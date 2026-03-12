11 March 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

“China Just Gave Iran the One Weapon That Makes the Entire U.S. Navy Useless — Pentagon Has No Answer”

Macro Shield Method

160,852 views Mar 10, 2026

China just transferred the YJ-21 hypersonic anti-ship ballistic missile to Iran. The “carrier killer” weapon travels at Mach 10, maneuvers during descent, and is designed to destroy aircraft carriers.

The Pentagon has reportedly admitted: “We have no operational countermeasure.”

0:00

China just did something that ends 80 years of American naval supremacy in a single weapons transfer. Not a diplomatic agreement, not an economic

0:08

8 seconds

partnership, not the kind of geopolitical maneuvering that shifts power gradually over decades. China gave Iran the weapon that makes aircraft

0:16

16 seconds

carriers obsolete. Not a missile that threatens carriers, not a system that complicates carrier operations. The weapon, the one capability that naval

0:24

24 seconds

strategists have feared since the moment China first tested it. The YJ21 hypersonic anti-ship ballistic missile.

0:31

31 seconds

The weapon Western analysts call the carrier killer. The missile that travels at Mach 10, maneuvers during terminal descent, and strikes with a warhead

0:39

39 seconds

designed specifically to penetrate carrier deck armor and detonate inside the ship. That weapon is now in Iran.

0:45

45 seconds

The transfer was not announced. It was not negotiated publicly. It was not the kind of arms deal that generates months of diplomatic controversy before completion. Intelligence services

0:54

54 seconds

detected it after the fact. Commercial satellite imagery captured the evidence.

0:59

59 seconds

And by the time Western analysts understood what they were looking at,

1:03

1 minute, 3 seconds

the missiles were already in hardened bunkers across Iranian territory. The Pentagon’s response was not a press conference. It was not a diplomatic

1:11

1 minute, 11 seconds

protest. It was an emergency classified briefing to the National Security Council that reportedly lasted 4 hours. And the conclusion of that briefing,

1:19

1 minute, 19 seconds

according to officials who were present,

1:21

1 minute, 21 seconds

was a single sentence that has sent shock waves through every level of American military command. We have no operational countermeasure. That

1:28

1 minute, 28 seconds

sentence spoken by the Chief of Naval Operations to the President of the United States represents the end of an era, the era when American aircraft

1:36

1 minute, 36 seconds

carriers could project power anywhere on Earth without fear of effective opposition. The era when 11 nuclearpowered carriers guaranteed

1:44

1 minute, 44 seconds

American dominance over every ocean and every coastline. The era when the most powerful navy in human history could operate with impunity within range of

1:52

1 minute, 52 seconds

any adversary. That era ended when those missiles landed in Iran. The USS Abraham Lincoln is currently operating in the

1:59

1 minute, 59 seconds

Arabian Sea. 5,000 American sailors. 13 billion in construction costs. The most sophisticated warship ever built. And as

2:07

2 minutes, 7 seconds

of 72 hours ago, it became a target that cannot defend itself against the weapons Iran now possesses. Here’s what the YJ21

2:15

2 minutes, 15 seconds

actually does, and why every naval commander who understands this weapon is privately terrified. The YJ21 is not a conventional anti-ship missile. It’s

2:23

2 minutes, 23 seconds

not the kind of weapon that cruises toward a target at subsonic speeds,

2:27

2 minutes, 27 seconds

giving defensive systems minutes to track, target, and intercept. The YJ21 is a hypersonic anti-ship ballistic missile. It launches vertically, reaches

2:36

2 minutes, 36 seconds

the edge of space, accelerates to Mach 10, and then descends toward its target at speeds exceeding 7,500 mph. Let me

2:45

2 minutes, 45 seconds

put that velocity in perspective. The Phalanx CIWS, the last ditch defensive system that protects American carriers from incoming missiles, has an effective

2:53

2 minutes, 53 seconds

engagement envelope of approximately 2 km. At Mach 10, the YJ21 crosses that 2 km envelope in less than 1 second. The

3:02

3 minutes, 2 seconds

Phalanx fires 75 rounds per second. That means the defensive system has time to fire approximately 75 rounds before the

3:09

3 minutes, 9 seconds

missile impacts the ship against a maneuvering target traveling at 3 km/s.

3:14

3 minutes, 14 seconds

The math doesn’t work. The physics don’t allow interception. The system was not designed for this threat because this threat was not supposed to exist outside

3:22

3 minutes, 22 seconds

of Chinese military arsenals. But the speed is only half of what makes the YJ21 lethal. The missile maneuvers during its terminal phase. It doesn’t

3:31

3 minutes, 31 seconds

fall in a predictable ballistic arc that can be calculated and intercepted. It adjusts its trajectory. It weaves. It responds to defensive radar emissions by

3:40

3 minutes, 40 seconds

altering its approach vector. The targeting solution you calculated 3 seconds ago is no longer valid because the missile is no longer where your calculations predicted it would be. The

3:48

3 minutes, 48 seconds

Aegis combat system, the integrated defensive network that protects carrier strike groups, was designed to track hundreds of targets simultaneously and

3:56

3 minutes, 56 seconds

engage dozens at once. Against conventional threats, it’s extraordinarily effective against aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic

4:05

4 minutes, 5 seconds

missiles following predictable trajectories. Aegis provides genuine protection. But against the YJ21. Aegis provides awareness of death. You can

4:14

4 minutes, 14 seconds

track the missile. You can watch it approach. You can calculate that it’s going to hit your ship. You cannot stop it. The SM6 missile, America’s most

4:21

4 minutes, 21 seconds

advanced shipboard interceptor, has a theoretical capability against some hypersonic targets, but theoretical capability and combat effectiveness are

4:30

4 minutes, 30 seconds

very different things. The SM6 has never been tested against a maneuvering Mach 10 target in operational conditions. The Navy doesn’t know if it works because

4:37

4 minutes, 37 seconds

the Navy has never had to find out. Iran is about to provide that test, and 5,000 American sailors are the test subjects.

4:44

4 minutes, 44 seconds

The warhead is designed specifically for carrier destruction, not damage destruction. A 500 kg penetrating warhead that punches through the flight

4:53

4 minutes, 53 seconds

deck, detonates inside the hangar bay where aircraft, fuel, and ammunition are stored, and creates a chain reaction that can break a carrier in half. One

5:02

5 minutes, 2 seconds

missile, one hit, one carrier gone. And Iran now has 36 of them. But the YJ21 transfer, as catastrophic as it is for

5:10

5 minutes, 10 seconds

American naval strategy, isn’t even the most alarming element of what China provided to Iran because the missiles are useless without the ability to find

5:18

5 minutes, 18 seconds

carriers in the open ocean. And China solved that problem, too. China transferred the targeting system. The YJ21 needs to know where the carrier is

5:26

5 minutes, 26 seconds

before launch. Carriers move. They travel at 30 knots. They operate in millions of square miles of ocean.

5:32

5 minutes, 32 seconds

Finding them requires persistent surveillance across vast areas,

5:36

5 minutes, 36 seconds

processing enormous amounts of data, and providing real-time targeting updates to missiles in flight. China gave Iran access to its satellite reconnaissance

5:44

5 minutes, 44 seconds

network. Not a few satellites, not limited intelligence sharing, direct access to the Yaoan constellation,

5:50

5 minutes, 50 seconds

China’s military surveillance satellite system, comprising over 100 spacecraft,

5:55

5 minutes, 55 seconds

providing continuous coverage of every ocean on Earth. synthetic aperture radar that can detect ships through cloud cover, electrooptical sensors that can

6:04

6 minutes, 4 seconds

identify vessel types from orbit, and most importantly, the data links that connect those satellites to missile targeting systems in real time. The USS Abraham Lincoln can no longer hide.

6:15

6 minutes, 15 seconds

Every moment that carrier operates within 2,000 km of Iranian territory,

6:19

6 minutes, 19 seconds

Chinese satellites are tracking its position, calculating its speed and heading, and transmitting that data to YJ21 batteries that can launch within

6:27

6 minutes, 27 seconds

minutes of receiving targeting coordinates. The carrier’s defensive strategy has always relied partially on the difficulty of finding it. The ocean is vast. Carriers are relatively small.

6:38

6 minutes, 38 seconds

Without persistent surveillance, an adversary might know a carrier is somewhere in a region, but not know precisely where. That ambiguity provided protection. That ambiguity no longer

6:46

6 minutes, 46 seconds

exists. But the satellite access wasn’t the final piece. China provided one more capability that completes the kill chain. Over the horizon radar systems,

6:55

6 minutes, 55 seconds

the type 517A long range surveillance radar capable of detecting aircraft and ships at ranges exceeding 400 km.

7:03

7 minutes, 3 seconds

installed at three coastal locations in Iran within the last 6 weeks, providing continuous tracking of every vessel in the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Omen, and

7:11

7 minutes, 11 seconds

the northern Arabian Sea. Combined with satellite reconnaissance, these radars create overlapping detection coverage that extends 2,500 km from Iranian

7:20

7 minutes, 20 seconds

shores. No American vessel can approach Iranian waters without being tracked from the moment it enters the region. China didn’t just give Iran a weapon.

7:28

7 minutes, 28 seconds

China gave Iran a system. detection, tracking, targeting, launch, impact,

7:34

7 minutes, 34 seconds

every element of the kill chain required to sync an American aircraft carrier delivered in a single comprehensive transfer. Let’s talk about what’s

7:41

7 minutes, 41 seconds

happening across the American military right now because the response to this intelligence has been immediate and dramatic. The USS Abraham Lincoln

7:49

7 minutes, 49 seconds

carrier strike group has received orders to reposition, not advance toward Iran,

7:53

7 minutes, 53 seconds

retreat from Iranian missile range. The carrier that was operating 400 km from the straight of Hormuz 72 hours ago is now 1,00 km away and moving further.

8:05

8 minutes, 5 seconds

That repositioning tells you everything about how seriously the Navy is taking this threat. Carriers don’t retreat. The entire purpose of an aircraft carrier is

8:13

8 minutes, 13 seconds

to project power by operating in contested waters, launching aircraft,

8:17

8 minutes, 17 seconds

and demonstrating that American military capability can reach anywhere. A retreating carrier is an admission that the area it’s retreating from is no

8:25

8 minutes, 25 seconds

longer safe for American operations. The Persian Gulf is no longer safe for American carriers. The Navy just admitted it with ship movements rather

8:33

8 minutes, 33 seconds

than words. But the Abraham Lincoln isn’t alone in repositioning. The USS Harry Truman, which was scheduled to transit through the Suez Canal toward

8:41

8 minutes, 41 seconds

the Gulf region, has been held in the Mediterranean. Its deployment orders have been modified to keep it west of the canal until threat assessments are updated. Translation: The Navy isn’t

8:50

8 minutes, 50 seconds

sending another carrier into waters where carriers can be sunk. The USS George Washington, operating in the Western Pacific, has been placed on

8:58

8 minutes, 58 seconds

heightened alert with orders to be prepared for emergency redeployment, not to the Middle East, to the South China Sea. Because if China gave these weapons

9:05

9 minutes, 5 seconds

to Iran, the obvious question is whether China has positioned even more advanced versions targeting American carriers in the Pacific. The Navy is suddenly

9:13

9 minutes, 13 seconds

confronting the possibility that its entire force structure, 11 nuclear carriers representing $150 billion in construction costs and decades of

9:21

9 minutes, 21 seconds

strategic investment, may be obsolete against peer adversaries. Meanwhile,

9:25

9 minutes, 25 seconds

congressional briefings have begun. The House Armed Services Committee received a classified briefing 18 hours ago.

9:30

9 minutes, 30 seconds

Members emerged without commenting to media, which is unusual for politicians who typically exploit every opportunity for public statements. Their silence

9:38

9 minutes, 38 seconds

suggests they heard something that cannot be spun positively. Something that changes assumptions they’ve held for their entire careers. Defense contractors are already responding.

9:48

9 minutes, 48 seconds

Lockheed Martin’s stock dropped 4% on unusual volume before any public announcement. Ratheon experienced similar movement. The market is pricing in the

9:56

9 minutes, 56 seconds

possibility that the weapon systems these companies produce may no longer provide the protection they were designed to deliver. And in Beijing, the Chinese foreign ministry issued a

10:05

10 minutes, 5 seconds

statement that was remarkable for what it didn’t say. No denial of the transfer, no claim that reports were inaccurate, simply a statement that China’s military cooperation with

10:13

10 minutes, 13 seconds

sovereign nations is not subject to American approval, and that the era of American unilateral dominance is ending.

10:20

10 minutes, 20 seconds

That’s not diplomatic hedging. That’s a declaration. China is publicly acknowledging that it has provided Iran with capabilities that challenge American power, and China is making

10:28

10 minutes, 28 seconds

clear that it intends to continue. Let’s be honest about what this means strategically, because the implications extend far beyond the Middle East. For

10:36

10 minutes, 36 seconds

80 years, American foreign policy has rested on one foundational capability,

10:41

10 minutes, 41 seconds

the ability to project overwhelming military power anywhere on Earth within days. That capability has deterred adversaries, reassured allies, and

10:50

10 minutes, 50 seconds

allowed America to shape global events according to American interests. And that capability has depended more than any other single factor on aircraft carriers. Carriers are not just weapons.

11:00

11 minutes

They’re symbols. They’re the physical manifestation of American reach. When a crisis erupts anywhere in the world, the first question is always, where are the

11:08

11 minutes, 8 seconds

carriers? The presence of a carrier strike group has ended conflicts before they started, deterred aggression, and demonstrated that American power is real and immediate. If carriers can be sunk,

11:19

11 minutes, 19 seconds

that entire strategic framework collapses. Consider what changes if adversaries believe they can destroy American carriers. Taiwan. China has

11:27

11 minutes, 27 seconds

always known that American carriers would respond to an invasion of Taiwan.

11:31

11 minutes, 31 seconds

The assumption that those carriers would operate with impunity has been a significant element of Taiwan’s security. If China has demonstrated that

11:38

11 minutes, 38 seconds

it can sync carriers and has proven that capability by transferring it to Iran,

11:43

11 minutes, 43 seconds

the deterrence equation around Taiwan shifts dramatically. South Korea.

11:47

11 minutes, 47 seconds

American carriers have been the backbone of extended deterrence against North Korea for 70 years. If those carriers are vulnerable to weapons that North

11:55

11 minutes, 55 seconds

Korea could acquire from China, South Korea’s security calculations change overnight. Japan, the Philippines,

12:02

12 minutes, 2 seconds

Australia, every American ally in the Pacific whose security depends on American naval power must now ask whether that power is as reliable as they assumed. The Middle East, Israel,

12:13

12 minutes, 13 seconds

and Saudi Arabia have built their security strategies around the assumption that American military power would be available in a crisis. If American carriers cannot operate in the

12:22

12 minutes, 22 seconds

Gulf, that assumption is invalid. The entire alliance structure that America has built since 1945 depends on credible military capability. China just

12:31

12 minutes, 31 seconds

demonstrated that the credibility has limits and Iran is the proof of concept.

12:35

12 minutes, 35 seconds

Here’s the part that makes this truly dangerous. The Pentagon knows the carriers are vulnerable. The Navy has known for years that hypersonic

12:43

12 minutes, 43 seconds

anti-ship missiles posed an existential threat to carrier operations. But there was no institutional response because there was no institutional alternative.

12:51

12 minutes, 51 seconds

What do you do if carriers are obsolete?

12:53

12 minutes, 53 seconds

build something else. What? Submarines can’t project power visibly. Surface ships without aircraft can’t control airspace. Distributed networks of

13:01

13 minutes, 1 second

smaller vessels can’t generate the concentrated striking power that carriers provide. The Navy has no plan B because there is no plan B. Carriers are

13:09

13 minutes, 9 seconds

either survivable or American naval strategy doesn’t work. And China just demonstrated that carriers may not be survivable. The $13 billion Ford class

13:18

13 minutes, 18 seconds

carriers currently under construction may be the most expensive, obsolete weapon systems in human history, and no one in Washington knows what to build

13:25

13 minutes, 25 seconds

instead. So, let’s be absolutely clear about what has happened in the last 72 hours. China transferred the YJ21

13:32

13 minutes, 32 seconds

hypersonic anti-hship ballistic missile to Iran. 36 missiles confirmed. MAC 10 terminal velocity, maneuvering descent

13:40

13 minutes, 40 seconds

profile, 500 kilogram penetrating warhead designed to destroy aircraft carriers. China provided access to its Yaoan satellite reconnaissance

13:49

13 minutes, 49 seconds

constellation. Over 100 spacecraft providing persistent surveillance of every ocean. Real-time targeting data transmitted directly to Iranian missile

13:57

13 minutes, 57 seconds

batteries. China installed Type 517A over the horizon radar systems at three Iranian coastal locations. Combined

14:05

14 minutes, 5 seconds

detection coverage extending 2,500 km from Iranian shores. The complete kill chain for carrier destruction has been transferred. Detection, tracking,

14:14

14 minutes, 14 seconds

targeting, launch, impact, every element operational in Iranian hands. The USS Abraham Lincoln has retreated 700 km

14:21

14 minutes, 21 seconds

from its previous operating area. The USS Harry Truman is being held in the Mediterranean. The Navy is repositioning assets away from waters where carriers

14:29

14 minutes, 29 seconds

can now be destroyed. The chief of naval operations reportedly told the president that we have no operational countermeasure. The most powerful navy

14:37

14 minutes, 37 seconds

in human history cannot defend its most important ships against the weapons Iran now possesses. Congressional briefings have produced unusual silence from members who normally seek cameras.

14:47

14 minutes, 47 seconds

Defense contractor stocks are falling.

14:50

14 minutes, 50 seconds

The market is pricing in the possibility that American naval dominance has ended.

14:54

14 minutes, 54 seconds

China’s foreign ministry has acknowledged the transfer without apology, declaring that the era of American unilateral dominance is ending,

15:02

15 minutes, 2 seconds

not diplomatically, declaratively, and the implications ripple outward to every American ally whose security depends on the assumption that American carriers will be available in a crisis. Taiwan,

15:13

15 minutes, 13 seconds

South Korea, Japan, Israel, Saudi Arabia, every partner now calculating whether American military commitments remain credible. 80 years of naval

15:21

15 minutes, 21 seconds

supremacy built on carrier power projection. 80 years of global influence predicated on the ability to deploy overwhelming force anywhere. 80 years of

15:31

15 minutes, 31 seconds

strategic assumptions about how America defends its interests and its allies.

15:35

15 minutes, 35 seconds

All of it dependent on ships that can now be sunk by weapons the Pentagon cannot stop. China didn’t just arm Iran.

15:42

15 minutes, 42 seconds

China demonstrated a capability. China proved that the most important element of American military power has a fatal vulnerability. And China made certain

15:51

15 minutes, 51 seconds

that every adversary, every ally, and every analyst in the world knows it. The weapon that makes carriers useless is

15:58

15 minutes, 58 seconds

now in Iranian hands. The Pentagon has no answer. And the strategic framework that has governed global security since

16:05

16 minutes, 5 seconds

1945 is crumbling in real time. Pay attention because the world that exists after this transfer is fundamentally

16:12

16 minutes, 12 seconds

different from the world that existed before it. And nobody has figured out what comes

“Russia’s $900M Missile System Just Landed in Iran — America Has No Defense Against It”

Macro Shield Method, 11 March 2026

Russia just delivered a $900 million integrated weapons package to Iran.

• • 4 S-400 battalions with 384 missiles

• 24 Iskander-M launchers threatening every US base in the Gulf

• 8 Bastion-P coastal systems with 64 anti-ship missiles

• Nebo-M radar that can detect stealth aircraft at 600km

The Pentagon has privately admitted: “Assume all offensive operations are now contested.”

0:00

Russia just delivered a weapons package to Iran that makes everything America has built in the Middle East over the last 40 years strategically obsolete.

0:08

8 seconds

Not a single missile system, not a symbolic transfer, not the kind of arms deal that shifts balance marginally and

0:14

14 seconds

gives both sides time to adjust. Russia delivered an integrated $900 million combined strike and defense architecture

0:22

22 seconds

that the Pentagon has privately admitted it cannot defeat. $900 million, 27 cargo aircraft, 14 days of continuous airlift

0:30

30 seconds

operations flying from three Russian military airfields directly into Iranian territory. The largest single weapons transfer between major military powers

0:39

39 seconds

since the Cold War. And the contents of those aircraft changed the rules of engagement for every American soldier,

0:44

44 seconds

sailor, and pilot operating within 2,000 kilometers of Iranian borders. Here’s what landed in Iran. The S400 Triumph

0:52

52 seconds

air defense system, four complete battalions, 32 launchers, 384 missiles capable of engaging targets at ranges up

0:59

59 seconds

to 400 km and altitudes up to 30 km. The system that NATO has spent a decade trying to counter and has never

1:07

1 minute, 7 seconds

successfully penetrated in combat conditions. The Iskander M tactical ballistic missile system. 24 launchers,

1:14

1 minute, 14 seconds

96 missiles. Range 500 km. Accuracy 5 m.

1:19

1 minute, 19 seconds

Flight profile quasi ballistic with terminal maneuvering that no existing American defensive system has ever intercepted in operational testing. the

1:27

1 minute, 27 seconds

Bastion P coastal defense system, eight launchers, 64 P800 Oniks missiles, the anti-ship weapon that travels at Mach

1:34

1 minute, 34 seconds

2.5 at sea skimming altitude and has an engagement range that covers the entire Persian Gulf from Iranian territory. And the component that makes all of these

1:42

1 minute, 42 seconds

systems exponentially more lethal, the Nebo integrated radar complex, the mobile radar system that can detect stealth aircraft at ranges exceeding 600

1:51

1 minute, 51 seconds

km. the system that makes the F-35’s $1.7 trillion dollars in visibility investment partially worthless over

1:58

1 minute, 58 seconds

Iranian airspace. The Pentagon received confirmation of the delivery 72 hours ago. The response was not a press conference, not a diplomatic protest,

2:07

2 minutes, 7 seconds

not the usual theater of official concern that accomplishes nothing. The response was an emergency classified directive to all regional commanders

2:14

2 minutes, 14 seconds

containing seven words that tell you everything about what this delivery means. “Assume all offensive operations are now contested.”

2:23

2 minutes, 23 seconds

That sentence issued by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs to every American military installation in the Middle East is the most significant admission of vulnerability since the Vietnam War.

2:32

2 minutes, 32 seconds

Here’s what this $900 million package actually does and why every American military planner who understands these systems is privately terrified. The S400

2:41

2 minutes, 41 seconds

creates what military strategists call an anti-access area denial bubble.

2:45

2 minutes, 45 seconds

Within 400 kilometers of the S400 launchers, every aircraft operating at every altitude faces engagement by missiles traveling at Mach 12. The 40N6

2:55

2 minutes, 55 seconds

longrange interceptor can hit targets at the edge of space. The 48N6 can engage multiple aircraft simultaneously at

3:02

3 minutes, 2 seconds

medium ranges. The 9M96 provides point defense against cruise missiles and precision munitions. Let me translate that into operational reality. An

3:10

3 minutes, 10 seconds

American F-35 approaching Iranian airspace to conduct a strike mission faces detection at 600 kilometers by the Neibo M radar. The aircraft’s stealth

3:19

3 minutes, 19 seconds

characteristics, designed to reduce radar cross-section against older systems, provide limited protection against the NeboM’s multiband tracking.

3:27

3 minutes, 27 seconds

By the time the F-35 reaches weapon release range approximately 150 km from target, it has been tracked for 7

3:35

3 minutes, 35 seconds

minutes. Interceptor missiles have been allocated. Launch solutions have been calculated. The F-35 can attempt evasion. It can deploy countermeasures.

3:43

3 minutes, 43 seconds

It can execute hygiene maneuvers designed to break radar lock. None of these tactics have been tested against the S400 in combat. None of them have

3:52

3 minutes, 52 seconds

demonstrated effectiveness in exercises against Russian operated systems. And the S400 launches four missiles per target to ensure kill probability

4:00

4 minutes

exceeds 95%. The math is simple. Every aircraft America sends into Iranian airspace has a significant probability of not returning. not possible probability, significant probability,

4:12

4 minutes, 12 seconds

the difference between confidence and uncertainty, the difference between dominance and contest. But the S400 is the defensive component. The Iskander M

4:21

4 minutes, 21 seconds

is the offensive component, and the Iskander changes everything about how Iran can strike American assets. The Iskander M flies at Mach 6 to Mach 7. It

4:30

4 minutes, 30 seconds

maneuvers during its terminal phase. It carries a 700 kg warhead that can destroy any military installation it hits. and its 500 kilometer range puts

4:39

4 minutes, 39 seconds

every American base in the Gulf within strike envelope from Iranian territory.

4:44

4 minutes, 44 seconds

Al- Uade air base in Qatar, 700 km from Iran, within range. Al-Udid air base in UAE, 400 km from Iran, within range.

4:54

4 minutes, 54 seconds

Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, 500 km from Iran. within range. Every aircraft, every fuel depot, every command center,

5:02

5 minutes, 2 seconds

every ammunition storage facility at every American installation in the Gulf can now be hit by a weapon that no American defensive system has ever

5:10

5 minutes, 10 seconds

successfully intercepted. The Patriot system protects these bases. Patriot was designed for a different era. It can engage ballistic missiles following

5:18

5 minutes, 18 seconds

predictable trajectories. It has never demonstrated capability against maneuvering quasi ballistic weapons traveling at Mach 7. The system might

5:26

5 minutes, 26 seconds

work. the system might not work. Nobody knows because nobody has ever tested it against this specific threat in combat conditions. That uncertainty is itself a

5:35

5 minutes, 35 seconds

strategic defeat. But the land-based systems, as transformative as they are,

5:39

5 minutes, 39 seconds

aren’t even the most dangerous element of what Russia just delivered. Because the Bastion P coastal defense system changes the naval equation in ways that

5:47

5 minutes, 47 seconds

make the Persian Gulf effectively a no-go zone for American warships. The P800 Onyx missile travels at Mach 2.5 at

5:54

5 minutes, 54 seconds

sea skimming altitude with a range of 500 km when launched from coastal positions. The missile can be programmed to approach targets from multiple

6:02

6 minutes, 2 seconds

angles. It can perform evasive maneuvers during terminal flight and it carries a 300 kg warhead designed to penetrate naval armor and detonate inside the

6:11

6 minutes, 11 seconds

ship. The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group is currently operating in the Arabian Sea. That carrier carrying 5,000 American sailors and representing

6:20

6 minutes, 20 seconds

13 billion in construction costs is now within range of Bastion P batteries positioned along the Iranian coastline.

6:26

6 minutes, 26 seconds

The Aegis combat system that protects the carrier has never been tested against mass P800 attacks. Simulations suggest that a salvo of 12 or more ONX

6:35

6 minutes, 35 seconds

missiles approaching from multiple vectors at Mach 2.5 would saturate the defensive envelope. Some missiles would be intercepted, not all missiles would

6:43

6 minutes, 43 seconds

be intercepted. And Iran now has 64 P800 missiles ready to launch. But here’s the part that makes this delivery truly strategic rather than merely tactical.

6:53

6 minutes, 53 seconds

Russia didn’t just send the hardware.

6:55

6 minutes, 55 seconds

Russia sent the integration. These systems are now working. The Nebo M radar feeds targeting data to both the S400

7:02

7 minutes, 2 seconds

and the Iskander simultaneously. The Bastion P receives maritime surveillance data from Russian satellite networks that Iran now has access to. Every

7:11

7 minutes, 11 seconds

system talks to every other system in real time. An American aircraft approaching from the south triggers Neibo M detection. The S400 allocates

7:20

7 minutes, 20 seconds

interceptors. Simultaneously, Iskander batteries received the detection data and calculate whether the aircraft originated from a base within strike

7:28

7 minutes, 28 seconds

range. If it did, Iskander missiles launch toward that base while the aircraft is still inbound toward Iran.

7:34

7 minutes, 34 seconds

The American pilot is trying to complete a strike mission. His home base is being destroyed while he’s in the air. If he survives the S400 engagement, he returns

7:42

7 minutes, 42 seconds

to a runway that no longer exists. This is integrated warfare. This is systems thinking. This is how Russia fights. And Russia just taught Iran how to do it.

7:52

7 minutes, 52 seconds

Let’s talk about what’s happening across the American military right now because the response to this delivery has been immediate and dramatic in ways that tell

7:59

7 minutes, 59 seconds

you exactly how serious this is. Centcom has issued what officials describe as operational pause directives for all

8:06

8 minutes, 6 seconds

non-essential missions within S400 range. Translation: American aircraft have stopped flying toward Iran, not because anyone ordered a standdown,

8:15

8 minutes, 15 seconds

because pilots and commanders are refusing to fly missions with the threat profiles that now exist. This isn’t cowardice. This is mathematics.

8:24

8 minutes, 24 seconds

Sending a hundred million dollar aircraft and a trained pilot into an environment where the probability of loss exceeds acceptable thresholds is

8:31

8 minutes, 31 seconds

not courage. It’s waste. And the American military doesn’t waste assets on operations that cannot succeed. The carrier strike groups are repositioning

8:40

8 minutes, 40 seconds

again. The Abraham Lincoln, which was operating 400 km from the straight of Hormuz 96 hours ago, is now 1/200 km

8:48

8 minutes, 48 seconds

away and moving further. The geometry of Bastion P coverage has made close approach tactically indefensible. You cannot project power if you cannot

8:56

8 minutes, 56 seconds

approach the projection zone. The Persian Gulf, which American carriers have dominated for 40 years, is now contested water. Not theoretically

9:04

9 minutes, 4 seconds

contested, actually contested. The ships are moving because staying is too dangerous. Meanwhile, the diplomatic

9:11

9 minutes, 11 seconds

response has been chaos. Secretary of State summoned the Russian ambassador within 6 hours of delivery confirmation.

9:17

9 minutes, 17 seconds

The meeting lasted 34 minutes. The Russian ambassador reportedly stated that Russia’s military cooperation with sovereign nations is not subject to

9:26

9 minutes, 26 seconds

American approval and that the weapons are defensive in nature and pose no threat to nations that do not attack Iran. That statement is technically accurate and strategically devastating.

9:36

9 minutes, 36 seconds

The S400 is defensive. The Bastion P is defensive. The Iskander can be characterized as defensive if you define it as response capability rather than

9:45

9 minutes, 45 seconds

first strike capability. Russia has framed the delivery as protection for Iran against American aggression. And here’s the part that makes the

9:52

9 minutes, 52 seconds

diplomatic situation impossible. Russia isn’t wrong. America has been conducting strikes against Iranian assets for years. American sanctions have crushed

10:01

10 minutes, 1 second

the Iranian economy. American rhetoric has explicitly threatened regime change.

10:06

10 minutes, 6 seconds

From Iran’s perspective, and from Russia’s perspective, these weapons are exactly what they claim to be, defense against an adversary that has

10:13

10 minutes, 13 seconds

demonstrated hostile intent. America cannot credibly argue that Iran doesn’t need defensive weapons when America has been attacking Iranian interests

10:21

10 minutes, 21 seconds

continuously. The moral high ground that underpins diplomatic pressure doesn’t exist. Meanwhile, allies are calculating. Saudi Arabia has requested

10:30

10 minutes, 30 seconds

emergency consultations with Washington about the changing regional security environment.

10:36

10 minutes, 36 seconds

Translation: Saudi Arabia is asking whether American security guarantees are still valid when American forces cannot operate freely against Iranian threats.

10:45

10 minutes, 45 seconds

Israel has gone into full strategic reassessment mode. The strike packages against Iranian nuclear facilities that Israeli planners have developed for

10:52

10 minutes, 52 seconds

decades just became significantly more costly. S400 coverage extends across the approach routes. Losses would be

10:59

10 minutes, 59 seconds

substantial. Success is no longer assured. The UAE has quietly begun reaching out to Tehran through back channels. The Emirates has always hedged

11:08

11 minutes, 8 seconds

between American alliance and regional accommodation. With American power projection suddenly questionable, the hedge is shifting toward accommodation.

11:16

11 minutes, 16 seconds

The alliance structure America has built in the Gulf over 40 years is reconsidering its foundations. And the reconsideration is happening because a

11:23

11 minutes, 23 seconds

$900 million weapons delivery just changed what American power can actually accomplish. Let’s be honest about the strategic situation America actually

11:31

11 minutes, 31 seconds

faces because the official narrative is designed to maintain confidence rather than acknowledge reality. For 40 years,

11:38

11 minutes, 38 seconds

American strategy in the Middle East has rested on one fundamental assumption.

11:43

11 minutes, 43 seconds

American military technology is superior to anything adversaries possess. That superiority allows power projection.

11:50

11 minutes, 50 seconds

Power projection allows influence.

11:53

11 minutes, 53 seconds

Influence allows outcomes favorable to American interests. That assumption just died in a cargo hold. The weapons Russia

12:00

12 minutes

delivered are not inferior to American equivalents. In some cases, they’re superior. The S400 is widely considered more capable than the American Patriot

12:09

12 minutes, 9 seconds

system. The Iskander has characteristics that no American tactical missile matches. The Bastion P is a naval threat that American defensive systems are not

12:17

12 minutes, 17 seconds

optimized to counter. Russia has spent 20 years watching American military operations, studying tactics, analyzing vulnerabilities, developing systems

12:25

12 minutes, 25 seconds

specifically designed to counter American strengths. And Russia just handed those systems to America’s primary regional adversary. Consider what this means for operational

12:34

12 minutes, 34 seconds

planning. Every strike mission against Iran now requires calculating potential aircraft losses, not zero losses,

12:40

12 minutes, 40 seconds

significant losses. The assumption that American air power can operate with impunity no longer holds. Every naval deployment near Iran now requires

12:48

12 minutes, 48 seconds

calculating potential ship losses, not damaged ships, sunk ships. Thousands of American sailors at the bottom of the Gulf is now a scenario that planners

12:57

12 minutes, 57 seconds

must consider. Every base in the Gulf region now requires calculating potential destruction, not harassment attacks, complete destruction. Iskander

13:06

13 minutes, 6 seconds

accuracy is measured in meters. A single hit on a fuel depot or ammunition storage creates catastrophic secondary effects. The planning assumptions that

13:14

13 minutes, 14 seconds

have guided American military operations for a generation no longer apply. And no one has figured out what assumptions should replace them. Here’s the part

13:21

13 minutes, 21 seconds

that makes this truly dangerous. The Pentagon knows these weapons create strategic paralysis. Russia knows the Pentagon knows. Iran knows both of them

13:29

13 minutes, 29 seconds

know. And the knowledge that American offensive operations have become dramatically more costly changes Iranian behavior. Iran can be more aggressive

13:37

13 minutes, 37 seconds

because Iranian leadership understands that American retaliation is no longer automatic. When retaliation means losing aircraft and pilots, losing ships and

13:46

13 minutes, 46 seconds

sailors, losing bases and soldiers, the calculus changes. The threshold for what Iran can do without triggering response

13:53

13 minutes, 53 seconds

rises significantly. This is deterrence in reverse. America has spent decades deterring Iranian aggression through

14:00

14 minutes

superior military capability. Russia just gave Iran the capability to deter American response. the leverage has flipped and the consequences of that

14:08

14 minutes, 8 seconds

flip will play out across every conflict, every negotiation, every crisis in the Middle East for the next decade. So, let’s be absolutely clear

14:16

14 minutes, 16 seconds

about what has happened and what it means. Russia delivered a $900 million integrated weapons package to Iran, 27

14:23

14 minutes, 23 seconds

cargo aircraft, 14 days of airlift operations, the largest military transfer between major powers since the Cold War. Four S400 battalions now

14:32

14 minutes, 32 seconds

protect Iranian airspace with 384 interceptor missiles. Detection range 600 km, engagement range 400 km. Every

14:41

14 minutes, 41 seconds

American stealth aircraft is now visible over Iran. 24 Iskander M launchers threaten every American base in the Gulf with quasi ballistic missiles that no American defensive system has ever intercepted. Accuracy 5 meters, warhead

14:55

14 minutes, 55 seconds

700 kg. Eight Bastian Punchers hold American warships at risk with 64 P800 Oniks missiles, Mach 2.5 velocity, sea

15:04

15 minutes, 4 seconds

skimming approach, saturation capability that exceeds Aegis defensive capacity.

15:08

15 minutes, 8 seconds

And the Nebo M radar complex networks everything together. Detection of American aircraft feeds targeting data to both defensive and offensive systems

15:16

15 minutes, 16 seconds

simultaneously. The kill chain is integrated. The response is automatic.

15:21

15 minutes, 21 seconds

American aircraft have stopped flying toward Iran. Carriers have retreated 800 km from previous operating positions.

15:28

15 minutes, 28 seconds

Centcom has issued operational pause directives. The chairman of the joint chiefs told regional commanders to assume all offensive operations are now contested. Allies are recalculating.

15:39

15 minutes, 39 seconds

Saudi Arabia is asking uncomfortable questions. Israel is reassessing strike options. The UAE is opening back channels to Tehran. The alliance structure is wobbling. And in Moscow,

15:50

15 minutes, 50 seconds

Vladimir Putin is watching the American response and understanding that the investment was worth every ruble. $900 million to neutralize 40 years of

15:58

15 minutes, 58 seconds

American regional dominance. $900 million to shift the strategic balance.

16:03

16 minutes, 3 seconds

$900 million to demonstrate that American military superiority has limits that Russia can exploit. The weapons are delivered. The systems are operational.

16:12

16 minutes, 12 seconds

The integration is complete. America has no defense against what Iran now possesses. Not theoretically no defense.

16:19

16 minutes, 19 seconds

Actually, no defense. The systems that could counter these weapons don’t exist.

16:24

16 minutes, 24 seconds

The development programs that might produce them won’t deliver for years.

16:27

16 minutes, 27 seconds

And the threat exists now. The military balance of the Middle East didn’t shift gradually. It shifted in 27 cargo flights. It shifted in $900 million of

16:36

16 minutes, 36 seconds

Russian hardware. It shifted because Russia decided that American power in the region had lasted long enough. Pay attention because the era of

16:44

16 minutes, 44 seconds

unchallenged American military dominance in the Middle East ended when those aircraft landed. What comes next is a competition America hasn’t faced since

16:51

16 minutes, 51 seconds

the Cold War, and nobody knows how to win

——

If you doubt that that presentation is trustworthy when it describes “what this $900 million package actually does and why every American military planner who understands these systems is privately terrified,” click onto the following 20-minute video commentary from Rachel Maddow, the popular-in-the-U.S. liberal neoconservative (pro-U.S.-empire) MSNBC-TV news-commentator, who expresses why she is “terrified” at this (and that hater of the Governments her Government wants to destroy, even acknowledges that Russia’s S-400 air-defense system “arguably the most advanced missile defense system on the planet right now”):

“JUST NOW: Russia’s $900M Missile System Just Landed in Iran — America Has No Defense Against It”.

R. Maddow Report, 11 March 2026

She wants every country except the U.S. to be undefended against missiles. She is a propagandist for America’s armaments-makers, and therefore doesn’t mention that those corporations are ripping-off America’s taxpayers and providing inferior weapons at vastly inflated prices.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.