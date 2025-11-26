Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Cary's avatar
John Cary
10m

One thing missing from this in relation to oil is the potential for Iran to choke oil supplies from Arabia if they see a chance to assist Venezuela and the immediate impact of that on oil prices.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Eric Zuesse
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture