30 March 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

“Putin’s Oreshniks SHOCK Trump as New War Front Erupts w- Brian Berletic.”

excerpt of

“Putin’s Missile Swarm SHOCKS Trump, Ukrainian Army CRUSHED - Brian Berletic & KJ Noh.”

27 March 2026

00:00

INTERVIEWER: Vladimir Putin was visiting uh uh Mr.

00:03

Lukashenko, Victor Lukashenko of Belarus to

00:07

talk about in particular Russia’s Oreshnik

00:09

missiles which are going to be deployed

00:11

and stationed in Belarus. Um and this

00:14

is what he had to say. Uh hold on. No,

00:17

this is not the right one. This is what

00:19

he had to say regarding this that has uh

00:23

the the collective west in somewhat of a

00:26

a major state of alarm. Here’s what he

00:28

said. “The first thing I would I wanted

00:30

to say in this connection, we have

00:32

already manufactured the first serial

00:35

production Oreshnik missile complex and

00:37

it’s already been fielded.”

00:39

The Oreshnik missile is now mass-produced.

00:42

Given the test that occurred last year

00:45

and how much that frightened the west

00:47

and the power of that missile — that has

00:49

caused some great panic. But then a a

00:52

Russian lawmaker had this to say in

00:54

particular about the nuclear submarine

00:57

threat. Viktor Vodolatsky responded to

01:00

Donald Trump’s nuclear submarine threat

01:04

uh the movement of nuclear submarines to

01:06

appropriate regions, by saying there are

01:08

significantly more nuclear submarines in

01:11

the world’s oceans and they have the

01:13

strongest and most powerful weapons.

01:15

This is why uh Trump’s two boats let

01:19

them float. They have been at gunpoint

01:21

for quite a long time. Very strong

01:24

words. Uh I mean these this moment is

01:26

very reminiscent of the cold war. Uh

01:28

it’s a a very kind of new cold warlike

01:31

moment where we have Russia gearing up

01:33

uh in a very big way. Brian, uh for this

01:36

larger conflict — and Oreshnik are now a

01:39

part of this — many people have said, well

01:40

this isn’t a direct threat. It doesn’t

01:42

mean much. It doesn’t mean Oreshniks

01:44

are going to be used but they’re

01:45

available and that is that’s a that’s a

01:47,

big deal for a country like Russia, which

01:50

is under significant threat right now.

01:52

What’s your thoughts? BRIAN BERLETIC: Well, this this is

01:54

Russia.

01:56

Russia has to demonstrate significant

01:59

deterrence against the United States and

02:02

its client states because if they don’t,

02:04

we we can see the US will just continue

02:07

taking and taking and taking. They do

02:09

this salami slice strategy where they

02:11

just take just a tiny bit each time so

02:15

that it doesn’t seem like a big deal,

02:17

but over time it starts to add up.

02:18

They’ve been doing the exact same thing

02:20

to Iran in the Middle East. And they’ve

02:22

done the exact same thing to China in

02:24

the Asia-Pacific. And as a matter of

02:26

fact, we’ve already seen the conflict uh

02:29

with Iran culminate in open war. Uh and

02:32

this is exactly how these other

02:34

conflicts are going to unfold. And the

02:36

United States honestly believes that

02:37

eventually it could fight uh a war

02:39

against these countries directly. it

02:43

suspects that it can do this without it

02:45

escalating to to nuclear warfare or they

02:48

they believe somehow it would be limited

02:51

nuclear war and they feel and maybe

02:53

there is some truth to this — they’re on

02:55

the other side of the planet they have

02:56

oceans between them and everybody else —

02:59

and so when when they are causing all of

03:01

this uh murder mayhem death and

03:03

destruction from one side of Eurasia to

03:06

the other,

03:07

they are destroying everything there,

03:10

and the United States remain remains

03:12

untouched on on the other side of the

03:14

planet. They, the US, has its forces

03:17

spanning the globe and they’re able to

03:19

project this military power in ways that

03:21

both Russia and China cannot. Of course,

03:23

Iran most certainly cannot. And so, so

03:26

this does give them an advantage. They

03:28

see that over time, the trajectory of

03:31

the rise of multipolarism, the the

03:33

fading of US-led unipolarism, they know

03:36

that this opportunity isn’t going to

03:38

last forever. So they’re trying to take

03:40

advantage of it now while it lasts. Now

03:42

you were talking about the Oreshnik and

03:44

how these weapons and other weapons have

03:46

been stationed in Belarus, and what Russia

03:48

is basically doing is extending

03:50

protection and and essentially almost

03:53

integrating Belarus into the Russian

03:55

Federation, because if they don’t do

03:57

this, the US is going to uh use its

04:00

super weapon that a lot of people

04:02

don’t don’t really seem to talk about or

04:04

notice that much, and that is America’s

04:07

ability to infiltrate and politically

04:09

capture a targeted nation. This is what

04:11

they did to Ukraine which caused this

04:13

war in the first place, which

04:15

short-circuited the Ukrainian people’s

04:17

ability to to pursue their own best

04:20

interests and to essentially commit

04:22

national suicide. And they openly tried

04:26

to do this to Belarus many times over the

04:29

past two or three decades since the end

04:31

of the cold war. Essentially they are

04:33

doing this here in the Asia-Pacific

04:35

region. They’ve already politically

04:37

captured Europe. The European Union is

04:40

essentially an American project, an

04:41

extension of American policy. People

04:43

always ask, why is Europe doing this?

04:45

They’re destroying their own economy.

04:46

Why are they doing this? Because the

04:48

people in power do not represent or or

04:51

reflect the interest of Europe. They

04:53

reflect the interest of Washington who

04:55

put them there in power. They’re doing

04:57

the they want to create the same

04:58

dynamics here in the Asia-Pacific

05:00

region. And they they’ve done this in

05:02

the Middle East to a great degree. They

05:04

have all kinds of proxies there who are

05:07

pursuing war and proxy war against their

05:10

own best interest to serve American

05:12

hegemony worldwide. So this is this is

05:15

the the threat that Russia, China and

05:17

Iran are faced with and I would say

05:19

multi-polarism as a whole and the the

05:23

response to this has to be full spectrum

05:26

because the US is waging full spectrum

05:28

war against them. INTERVIEWER: Not only did this

05:31

Russian lawmaker say straight up that we

05:34

have our weapons pointed at you, we have

05:35

our submarines pointed at you, uh

05:37

they’re more effective, they’ve been

05:39

there for quite a long time, but uh when

05:42

it comes to the Oreshnik, I mean, this is

05:43

quite a powerful weapon. And while yes,

05:46

the United States uh to Brian’s point,

05:50

it has the will. It wants to expand. it

05:53

wants to move. There’s a there’s a

05:55

Russia and China, these countries, they

05:58

don’t want to fight wars of aggression.

06:01

So, uh, what do you make of the overall

06:04

situation and Russia’s response in this

06:06

context?

06:06

K.J. Noh: Well, you know, once again, I think it’s

06:08

important to highlight that Russia has

06:10

been very very measured throughout the

06:14

war. Uh, but the US is pushing the

06:17

buttons and they’re trying to go as far

06:19

as they can. So, you know, absolutely

06:23

Russians don’t want to fight just like

06:25

the Chinese don’t want to fight. They

06:27

don’t want a war. But they’re also

06:29

signaling that if we need to go up the

06:32

threshold, if we need to go up the, you

06:34

know, the escalation ladder, we will.

06:36

And the Oreshnik, uh the Oreshnik is

06:39

a very interesting weapon because it is

06:42

a non-nuclear

06:45

strategic weapon; that is, it’s a weapon

06:47

that has the force and the destructive

06:50

capacity of a nuclear weapon but it is

06:54

non-nuclear, it works purely from the

06:57

kinetic energy that it generates in its

07:00

incredibly uh rapid hypersonic flight;

07:03

the US has nothing that can deal with

07:07

that that can uh challenge that and even

07:11

if we were to remove Oreshnik from the

07:13

picture. We’ve also seen that the U.S., uh

07:16

missile shield, the U.S. capacity to

07:19

defend itself, has been tested. It’s been

07:22

thoroughly tested in the recent Israel

07:25

Iran war, the 12-day war, and it has

07:28

been found completely lacking. Let’s

07:31

think about what happened between uh you

07:33

know the exchange between Iran and

07:35

Israel. Well, you know, uh True Promise

07:38

3 was the largest ballistic missile

07:42

launch in history. 500 550 missiles. We

07:47

don’t know exactly how many hit, but we

07:49

know that the battle damage was enough

07:51

uh that Israel had to tap out a and that

07:54

it also is hiding the battle damage.

07:57

This is currently censored. So whatever

07:59

happened, we know that it was

08:00

significant.

08:02

In this process, we also know that the

08:05

U.S. threw everything they had against uh

08:09

Iran’s, uh uh uh missile capacity.

08:13

That is, they brought in Patriots from

08:15

other theaters. In fact, they said it

08:17

was the most intense Patriot [missile] engagement

08:21

in the history of the weapon. They

08:23

brought in the THAAD system. Uh the

08:25

Israelis themselves had David’s Arrow uh

08:28

sorry, David Sling Arrow 2 and three, and

08:31

the Iron Dome. So, multiple layers of

08:36

defense uh systems. Uh, and the Russians [no, the Iranians]

08:40

were able to uh to to to to you know to

08:45

to to demolish these uh with what look

08:50

to be largely conventional uh ballistic

08:53

missiles. So that sends a very very

08:55

strong message to the United States. You

08:57

no longer have escalation dominance. You

09:00

no longer have a missile shield. Uh you

09:03

no longer have impunity in attacking

09:06

countries with standoff weapons as that

09:09

they have always had and if you think of

09:12

that equation and then on top of that

09:14

you add hypersonics like the Oreshnik,

09:17

which as I said are strategic uh

09:20

non-nuclear weapons [the world’s only weapons in that category so far] then I think that the

09:23

United States, if it were to think uh

09:25

carefully, would say, you know, we need to

09:28

sue for peace right away. But it’s not

09:31

doing that — it only knows knows one thing

09:33

which is to escalate and to move

09:35

forward. It doesn’t have a reverse gear.

09:37

It doesn’t even have uh you know it it

09:40

the neutral the idle gear is only so

09:42

that it can go forward again. And so

09:44

this is a very very dangerous moment. Uh,

09:49

and we have to understand that you know,

09:51

as Brian said, the US will do several

09:54

other things. It’s waging full spectrum

09:57

uh war. Uh, so uh as conventional war

10:00

becomes less and less uh viable, uh, they

10:04

will do, you know, the kind of dirty wars,

10:07

the small wars, the regime change uh

10:10

color revolution operations creating

10:13

essentially chaos around the world and

10:15

certainly all around Asia.

10:18

And then the other thing that, you know,

10:20

we know is being prepared are tactical

10:23

nukes which uh Elbridge Colby has been

10:26

uh talking about for at least a decade.

10:29

Uh and then we also know that the

10:32

information warfare will continue to

10:34

accelerate. The the key strength that

10:37

the United States has above and beyond

10:40

any other uh skill and capacity is its

10:44

capacity to mystify, indoctrinate, and

10:47

to wage information war [deceive the public]. So once again,

10:51

we should expect an even greater uh

10:54

level of uh propaganda and

10:57

indoctrination.

10:58

INTERVIEWER: The United States can’t really catch up

11:00

to Russia. Uh it’s trying but what’s

11:04

such an interesting contradiction for

11:05

the United States at this time when it

11:07

comes to developments like the archnik

11:09

is that it has to its doctrine has been

11:14

uh win wars quote unquote quickly right

11:17

full spectrum dominance and aggression

11:21

take out the enemy quote unquote as fast

11:23

as possible regime change as fast as

11:26

possible that is victory now with Russia

11:29

though there’s a commitment into a long

11:32

war because that was never really in the

11:34

cards. And uh it’s a it’s it’s a

11:38

dangerous contradiction when uh you both

11:41

have uh this uh need to keep the

11:44

conflict going on the part of the United

11:46

States as well as the fact that Russia

11:48

is going to uh continue onward

11:51

developing its own industrial base uh

11:54

leading to possibly this uh parallel

11:57

process between the two of of of endless

12:00

conflict and that seems to be the only

12:02

choice the US has and is very committed

12:04

to doing this. BERLETIC: I I’d be very careful

12:05

about underestimating the United States.

12:07

No. No. They do not have the industrial

12:09

power to wage a protracted war of

12:12

attrition with Russia or China or even

12:17

with Iran. We we saw the the trouble

12:19

they had in in that conflict. As as KJ

12:22

was just pointing out, the the problem

12:24

is the United States fully understands

12:26

this. They understand that this is a

12:28

weakness. It’s inherent in the the

12:30

system that represents US special

12:33

interests, this uh pursuit of power and

12:36

profit over purpose. The the inability

12:39

to create the state-owned enterprises

12:41

that would actually facilitate uh the

12:43

the military power required to to seize

12:47

power, keep power uh by force only by

12:51

force. But see, the United States has

12:52

cultivated all of these other options.

12:55

They have tremendous economic power.

12:57

They’re still wielding. I just watched

12:59

the United States course multiple

13:02

nations in Asia here in Southeast Asia

13:04

into these I wouldn’t even call them

13:06

trade deals. It’s it was trade

13:09

concessions and trade coercion. And

13:12

they’re able to do this because of their

13:14

e their economic power and all the other

13:16

non-military uh instruments of power

13:19

that the US has has perfected over the

13:22

the last several decades. And I I keep

13:24

going back to this uh ability of the US

13:27

to infiltrate a country politically in

13:30

terms of seizing its information space,

13:33

education, rigging the political system

13:36

if it’s a nation that has a a western

13:38

style uh you know quote unquote

13:41

democracy. This is a system the US and

13:44

and the British imposed on many of these

13:46

countries outside of the west

13:47

specifically because it allows them to

13:49

come in interfere in that system and

13:53

create the results each and every single

13:55

time an election takes place that favors

13:57

them and their interests at the cost of

14:01

the the interest of the actual country

14:03

holding these so-called elections. And

14:06

the United States still has tremendous

14:08

power over many nations. Uh has outright

14:11

politically captured all of uh Europe

14:14

and Japan, South Korea. It has taken the

14:18

island province of Taiwan has

14:20

politically captured that. This is part

14:21

of China but has been politically

14:23

captured by the United States. Uh and

14:26

the United States is working its way

14:27

into nations uh where it has varying

14:31

levels of success here in Southeast

14:33

Asia. Uh there was this border conflict

14:36

between Thailand and Cambodia. The

14:38

dynamics there were specifically because

14:40

the U.S. has influence uh pretty pretty

14:44

much over the entire Cambodian

14:46

government. It’s it’s a it’s a one party

14:48

single family government and they have

14:50

pivoted hard back toward the United

14:52

States over the last year or so. And

14:54

they also have politically captured the

14:56

the political system, information space

14:58

and education system here in Thailand.

15:01

And there is currently a U.S.-backed client

15:03

regime in power here. And so this is how

15:05

they’re able to get these these

15:07

countries to make concessions to make

15:09

agreements to do things to pursue

15:11

policies that serve U.S. interests [U.S. billionaires and their foreign colleagues] at

15:14

their own [the public’s] expense

15:15

——

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.