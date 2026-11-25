24 November 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

NYC’s Mayor Zohran Mamdani calls himself a “Democratic Socialist,” and so is hated by fascists in America. (A fascist is a dictatorial capitalist, a person who believes in what Mussolini proudly defined as “fascism” and synonymously as “corporationism” in which the super-rich control the Government, and the Government’s military control the police to enforce the fascist or “corporationist” Government’s laws; so, fascism is altogether the opposite of democratic socialism.) On November 23rd, Mamdani made a comment about Jensen Huang’s return as the head of the company that Huang had organized and founded on 5 April 1993, Nvidia, which he had named after the very idea of envy (“NV”idea):

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I do not think that working people across the country signed up for their pensions being tied to the question of Jensen Huang’s fidelity to his marriage. And yet for many days, that had a massive impact. And what we’re also talking about here, we’re speaking about Mr. Huang, we’re speaking about a divorce settlement that has been rumored to be around $81 billion. That would be the cost of providing universal child care for every three- and four-year-old in the United States of America for an entire year. And a lot of this just brings to mind what Justice Brandeis said quite some time ago, which is that we can have democracy. We can have great wealth concentrated in the hands of a few. We cannot have both. And when you look at our stock market and you look at how disproportionately dependent it is on artificial intelligence related stocks, how much this technology is now dominant, not just in terms of the discourse that we are having around it on a day-to-day basis, but also the strength of the United States economy.

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SUMMARY BY NBC-TV IN NYC:

nbcnewyork

Original audio

nbcnewyork

Edited

12h

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani weighed in on NVIDIA’s huge stock market rally on Monday after it was announced the company was bringing back Jensen Huang as CEO following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a woman U.S. intelligence believes to be a Chinese spy.

“I do not think that working people across the country signed up for their pensions being tied to the question of Jensen Huang’s fidelity to his marriage,” the mayor said, before referencing Huang’s rumored $81 billion divorce settlement.

“That would be the cost of providing universal child care for every 3- and 4-year-old in the United States of America for an entire year!” said Mamdani.

“A lot of this just brings to mind what Justice Brandeis said quite some time ago, which is that we can have democracy. We can have great wealth concentrated in the hands of a few. We cannot have both.”

THE FIRST 25 VIEWER-COMMENTS:

#nyc #ai #zohranmamdani #nvidia

freedomlovejoy

tom.walsh.5682944

3m

Like

tomcoduto

3m

This fucking guy ...

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spence

5m

1 year is not long

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lawrencedelgatto

7m

New Yorkers voted in the people that he is saying are criminals who create value and jobs for everybody else like Nvidia are leaving New York and eventually you’ll have New York all to yourselves

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bignguyen_

8m

He’s just talking to talk? What the hell is he on

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hildajimenez53

10m

COMMUNIST!!! GO AWAY!!

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kennethgreene99

12m

He has balls. Nvidia was an idea, Apple was an idea, one starts a company with all its risks and becomes ultra successful what gives him the right to share with all. Innovation is what makes our country great. Ship the mayor off to Michigan.

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unknown.baduser

18m

This Fking guy is such a pos socialist. The government is in debt in TRILLIONS!!!!

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jesse.d90

18m

Mamdani is lecturing us about pension security while his own administration has moved to reduce near-term pension contributions by $2.3 billion and postponed $3.7 billion in retiree healthcare funding. He then invokes a hypothetical $81 billion divorce settlement to illustrate the cost of a year of universal preschool. Apparently, workers’ retirement security is a moral imperative when spending other people’s money but a budgetary inconvenience when managing his own obligations.

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fkeyvan4

22m

Unfair judgment against an individual regardless of who he is

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arties_life

24m

Is this the same guy who is pulling from the teachers fund?

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tankers1775

46m

you are a NYC mayor and you should focus on your municipal affairs and the well-being of nyc residents.

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rondeux5

49m

Where’s my free 💩? No one cares what you think GIVE ME MY FREE 💩

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virgilhretcanu

52m

For only one year

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willie19691969

1h

Everyone makes choices.

Make smarter choices.

Conflating is a really bad policy.

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alexcruz4u

1h

Wow… dangerous (socialist) words. He doesn’t have any idea what he’s talking about regarding value creation and capitalism.

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gbyust

1h

I’m sorry, but what does a divorce settlement have to do with paying for child care? typical socialist, any money anywhere is fair game for them to go after.

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fire_gurl1

1h

Ok so he not gonna have a divorce because the amount of money he gonna lose? Another dead end: oh

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alex.archangel

1h

Viva NYC!

93134street

1h

That caterpillar under his nose is so bad.

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mr.postneighborhood

1h

I think the Dems rigging the election has also effected the stock market negatively. Since the “results” the stock market started tanking. Nvidia issues made it even worse then President Trump steps in and the market has an incredible rebound. Thank you President Trump . Only person in the government who understands how business works.

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calandrastev

1h

Ok great what happens after the first year where does the next 81billion come from…..moron

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georgethesalesdog

1h

Order to be taken by a mayor, and given to other people who didn’t earn them

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the_texan_

1h

I don’t want my savings going to illegals so that’s is that mumfuckdi

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aljphotography777

1h

This dude is so envious of people with money. It’s not ok. He should concern himself with how his constituents can earn more money not about how he can take it from people who earn it.

….

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MY COMMENTS:

Subsequent fools of the billionaires went on to say there lots more things comparable to that “This dude is so envious of people with money,” without even their knowing that Nvidia was itself named in honor of envy. (It was based on “the Latin word invidia, meaning ‘envy.’”)

Envy is basic to status (which is to be at the top in the society’s ranking-order); and, in financial terms, the people to be envied are the richest, and they are consequently the models for the entire society, if it is a fascist (or “corporationist”) society, such as America now is.

It’s a value-system in which the richer that one is, the better that one is, so that the poor are dirt, and there is no problem when the richest use them and use everyone else to serve the purposes of only (or mainly) the richest. (I is the type of society we have.)

None of the 25 earliest comments to that video of Mamdani identified any evidence that disproved or even raised into question any assertion that Mamdani had made there. Indeed, no evidence, at all, for anything, was provided by any of those individuals. Perhaps this fact is itself evidence that fascist masses (such as appear to have been responding there) are even stupider than the average person is.

As to the merits of Mamdani’s argument, who would deny that any society in which someone might receive $81 billion in a divorce settlement while the Government refuses to supply $81 billion for the society’s pre-schooling for all of its children — or at least for those in its poorest families — has a severe problem in its policy-priorities and consequently in its policies? Fascists just don’t care — they have extremely different policy-priorities than a democratic socialist does. They’re not merely stupid; they are evil. Fascists are evil — they pose a danger to the entire society. Particularly so because they vote. And billionaires heavily fund the lies that fascists believe; so, fascists are an extremely powerful force in a ‘democracy’ — because they’ve got so much wealth behind them.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.