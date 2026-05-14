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Just Sayn's avatar
Just Sayn
1d

The question is how many of the conscripted slave soldiers of Ukraine have been killed? This is in reality a US war on the Russian government and the Ukrainian people simultaneously. Hopefully the Russians will prevail in the disputed areas and take everything to the Deniper River including Kiev. This war is almost as unfortunate as The Illegal war in Iran and the Genocide of Palestine and Lebanon to which we will never know the numbers of Murdered children,women and civilian noncombatants. That America has enabled and started most of these conflicts and many many more worldwide is testament to US savagery in pursuit of profits these last 250 years .

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Richard D's avatar
Richard D
20h

It's easy to forget that the U.S. State Department instigated the Maidan coup in 2014 that overthrew the pro-Russia Ukraine government and installed the current Nazi regime. All of the world's current wars have been instigated by Washington. And most Americans are unaware of that reality because the media won't tell them the truth.

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