could launch several major, massive attacks each month in addition to the ongoing missile strikes they are already conducting. This means that Moscow could escalate its missile strikes if it so chose.

This rhetoric from the Ukrainian authorities is likely intended to pressure the West to increase supplies of Patriot missiles. The United States, the main holder of such missiles, has so far remained silent on the matter.

Ukraine agreed to expand the rights of the Hungarian diaspora.

Ukraine has made “broad and comprehensive commitments” to the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia, Hungarian Prime Minister Magyar said yesterday.

According to him, Ukraine agreed to restore the school system for national minorities, as well as expand the use of the Hungarian language in education, institutional work, public life, and political activity in settlements where Hungarians make up more than 10% of the population.

Magyar stated that if Ukraine makes the appropriate changes to its legislation, the Hungarian government will agree to open the first stage of negotiations on accession to the EU.

Media outlets are reporting details of an agreement between Ukraine and Hungary to expand the rights of the Hungarian diaspora.

1. Institutions that offer classes or groups taught in a national minority language will have the status of “national minority schools.” Students will be able to communicate with each other and with teachers in their language, not only during lessons, but also through signage and other means, and the school’s principal will be required to speak that language. However, if two-thirds of parents so request, schools will offer more courses in Ukrainian.

2. It will be possible to take the External Independent Assessment/National Mathematical Test in your own language (except for tests in Ukrainian language and history) and receive education documents in that language.

3. Local governments will be able to require their employees to speak the languages of national minorities, which can be used in communication with local authorities. Consultations with national minorities on draft laws concerning their legal status will become mandatory.

4. Representatives of the diaspora will be able to use their language not only orally and in writing, but also electronically.

5. Public events—meetings with voters or sporting competitions organized for ethnic minorities—may be conducted in their language. Signs with official names may be used on local government buildings.

7. Election campaigning, explanations of voting procedures, and ballot text may be duplicated.

8. The names of streets, squares, public gardens, and other toponymic objects may be duplicated. National minority symbols may be used at official state events, but they must not visually dominate Ukrainian symbols or contradict Ukrainian law.

Meanwhile, Western media reports indicate that Hungary has already lifted its veto on Kyiv’s EU accession talks. This was indirectly confirmed by Cyprus, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Council. It announced preparations to begin formal EU accession talks with Ukraine.

“Today, the Cyprus Presidency initiated preparations for the official opening of Cluster 1 in the accession negotiations between Ukraine and Moldova. This marks an important milestone on their path to European integration and sends a strong signal of EU unity and resolve,” Cyprus representatives stated.

We wrote about whether Ukraine’s accession to the EU is even possible without a settlement with Russia here .

Ukrainian men in Europe

There are continuing indications that the EU is preparing to block protection for arriving Ukrainian men of mobilization age.

After March 2027, they may lose their right to temporary protection in EU countries, Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said in an interview with Die Welt.

According to him, “from March 2027, automatic protection status for Ukrainian men will no longer exist,” as Ukraine needs male citizens of military age. The minister also announced that this issue will be discussed for the first time today by EU interior ministers at a meeting in Luxembourg.

This applies to new applicants after March 2027. Ukrainians who have already received temporary protection in EU countries will retain their status. One option being discussed is to grant protection only to men who have official permission to leave Ukraine.

It is unclear what will happen to men who have crossed into EU countries illegally – whether they will be deported if detained or allowed to leave Europe in transit to other countries.

At the same time, Politico reports, citing European diplomats, that most EU countries currently consider this approach too harsh. According to the publication, some countries, including Poland, support the restrictions, but there is no consensus on this issue yet.

A final decision on extending temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees beyond March 2027 is not expected until July. The European Commission previously stated that men of military age already under temporary protection in the EU will not lose this status.

Reduction of US forces in Europe

The Americans continue to demonstrate that they no longer want to defend the European Union.

More than a thousand American troops and armored vehicles are being withdrawn from Lithuania, local outlet LRT reported. The US contingent had been stationed in the country almost continuously since 2020. After the outbreak of full-scale war in Ukraine, it was reinforced to approximately a thousand troops, along with armored vehicles and heavy weapons.

The rotation has now concluded, and units and equipment are leaving Lithuania. The US has promised to send replacements, but the timing and composition of the new contingent are still unknown.

Amid a review of the American military presence in Europe, Lithuania may temporarily be without a US armored battalion for the first time in six years, the publication adds.

The Americans previously announced they would withdraw some of their troops from Germany. Rotation was also delayed in Poland.

In addition, the US presented NATO with a list of weapons it plans to reduce in Europe, Die Welt reports, citing sources, calling this “serious challenges” for the EU:

1. The number of older KC-135 tanker aircraft will be reduced from 71 to 63, and all eight modern KC-46 tanker aircraft will be removed.

2. Fighters: out of 99 F-16 fighters, 63 will remain, out of 54 F-15E - 36.

3. Drones: The US is removing all long-range drones from NATO plans, cutting the number of armed MQ-9 drones by almost half.

3. Naval forces: one of the two carrier strike groups will be deactivated, along with almost half of the cruiser and destroyer forces. The submarine cruise missile launch capability is also eliminated from the plans. The number of 26 Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime reconnaissance aircraft will be reduced to 15.

4. Bomber formations: of two bomber formations, one will be disabled.

“These statements indicate that the US is focusing its foreign policy and security efforts on the Pacific region,” comments DIe Welt.

Against this backdrop, there are conflicting signals regarding relations between Russia and the United States.

Russia has resumed direct parcel exchanges with the United States. Russia and the United States will also sign an agreement tomorrow to continue designing a tunnel that will connect the two countries under the Bering Strait, from Chukotka to Alaska. This was announced by Kremlin Special Representative Kirill Dmitriev at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

It’s worth noting that discussions about constructing a tunnel first surfaced in the late 19th century. Following the collapse of the USSR, negotiations between Russia and the United States intensified and continued until 2014, the annexation of Crimea. They resumed during contacts between Moscow and Washington after Trump’s rise to power.

The US and Russian national hockey teams will also play their first hockey match in eight years in Moscow on July 1, Robert Agee, head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia, announced at the SPIEF. Putin had previously pitched this idea to Trump last March, who supported it.

The last official match between the Russian and US national teams took place on February 17, 2018, at the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang (Russia then competed as “Olympic Athletes from Russia” and won).

Also today, Putin’s spokesman, Kirill Dmitriev, reported that he spoke by phone with Whitkoff and Kushner yesterday. He stated that “dialogue is ongoing with the US, because the American side is trying to promote peace.” He accused Europe, which “wants to continue the war,” of attempting to disrupt these negotiations.

As a reminder, Peskov announced at the end of May that Russia was expecting Witkoff and Kushner’s visit. Kyiv is also expecting their arrival. However, neither visit has yet been officially announced.

Of course, this is not a sharp warming of relations, but obvious attempts to “unfreeze” them, at least in peripheral issues, which is also an indicator of mutual attempts to establish contact.

At the same time, this is not the line of the entire American establishment.

The US House of Representatives has approved consideration of a bill on new aid to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. The measure, which paves the way for a final vote, was supported by 218 members of Congress, including five Republicans, while 204 voted against. The final vote is expected today, June 4.

The bill proposes toughening sanctions against the Russian oil sector, imposing 500% duties on certain Russian goods, and expanding military support for Ukraine. Specifically, it proposes extending the Lend-Lease program until 2028 and allocating $300 million in military aid to Ukraine in 2026 and 2027.

As a reminder, Lend-Lease for Ukraine was launched under Biden, but nothing has been delivered under the program. This is because the aid to Ukraine was provided free of charge (Lend-Lease requires payment for services).

Under Biden, the US sent Kyiv $50-60 billion in money and products per year (the current bill, as mentioned above, proposes only $300 million per year).

However, the Senate still needs to vote on this bill and then Trump must sign it. Whether he will sign it remains to be seen. Meanwhile, as we’ve already reported, there are also those in his circle who advocate a tougher approach to Russia.

One of them is Secretary of State Rubio. He testified before Congress yesterday and stated that the chances of resolving the Ukrainian conflict currently appear slim, as the parties are not prepared to make concessions, particularly Russia. He also asserted that the United States is not a neutral intermediary, as it sells weapons to Ukraine and continues to impose sanctions on Russia. He also said that the United States will reimpose sanctions against Russian oil “as soon as circumstances permit.”

In other words, Washington continues to struggle between two approaches to relations with Russia. This, in turn, is blocking any active efforts by the White House to pressure Kyiv into accepting the “Anchorage Agreements,” including the withdrawal of troops from Donbas.

In Moscow, there is already dissatisfaction about this.

“If the US were truly promoting its peace initiative in Ukraine, military action would have ceased by now,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated today.

Meanwhile, Europe continues to discuss the need to open diplomatic channels with Russia. Germany, France, and the UK, along with Kyiv, are discussing the possibility of initiating negotiations with Russia to end the war, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

According to the agency, Berlin, Paris, and London believe the situation is beginning to take a more favorable turn for Ukraine. Amid protracted US-led negotiations and a virtual stalemate on the front lines, European allies have seen an opportunity to attempt to initiate talks with Moscow.

Bloomberg cites the increased frequency of Ukrainian drone strikes on targets deep within Russia, as well as signs of discontent with the war among some of the Russian elite, as additional factors putting pressure on the Kremlin.

According to sources, Ukraine’s participation in the negotiations is envisaged.

In the coming days, British Prime Minister Starmer is expected to discuss the issue with German Chancellor Merz and French President Macron.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.