The $10 Trillion-Plus Costs of Trump’s Imperialism
25 November 2025, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
The economic genius Yanis Varoufakis tallies it all up in this extraordinary 27-minute talk:
“Russia’s Missiles Target U.S. Navy — Venezuela’s Deadly Warning to Washington | Yanis Varoufakis”
25 November 2025, The Sharpline
Transcript [unedited]
What we’re witnessing right now in the
Caribbean isn’t just another regional
conflict. This is a fundamental
restructuring of global economic power
that will have cascading effects across
energy markets, currency systems, and
trade relationships for decades to come.
And frankly, most analysts are missing
the bigger picture entirely. Uh let me
start with what’s actually happening on
the ground because the military
movements tell us everything we need to
know about the economic stakes involved.
The United States has deployed over
12,000 troops on nearly a dozen naval
vessels uh to Venezuelan waters. The USS
Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest
aircraft carrier, arrived in the
Caribbean Sea on November 15th.
This isn’t a show of force. This is a
blockade in everything but name. And
blockades have one purpose, economic
strangulation. Now, why does this
matter? Venezuela sits on the largest
proven oil reserves in the world. We’re
talking about 303.8 billion barrels.
That’s more than Saudi Arabia, more than
Canada, more than Russia. And for
context, that represents roughly 18% of
global proven reserves. But here’s where
it gets interesting. Uh, from an
economic standpoint, uh, Venezuela’s,
uh, oil production has collapsed from
3.5 million barrels per day in the late
1990s to barely 700,000 barrels per day
today. That’s an 80% decline in
production capacity. The Trump
administration just terminated
Chevron’s permit to export Venezuelan
oil on November 24th, 2025. Uh this was
the last remaining legal channel for
Venezuelan crude to reach international
markets. Chevron had been the lifeline
keeping what remained of Venezuela’s oil
infrastructure operational. Without
their technical expertise and capital
investment, we’re looking at uh further
production declines of potentially 30 to
40% within the next 12 months. But Trump
didn’t stop there. He imposed a 25%
tariff on all goods imported from any
country that imports Venezuelan oil.
Think about the implications of that for
a moment. This isn’t just sanctioning
Venezuela. This is sanctioning anyone
who does business with Venezuela. India
and China have been the primary buyers
of Venezuelan crude in recent years,
taking advantage of steep discounts.
India was importing roughly 200,000
barrels per day of Venezuelan oil. China
was taking even more around 400,000
barrels daily. Now, here’s where the
economic domino start falling. India
relies on imported oil for 85% of its
consumption. Chinese demand for oil sits
at roughly 15 million barrels per day
with domestic production covering only
about 4 million. Both economies are
heavily dependent on affordable energy
imports to maintain their um
manufacturing competitiveness. If they
comply with American pressure and stop
buying Venezuelan oil, they need to find
alternative suppliers. That means
bidding up prices in an already tight
global oil market. If they don’t comply
and continue purchasing Venezuelan
crude, they face a 25% tariff on all
exports to the United States. For India,
the US represents roughly 18% of total
exports worth over 78 billion annually.
For China, we are talking about 16% of
exports
valued at more than $500 billion.
The economic calculus here is brutal.
either accept higher energy costs that
reduce manufacturing competitiveness or
accept massive tariffs that price you
out of the American market. This is
economic warfare at a scale we haven’t
seen since the 1970s
oil embargo and it’s happening right
now. Let’s talk about uh what this means
for global oil prices. Brent crude is
currently trading around $87 per barrel.
West Texas Intermediate is at 83. These
prices reflect a market that’s already
relatively tight. Global spare capacity,
the amount of oil that can be brought
online within 30 days and sustained for
90 days, currently sits at around 3
million barrels per day. That’s roughly
3% of global demand. Historically, when
spare capacity falls below 5%, we see
significant price volatility. If uh
Venezuelan production drops another
300,000 barrels per day due to the loss
of Chevron’s technical support and
expertise and uh if India and China are
forced to compete for alternative
supplies, we could easily see oil prices
spike to $120 to $140 per barrel within
6 to9 months. Every $10 increase in oil
prices reduces global GDP growth by
approximately 0.2 percentage points. A
sustained move to $130 oil would shave
nearly one full percentage point off
global growth. For the United States
specifically, higher oil prices act as a
massive regressive tax on consumers.
Every 1 cent increase in gasoline prices
represents roughly $1.4 4 billion in
additional annual consumer spending on
fuel. If we’re looking at crude oil
moving from $80 to $130 per barrel, uh
retail gasoline prices could jump from
the current national average of $3.30
per gallon to somewhere north of $5 per
gallon. That’s an additional 250 to300
billion dollars coming out of American
consumer spending on gasoline alone. But
energy prices are just the beginning.
Let’s examine what happens when you
deploy 12,000 troops and a carrier
strike group indefinitely to the
Caribbean. The operational cost of
running a carrier strike group is
roughly $6.5 million per day. That’s
$2.4 billion per year just for the Ford
Strike Group. But we’re not talking
about one carrier. The US has deployed
nearly a dozen naval vessels to the
region. The total cost of this military
deployment is likely running between 8
and $10 million per day or roughly $3
billion annually if sustained. Now,
let’s talk about the elephant in the
room, Russia. On October 27th,
2025, Putin ratified a strategic
partnership treaty with Venezuela. This
isn’t just diplomatic posturing. Russian
lawmakers have stated explicitly that
there are no obstacles to providing
ornik or caliber missiles to Venezuela.
The Orreshnik intermediate range
ballistic missile has a reported maximum
range of about 3,400 mi. That’s enough
to reach most of the continental United
States from Venezuelan territory. Why
would Russia take this risk? Because
Venezuela represents a strategic
economic asset in Russia’s broader
confrontation with the West. Uh Russian
oil exports have already been heavily
sanctioned since the invasion of
Ukraine. Euros crude the Russian
benchmark has been trading at
significant discounts to brand typically
$15 to $20 per barrel below
international prices. Russia has been
forced to redirect its oil exports
almost entirely to Asia, particularly
India and China. If the United States
successfully chokes off Venezuelan oil
supplies and forces India and China to
find alternatives,
Russia becomes one of the most logical
suppliers to fill that gap. Despite
sanctions, Russian oil production has
remained relatively stable at around 9.5
million barrels per day. They have the
capacity to increase exports if there’s
demand. By supporting Venezuela
militarily, uh, Russia accomplishes
multiple objectives simultaneously.
First, it ties down American military
resources in the Western Hemisphere.
Second, it creates leverage in ongoing
negotiations over Ukraine. Third, it
positions Russia as a critical energy
supplier to the world’s largest growth
markets. Think about this from China’s
perspective. China imported um roughly
11 million barrels per day of crude oil
in 2024. They’ve been diversifying away
from uh Middle Eastern suppliers for
years, increasing purchases from Russia,
Venezuela, Iran, and other sanctioned
producers. Why? Because sanctioned oil
comes with steep discounts. Venezuelan
crude has been selling for $30 to $40
per barrel below brand prices. That’s uh
uh a savings of roughly $150 million per
day for China on the 400,000 barrels
they’ve been importing from Venezuela.
But there’s a deeper strategic
consideration. China holds over $800
billion in US Treasury securities. If
the United States imposes a 25% tariff
on all Chinese goods because China
continues buying Venezuelan oil, what’s
China’s response? They could dump
treasuries driving up US borrowing
costs. They could devalue uh the yuan uh
making their exports more competitive
despite tariffs. They could accelerate
the internationalization of the yuan as
an alternative to dollarbased trade.
This last point is crucial. For decades,
oil has been priced and traded primarily
in US dollars. This gives the United
States enormous structural power in the
global economy. Countries need dollars
to buy oil, which means they need to
hold dollar reserves, which means they
buy US Treasury securities, which allows
the US to run massive deficits without
facing the same constraints other
countries would face. But what happens
when sanctioned producers like Russia,
Venezuela, and Iran start accepting yuan
for oil? China has been pushing for
exactly this arrangement for years.
Russia has already shifted significant
portions of its trade with China to yuan
settlement. If Venezuelan oil starts
trading in yuan and if Indian purchases
from Russia expand in rupee ruble
arrangements, we are looking at the
beginning of a genuine alternative to
the petro dollar system. The economic
implications are staggering. The dollar
currently represents roughly 59% of
global foreign exchange reserves. If
that share drops to 50% over the next
decade, it means central banks worldwide
are holding $600 billion less in US
assets. That’s $600 billion of demand
for treasuries that evaporates. In a
market where the US needs to borrow
nearly $2 trillion annually just to
cover the deficit, losing even 10% of
foreign demand would push interest rates
significantly higher. Let’s run through
a scenario. Current 10-year Treasury
yields are around 4.4%. If foreign
demand for treasuries drops by 10 to 15%
due to dillization pressures, yields
could rise to 5.5 or 6%. Every 1
percentage point increase in the 10-year
yield adds roughly $400 billion to
federal interest costs over a decade.
We’re talking about an additional cost
of 500 to600 billion in debt servicing
and that’s before we consider domestic
economic impacts. Higher treasury yields
mean higher mortgage rates, higher
corporate borrowing costs, higher state
and local government financing costs.
The 30-year fixed mortgage rate,
currently around 7%,
could push toward 8 to 8.5%.
that effectively freezes the housing
market as potential buyers are priced
out and existing homeowners with 3 to 4%
mortgages from a few years ago have no
incentive to sell and trade up to much
higher rates. Now, let’s circle back to
Venezuela and uh um the immediate
crisis. The Trump administration
designated Maduro and Venezuelan
government officials as members of uh
the cartel de los Solis foreign
terrorist organization on November 24th.
This is an escalation with profound
economic consequences. When you
designate a government as a terrorist
organization, you criminalize not just
governmentto relations, but any economic
activity that might benefit that
government. That means any company
anywhere in the world that does business
with Venezuela could potentially face
prosecution under US law for material
support of terrorism. Think about the
chilling effect on trade. Venezuela
imported roughly 12 billion worth of
goods in 2023.
Uh most of that came from China, Turkey,
Brazil, um and European suppliers. If
those companies face potential criminal
liability for continued trade,
Venezuela’s import capacity collapses
even further. Venezuela’s economy has
already contracted by approximately 75%
since 2013. GDP fell from $337 billion
to roughly $97 billion. This is economic
collapse on a scale rarely seen outside
of major wars. Hyperinflation peaked at
over 1 million% in 2019 before
dollarization brought some stability.
But with imports collapsing and the oil
sector facing further decline, we could
see renewed inflationary spirals. When
economies collapse this severely, you
get migration. Venezuela has already
experienced the largest refugee crisis
in Western Hemisphere history with over
7.7 million people fleeing the country
since 2014. That’s more than one quarter
of the population.
If economic conditions deteriorate
further, we could see another 2 to three
million people attempting to leave.
Where do they go? Colombia has already
absorbed 2.9 million Venezuelan
refugees. Panama has become a major
transit route for migrants heading north
through the Darian Gap.
Mexico is seeing increased flows and um
ultimately many are heading to the
United States. The economic cost of this
migration is enormous
uh both for host countries providing
services and for Venezuela losing its
most productive population. Let’s talk
about what uh military conflict would
actually mean economically. If the
United States conducts strikes against
Venezuelan military targets or attempts
a broader intervention, oil markets
would go into panic mode immediately. We
saw this during the Gulf War in 1990 to
911 when oil prices spiked from $20 to
$40 per barrel in a matter of weeks. We
saw it again briefly in uh 2003 with the
Iraq invasion. A military conflict
involving Venezuela would be different
because of Venezuela’s strategic
location. The Caribbean is a crucial
transit route for global commerce.
Approximately 12% of global seaborn oil
trade passes through the Caribbean.
15% of US petroleum imports transit
through the region. If that route
becomes a conflict zone, insurance rates
for shipping spike dramatically. We’re
talking about increases from current
rates of around 0.1% of cargo value to
potentially 2 to 3% of cargo value in a
conflict zone. That might not sound like
much, but um when you’re shipping
500,000 barrels of oil worth $43 million
at current prices, a 2% insurance
premium adds nearly $900,000 to the
cost.
That gets passed directly to consumers.
Shipping costs from the Gulf of Mexico
to East Coast refineries could double or
triple overnight. Venezuela has 21
operational Suhoy SU30 fighters that can
be armed with supersonic KH31A
anti-hship missiles. These missiles have
a range of about 160 km and are
specifically designed to target naval
vessels. Venezuela also reportedly now
has Russian Pansir1 and Book M2e air
defense systems. If Russia provides more
advanced missile systems like the
caliber cruise missile, which has a
range of 2,500 km, suddenly every US
Navy vessel in the Caribbean is
potentially at risk. The USS Gerald R.
Ford carries over 4,500
sailors. A Ford class carrier costs 13.3
billion to build. Losing even one major
naval vessel in this conflict would be
an economic and strategic catastrophe
beyond measure. The risk premium on such
an engagement is enormous. Uh which is
precisely why Venezuela and Russia are
emphasizing these capabilities. They’re
trying to make the cost of intervention
prohibitively high. From a game theory
perspective,
both sides are locked in a commitment
problem. The Trump administration has
deployed massive military resources and
issued ultimatums. Backing down now
would be seen as weakness, potentially
emboldening rivals elsewhere. But
Venezuela,
supported by Russia, has its own
credibility on the line. If they
capitulate to US pressure, Maduro’s
government likely falls and Russia loses
a strategic foothold in the Western
Hemisphere. This is where economics and
strategy become inseparable. The current
standoff is consuming roughly $10
million per day in direct military costs
for the United States. That’s $3.7
billion annually. Uh but the indirect
costs, higher oil prices,
reduced trade, increased migration
are likely 10 to 20 times higher. We
could easily be looking at 40 to 70
billion dollars in total economic impact
annually if uh this situation continues
and it will continue because neither
side can afford to back down without
achieving their core objectives. The
United States wants regime change in
Venezuela or at minimum a complete
reorientation of Venezuelan foreign
policy away from Russia and China.
Venezuela wants survival, sanctions
relief, and access to international
markets for its oil. Um, Russia wants to
maintain its strategic partnership and
use Venezuela as leverage um in broader
negotiations over Ukraine and European
security. China wants stable energy
supplies at reasonable prices and
doesn’t particularly care who governs
Venezuela as long as the oil keeps
flowing. India finds itself caught in
the middle trying to balance its growing
strategic partnership with the United
States against its desperate need for
affordable energy to fuel economic
growth. Let’s examine what the endgame
scenarios look like economically.
Scenario one, the United States
successfully pressures regime change in
Venezuela through a combination of
military pressure, economic sanctions,
and support for opposition forces. A new
government comes to power, normalizes
relations with Washington, and begins
the long process of rebuilding the oil
sector with American and European
investment. In this scenario, uh
Venezuelan oil production could
potentially recover to 2 to 2.5 million
barrels per day within 5 to 7 years.
That additional 1.5 million barrels per
day would represent a meaningful
increase in global supply, potentially
bringing prices down by $10 to $15 per
barrel in the medium-term. The US gets a
friendly government in Karakas. Russian
influence is expelled from the Western
Hemisphere, and American energy
companies get access to the world’s
largest oil reserves. But here’s the
problem. Rebuilding Venezuela’s oil
infrastructure would require between 100
and $200 billion in investment over a
decade. Given the political risk,
investors would demand risk premiums of
10 to 15% returns. At current oil
prices, that might be achievable. But if
oil transitions to a structurally lower
price environment due to increasing
renewable energy adoption, as many
predict,
those investments don’t make economic
sense. Scenario two, uh, the current
standoff continues indefinitely,
becoming a frozen conflict, similar to
the situation with Cuba for decades.
sanctions remain in place. Venezuelan
oil production continues declining, and
the country becomes increasingly
dependent on Russia and China for
economic survival. In this scenario,
we’re looking at sustained higher oil
prices, continued migration flows, and
ongoing military expenditures for the
United States. The economic drag on the
US economy would be persistent but
manageable, perhaps 0.2 to 0.3
percentage points of GDP growth
annually. However, the cumulative cost
over a decade would be substantial,
potentially 500 billion to 700 billion
in lost growth. Russia and China
strengthen their position in Latin
America, and the trend toward
dualization accelerates as more
countries seek to avoid being caught in
similar sanctions regimes. Scenario
three, military escalation. The United
States conducts broader strikes against
Venezuelan military infrastructure or
attempts a limited intervention.
Venezuela with uh Russian support uh
retaliates against uh US naval vessels
or regional allies. uh the conflict
escalates into a broader uh regional war
involving Colombia, Brazil uh and um
potentially other actors. Um this is the
nightmare scenario economically. Oil
prices spike to 150 to $200 per barrel.
Global growth contracts by two to three
percentage points. The US faces
simultaneous challenges in Europe with
Ukraine, in the Middle East, and now in
Latin America, overstretching military
resources. The federal budget deficit
explodes to 2.5 to3 trillion annually as
military spending surges and economic
growth collapses. Um, realistically, I
assess scenario two as most likely. Uh
neither side wants full-scale war, but
neither can back down without
unacceptable losses. We’re heading
toward a protracted economic siege of
Venezuela with Russia and China
providing enough support to prevent
total collapse, but not enough to
restore prosperity. The Caribbean
becomes another zone of great power
competition with all the associated
costs and risks. For global markets,
this means several things. First, oil
volatility is here to stay. Any
resolution of this crisis is years away,
which means the risk premium on oil
prices remains elevated. Energy
intensive industries need to plan for
sustained higher costs. Second, the
ddollarization trend accelerates.
More countries will seek alternatives to
dollar-based trade to reduce
vulnerability to US sanctions. Third,
defense spending globally increases as
countries observe that economic
interdependence didn’t prevent great
power competition. It just changed the
battlefield. The broader lesson here is
that uh we’ve entered an era where
economic policy and military strategy
are completely fused. Sanctions are
weapons. Trade policies are tactics.
Currency systems are strategic assets.
The postcold war assumption that
economic integration would reduce
conflict has been proven wrong. Instead,
economic integration created
vulnerabilities that can be exploited.
And we are watching that exploitation
happen in real time off the coast of
Venezuela. For investors, this
environment demands a fundamental
reassessment of risk. Geographic
diversification isn’t enough. When
conflicts can disrupt global supply
chains, currency diversification becomes
essential when the dollar’s role is
being challenged. Energy security
transitions from a nice to have to a
critical requirement for any major
economy. The Venezuela crisis is a
preview of the conflicts to come. As
climate change disrupts agriculture, as
water resources becomes scarce, as
critical minerals for technology become
strategic assets, we’ll see more
situations where economic interests and
military power intersect. The cost of
these conflicts measured in reduced
growth, higher defense spending, and
lost opportunities for cooperation will
be measured in the trillions. What we
are witnessing isn’t just about
Venezuela. It’s about the rules of the
global economic system being rewritten
through confrontation rather than
negotiation. And that process regardless
of how it resolves in this particular
case will define the economic landscape
for decades to come.
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.
One thing missing from this in relation to oil is the potential for Iran to choke oil supplies from Arabia if they see a chance to assist Venezuela and the immediate impact of that on oil prices.