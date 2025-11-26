25 November 2025, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

The economic genius Yanis Varoufakis tallies it all up in this extraordinary 27-minute talk:

“Russia’s Missiles Target U.S. Navy — Venezuela’s Deadly Warning to Washington | Yanis Varoufakis”

25 November 2025, The Sharpline

Transcript [unedited]

What we’re witnessing right now in the

Caribbean isn’t just another regional

conflict. This is a fundamental

restructuring of global economic power

that will have cascading effects across

energy markets, currency systems, and

trade relationships for decades to come.

And frankly, most analysts are missing

the bigger picture entirely. Uh let me

start with what’s actually happening on

the ground because the military

movements tell us everything we need to

know about the economic stakes involved.

The United States has deployed over

12,000 troops on nearly a dozen naval

vessels uh to Venezuelan waters. The USS

Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest

aircraft carrier, arrived in the

Caribbean Sea on November 15th.

This isn’t a show of force. This is a

blockade in everything but name. And

blockades have one purpose, economic

strangulation. Now, why does this

matter? Venezuela sits on the largest

proven oil reserves in the world. We’re

talking about 303.8 billion barrels.

That’s more than Saudi Arabia, more than

Canada, more than Russia. And for

context, that represents roughly 18% of

global proven reserves. But here’s where

it gets interesting. Uh, from an

economic standpoint, uh, Venezuela’s,

uh, oil production has collapsed from

3.5 million barrels per day in the late

1990s to barely 700,000 barrels per day

today. That’s an 80% decline in

production capacity. The Trump

administration just terminated

Chevron’s permit to export Venezuelan

oil on November 24th, 2025. Uh this was

the last remaining legal channel for

Venezuelan crude to reach international

markets. Chevron had been the lifeline

keeping what remained of Venezuela’s oil

infrastructure operational. Without

their technical expertise and capital

investment, we’re looking at uh further

production declines of potentially 30 to

40% within the next 12 months. But Trump

didn’t stop there. He imposed a 25%

tariff on all goods imported from any

country that imports Venezuelan oil.

Think about the implications of that for

a moment. This isn’t just sanctioning

Venezuela. This is sanctioning anyone

who does business with Venezuela. India

and China have been the primary buyers

of Venezuelan crude in recent years,

taking advantage of steep discounts.

India was importing roughly 200,000

barrels per day of Venezuelan oil. China

was taking even more around 400,000

barrels daily. Now, here’s where the

economic domino start falling. India

relies on imported oil for 85% of its

consumption. Chinese demand for oil sits

at roughly 15 million barrels per day

with domestic production covering only

about 4 million. Both economies are

heavily dependent on affordable energy

imports to maintain their um

manufacturing competitiveness. If they

comply with American pressure and stop

buying Venezuelan oil, they need to find

alternative suppliers. That means

bidding up prices in an already tight

global oil market. If they don’t comply

and continue purchasing Venezuelan

crude, they face a 25% tariff on all

exports to the United States. For India,

the US represents roughly 18% of total

exports worth over 78 billion annually.

For China, we are talking about 16% of

exports

valued at more than $500 billion.

The economic calculus here is brutal.

either accept higher energy costs that

reduce manufacturing competitiveness or

accept massive tariffs that price you

out of the American market. This is

economic warfare at a scale we haven’t

seen since the 1970s

oil embargo and it’s happening right

now. Let’s talk about uh what this means

for global oil prices. Brent crude is

currently trading around $87 per barrel.

West Texas Intermediate is at 83. These

prices reflect a market that’s already

relatively tight. Global spare capacity,

the amount of oil that can be brought

online within 30 days and sustained for

90 days, currently sits at around 3

million barrels per day. That’s roughly

3% of global demand. Historically, when

spare capacity falls below 5%, we see

significant price volatility. If uh

Venezuelan production drops another

300,000 barrels per day due to the loss

of Chevron’s technical support and

expertise and uh if India and China are

forced to compete for alternative

supplies, we could easily see oil prices

spike to $120 to $140 per barrel within

6 to9 months. Every $10 increase in oil

prices reduces global GDP growth by

approximately 0.2 percentage points. A

sustained move to $130 oil would shave

nearly one full percentage point off

global growth. For the United States

specifically, higher oil prices act as a

massive regressive tax on consumers.

Every 1 cent increase in gasoline prices

represents roughly $1.4 4 billion in

additional annual consumer spending on

fuel. If we’re looking at crude oil

moving from $80 to $130 per barrel, uh

retail gasoline prices could jump from

the current national average of $3.30

per gallon to somewhere north of $5 per

gallon. That’s an additional 250 to300

billion dollars coming out of American

consumer spending on gasoline alone. But

energy prices are just the beginning.

Let’s examine what happens when you

deploy 12,000 troops and a carrier

strike group indefinitely to the

Caribbean. The operational cost of

running a carrier strike group is

roughly $6.5 million per day. That’s

$2.4 billion per year just for the Ford

Strike Group. But we’re not talking

about one carrier. The US has deployed

nearly a dozen naval vessels to the

region. The total cost of this military

deployment is likely running between 8

and $10 million per day or roughly $3

billion annually if sustained. Now,

let’s talk about the elephant in the

room, Russia. On October 27th,

2025, Putin ratified a strategic

partnership treaty with Venezuela. This

isn’t just diplomatic posturing. Russian

lawmakers have stated explicitly that

there are no obstacles to providing

ornik or caliber missiles to Venezuela.

The Orreshnik intermediate range

ballistic missile has a reported maximum

range of about 3,400 mi. That’s enough

to reach most of the continental United

States from Venezuelan territory. Why

would Russia take this risk? Because

Venezuela represents a strategic

economic asset in Russia’s broader

confrontation with the West. Uh Russian

oil exports have already been heavily

sanctioned since the invasion of

Ukraine. Euros crude the Russian

benchmark has been trading at

significant discounts to brand typically

$15 to $20 per barrel below

international prices. Russia has been

forced to redirect its oil exports

almost entirely to Asia, particularly

India and China. If the United States

successfully chokes off Venezuelan oil

supplies and forces India and China to

find alternatives,

Russia becomes one of the most logical

suppliers to fill that gap. Despite

sanctions, Russian oil production has

remained relatively stable at around 9.5

million barrels per day. They have the

capacity to increase exports if there’s

demand. By supporting Venezuela

militarily, uh, Russia accomplishes

multiple objectives simultaneously.

First, it ties down American military

resources in the Western Hemisphere.

Second, it creates leverage in ongoing

negotiations over Ukraine. Third, it

positions Russia as a critical energy

supplier to the world’s largest growth

markets. Think about this from China’s

perspective. China imported um roughly

11 million barrels per day of crude oil

in 2024. They’ve been diversifying away

from uh Middle Eastern suppliers for

years, increasing purchases from Russia,

Venezuela, Iran, and other sanctioned

producers. Why? Because sanctioned oil

comes with steep discounts. Venezuelan

crude has been selling for $30 to $40

per barrel below brand prices. That’s uh

uh a savings of roughly $150 million per

day for China on the 400,000 barrels

they’ve been importing from Venezuela.

But there’s a deeper strategic

consideration. China holds over $800

billion in US Treasury securities. If

the United States imposes a 25% tariff

on all Chinese goods because China

continues buying Venezuelan oil, what’s

China’s response? They could dump

treasuries driving up US borrowing

costs. They could devalue uh the yuan uh

making their exports more competitive

despite tariffs. They could accelerate

the internationalization of the yuan as

an alternative to dollarbased trade.

This last point is crucial. For decades,

oil has been priced and traded primarily

in US dollars. This gives the United

States enormous structural power in the

global economy. Countries need dollars

to buy oil, which means they need to

hold dollar reserves, which means they

buy US Treasury securities, which allows

the US to run massive deficits without

facing the same constraints other

countries would face. But what happens

when sanctioned producers like Russia,

Venezuela, and Iran start accepting yuan

for oil? China has been pushing for

exactly this arrangement for years.

Russia has already shifted significant

portions of its trade with China to yuan

settlement. If Venezuelan oil starts

trading in yuan and if Indian purchases

from Russia expand in rupee ruble

arrangements, we are looking at the

beginning of a genuine alternative to

the petro dollar system. The economic

implications are staggering. The dollar

currently represents roughly 59% of

global foreign exchange reserves. If

that share drops to 50% over the next

decade, it means central banks worldwide

are holding $600 billion less in US

assets. That’s $600 billion of demand

for treasuries that evaporates. In a

market where the US needs to borrow

nearly $2 trillion annually just to

cover the deficit, losing even 10% of

foreign demand would push interest rates

significantly higher. Let’s run through

a scenario. Current 10-year Treasury

yields are around 4.4%. If foreign

demand for treasuries drops by 10 to 15%

due to dillization pressures, yields

could rise to 5.5 or 6%. Every 1

percentage point increase in the 10-year

yield adds roughly $400 billion to

federal interest costs over a decade.

We’re talking about an additional cost

of 500 to600 billion in debt servicing

and that’s before we consider domestic

economic impacts. Higher treasury yields

mean higher mortgage rates, higher

corporate borrowing costs, higher state

and local government financing costs.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate,

currently around 7%,

could push toward 8 to 8.5%.

that effectively freezes the housing

market as potential buyers are priced

out and existing homeowners with 3 to 4%

mortgages from a few years ago have no

incentive to sell and trade up to much

higher rates. Now, let’s circle back to

Venezuela and uh um the immediate

crisis. The Trump administration

designated Maduro and Venezuelan

government officials as members of uh

the cartel de los Solis foreign

terrorist organization on November 24th.

This is an escalation with profound

economic consequences. When you

designate a government as a terrorist

organization, you criminalize not just

governmentto relations, but any economic

activity that might benefit that

government. That means any company

anywhere in the world that does business

with Venezuela could potentially face

prosecution under US law for material

support of terrorism. Think about the

chilling effect on trade. Venezuela

imported roughly 12 billion worth of

goods in 2023.

Uh most of that came from China, Turkey,

Brazil, um and European suppliers. If

those companies face potential criminal

liability for continued trade,

Venezuela’s import capacity collapses

even further. Venezuela’s economy has

already contracted by approximately 75%

since 2013. GDP fell from $337 billion

to roughly $97 billion. This is economic

collapse on a scale rarely seen outside

of major wars. Hyperinflation peaked at

over 1 million% in 2019 before

dollarization brought some stability.

But with imports collapsing and the oil

sector facing further decline, we could

see renewed inflationary spirals. When

economies collapse this severely, you

get migration. Venezuela has already

experienced the largest refugee crisis

in Western Hemisphere history with over

7.7 million people fleeing the country

since 2014. That’s more than one quarter

of the population.

If economic conditions deteriorate

further, we could see another 2 to three

million people attempting to leave.

Where do they go? Colombia has already

absorbed 2.9 million Venezuelan

refugees. Panama has become a major

transit route for migrants heading north

through the Darian Gap.

Mexico is seeing increased flows and um

ultimately many are heading to the

United States. The economic cost of this

migration is enormous

uh both for host countries providing

services and for Venezuela losing its

most productive population. Let’s talk

about what uh military conflict would

actually mean economically. If the

United States conducts strikes against

Venezuelan military targets or attempts

a broader intervention, oil markets

would go into panic mode immediately. We

saw this during the Gulf War in 1990 to

911 when oil prices spiked from $20 to

$40 per barrel in a matter of weeks. We

saw it again briefly in uh 2003 with the

Iraq invasion. A military conflict

involving Venezuela would be different

because of Venezuela’s strategic

location. The Caribbean is a crucial

transit route for global commerce.

Approximately 12% of global seaborn oil

trade passes through the Caribbean.

15% of US petroleum imports transit

through the region. If that route

becomes a conflict zone, insurance rates

for shipping spike dramatically. We’re

talking about increases from current

rates of around 0.1% of cargo value to

potentially 2 to 3% of cargo value in a

conflict zone. That might not sound like

much, but um when you’re shipping

500,000 barrels of oil worth $43 million

at current prices, a 2% insurance

premium adds nearly $900,000 to the

cost.

That gets passed directly to consumers.

Shipping costs from the Gulf of Mexico

to East Coast refineries could double or

triple overnight. Venezuela has 21

operational Suhoy SU30 fighters that can

be armed with supersonic KH31A

anti-hship missiles. These missiles have

a range of about 160 km and are

specifically designed to target naval

vessels. Venezuela also reportedly now

has Russian Pansir1 and Book M2e air

defense systems. If Russia provides more

advanced missile systems like the

caliber cruise missile, which has a

range of 2,500 km, suddenly every US

Navy vessel in the Caribbean is

potentially at risk. The USS Gerald R.

Ford carries over 4,500

sailors. A Ford class carrier costs 13.3

billion to build. Losing even one major

naval vessel in this conflict would be

an economic and strategic catastrophe

beyond measure. The risk premium on such

an engagement is enormous. Uh which is

precisely why Venezuela and Russia are

emphasizing these capabilities. They’re

trying to make the cost of intervention

prohibitively high. From a game theory

perspective,

both sides are locked in a commitment

problem. The Trump administration has

deployed massive military resources and

issued ultimatums. Backing down now

would be seen as weakness, potentially

emboldening rivals elsewhere. But

Venezuela,

supported by Russia, has its own

credibility on the line. If they

capitulate to US pressure, Maduro’s

government likely falls and Russia loses

a strategic foothold in the Western

Hemisphere. This is where economics and

strategy become inseparable. The current

standoff is consuming roughly $10

million per day in direct military costs

for the United States. That’s $3.7

billion annually. Uh but the indirect

costs, higher oil prices,

reduced trade, increased migration

are likely 10 to 20 times higher. We

could easily be looking at 40 to 70

billion dollars in total economic impact

annually if uh this situation continues

and it will continue because neither

side can afford to back down without

achieving their core objectives. The

United States wants regime change in

Venezuela or at minimum a complete

reorientation of Venezuelan foreign

policy away from Russia and China.

Venezuela wants survival, sanctions

relief, and access to international

markets for its oil. Um, Russia wants to

maintain its strategic partnership and

use Venezuela as leverage um in broader

negotiations over Ukraine and European

security. China wants stable energy

supplies at reasonable prices and

doesn’t particularly care who governs

Venezuela as long as the oil keeps

flowing. India finds itself caught in

the middle trying to balance its growing

strategic partnership with the United

States against its desperate need for

affordable energy to fuel economic

growth. Let’s examine what the endgame

scenarios look like economically.

Scenario one, the United States

successfully pressures regime change in

Venezuela through a combination of

military pressure, economic sanctions,

and support for opposition forces. A new

government comes to power, normalizes

relations with Washington, and begins

the long process of rebuilding the oil

sector with American and European

investment. In this scenario, uh

Venezuelan oil production could

potentially recover to 2 to 2.5 million

barrels per day within 5 to 7 years.

That additional 1.5 million barrels per

day would represent a meaningful

increase in global supply, potentially

bringing prices down by $10 to $15 per

barrel in the medium-term. The US gets a

friendly government in Karakas. Russian

influence is expelled from the Western

Hemisphere, and American energy

companies get access to the world’s

largest oil reserves. But here’s the

problem. Rebuilding Venezuela’s oil

infrastructure would require between 100

and $200 billion in investment over a

decade. Given the political risk,

investors would demand risk premiums of

10 to 15% returns. At current oil

prices, that might be achievable. But if

oil transitions to a structurally lower

price environment due to increasing

renewable energy adoption, as many

predict,

those investments don’t make economic

sense. Scenario two, uh, the current

standoff continues indefinitely,

becoming a frozen conflict, similar to

the situation with Cuba for decades.

sanctions remain in place. Venezuelan

oil production continues declining, and

the country becomes increasingly

dependent on Russia and China for

economic survival. In this scenario,

we’re looking at sustained higher oil

prices, continued migration flows, and

ongoing military expenditures for the

United States. The economic drag on the

US economy would be persistent but

manageable, perhaps 0.2 to 0.3

percentage points of GDP growth

annually. However, the cumulative cost

over a decade would be substantial,

potentially 500 billion to 700 billion

in lost growth. Russia and China

strengthen their position in Latin

America, and the trend toward

dualization accelerates as more

countries seek to avoid being caught in

similar sanctions regimes. Scenario

three, military escalation. The United

States conducts broader strikes against

Venezuelan military infrastructure or

attempts a limited intervention.

Venezuela with uh Russian support uh

retaliates against uh US naval vessels

or regional allies. uh the conflict

escalates into a broader uh regional war

involving Colombia, Brazil uh and um

potentially other actors. Um this is the

nightmare scenario economically. Oil

prices spike to 150 to $200 per barrel.

Global growth contracts by two to three

percentage points. The US faces

simultaneous challenges in Europe with

Ukraine, in the Middle East, and now in

Latin America, overstretching military

resources. The federal budget deficit

explodes to 2.5 to3 trillion annually as

military spending surges and economic

growth collapses. Um, realistically, I

assess scenario two as most likely. Uh

neither side wants full-scale war, but

neither can back down without

unacceptable losses. We’re heading

toward a protracted economic siege of

Venezuela with Russia and China

providing enough support to prevent

total collapse, but not enough to

restore prosperity. The Caribbean

becomes another zone of great power

competition with all the associated

costs and risks. For global markets,

this means several things. First, oil

volatility is here to stay. Any

resolution of this crisis is years away,

which means the risk premium on oil

prices remains elevated. Energy

intensive industries need to plan for

sustained higher costs. Second, the

ddollarization trend accelerates.

More countries will seek alternatives to

dollar-based trade to reduce

vulnerability to US sanctions. Third,

defense spending globally increases as

countries observe that economic

interdependence didn’t prevent great

power competition. It just changed the

battlefield. The broader lesson here is

that uh we’ve entered an era where

economic policy and military strategy

are completely fused. Sanctions are

weapons. Trade policies are tactics.

Currency systems are strategic assets.

The postcold war assumption that

economic integration would reduce

conflict has been proven wrong. Instead,

economic integration created

vulnerabilities that can be exploited.

And we are watching that exploitation

happen in real time off the coast of

Venezuela. For investors, this

environment demands a fundamental

reassessment of risk. Geographic

diversification isn’t enough. When

conflicts can disrupt global supply

chains, currency diversification becomes

essential when the dollar’s role is

being challenged. Energy security

transitions from a nice to have to a

critical requirement for any major

economy. The Venezuela crisis is a

preview of the conflicts to come. As

climate change disrupts agriculture, as

water resources becomes scarce, as

critical minerals for technology become

strategic assets, we’ll see more

situations where economic interests and

military power intersect. The cost of

these conflicts measured in reduced

growth, higher defense spending, and

lost opportunities for cooperation will

be measured in the trillions. What we

are witnessing isn’t just about

Venezuela. It’s about the rules of the

global economic system being rewritten

through confrontation rather than

negotiation. And that process regardless

of how it resolves in this particular

case will define the economic landscape

for decades to come.

