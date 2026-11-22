22 November 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

On November 15th, Maryland’s Senator Chris van Hollen announced his bid against New York’s Chuck Schumer, for the top post in the U.S. Senate: Majority Leader. This came after an almost unanimous selection by House Democrats, of the neoliberal-neoconservative (or liberal fascist imperialist) Hakeem Jeffries to become the next Speaker of the the House.

Schumer, like Jeffries, is a darling of the neocon Establishment such as AIPAC and the ‘defense’ (aggression) industry, whose sole or main market is the U.S. Government and its allied Governments, instead of any consumers, and which industry therefore needs to control the U.S. Government in order to be able to increase even further its profits and stock valuations and thus pay-offs. That’s why almost all of the U.S. Congress is “neocon” or an extension of the Military-Industrial Complex (MIC), and it’s why America has a permanent-war economy. And it is the reason why, whereas almost all other U.S. federal Departments are experiencing budget cuts, the ‘Defense’ Department (now relabeled by Trump as the “War” Department so that the U.S. Government will not recognize any distinction between “defense” and “aggression” — such as by invading Iran) is soaring past the $1.5 trillion dollars per year level of congressionally approved annual expenses.

Though the U.S. Government publishes that the annualized federal discretionary budget under the FY2027 continuing resolution is for $1.701 trillion (shown virtually hidden at the second-to-the-bottom right-hand column on page 1 of this document as “1,700,879” millions of dollars, or $1.7 T), as being ALL of the year’s congressionally authorized spending, and is thereby being hidden from the public, the figure is a lie anyway, and here is the Department-by-Department actual yearly expenditure — as calculated today by ChatGPT AI from the latest relevant documents of the U.S. Government — for JUST the U.S. Government’s military expenses:

Department-by-department accounting

FY2026, billions of dollars. Rounded estimates unless otherwise identified.

Department or agency

Military-related spending

Defense Department (Pentagon)

$916.8B

Veterans Affairs

$415.6B

Treasury — estimated military-related debt interest

$300.0B

Energy — nuclear-weapons and related defense programs

$33.9B

Homeland Security — Coast Guard military-related activities

$8.0B

State and international assistance — military and security assistance outside DOD

$10.0B

Justice — FBI national-security and counterintelligence activities

$6.5B

Intelligence agencies — spending outside DOD not already counted

$5.0B

Transportation — maritime defense readiness

$1.0B

Other agencies — military-related activities

$2.0B

Estimated total

$1,698.8B

Estimated comprehensive FY2026 military-related cost

$1.699 trillion

That’s for ONLY the military. Obviously, then, that supposed total annual discretionary spending of $1.701 T is fictitious — it is a lie.

I asked ChatGPT to provide me references to the relevant Government documents, and it responded

Here are the official sources that actually contain dollar figures:

Federal publication

What it provides

OMB Historical Table 3.2

Dollar amounts by function and subfunction, including national defense, veterans’ benefits, and net interest

OMB Historical Table 4.1

Total expenditures by department and agency

OMB Historical Table 5.1

Budget authority by function and subfunction, rather than actual expenditures

These are official federal publications containing numerical data, not merely definitions.

GovInfo+

But none of these tables, by itself, provides the comprehensive military-spending total you requested.

That is how ChatGPT produced its “Department-by-department accounting,” by going to those sources, and ChatGPT acknowledged that the U.S. Government uses various means to hide from the public the reality.

The U.S. Government hides the Department-by-Department spending for the military, in order to keep this scam (the neocon-MIC or “Military-Industrial Complex” scam) going and approved by ‘the people’s representatives’ in Congress (and NOT reported by the billionaires’ ‘news’-media) — which is why the billionaires who control the ‘defense’ contractors control the U.S. Government by donating obscenely large funds to their selected politicians’ campaigns in BOTH Parties (much of which money then gets spent in billionaires’ ‘news’-media). And that is why the Government’s liabilities keep soaring, to become paid maybe by the next generation — if ever. Obviously, out of sight is out of mind, in this dictatorship-by-deceit.

I asked ChatGPT, “Please compare Senator Chris van Hollen’s voting record with Senator Schumer’s on neocon bills such as ‘defense’ spending, support for Israel, and sanctions against Iran, Russia, and China.” It presented their votes on each of 17 relevant bills and then summarized:

The two strongest pieces of evidence distinguishing Van Hollen from Schumer are their opposite votes on reducing the Pentagon budget and their repeated opposite votes on restricting arms transfers to Israel.

Conversely, their shared support for the 2024 foreign-aid package and 2026 Russia–Iran sanctions legislation establishes that Van Hollen’s differences with Schumer do not amount to general opposition to American military assistance abroad or to economic sanctions.

For the question underlying your comparison — what policy differences a Van Hollen leadership challenge would represent — these records establish concrete differences on Pentagon spending and Israel, alongside substantial agreement on sanctions against Russia and Iran. …

Both senators actively support measures intended to counter China, although their documented legislative initiatives emphasize different instruments.

Van Hollen has personally promoted U.S. financial and diplomatic support for Taiwan and its partners. Schumer has personally promoted restrictions on Chinese technology and economic sanctions. Both supported the major 2024 legislation providing military assistance to Taiwan.

This weakens any general characterization of Van Hollen as an opponent of U.S. interventionist [that’s the euphemism for “neoconservative” or “imperialist”] foreign policy. His opposition to certain Israeli arms transfers and Pentagon spending increases coexists with active support for American measures against China.

Consequently, Donald Trump’s final two years as President will, if van Hollen becomes Majority Leader, probably see continued bipartisan support for continued donations and loans to Ukraine and weapons-supplies to Taiwan against the rest of China, but not for Israel against Iran and Palestinians; but if Schumer does, then all three wars will have continued bipartisan support. That doesn’t seem like much of a difference, but it signifies that with Schumer the existing bipartisan dictatorship by the billionaires will be continued with little if any change, whereas if van Hollen wins, then only the U.S. Government’s wars against Russia and China will continue unchanged.

This is what happens in a Government that calls itself a “democracy” but is actually a dictatorship by its billionaires, and I have proposed a realistic way to replace it by an authentic democracy. It can’t be done within the existing Party-based system. Not even a landslide election can change it, because the billionaires control BOTH Parties. Nor would a third Party be able to, because the historical record proves that a third Party is always viewed as just a “spoiler” and thus fails miserably — even if some of the billionaires corrupt it enough for them to fund it. The only way to create a democracy that won’t degenerate into an aristocracy (such as has happened in the U.S.) is therefore hidden by the billionaires. It needs support if there is even a chance that America’s dictatorship will end. If there is a decent billionaire somewhere, that person can contact me here. (Presumably, it would be one who has not been a mega-donor to either of the existing Parties, and who would be happy to end and replace the Party-based system.)

On November 13th, I headlined “If Chuck Schumer & Hakeem Jeffries keep their posts [as the leading Democrats in both Houses], the billionaires remain in control of the Democratic Party.” The present article documents that this will likely happen even if van Hollen wins in the Senate. The progressives who were elected in the mid-terms might be able to extinguish continuation of the $4 billion annual taxpayer funding of the Jewish-nazi nation Israel, but the billionaires still win continuation of further expansion of their global empire to include both Russia and China. Apparently, that’s more important to them than Israel is. On November 20th, the Guardian headlined “‘I agree with the president’: incoming senator Abdul El-Sayed seeks to help Trump end military aid to Israel”, and reported:

The incoming US senator Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan said that he and Donald Trump were in agreement about ending foreign military aid to Israel – and he hopes to find more common ground with the US president when he takes office.

“I agree with the president – I can’t believe I’m saying that – that we need to end foreign military aid that is unconditional to Israel, as well as Egypt and Saudi Arabia and Pakistan,” the senator-elect said.

In a surprise election day announcement, Trump told Fox News that the US would end military aid to Israel at the end of this year under an agreement reached with that country’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I think we need to be applying very basic international law to what Israel is and has been doing,” El-Sayed added. “We should not continue to be running cover for them at the UN, at the ICC, at the ICJ.”

Finally America will let Israel go to the winds, no longer prop it up. That’s as far as the billionaires will go to respond to the Democratic Party’s voters’ concerns. The party will continue on, otherwise unchanged for their MIC and America’s bulbous military expenses. It won’t be “No more wars!” It’ll be only wars to expand the empire.

Anybody who questions whether what I am saying is true should hear Jeff Sachs’s interview on November 20th by Judge Napolitano, headlined “Prof. Jeffrey Sachs: What Really Happened in China This Week.”

He argues that at the recent APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Conference) Shenzen Summit (17-19 November), there was significant progress toward replacing the ancient imperialistic model for international relations, and that the U.S. empire billionaires’ ‘news’ media misrepresented and negatively portrayed what happened “and this went on and on across the mainstream media.” Domestically within the U.S., we first need to replace the political-Party system within our own country — the imperial center itself.

Unfortunately, however, there is a possibility, due to America’s European colonies’ (especially UK’s) craving to conquer Russia, that WW3 will start before the end of this year. It might already be too late to stop. Either Trump will turn against those colonies, or he will be led by them straight into global hell. ONLY the U.S. Government controls NATO. For better or worse, this decision will ultimately be made by Trump.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.