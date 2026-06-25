24 June 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

The U.S. empire is the largest empire in all of history, though, unlike previous empires, when empires were competing against each other (today there is only one), this empire, which seeks to control the entire world, refuses to call itself an empire, because to do so would announce to the world that it is itself a dictatorship, and this would destroy its public allegations that it and its ‘allies’ (colonies) carry the torch of “freedom and democracy” against “the authoritarian powers” (the Governments that the U.S. is still trying to take over and add to its empire, and might coup or else invade — its future targets for conquest). Acknowledging its being an empire would blow the regime’s international propaganda-cover that promotes their empire’s further growth.

Does anybody even question whether an empire is necessarily dictatorial? After all, the imperial nation controls its colonies; so, how likely is it that its colonies’ Governments will represent the people in their own land, when the imperial Government issues a contrary demand upon that colony’s Government? Can the colony even free itself? (In today’s EU, some are trying to.)

In fact, the U.S. Government is the only Government that has been studied in such scientific and rigorous depth, regarding the extent to which it is a democracy or instead a dictatorship, so that there have, by now, been multiple such data-analyses regarding the U.S. Government — and all of them have found that it is a dictatorship by its billionaires, and that in a U.S. Presidential election, just the largest twenty political donors (each of whom is at least a billionaire) control which candidates will be able to win the nomination of each Party, so that no candidate who lacks even a single billionaire donor has any real chance, at all, to win such a nomination — no chance at national public office. Furthermore, the same pertains to each seat in the national legislature. And, on 10 February 2026, I headlined “How America’s Billionaires Control the Votes of American Voters” and described there also the legal status of political Parties in the U.S. — that they are private, closed-to-the-public, members-only, political clubs, which have zero obligations to their voters, not even the obligation to assign convention delegates on the basis of which candidate received the most votes from the voters that support the Party. The DNC (Democratic Party) has 452 Members, and the RNC (Republican Party) has 168. Party Memberships are assigned primarily on the basis of a person’s ability to get donations from billionaires. So: not ONLY do billionaires control (via their ‘news’-media etc.) the public’s collective mind, but just in case that turns out to have been insufficient, the political Parties — which billionaires ALSO control — don’t have any obligation to their voters and can even violate the club’s charter in order to rig whom the ‘winner’ will be. So, it’s a fail-safe system of fraudulent ‘democratic’ (or ‘republican’) government. And there is no reason to believe that things are better in any of its colonies.

The empirical evidences confirm this in the latest, 8 April 2026, rankings of domestic approval-ratings of leaders in the main colonies of the U.S. empire. 24 heads-of-state were ranked according to their domestic approval-ratings; and I have listed that ranking first, and then I present after it the rankings according to NET approval-rating (percentage Approve minus percentage Disapprove). If a nation is a democracy, it is reasonable to expect positive net approval-ratings, but look at this:

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https://intel.morningconsult.com/mc-content/trackers/global-leader-approval

https://archive.ph/Lfoc9

The U.S. Government’s Main Allies Listed by Domestic Favorability Rating

1. Narendra Modi (India) 70%/24% = +46%

2. Lee Jae-myung (S.Korea) 63%/24% = +39%

3. Andrej Babiš (Czechia) 55%/35% = +20%

4. Mark Carney (Canada) 54%/36% = +18%

5. Sanae Takaichi (Japan) 53%/35% = +18%

6. Javier Milei (Argentina) 48%/49% = +1%

7. Guy Parmelin (Switzerland) 47%/24% = +23%

8. Claudia Sheinbaum (Mexico) 47%/45% = +2%

9. Donald Tusk (Poland) 43%/45% = -2%

10. Lula da Sillva (Brazil) 40%/55% = -15%

11. Anthony Albanese (Australia) 40%/52% = -12%

12. Georgia Meloni (Italy) 39%/55% = -16%

13. Ulf Kristersson (Sweden) 38%/54% = -16%

14. Pedro Sanchez (Spain) 38%/57% = -19%

15. Donald Trump (U.S.) 38%/57% = -19%

16. Tayyip Erdogan (Turkey) = 36%/50% = -14%

17. Bart de Wever (Belgium) 35%/54% = -19%

18. Cyril Ramaphosa (S. Africa) 31%/60% = -29%

19. Gare Støre (Norway) 31%/63% = -32%

20. Christian Stocker (Austria) 29%/58% = -29%

21. Rob Jetten (Netherlands) 28%/55% = -28%

22. Keir Starmer (UK) 27%/65% = -38%

23. Friedrich Merz (Germany) 19%/76% = -51%

24. Emmanuel Macron (France) 18%/75% = -51%

The U.S. Government’s Main Allies Listed by Domestic Net-Favorability Rating

1. Narendra Modi (India) 70%/24% = +46%

2. Lee Jae-myung (S.Korea) 63%/24% = +39%

3. Guy Parmelin (Switzerland) 47%/24% = +23%

4. Andrej Babiš (Czechia) 55%/35% = +20%

5. Mark Carney (Canada) 54%/36% = +18%

6. Sanae Takaichi (Japan) 53%/35% = +18%

7. Claudia Sheinbaum (Mexico) 47%/45% = +2%

8. Javier Milei (Argentina) 48%/49% = +1%

9. Donald Tusk (Poland) 43%/45% = -2%

10. Anthony Albanese (Australia) 40%/52% = -12%

11. Tayyip Erdogan (Turkey) = 36%/50% = -14%

12. Lula da Sillva (Brazil) 40%/55% = -15%

13. Georgia Meloni (Italy) 39%/55% = -16%

14. Ulf Kristersson (Sweden) 38%/54% = -16%

15. Pedro Sanchez (Spain) 38%/57% = -19%

16. Donald Trump (U.S.) 38%/57% = -19%

17. Bart de Wever (Belgium) 35%/54% = -19%

18. Rob Jetten (Netherlands) 28%/55% = -28%

19. Cyril Ramaphosa (S. Africa) 31%/60% = -29%

20. Christian Stocker (Austria) 29%/58% = -29%

21. Gare Støre (Norway) 31%/63% = -32%

22. Keir Starmer (UK) 27%/65% = -38%

23. Friedrich Merz (Germany) 19%/76% = -51%

24. Emmanuel Macron (France) 18%/75% = -51%

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The following countries are generally considered to be, in approximate rank-order of importance, America’s most important ‘allies’ (colonies), and each one’s current domestic rating of the leader is:

Germany -51%

France -51%

UK -38%

Japan +18%

South Korea +39%

Netherlands -28%

Australia -12%

That averages to -12%.

By contrast, the reliable polls that have been taken in both Russia and China — the two main “dictatorships” that the U.S. regime is aiming to capture — indicate that the net approval-ratings by their countrymen for Putin and for Xi are both approximately as high as are Modi’s are. And India is not yet a U.S. colony.

Canada’s leader Carney is the first Canadian leader in a long time to have a positive net rating (+18%), and one of the main reasons why is that he is trying to break away from the empire.

Israel isn’t polled by Morning Consult. Perhaps a reason for this is that America might be itself a colony of Israel — it has behaved that way since 1967. Anyway, Israel is a special case.

Currently, a good example of how manipulable a country’s public is by its billionaires is the UK. Here is a recent news-report about that from Semafor:

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https://www.semafor.com/newsletter/06/22/2026/semafor-flagship-an-unusual-alignment-of-the-stars

https://web.archive.org/web/20260623141430/https://www.semafor.com/newsletter/06/22/2026/semafor-flagship-an-unusual-alignment-of-the-stars

22 June 2026

“UK prime minister Starmer resigns”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation, lining the country up for its seventh leader in the 10 years since the Brexit referendum. In an emotional speech, Starmer hailed his track record — bringing Labour back from the political wilderness, reducing immigration, and cutting healthcare waiting times among them. Still, he remains deeply unpopular, with personal favorability ratings of -42 and his party trailing anti-immigration populist upstarts Reform in the polls. His likely successor is Andy Burnham, the former Mayor of Manchester, who may stand unopposed. Yet he will face the same problems as his predecessors, including weak economic growth and a country still divided over Brexit. [ a majority AGAINST it ] Leaving the EU has cost the country 6% of GDP, analysis suggested.

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Brexit was done by the pressure from a new Party, Reform UK. It was established in 2019 — a year before Brexit — by Nigel Farage, who was funded by £25,190,000 of the crytpo billionaire Christopher Harborn’s money, and almost as much from others such, and is a White-Supremacist Party, and is receiving more from billionaires than any other UK Party, though before it was created by Harborn in 2019 to produce Brexit, the billionaires had been donating mainly to the Tory Party and secondarily to the Labour Party, neither of which they donate much to now. So, the fix is now in for Reform UK to take over.

And, now, Britain’s voters are strongly AGAINST what they had supported in 2020, Brexit. They want Britain back in the EU. But even so, Britain’s voters overwhelmingly favor Reform UK — the very Party that had brought them Brexit — above any other Party.

This is a ‘democracy’? How is it a democracy? It is a continuing successful fraud.

People are mentally enslaved by billionaires. That isn’t democracy.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.