16 February 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

——

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116075333796506581

Truth Details

4315 replies

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

The Board of Peace has unlimited potential. Last October, I released a Plan for the permanent end to the Conflict in Gaza, and our Vision was unanimously adopted by the United Nations Security Council. Shortly thereafter, we facilitated Humanitarian Aid at record speed, and secured the release of every living and deceased Hostage. Just last month, two dozen distinguished Founding Members joined me in Davos, Switzerland, to celebrate its official formation, and present a bold Vision for the Civilians in Gaza, and then, ultimately, far beyond Gaza — WORLD PEACE! On February 19th, 2026, I will again be joined by Board of Peace Members at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., where we will announce that Member States have pledged more than $5 BILLION DOLLARS toward the Gaza Humanitarian and Reconstruction efforts, and have committed thousands of personnel to the International Stabilization Force and Local Police to maintain Security and Peace for Gazans. Very importantly, Hamas must uphold its commitment to Full and Immediate Demilitarization. The Board of Peace will prove to be the most consequential International Body in History, and it is my honor to serve as its Chairman. PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

7.57k

ReTruths

31.5k

Likes

Feb 15, 2026, 10:23 AM

——

Google AI’s summary:

“Did Hamas demilitarize?” February 16th

AI Overview

As of mid-February 2026, Hamas has not demilitarized, despite intense pressure and negotiations under a U.S.-mediated peace plan. While they have engaged in talks and reportedly signaled potential willingness in, they continue to reject full disarmament, keeping control over weapons and maintaining a presence in parts of the Gaza Strip.

Key details:

Failed Deadlines: President Trump set a deadline of October 5, 2025, for a deal that included disarmament, but Hamas did not comply.

Resistance to Disarming: Hamas has consistently refused to give up its arms as long as they perceive an ongoing Israeli occupation of Gaza, arguing they need them for defense.

Proposed Terms: Draft plans have included a phased approach, such as immediate decommissioning of “heavy weapons” and registration of personal arms, which Hamas has resisted.

Current Status: The group remains armed and continues to hold power in parts of Gaza as of early 2026.

——

TO SUMMARIZE THAT SUMMARY: There is no negotiated peace in Gaza; there is only Trump’s proposal (and the U.N.’s shameful acceptance of it) for a Trump-imposed operation to complete the Israel-U.S.-Germany genocide to eliminate the Gazans. And that plan has received, according to Trump, a mere $5 billion in investments thus far. The Trump “Peace Plan” is fake.

https://www.npr.org/2026/02/16/nx-s1-5715114/with-no-gaza-disarmament-deal-un-group-hasnt-begun-major-work-to-clear-explosives

“With no Gaza disarmament deal, UN group hasn’t begun major work to clear explosives”

FEBRUARY 16, 2026 4:42 AM ET

HEARD ON MORNING EDITION

Daniel Estrin

2-Minute Listen

The United Nations group that clears explosives from conflict zones tells NPR it has not started major clearing operations in Gaza, because Israel and Hamas have not yet agreed on the terms for disarmament of the territory.

——

MORE ON TRUMP’S LIES:

https://www.npr.org/2026/02/16/nx-s1-5707475/how-trumps-tariffs-push-some-importers-into-risky-high-cost-loans

“How Trump’s tariffs push some importers into risky, high-cost loans”

FEBRUARY 16, 2026 4:42 AM ET

HEARD ON MORNING EDITION

Scott Horsley

4-Minute Listen

President Trump’s tariffs can create a cash crunch for importers. They have to pay the tariff bill before they can sell their products. Some have turned to a costly form of credit. But what looks like a helping hand can turn out to be a financial chokehold.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.