Eric’s Substack

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John Cary's avatar
John Cary
2h

Reasonably accurate, although with a Ukrainian slant, reports at 2 points in the conflict, basically cherry picking particularly the second as the situation has changed since

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Realist's avatar
Realist
7h

The current situation in Russia is why Putin should have won the war quickly. His timidity cost Russia dearly.

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