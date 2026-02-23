23 February 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

Epstein Was a Mossad Spy Paid by Israel’s Government, Says the Legendary CIA Whistleblower John Kiriakou, interviewed by Steven Bartlett.

John Kiriakou interviewed by Steven Bartlett:

The transcript of the ENTIRE interview is here (it names Kiriakou only once, misspelled as “Crioccu,” thus doesn’t identify him; it likewise doesn’t clearly identify the interviewer as being Steven Bartlett; so, most people who hear or read this interview won’t even know whether the interviewee is authentically an expert competent to talk about this matter. But Kiriakou (despite Bartlett’s sloppiness and apparently aiming his podcasts only at people who are looking not for credible information but to confirm whatever their prejudices happen to be — so, the identity of his source doesn’t need to be prominently shown) definitely IS a truthful and courageous expert on making sense of the publicly available information about the Epstein affair. This testimony from him is authentically expert testimony, regardless of whether he ever personally knew Epstein. It is, in my opinion, like a diamond in a trash can, because this is the best, most coherent and logically tight, analysis that I have encountered as to whom was ultimately behind the Epstein operation and why it was done. Kiriakou is a very credible intelligence-analyst about the Epstein matter.

Here is the instagram highlights-video from that interview.

Here is its TRANSCRIPT (not yet available anywhere else):

00:00

Do you think Jeffrey Epstein was a spy?

00:03

I believe very strongly he was a spy, yes.

00:06

And who do you think he was working for?

00:08

The Israelis.

00:08

I’m confident it was the Israelis.

00:11

Why?

00:12

Jeffrey Epstein is kind of the stereotypical example

00:17

that they give you in training for what’s called an access agent.

00:22

This is a different kind of recruit.

00:24

If you’re a foreign intelligence service

00:26

and you want information, like close-in information

00:29

from a former president,

00:32

from the CEO of the biggest company in the world,

00:36

from a member of the British royal family,

00:38

you’re not going to recruit these guys.

00:40

You’re not going to recruit Bill Clinton

00:41

or Bill Gates or Prince Andrew.

00:43

So you do the next best thing.

00:44

You recruit somebody who has regular access to them.

00:47

And that person that you recruit

00:49

is going to need to make these people feel comfortable

00:52

and appreciated.

00:54

And so you give him plenty of money

00:56

so he has this house on an island

00:59

or he has the whole island.

01:01

And maybe you bring in young girls.

01:04

You get them in compromising positions

01:07

just in case you need to use

01:09

what’s called kompromat, compromising pictures.

01:14

We know now that Jeffrey Epstein’s house

01:17

had hidden video cameras in literally every room,

01:20

including the bathrooms.

01:23

Why?

01:24

Why would he care what was going on

01:27

unless it was to use that information against people?

01:30

Only the Israelis and the Russians

01:34

use extortion as a motivator.

01:37

So would they have made Jeffrey Epstein rich

01:39

in order to give him that access?

01:41

Yes.

01:41

How could they have done that?

01:43

Oh, that’s easy.

01:44

Governments are the only ones, really,

01:45

that can launder money unfettered.

01:47

And you can also do it through real estate,

01:50

through fine art, and through horses.

01:52

Those are the three easiest ways to launder money.

01:54

Presumably, he would have spoken out at some point, no?

01:58

No.

01:59

But it would explain why he got a sweetheart deal in 2006.

02:02

I mean, this is a guy that’s been convicted

02:04

of child sex crimes.

02:06

And he gets six months of house arrest with an ankle bracelet?

02:10

We have mandatory minimums in this country.

02:12

That’s a five-year mandatory minimum, first offense.

02:14

He definitely had some interesting power, didn’t he?

02:16

Alex Acosta, who was the prosecuting attorney at the time [24 September 2007],

02:20

said that he was ordered by the attorney general [under G.W. Bush]]

02:25

to give Epstein the sweetheart deal [so, this was Bush’s favor to Israel].

02:27

Well, who’s the only person that can order

02:29

the attorney general to do something?

02:31

It’s the president [G.W. Bush].

02:32

So was it because Epstein was working on Clinton?

02:39

If you had to bet everything you have

02:41

on either him being a spy or not a spy,

02:45

what would you bet on?

02:46

He was a spy.

02:48

I feel very confident in that assessment.

——

If Kiriakou’s analysis is correct, Epstein got his money from Israel’s Government, and this fits with the great investigative journalist Whitney Webb’s two-volume, thousand-page, book abut the matter, One Nation Under Blackmail.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.