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Realist
10h

Trump is, without a doubt, one of the dumbest presidents we have suffered.

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SA's avatar
SA
7hEdited

OMG, just when I think he can't be more of retard than he proved to be, he proves me wrong🤣🤣🤣😛‼️

"Under" him this country is really crumbling. Fauci pled the 5th no less than 105 times. They should strip that mass murder's medical license from him and stop calling him "doctor" because if anything he is not as he proved it time and again. If it was up to me, after the 3rd time of pleading the 5th, they should throw him in a cage close by and transfer him to prison from there as he or the trampe clearly do not take the legal process in this country seriously and they both even laughs at it.

Between Fooshi and his wife, I read they earn over 900K $ working for the NIH. And doing what exactly when people in this country are living on the streets and starving?!?!? F knows...

Thank you Eric💐.

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