The Current Status of the U.S. Regime’s Effort to Conquer the Entire World
30 March 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
“Putin’s Oreshniks SHOCK Trump as New War Front Erupts w- Brian Berletic.”
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excerpt of
“Putin’s Missile Swarm SHOCKS Trump, Ukrainian Army CRUSHED - Brian Berletic & KJ Noh.”
00:00
INTERVIEWER: Vladimir Putin was visiting uh uh Mr.
00:03
Lukashenko, Victor Lukashenko of Belarus to
00:07
talk about in particular Russia’s Oreshnik
00:09
missiles which are going to be deployed
00:11
and stationed in Belarus. Um and this
00:14
is what he had to say. Uh hold on. No,
00:17
this is not the right one. This is what
00:19
he had to say regarding this that has uh
00:23
the the collective west in somewhat of a
00:26
a major state of alarm. Here’s what he
00:28
said. “The first thing I would I wanted
00:30
to say in this connection, we have
00:32
already manufactured the first serial
00:35
production Oreshnik missile complex and
00:37
it’s already been fielded.”
00:39
The Oreshnik missile is now mass-produced.
00:42
Given the test that occurred last year
00:45
and how much that frightened the west
00:47
and the power of that missile — that has
00:49
caused some great panic. But then a a
00:52
Russian lawmaker had this to say in
00:54
particular about the nuclear submarine
00:57
threat. Viktor Vodolatsky responded to
01:00
Donald Trump’s nuclear submarine threat
01:04
uh the movement of nuclear submarines to
01:06
appropriate regions, by saying there are
01:08
significantly more nuclear submarines in
01:11
the world’s oceans and they have the
01:13
strongest and most powerful weapons.
01:15
This is why uh Trump’s two boats let
01:19
them float. They have been at gunpoint
01:21
for quite a long time. Very strong
01:24
words. Uh I mean these this moment is
01:26
very reminiscent of the cold war. Uh
01:28
it’s a a very kind of new cold warlike
01:31
moment where we have Russia gearing up
01:33
uh in a very big way. Brian, uh for this
01:36
larger conflict — and Oreshnik are now a
01:39
part of this — many people have said, well
01:40
this isn’t a direct threat. It doesn’t
01:42
mean much. It doesn’t mean Oreshniks
01:44
are going to be used but they’re
01:45
available and that is that’s a that’s a
01:47,
big deal for a country like Russia, which
01:50
is under significant threat right now.
01:52
What’s your thoughts? BRIAN BERLETIC: Well, this this is
01:54
Russia.
01:56
Russia has to demonstrate significant
01:59
deterrence against the United States and
02:02
its client states because if they don’t,
02:04
we we can see the US will just continue
02:07
taking and taking and taking. They do
02:09
this salami slice strategy where they
02:11
just take just a tiny bit each time so
02:15
that it doesn’t seem like a big deal,
02:17
but over time it starts to add up.
02:18
They’ve been doing the exact same thing
02:20
to Iran in the Middle East. And they’ve
02:22
done the exact same thing to China in
02:24
the Asia-Pacific. And as a matter of
02:26
fact, we’ve already seen the conflict uh
02:29
with Iran culminate in open war. Uh and
02:32
this is exactly how these other
02:34
conflicts are going to unfold. And the
02:36
United States honestly believes that
02:37
eventually it could fight uh a war
02:39
against these countries directly. it
02:43
suspects that it can do this without it
02:45
escalating to to nuclear warfare or they
02:48
they believe somehow it would be limited
02:51
nuclear war and they feel and maybe
02:53
there is some truth to this — they’re on
02:55
the other side of the planet they have
02:56
oceans between them and everybody else —
02:59
and so when when they are causing all of
03:01
this uh murder mayhem death and
03:03
destruction from one side of Eurasia to
03:06
the other,
03:07
they are destroying everything there,
03:10
and the United States remain remains
03:12
untouched on on the other side of the
03:14
planet. They, the US, has its forces
03:17
spanning the globe and they’re able to
03:19
project this military power in ways that
03:21
both Russia and China cannot. Of course,
03:23
Iran most certainly cannot. And so, so
03:26
this does give them an advantage. They
03:28
see that over time, the trajectory of
03:31
the rise of multipolarism, the the
03:33
fading of US-led unipolarism, they know
03:36
that this opportunity isn’t going to
03:38
last forever. So they’re trying to take
03:40
advantage of it now while it lasts. Now
03:42
you were talking about the Oreshnik and
03:44
how these weapons and other weapons have
03:46
been stationed in Belarus, and what Russia
03:48
is basically doing is extending
03:50
protection and and essentially almost
03:53
integrating Belarus into the Russian
03:55
Federation, because if they don’t do
03:57
this, the US is going to uh use its
04:00
super weapon that a lot of people
04:02
don’t don’t really seem to talk about or
04:04
notice that much, and that is America’s
04:07
ability to infiltrate and politically
04:09
capture a targeted nation. This is what
04:11
they did to Ukraine which caused this
04:13
war in the first place, which
04:15
short-circuited the Ukrainian people’s
04:17
ability to to pursue their own best
04:20
interests and to essentially commit
04:22
national suicide. And they openly tried
04:26
to do this to Belarus many times over the
04:29
past two or three decades since the end
04:31
of the cold war. Essentially they are
04:33
doing this here in the Asia-Pacific
04:35
region. They’ve already politically
04:37
captured Europe. The European Union is
04:40
essentially an American project, an
04:41
extension of American policy. People
04:43
always ask, why is Europe doing this?
04:45
They’re destroying their own economy.
04:46
Why are they doing this? Because the
04:48
people in power do not represent or or
04:51
reflect the interest of Europe. They
04:53
reflect the interest of Washington who
04:55
put them there in power. They’re doing
04:57
the they want to create the same
04:58
dynamics here in the Asia-Pacific
05:00
region. And they they’ve done this in
05:02
the Middle East to a great degree. They
05:04
have all kinds of proxies there who are
05:07
pursuing war and proxy war against their
05:10
own best interest to serve American
05:12
hegemony worldwide. So this is this is
05:15
the the threat that Russia, China and
05:17
Iran are faced with and I would say
05:19
multi-polarism as a whole and the the
05:23
response to this has to be full spectrum
05:26
because the US is waging full spectrum
05:28
war against them. INTERVIEWER: Not only did this
05:31
Russian lawmaker say straight up that we
05:34
have our weapons pointed at you, we have
05:35
our submarines pointed at you, uh
05:37
they’re more effective, they’ve been
05:39
there for quite a long time, but uh when
05:42
it comes to the Oreshnik, I mean, this is
05:43
quite a powerful weapon. And while yes,
05:46
the United States uh to Brian’s point,
05:50
it has the will. It wants to expand. it
05:53
wants to move. There’s a there’s a
05:55
Russia and China, these countries, they
05:58
don’t want to fight wars of aggression.
06:01
So, uh, what do you make of the overall
06:04
situation and Russia’s response in this
06:06
context?
06:06
K.J. Noh: Well, you know, once again, I think it’s
06:08
important to highlight that Russia has
06:10
been very very measured throughout the
06:14
war. Uh, but the US is pushing the
06:17
buttons and they’re trying to go as far
06:19
as they can. So, you know, absolutely
06:23
Russians don’t want to fight just like
06:25
the Chinese don’t want to fight. They
06:27
don’t want a war. But they’re also
06:29
signaling that if we need to go up the
06:32
threshold, if we need to go up the, you
06:34
know, the escalation ladder, we will.
06:36
And the Oreshnik, uh the Oreshnik is
06:39
a very interesting weapon because it is
06:42
a non-nuclear
06:45
strategic weapon; that is, it’s a weapon
06:47
that has the force and the destructive
06:50
capacity of a nuclear weapon but it is
06:54
non-nuclear, it works purely from the
06:57
kinetic energy that it generates in its
07:00
incredibly uh rapid hypersonic flight;
07:03
the US has nothing that can deal with
07:07
that that can uh challenge that and even
07:11
if we were to remove Oreshnik from the
07:13
picture. We’ve also seen that the U.S., uh
07:16
missile shield, the U.S. capacity to
07:19
defend itself, has been tested. It’s been
07:22
thoroughly tested in the recent Israel
07:25
Iran war, the 12-day war, and it has
07:28
been found completely lacking. Let’s
07:31
think about what happened between uh you
07:33
know the exchange between Iran and
07:35
Israel. Well, you know, uh True Promise
07:38
3 was the largest ballistic missile
07:42
launch in history. 500 550 missiles. We
07:47
don’t know exactly how many hit, but we
07:49
know that the battle damage was enough
07:51
uh that Israel had to tap out a and that
07:54
it also is hiding the battle damage.
07:57
This is currently censored. So whatever
07:59
happened, we know that it was
08:00
significant.
08:02
In this process, we also know that the
08:05
U.S. threw everything they had against uh
08:09
Iran’s, uh uh uh missile capacity.
08:13
That is, they brought in Patriots from
08:15
other theaters. In fact, they said it
08:17
was the most intense Patriot [missile] engagement
08:21
in the history of the weapon. They
08:23
brought in the THAAD system. Uh the
08:25
Israelis themselves had David’s Arrow uh
08:28
sorry, David Sling Arrow 2 and three, and
08:31
the Iron Dome. So, multiple layers of
08:36
defense uh systems. Uh, and the Russians [no, the Iranians]
08:40
were able to uh to to to to you know to
08:45
to to demolish these uh with what look
08:50
to be largely conventional uh ballistic
08:53
missiles. So that sends a very very
08:55
strong message to the United States. You
08:57
no longer have escalation dominance. You
09:00
no longer have a missile shield. Uh you
09:03
no longer have impunity in attacking
09:06
countries with standoff weapons as that
09:09
they have always had and if you think of
09:12
that equation and then on top of that
09:14
you add hypersonics like the Oreshnik,
09:17
which as I said are strategic uh
09:20
non-nuclear weapons [the world’s only weapons in that category so far] then I think that the
09:23
United States, if it were to think uh
09:25
carefully, would say, you know, we need to
09:28
sue for peace right away. But it’s not
09:31
doing that — it only knows knows one thing
09:33
which is to escalate and to move
09:35
forward. It doesn’t have a reverse gear.
09:37
It doesn’t even have uh you know it it
09:40
the neutral the idle gear is only so
09:42
that it can go forward again. And so
09:44
this is a very very dangerous moment. Uh,
09:49
and we have to understand that you know,
09:51
as Brian said, the US will do several
09:54
other things. It’s waging full spectrum
09:57
uh war. Uh, so uh as conventional war
10:00
becomes less and less uh viable, uh, they
10:04
will do, you know, the kind of dirty wars,
10:07
the small wars, the regime change uh
10:10
color revolution operations creating
10:13
essentially chaos around the world and
10:15
certainly all around Asia.
10:18
And then the other thing that, you know,
10:20
we know is being prepared are tactical
10:23
nukes which uh Elbridge Colby has been
10:26
uh talking about for at least a decade.
10:29
Uh and then we also know that the
10:32
information warfare will continue to
10:34
accelerate. The the key strength that
10:37
the United States has above and beyond
10:40
any other uh skill and capacity is its
10:44
capacity to mystify, indoctrinate, and
10:47
to wage information war [deceive the public]. So once again,
10:51
we should expect an even greater uh
10:54
level of uh propaganda and
10:57
indoctrination.
10:58
INTERVIEWER: The United States can’t really catch up
11:00
to Russia. Uh it’s trying but what’s
11:04
such an interesting contradiction for
11:05
the United States at this time when it
11:07
comes to developments like the archnik
11:09
is that it has to its doctrine has been
11:14
uh win wars quote unquote quickly right
11:17
full spectrum dominance and aggression
11:21
take out the enemy quote unquote as fast
11:23
as possible regime change as fast as
11:26
possible that is victory now with Russia
11:29
though there’s a commitment into a long
11:32
war because that was never really in the
11:34
cards. And uh it’s a it’s it’s a
11:38
dangerous contradiction when uh you both
11:41
have uh this uh need to keep the
11:44
conflict going on the part of the United
11:46
States as well as the fact that Russia
11:48
is going to uh continue onward
11:51
developing its own industrial base uh
11:54
leading to possibly this uh parallel
11:57
process between the two of of of endless
12:00
conflict and that seems to be the only
12:02
choice the US has and is very committed
12:04
to doing this. BERLETIC: I I’d be very careful
12:05
about underestimating the United States.
12:07
No. No. They do not have the industrial
12:09
power to wage a protracted war of
12:12
attrition with Russia or China or even
12:17
with Iran. We we saw the the trouble
12:19
they had in in that conflict. As as KJ
12:22
was just pointing out, the the problem
12:24
is the United States fully understands
12:26
this. They understand that this is a
12:28
weakness. It’s inherent in the the
12:30
system that represents US special
12:33
interests, this uh pursuit of power and
12:36
profit over purpose. The the inability
12:39
to create the state-owned enterprises
12:41
that would actually facilitate uh the
12:43
the military power required to to seize
12:47
power, keep power uh by force only by
12:51
force. But see, the United States has
12:52
cultivated all of these other options.
12:55
They have tremendous economic power.
12:57
They’re still wielding. I just watched
12:59
the United States course multiple
13:02
nations in Asia here in Southeast Asia
13:04
into these I wouldn’t even call them
13:06
trade deals. It’s it was trade
13:09
concessions and trade coercion. And
13:12
they’re able to do this because of their
13:14
e their economic power and all the other
13:16
non-military uh instruments of power
13:19
that the US has has perfected over the
13:22
the last several decades. And I I keep
13:24
going back to this uh ability of the US
13:27
to infiltrate a country politically in
13:30
terms of seizing its information space,
13:33
education, rigging the political system
13:36
if it’s a nation that has a a western
13:38
style uh you know quote unquote
13:41
democracy. This is a system the US and
13:44
and the British imposed on many of these
13:46
countries outside of the west
13:47
specifically because it allows them to
13:49
come in interfere in that system and
13:53
create the results each and every single
13:55
time an election takes place that favors
13:57
them and their interests at the cost of
14:01
the the interest of the actual country
14:03
holding these so-called elections. And
14:06
the United States still has tremendous
14:08
power over many nations. Uh has outright
14:11
politically captured all of uh Europe
14:14
and Japan, South Korea. It has taken the
14:18
island province of Taiwan has
14:20
politically captured that. This is part
14:21
of China but has been politically
14:23
captured by the United States. Uh and
14:26
the United States is working its way
14:27
into nations uh where it has varying
14:31
levels of success here in Southeast
14:33
Asia. Uh there was this border conflict
14:36
between Thailand and Cambodia. The
14:38
dynamics there were specifically because
14:40
the U.S. has influence uh pretty pretty
14:44
much over the entire Cambodian
14:46
government. It’s it’s a it’s a one party
14:48
single family government and they have
14:50
pivoted hard back toward the United
14:52
States over the last year or so. And
14:54
they also have politically captured the
14:56
the political system, information space
14:58
and education system here in Thailand.
15:01
And there is currently a U.S.-backed client
15:03
regime in power here. And so this is how
15:05
they’re able to get these these
15:07
countries to make concessions to make
15:09
agreements to do things to pursue
15:11
policies that serve U.S. interests [U.S. billionaires and their foreign colleagues] at
15:14
their own [the public’s] expense
15:15
——
—————
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.
Eric’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Oreshnik's should have been used as soon as the war in Iran started. Russia and China had better get with the program. Now is the time to destroy the US empire.