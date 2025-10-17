17 October 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

“Putin-Trump summit. Orban outsmarts warhawks”

17 October 2015. The Duran’s Alexander Mercouris and Alex Christoforou explain why the Budapest Summit will be the crucial one for both Putin and Trump. For Trump, it will be mainly about America’s corporations gaining privileged access to Russian natural resources (Russia is the world’s most natural-resources-rich country); for Putin, it will be entirely about protection of Russia’s national security.

There is so much in their discussion that’s basic to understanding world affairs, so that I urge you to hear it. These are two of the world’s most brilliant and knowledgeable analysts of geopolitics. Christoforou is far more critical of Putin than Mercouris is, but both have extraordinary access to reliable sources about current events, total-recall memories, and phenomenal ability to bring instantaneously to bear upon each thing that they discuss, every other relevant fact that’s in their enormous memory, so that they — especially Mercouris — are like instantaneous historians, who, unlike normal historians who need to rely upon painstakingly assembling time-lines and reconstructing events from that sequence, can do this effortlessly in real time, while the history is actually being made, instead of afterward. Also, both have in their heads detailed maps of everything, which enormously helps their understanding. All of these intellectual assets are on full display in this 57-minute video

Some of the world’s most influential people are subscribers to Mercouris’s daily commentaries.

Mercouris: “There is a very very high prospect that Budapest is going to fail.”

The stakes at Budapest will be: Will Trump go down in history as having been the U.S. President on whose watch the U.S. empire (which started on 25 July 1945) precipitously begins its ending? Will Putin need for Russia to conquer all of Ukraine in order to prevent a 1962 Cuban-Missile-Crisis in reverse (now to protect Russia from America’s missiles via Ukraine, as opposed to the prior event, which was in the opposite direction: to protect America from Russia’s missiles via Cuba)?

The reason why Mercouris expects the crucial Budapest Summit to fail is that he doesn’t think that Trump even cares about Putin’s concerns. (I agree: I believe that Trump automatically views competitors as being enemies, and therefore constantly aims to conquer them, never to help protect them — all of them must be conquered, and their viewpoint is of interest to him only to the extent that Trump needs to understand his opponent’s viewpoint in order to facilitate conquering that person. Trump despises win-win games, seeks ONLY win-lose games — rejects the possibility that he might lose, can’t even think of himself as possibly losing. I have always said this about him, but Putin has always treated Trump not as despising win-win games but as favoring them — which is the way that the lying Trump describes himself. Putin has, all along, FUNDAMENTALLY misunderstood Trump. He has been Trump’s sucker. He hasn’t read and rationally understood Trump’s long record of actions — actions of a pshychopath.)

The Budapest Summit will certainly be a major historical event. It could lead to WW3 (a lose-lose game — a danger that Trump thinks can’t happen to him); or else to the final termination of U.S. global hegemony. (I believe that the third possibility, the termination of Russia’s independence — a U.S. conquest over Russia — though conceivable, is the least likely to result.)

Basically, the U.S.-and-allied ‘news’-media have been lying the American people into thinking that Ukraine has been winning instead of losing this war, and Trump is being advised by the neocons that he himself appointed, and who keep repeating and spreading those lies, not only to the American people, but to their boss (Trump); so, Putin simply isn’t being believed by Trump. Trump isolates himself from the truth, and the nation’s ‘news’-media are equally psychopathic in spreading his lies, which result from him surrounding himself by individuals who tell him what he wants to hear. The empire’s colonial heads-of-state likewise tell him what he wants to hear — that Russia can and must be conquered. This is the kind of situation that could produce a world-destroying nuclear war. If it won’t end in a nuclear war, it will end in marking the culmination, the pinnacle, of the American empire, the decline-and-fall stage of this empire, which, as I said, had started on 25 July 1945.

Later today (October 17th), Scott Ritter and Ray McGovern reported after the day’s Trump-Zelensky White House press conference, that the sending of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine is now far less likely to happen. Apparently, the over-two-hour Putin-Trump phone call on October 16th caused Trump to disappoint Zelensky on the 17th.

However, also on the 17th, “Simplicus” headlined “Think-Tanks Wrestle with Russian Strategic Dilemma” and presented the latest from America’s billionaires’ think tanks strategizing as to how to conquer both Russia and China, and so, even if this is the start of their empire’s decline-and-fall, the billionaires apparently want it to go down blazing. These people — the billionaires and their hired hands, the neoconservatives in the U.S.-and-allied Governments — are their countries’ actual national-security dangers. The threat is here, amongst us — not really foreign, at all. If they were expelled, there would be no danger of WW3.

Then these countries could have blossoming trade with the countries such as China, and Russia, that are rising at the same time as the U.S. and its colonies (‘allies’) are sinking. It might mean an end to the empire and a long-needed restoration to economic growth within what now is the U.S. empire.

