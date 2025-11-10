9 November 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

All news-media that fail to report this are hiding it, because this series of recent events is the most historic turning-point since 25 July 1945 when the U.S. empire started: the world’s lone empire ever since 1991 is now clearly and decisively ending — the world ahead of us will be fundamentally different from the world that we have been in ever since 1945.

——

“Rebellion in the EU: Orbán and Allies Reject Ursula’s Demands on Ukraine”

5 November 2025, Union Watch

19,882 views Nov 5, 2025 #UrsulavonderLeyen #Nawrocki #Fico

A silent rebellion is unfolding in the heart of Europe. When Brussels announced a new trade deal with Ukraine, three nations — Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia — refused to comply. What began as a dispute over cheap grain has grown into a deeper political conflict about sovereignty, unity, and the very meaning of the European Union. As Ursula von der Leyen pushes for tighter integration, leaders like Viktor Orbán, Robert Fico, and Karol Nawrocki are drawing their own lines in the sand. Are they defending their people, or defying the European project? This report explores how a quiet “no” from Central Europe could reshape the EU’s future forever.

This channel’s content is intended solely for forming political opinions, protected under Article 5 of the German Basic Law and corresponding rights under EU law. It does not constitute journalistic or editorial content as defined by Section 55(2) of Germany’s Interstate Broadcasting Treaty (RStV) or equivalent EU frameworks.

All statements in our videos are political commentaries, personal opinions, or satirical interpretations, and are not guaranteed for accuracy, completeness, or timeliness. Viewers are strongly encouraged to conduct independent research and form their own judgment.

0:02

KAROL NAWROCKI: “I want to appeal to all potential

0:06

illegal economic migrants.

0:09

Wherever you are from,

0:12

do not relocate to Europe.” [On 29 January 2023, I had headlined and documented that, “U.S. Actions Produced Majority of World’s Refugees”; and, so, Europe has been receiving refugees who were mainly fleeing from U.S.-generated invasions, sanctions, etc., and yet Europe’s leaders willingly accepted this harm from America’s Government.]

0:14

It began quietly. No marches, no

0:17

speeches, no dramatic protests, just

0:20

three European nations refusing to obey.

0:23

Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia decided

0:25

they would no longer comply with

0:27

Brussels’s new trade directive on

0:29

Ukraine. When the European Commission

0:31

announced its revised agreement that

0:33

would liberalize trade with Kiev, the

0:35

expectation was simple. Every member

0:38

state should follow. But this time, the

0:40

answer was not yes, it was no. For

0:43

Poland, the flood of cheap Ukrainian

0:45

grain was not an opportunity, it was a

0:48

threat. For Hungary, it meant ruin for

0:50

its farmers. And for Slovakia, it

0:53

symbolized how Brussels had stopped

0:54

listening to smaller nations. Together,

0:57

they drew a red line. Brussels called

1:00

their defiance illegal. Yet, for Warsaw,

1:03

Budapest, and Bratislava, it was simple

1:06

logic. If protecting your own people

1:08

breaks EU law, perhaps the law itself is

1:11

broken. This quiet rebellion sent shock

1:14

waves through Europe. In a union built

1:16

on consensus, silence had suddenly

1:19

turned into resistance.

1:21

TRUMP: “Well, I’d let you respond to that if

1:22

you’d like.”

1:23

VON DER LEYEN: “So, we have been working intensively on

1:26

the topic of regular migration and uh we

1:29

have uh from the very beginning said

1:32

that migration is a European challenge

1:35

that needs a European answer.”

1:37

The economic roots of the standoff

1:38

reached deep into the soil of central

1:40

Europe. Literally, farmers across the

1:43

region were already struggling. Rising

1:45

fuel costs, inflation, and post-pandemic

1:47

disruptions had left them vulnerable.

1:50

When Brussels lifted restrictions on

1:52

Ukrainian grain and food products, that

1:54

vulnerability became existential.

1:57

Trains of lowpric wheat began crossing

1:59

borders, undercutting local markets and

2:02

collapsing prices. In towns across

2:04

Eastern Poland and southern Slovakia,

2:07

farmers watch their harvest lose value

2:09

overnight. The European Commission saw

2:12

this as a temporary imbalance, a price

2:14

worth paying to support Ukraine. But for

2:17

rural families, it wasn’t an abstract

2:19

policy. It was survival. They demanded

2:22

protection, and their governments

2:24

listened. So, the three nations enacted

2:27

bans on specific Ukrainian imports.

2:31

TV NEWS-REPORT: “There’s already been political fallout

2:34

from the pact. The largest member of

2:36

Belgium’s ruling coalition, the

2:38

right-wing NVA party, pulled its

2:40

ministers from the government in protest

2:42

against the prime minister’s decision to

2:44

sign the accord.“ Brussels objected. Yet

2:47

within these bans lay a larger question.

2:50

Does the European project still respect

2:52

local realities? Or has it become an

2:54

ideology that ignores them? For Viktor

2:57

Orban, the answer came easily. Hungary

3:00

would act first. We will protect

3:02

Hungarian farmers, he declared, brushing

3:05

aside EU warnings. Budapest moved to ban

3:08

key Ukrainian agricultural imports,

3:11

grain, flour, cooking oil, arguing that

3:14

they distorted Hungary’s food market.

3:16

Critics across Europe called it

3:18

nationalist theater, a populist gesture

3:21

from a defiant leader. But inside

3:23

Hungary, Orban’s decision resonated. For

3:26

many, it was not about isolation. It was

3:29

about dignity. Hungarians saw their

3:31

government stand up to the bureaucratic

3:33

power of Brussels which they felt had

3:36

long dictated terms without

3:37

understanding their lives. In Orban’s

3:40

Hungary, every clash with the EU is

3:42

framed as part of a larger struggle for

3:44

sovereignty. And this episode was no

3:46

different.

3:47

ORBAN: “So the only way to stop it as we

3:50

Hungarians has done which means that

3:52

nobody can step into the territory of

3:55

Hungary without having a permission from

3:57

the Hungarian authorities.” While

3:59

Brussels insisted the bans undermined

4:01

the single market, Budapest insisted

4:03

they upheld something more fundamental,

4:06

the right of a nation to defend its own

4:08

livelihood.

4:09

In Warsaw, the tone was different, less

4:12

theatrical, more procedural, but no less

4:15

firm. President Karol Nawrocki, though not

4:18

the loudest politician in Europe, became

4:21

a symbolic figure of calm resistance. He

4:24

didn’t shout or issue fiery speeches.

4:26

Instead, he spoke of responsibility.

4:29

Protecting Polish farmers was, in his

4:31

view, not rebellion, but duty. The

4:34

European Union had its rules, he

4:36

admitted. But rules should not override

4:39

reason. Poland’s stance under Nawrocki

4:42

reflected a subtle but growing sentiment

4:44

in Central Europe. Europe should serve

4:47

its nations, not the other way around.

4:50

When Poland refused to lift its

4:51

restrictions despite Brussels

4:53

insistence, it wasn’t just economic

4:55

policy. It was a philosophical stand.

4:58

TV NEWS-REPORT: “The letter was sent several days ago and

5:00

was made public on Thursday. This came

5:03

just hours before Polish President

5:06

Nawrocki’s trip to Estonia for the

5:08

Aralist Group summit, an informal annual

5:11

meeting of EU heads of state. The move

5:13

comes as Brussels nears the deadline for

5:16

finalizing next year’s EU migration

5:18

policy.” For years, Poland had been seen

5:21

as a test case for European integration.

5:24

Now it became the frontier of a new

5:26

debate. What happens when loyalty to

5:28

one’s citizens collides with loyalty to

5:30

the EU? Robert Fico Slovakia completed

5:34

the triangle of defiance. His message to

5:36

Brussels was blunt. If forced to choose

5:39

between our people and your agenda, we

5:41

will choose our people. Fico’s

5:44

government, known for pragmatic

5:45

populism, understood the political

5:47

weight of that statement. In a country

5:50

where farmers represent a powerful

5:52

social base, standing with them meant

5:54

political survival. Yet, Fico framed his

5:58

resistance as more than domestic

5:59

politics. It was a moral stance. He

6:02

joined voices with Warsaw and Budapest,

6:05

forming what commentators began to call

6:07

the spine of central European

6:08

resistance. Together, the three nations

6:11

refused to reopen their markets, even

6:13

after multiple warnings from Brussels.

6:16

Prime Minister Robert Fitzo says his

6:19

government has challenged an EU policy

6:21

to relocate 120,000 migrants from Italy

6:24

and Greece to other member states,

6:27

filed a lawsuit against the mandatory

6:29

quotas at the European Court of Justice

…

——

“Orban and Meloni’s move that shocks Brussels”

7 November 2025, Union Watch

0:16

Rome has seen empires rise and crumble.

0:19

Stones here remember ambition the way

0:21

scars remember wounds. But in 2025,

0:25

something different happened. Quieter,

0:27

subtler, yet with echoes that may last

0:30

just as long. When Georgia Maloney

0:32

welcomed Victor Orban to Palato Kiji, it

0:35

looked to the untrained eye like routine

0:38

diplomacy. Cameras clicked, hands met,

0:41

polite words floated through the air.

0:43

But that’s never the real story, is it?

0:46

The choreography of politics always

0:48

hides the intention behind it. This

0:50

meeting wasn’t about gestures. It was

0:52

about geometry, redrawing the shape of

0:55

Europe’s power. For years, Brussels had

0:57

tried to paint Orban as an outlier, a

1:00

stubborn nationalist standing on the

1:01

wrong side of history. But on that day,

1:04

he didn’t look isolated. He looked

1:06

patient, maybe even vindicated.

1:23

[Giorgia] Meloni, Italy’s first female prime

1:25

minister and leader of a G7 country,

1:28

stood beside him, not as a cautious

1:30

observer, but as a partner. And the

1:32

symbolism hit like a thunderclap in the

1:34

halls of Brussels. The message was

1:36

unmistakable. The European debate was no

1:39

longer between east and west, progress

1:41

and populism. It was between nations and

1:44

systems, between those who want Europe

1:46

to be a collection of sovereign voices

1:48

and those who prefer one collective

1:50

chorus directed from the top. Orban has

1:53

spent over a decade building that

1:55

counternarrative. He survived EU funding

1:58

freezes, condemnation votes, and endless

2:01

criticism. Yet, here he was in the

2:04

capital of one of the EU’s founding

2:05

members, being treated not as a problem,

2:08

but as a blueprint. And Meloni knew

2:10

exactly what she was doing.

2:12

Each one of us can um move the problem

2:16

to another

2:18

and we understand it and we do all agree

2:22

on it. Also Hungary and Poland, and that is

2:25

what Italy brought to this council.

2:27

Italy is too big to ignore, too central

2:30

to isolate, too symbolic to dismiss. By

2:33

standing beside Orban, she wasn’t

2:35

joining his rebellion. She was

2:37

institutionalizing it, turning what used

2:40

to be fringe resistance into mainstream

2:42

negotiation.

2:44

The moment Brussels feared most wasn’t

2:46

defiance. It was normalization.

2:49

In private, their discussions went

2:51

beyond polite talking points. They

2:54

tackled the taboos, migration, energy

2:56

autonomy, and the creeping authority of

2:58

Brussels bureaucracy. For decades, those

3:01

subjects were treated like diplomatic

3:03

minefields. But both leaders understand

3:06

that Europe’s great weakness isn’t its

3:08

disagreements, it’s its dishonesty.

3:11

Leaders whisper their doubts in private

3:13

and vote the opposite in public. Meloni

3:16

and Orban flip that script. They said

3:19

aloud what others only mutter — that

3:21

sovereignty has become a dirty word in a

3:23

union that was built to protect it. And

3:26

they’re not alone. MELONI: “I think that a

3:28

quarter of legal migration where it

3:30

where this is necessary, uh, it is and can

3:34

and can be fully integrated can make a

3:37

positive contribution to our economies.

3:39

But I remain convinced that it will be

3:41

more responsible for us to entrust

3:43

European citizens with the solution to

3:45

the European welfare system crisis.”

3:48

Across the continent, something is

3:50

stirring. Poland’s new president, Karol

3:52

Nawrocki, calls it a return to realism.

3:55

Slovakia’s prime minister, Robert Fico,

3:58

describes it as Europe remembering

4:00

itself. Even the Czech Republic’s Andrej

4:03

Babiš, once considered a technocrat,

4:05

now talks openly about a Europe of

4:08

nations. Together, they form a pattern,

4:11

a map of capitals slowly aligning under

4:14

one philosophy. Unity, yes, but not

4:17

uniformity. Brussels, they argue, was

4:19

meant to be an engine of cooperation,

4:22

not a referee of identity. Somewhere

4:24

along the line, that balance was lost.

4:27

The timing of this shift couldn’t be

4:29

more explosive.

4:30

VON DER LEYEN: Economies in the world, we had the

4:32

largest trade deal ever, right?

4:34

Agreed. And now we are here um to work

4:38

together with you [Trump] on a just and lasting

4:40

peace for Ukraine. Stop the killing.

4:42

This is really our common interest. Stop

4:45

the killing.”

4:46

Across the Atlantic, Donald Trump is

4:48

back in the White House. Whatever you

4:50

think of him, one thing is certain. He

4:53

changes the gravity of international

4:55

politics. His approach rewards strength

4:58

and punishes compliance. Orban has

5:00

always understood that language. Maloni

5:03

is fluent in it, too. Under Trump,

5:06

Washington’s tone toward Europe hardens.

5:08

Less shared values, more shared

5:11

interests. And that subtle change gives

5:14

leaders like Meloni and Orban room to

5:16

maneuver. They can now say, “We’re not

5:18

breaking from the West, we’re redefining

5:21

it.” In diplomatic corridors, rumors

5:23

swirl about a Trump Orban summit in

5:25

Budapest, perhaps even a peace

5:28

initiative for Eastern Europe. Whether

5:30

it happens or not almost doesn’t matter.

5:32

The fact that it can be imagined tells

5:34

you how much the world has changed.

5:49

Brussels no longer sets the

5:51

imagination’s limits. For decades, the

5:54

EU has operated on two unspoken rules.

5:57

Germany leads, Brussels decides,

5:59

everyone else adapts. That formula built

6:02

stability, until it didn’t. Because

6:05

stability built on hierarchy always

6:07

collapses when the base starts to move.

6:10

And that’s exactly what’s happening now.

6:12

Meloni sees the opportunity. She’s

6:14

playing a double game with remarkable

6:16

precision. By day, she remains the loyal

6:19

European partner, fluent in the language

6:22

of compromise. By night, she’s building

6:25

a quiet network. Hungary, Poland,

6:27

Slovakia, Czechia, a coalition that can

6:30

shift Europe’s center of gravity east

6:32

and south away from Berlin’s dominance.

6:35

Orban provides the ideological spine.

6:38

Meloni provides legitimacy. Together

6:41

they turn frustration into structure,

6:43

dissent into diplomacy. It’s the

6:45

difference between shouting from the

6:47

outside and reshaping from within. ORBAN: “If we

6:50

integrate, if we would integrate Ukraine

6:52

into the European Union, we would

6:54

integrate the war. And we would not like

6:57

to be together in one community with a

6:59

country who is in war and represent an

7:02

imminent danger on us.”

7:05

Migration is the battlefield where this

7:07

new alliance tests its power. Italy has

7:10

been Europe’s pressure valve for years,

7:12

carrying the human cost of policies

7:14

written hundreds of kilometers away.

7:17

Brussels promised solidarity, but

7:19

delivered paperwork. Meloni’s patience

7:21

snapped. In late October 2025, she

7:25

convened a summit in Rome, gathering a

7:27

dozen leaders to demand stronger

7:29

borders, faster returns, and direct

7:32

partnerships with North African transit

7:34

countries. Her message cut through

7:36

decades of rhetoric. Italy will no

7:38

longer be Europe’s waiting room. It was

7:41

a sound bite, but also a doctrine. The

7:44

idea that compassion and control aren’t

7:46

opposites, that sovereignty and humanity

7:48

can coexist if bureaucracy steps aside.

7:51

For many Europeans, that message

7:54

resonates more than any abstract talk of

7:56

shared responsibility. They see

7:58

overcrowded ports, exhausted

8:00

communities, and politicians who seem

8:03

more responsive to Brussels guidelines

8:05

than to their own citizens. Meloni’s

8:07

defiance feels like representation.

8:10

Orban’s persistence feels like

8:12

vindication. Together, they speak to

8:14

something raw, a continental fatigue

8:17

with top-down governance. The irony is

8:19

that their critics helped create them.

8:22

By dismissing every demand for national

8:24

autonomy as populism, Brussels has

8:26

turned populism into policy. Germany

8:29

watches this unfold with quiet anxiety.

8:32

Once the undisputed anchor of Europe,

8:34

Berlin now faces an economy under strain

8:37

and a public losing patience. Its

8:39

industrial miracle is flickering. Its

8:42

moral authority, earned over decades,

8:44

weakens each time it’s used as a sermon.

8:47

France, too, is distracted, juggling

8:50

domestic unrest and international

8:51

overstretch. Into that vacuum steps a

8:54

new voice. Southern, eastern, pragmatic,

8:57

and proud. Rome no longer echoes

9:00

Berlin’s tune. It writes its own. But

9:03

let’s be clear, this isn’t a clean

9:05

rebellion. It’s messier. And that’s what

9:08

makes it powerful.

9:09

Citizens

9:11

who are instead accustomizing to the

9:13

idea that decline is destiny. Well,

9:16

decline is not destiny. Decline is a

9:18

choice, and it is not the choice that we

9:21

will do.

9:22

No one is leaving the EU. No one is

9:25

burning the flag. What’s happening is

9:27

subtler, a slow reclamation of agency.

9:30

Piece by piece, dossier by dossier.

9:33

Energy policy here, border management

9:35

there. Every negotiation becomes a test

9:37

of balance. How far can sovereignty

9:40

stretch before integration snaps? In

9:43

that tension, Europe is reinventing

9:45

itself, not as a single chorus, but as a

9:48

symphony, loud, unpredictable, but

9:51

alive. Meanwhile, in Washington, Trump’s

9:54

foreign policy returns with familiar

9:56

unpredictability.

9:57

He praises strong leaders, dismisses

10:00

bureaucrats, and measures loyalty by

10:02

outcomes, not etiquette. For Europe’s

10:05

traditional powers, it’s chaos. For

10:07

Meloni and Orban, it’s opportunity.

10:10

With Trump’s blessing, they can argue

10:12

that the future of the West lies in

10:14

nations that act, not in committees that

10:17

10:17

deliberate. Trump doesn’t have to visit

10:19

Budapest or Rome for that message to

10:21

land. His very presence in the White

10:23

House makes it legitimate again to

10:25

question the Brussels consensus.

10:28

…

——

On November 8th, I headlined “Only by Quitting NATO Could Germany Stop Its War Against Russia, According to the German Legislature’s Research Service”, and opened:

A 9,000-word detailed analytical report November 8th in Germany’s online “Neue Rheinische Zeitung” (New Rhine Newspaper) documents that Germany possesses only limited national sovereignty, especially regarding its foreign policies. This report cites The Research Services of the German Bundestag (legislature) as having concluded that Germany, because of its limited national sovereignty (that it’s largely controlled from Washington), cannot on its own, quit its war against Russia (which war has been stated many times by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, former Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock, and others), but can do so only if it first quits NATO, which then would free Germany to expel all foreign military forces on its soil and become again an independent country. And the report makes clear that Germany CAN withdraw from NATO — it CAN do this. …

Perhaps the article was published at this time because ever since September 12th, the most popular political Party in Germany is the AfD Party, which advocates for Germany to end its renewed war against Russia; and, so, the traditional German political Parties and their ‘news’-media call the AfD Party “the far-right” party, even though it has no resemblance to Hitler’s Party, whose attitude toward Russia was more like the attitude of the U.S. Government is, and long has been — for “regime-change in Moscow” — aka “Russia is our enemy.” As long as Germany complies with America’s hostility toward Russia, many of the best jobs in Germany will continue to become instead jobs in America, which isn’t merely Trump’s plan, but was ALSO Biden’s plan — and Germany’s energy-costs, which prior to Germany’s renewed war against Russia were purchasing the lowest-cost fuels, which were pipelined-in from Russia, are now three times as high because purchasing mainly fuels from across the Atlantic, in America. If Friedrich Merz were a patriot (instead of a foreign Government’s stooge), he would adopt the AfD policy to end Germany’s subservience to the U.S. Government, and would meet with Putin to see what his offers will be for Germany to end its renewed war against Russia. That would be serious negotiation — something that Germany hasn’t done actually ever since at least 1990.

On 4 December 2022, I headlined “The EU is Fraudulent”, and documened that the EU was originally planned and created by the CIA with the active participation of the rest of the Truman Administation, and especially by William J. Donovan, who formerly had headed FDR’s OSS, the predecessor to the CIA. Donovan in 1948 (under Truman) created an organization funded by American billionaires and the U.S. Government, the American Committee on United Europe (ACUE), to produce ultimately the European Union, in order to keep the West European nations under U.S. control. That’s what is now coming apart. (After it will come apart, NATO will. The U.S. without NATO would be little if any empire at all, but would, in any case, need to close hundreds of its foreign military bases.)

For example, a “confidential information” by the”National Information Bureau, Inc.” to a select list, regarding “American Committee on United Europe, Inc.” on “April 27, 1951,” (page 20 of this 384-page pdf file) opened:

Grants have been made to private groups in Europe working for European union. Groups have been selected which have, in the opinion of the American Committee on United Europe, concrete progress for (1) strengthening the Council of Europe as a political authority; (2) supporting basic aims of the Marshall Plan and the Military Aid program within the Atlantic Pact; (3) inclusion of Western Germany in a unified Europe.

The major group receiving Committee support is The European Movement, an overall organization composed of orgnizations of private citizens in Europe, which claims to have helped influence the governments of Western Europe to establish the Council of Europe in 1949. …

The Committee also sponsored lecture tours by [a list that included Winston Churchill] …

Donovan, while he had been heading the OSS under FDR, did many things without informing him, and wasn’t part of FDR’s inner circle of individuals whom FDR totally trusted, but was nonetheless chosen by FDR as the most competent individual to head U.S. foreign intelligence during WW2. Under Truman’s Administration, the support that the U.S. Government gave to ACUE was through the Truman-created CIA, but this became broader under the Eisenhower Administration.

As Richard J. Aldrich made clear in his 43-page article “OSS, CIA and European Unity: The American Committee on United Europe, 1948-60” in the March 1997 journal Diplomacy & Statecraft, “Churchill was effectively the founder of the European Movement. As early as 21 March 1943 he offered his vision of a United Europe in a broadcast speech: … By November 1945, Churchill was speaking of a ‘United States of Europe’. … A new body, the American Committee on United Europe (ACUE) was formed to support Churchill and the European Movement. Although Churchill was now only leader of the opposition in Britain, he remained the most prestigious of European statesmen.” Churchill as a young man had been a protégé of Cecil Rhodes, founder of the Rhodes Trust to restore the U.S. to being part of the British Empire via what Churchill came to call a “Special Relationship” between the two countries; and Churchill’s vision regarding ACUE was for England to control Western Europe through controlling the U.S. However, the money of American super-rich individuals actually created the EU; the European supporters were only secondary. Furthermore, as Aldrich pointed out:

The ACUE and its short-lived predecessor were only two of many ‘American’ and ‘Free’ committees established during 1948 and 1949. Well-documented examples include the National Committee for a Free Europe (later the Free Europe Committee) and the Free Asia Committee (later the Asia Foundation).

At the end of WW2, Europe was on its knees; America was anything but. The money was in America, and that’s what succeeded in shaping the EU. For example, on or about 18 August 2017, the American billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Institute’s 177-page pdf “Reliable allies in the European Parliament (2014 – 2019)” leaked out, and on 5 November 2017, Alex Gorka headlined about it “The Myth of European Democracy: A Shocking Revelation”, and reported:

The document lists 226 MEPs from all sides of political spectrum, including former President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz, former Belgian PM Guy Verhofstadt, seven vice-presidents, and a number of committee heads, coordinators, and quaestors. These people promote the ideas of Soros, such as bringing in more migrants, same-sex marriages, integration of Ukraine into the EU, and countering Russia. There are 751 members of the European Parliament. It means that the Soros friends have more than one third of seats.

On 7 October 2025. I headlined “14 of the world’s 15 richest individuals are Americans.” That was from the Bloomberg list of the world’s billionaires, and George Soros was only #492 on it, because he was listed there at $7.50 billion, but with this “Random fact: His charities have $18 billion in assets under management,” and that’s after his already having donated countless billions of dollars to the political campaigns of Democratic Party politicians such as Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. But just the $25.5 billion that Soros currently controls would place him next after the #92 Peter Thiel, a fundamentalist Christian who is one of the largest donors to the Republican Party and a major profiteer from Israel’s genocide against the Gazans.

So, this is the team that almost all of the EU’s rulers are on. And now, an increasing number of them want to get off of it. This is virtually unprecedented.

Until now, virtually all of the EU’s leaders have been not principals but mere pawns, stooges who blindly followed on after the U.S. Government had already perpetrated such things as the coup that grabbed Ukraine and that the EU’s leadership hadn’t participated in until after it was already done and yet they then followed along unquestioningly and with no resistance whatsoever, just passively following the leader, the U.S. Government. Finally now, there is resistance.

CLOSING NOTE: Google and the rest of the U.S. Deep State (U.S.-and-allied billionaires) do all they can to discredit my articles, but they always ignore the documentations that my articles link to, which they do because the U.S. Deep State imply that what I am saying is false, but my linked-to documentations are all carefullly verified independently by me before I link to any; and, so, the Deep State know that they are lying, and simply ignore what I link to, in order for them to allege (imply) that my writings are false.

For example: As-of 2022, here is how vast the U.S. empire was: On 18 November 2022, I headlined “A List of All 900 U.S. Foreign Military Bases”, and listed and linked to each one of them (228 of them in Germany, making Germany a slave-state colony of the U.S. regime). So today I Googled

“900 U.S. Foreign Military Bases” zuesse germany japan

and at the top of the listings was their “AI Overview” saying:

Journalist and author Eric Zuesse has claimed in various articles since late 2022 that there are approximately 900 U.S. foreign military bases globally. This number is significantly higher than official U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) figures, which report around 128 active overseas bases. Zuesse’s figure likely includes a much broader definition of “base” to include smaller outposts and access points, often referred to as “lily pads”.

They didn’t document anything there.

As-of 19 September 2024, the same site that I had used as my source, was able to locate even more: 917 U.S. foreign military bases (the number in Germany had steeply decreased, and the number in Japan had even more sharply increased: Trump apparently is determined to switch from conquering Russia first, to conquering China first).

Google was created by the CIA.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.