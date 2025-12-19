18 December 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

There are many ways in which these leaders of neoconservatism/neoliberalism are harmful to the entire world, but the one that will be focused on here is their lie-based “good cop ‘versus’ bad cop” routine in order to pump up the sales-volumes of the U.S.-and-allied armaments manufacturers and other war-profiteering corporations and the billionaires who own controlling interests in them — the ultimate profiteers from wars that destroy millions and perhaps ultimately billions of people around the world and that increase their own personal wealth-gains at the expense of their public’s basic health, education and welfare needs (such as food and medicine).

Today, December 18th, has been the first day of the historic meeting of the European Council (head of the European Union) to determine the economic and military future of U.S.-and-allied Europe, the meeting that Semafor headlines as “Europe’s high-stakes summit” and opens by saying “EU leaders gather in Brussels today for a summit that analysts say will determine whether the bloc builds its position as a geopolitical power — or fades to second-tier status. On the agenda are negotiations over long-term funding for Ukraine, finalizing a deal with Latin America’s biggest economic union that has proved controversial within Europe, and the EU’s own long-term spending program.” It also said that “reform is urgently ‘required to remain relevant’ in a world increasingly dominated by the US and China, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair warned in a new report.” Semafor hid, instead of linked-to, that December 2025 report, but its title is “World Rewired: Navigating a Multi-Speed, Multipolar Order” (I’ve linked to it there), and it comes from JPMorganChase’s Center for Geopolitics, program “Helping Clients Navigate Global Challenges”; and it’s signed by only two people, Dimon and Blair. It says that “The EU’s long-term influence will depend on whether it can reform and integrate strategically. If it cannot stand on its own against Russia, it will be even less able to manage systemic competition with the U.S. or China. Reform is not optional; it is required to remain relevant.” (In other words: it says that the EU will be defeated if Russia won’t be defeated. That is their sales-pitch to the European Council.) Dimon represents America’s billionaires, and Blair represents UK’s billionaires; and, so, the two of them together want the U.S./UK/Israel empire’s taxpayers now to pay less and the EU’s taxpayers to pay more in order for the U.S./UK/Israel-led empire (including the EU) to conquer Russia in the battlefields of Ukraine by using mainly U.S.-made weapons (thus bringing additional wealth to America’s billionaires) and (if possibe) entirely Ukrainian soldiers, to achieve this. Their report also says that “India is the defining swing state of the global order. Its alignment choices, especially if tilted toward the U.S., would fundamentally limit China’s ability to dominate Asia and reshape global rules.” (The empire’s intention is to replace the U.N.’s internationally democratic laws-based international order, by what the U.S./UK/Israel — and allied — billionaires aim to be their own dictatorial “international rules-based global order.” Note also that the authors of this report represent only the billionaires in Dimon’s U.S. and in Blair’s UK — they don’t represent the EU but are here advising the EU.) So, all of this is part of a comprehensive global plan of, by, and for, these billionaires, the ones in U.S. and UK, to increase their control over the world. This is the empire’s “hail Mary pass” to finally conquer Russia so that their nations then will be ready to become far more aggressive against China than they now can afford to be (lest they be defeated in Ukraine). It’s their “hail Mary pass” to stave-off the end of the global hegemony they’ve enjoyed since 1991 (the end of the Soviet Union), (their most-profitable period ever).

On December 17th, Politico headlined “EU must fund Ukraine to protect itself, says von der Leyen” (who runs the European Council, which heads the EU), and reported that

Speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, the European Commission president said, “I proposed two different options for this upcoming European Council. One based on assets and one based on EU borrowing. And we will have to decide which way we want to take, which route we want to take.”

She added: “But one thing is very, very clear. We have to take the decision to fund Ukraine for the next two years in this European Council.” …

“There is no more important act of European defense than supporting Ukraine’s defense. The next days will be a crucial step for securing this,” von der Leyen said. …

“The IMF and our estimates show that Ukraine’s needs for the years 2026 and 2027 are around €137 billion. Europe should cover two-thirds, that is €90 billion.”

These are the additional taxpayer-(and lender)-provided funds that the empire is seeking in order to continue for two more years the killing and the dying in Ukraine and in Russia, and the continued sales of predominantly U.S. corporations’ weapons for this purpose, during this period.

Ursula von der Leyen and America’s Presidents play a “good cop ‘versus’ bad cop” game against their respective publics, with the American President always being united with the UK’s Prime Minister in demanding that all NATO members (except U.S.) greatly increase their weapons-purchases and personnel costs, up to 5% of GDP, in order to fund for an additional two years the killing and dying in the war in Ukraine, and saying such things as “The EU’s long-term influence will depend on whether it can reform and integrate strategically. If it cannot stand on its own against Russia, it will be even less able to manage systemic competition with the U.S. or China. Reform is not optional; it is required to remain relevant.” and “I proposed two different options for this upcoming European Council. One based on assets and one based on EU borrowing. And we will have to decide which way we want to take, which route we want to take. … But one thing is very, very clear. We have to take the decision to fund Ukraine for the next two years in this European Council. … There is no more important act of European defense than supporting Ukraine’s defense.”

All of the underlying assumptions in that viewpoint are false and they know they’re false. But their publics do not know they’re false; for example, they don’t know how Obama started Ukraine’s war in 2014 (nor even THAT he did this in 2014 — Putin didn’t start the war when he invaded Ukraine in 2022 to prevent the U.S. plan from becoming able to achieve final success: conquest and control of Russia). This fact — that the aggressor here has been the U.S. Government, all along, NOT Russia’s Government — has been entirely censored-out of the ‘news’-reporting in The West (and only little reported even elsewhere). On 26 November 2020, I headlined and documented “How the Western Press Lied About the 2014 Coup in Ukraine, Pretending that It Was Instead a Real Democratic Revolution”. I submitted it to all of the Western news-media; none published it. They routinely publish the standard lies, but won’t accept an exposé of themselves. The public’s mind thus gets locked into the lies, bipartisanly from both liberal and conservative billionaires’ organizations, because all of the billionaires support the bipartisan lies, such as that today’s Russia is imperialistic and today’s America isn’t. And a different one of their lies is that “everyone does it” — that America needs to do this because Russia and China do it. But NONE of that is true, either. For example, Russia doesn’t even TRY to coup any of America’s neighboring countries in order to become able to invade America from there. But America has routinely done precisely that against Russia, for many decades — and didn’t STOP doing it when the Soviet Union ended in 1991. The Western media are simply filled with lies. In countries like this, democracy is impossible. A lot of the billionaires’ organizations say that the solution is yet more censorship. That’s like alleging the cure for arsenic poisoning to be: we must increase the dosage. Censorship kills democracy. Anyone who advocates censorship is an enemy to democracy.

On 25 October 2025, I headlined “Why Trump and the Rest of the Nazi Alliance Are Intensifying Against Russia”, and documented that ever since Obama’s (his billionaires’) agents took control over Ukraine’s government in their 20-27 February 2014 U.S. coup, the EU has increasingly participated in this U.S.-led operation, despite increasingly destroying their own nations’ economies by doing so.

This is the sort of thing that normally happens during the decline and fall of an empire: the imperial nation increasingly is growing at the expense not ONLY of its conquered additional members of its empire (such as Ukraine), but even at the expense of prior member-nations (such as the EU nations). Trump is playing “the bad cop” (insulting EU nations), while von der Leyen plays “the good cop” who tries to ‘protect’ them all against ‘the big bad bear’, Russia. The fundamental lie of both “cops” is that Russia is expanding up to THEIR (NATO’s) border, when, in fact, THEY (NATO) have expanded up to Russia’s border and are now demanding to expand even up to the border that is the nearest one of all to (only 300 miles or 500 kilometers from) The Kremlin. The chief difference now between the “bad cop” Trump versus “the good cop” von der Leyen, is that Trump wants the EU to defeat Russia by buying yet more of America’s weapons and supplying those to Ukraine. “I’m neutral here; you, with Ukraine’s soldiers and our weapons, should fight Russia, and we’ll see who wins.” Von der Leyen replies “We need to send more weapons to Ukraine in order to defend ourselves against an invasion from Russia.” Who is stupid enough to support and believe EITHER “cop”? Apparently, enough of the public in both America and the EU are — they’re not overthrowing and prosecuting their political leaders (of all Parties) and ‘news’-media owners, who are perpetrating this treachery upon them. So, it all keeps getting worse and worse, and closer and closer to WW3. While the billionaires just keep getting richer and richer from it. This is an insane world, and all of us are in it.

