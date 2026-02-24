23 February 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

Epstein Was a Mossad Spy Paid by Israel’s Government, Says the Legendary CIA Whistleblower John Kiriakou, interviewed by Steven Bartlett.

John Kiriakou interviewed by Steven Bartlett:

The transcript of the ENTIRE interview is here (it names Kiriakou only once, misspelled as “Crioccu,” thus doesn’t identify him; it likewise doesn’t clearly identify the interviewer as being Steven Bartlett; so, most people who hear or read this interview won’t even know whether the interviewee is authentically an expert competent to talk about this matter. But Kiriakou (despite Bartlett’s sloppiness and apparently aiming his podcasts only at people who are looking not for credible information but to confirm whatever their prejudices happen to be — so, the identity of his source doesn’t need to be prominently shown) definitely IS a truthful and courageous expert on making sense of the publicly available information about the Epstein affair. This testimony from him is authentically expert testimony, regardless of whether he ever personally knew Epstein. It is, in my opinion, like a diamond in a trash can, because this is the best, most coherent and logically tight, analysis that I have encountered as to whom was ultimately behind the Epstein operation and why it was done. Kiriakou is a very credible intelligence-analyst about the Epstein matter.

Here is the instagram highlights-video from that interview.

Here is its TRANSCRIPT (not yet available anywhere else):

00:00

Do you think Jeffrey Epstein was a spy?

00:03

I believe very strongly he was a spy, yes.

00:06

And who do you think he was working for?

00:08

The Israelis.

00:08

I’m confident it was the Israelis.

00:11

Why?

00:12

Jeffrey Epstein is kind of the stereotypical example

00:17

that they give you in training for what’s called an access agent.

00:22

This is a different kind of recruit.

00:24

If you’re a foreign intelligence service

00:26

and you want information, like close-in information

00:29

from a former president,

00:32

from the CEO of the biggest company in the world,

00:36

from a member of the British royal family,

00:38

you’re not going to recruit these guys.

00:40

You’re not going to recruit Bill Clinton

00:41

or Bill Gates or Prince Andrew.

00:43

So you do the next best thing.

00:44

You recruit somebody who has regular access to them.

00:47

And that person that you recruit

00:49

is going to need to make these people feel comfortable

00:52

and appreciated.

00:54

And so you give him plenty of money

00:56

so he has this house on an island

00:59

or he has the whole island.

01:01

And maybe you bring in young girls.

01:04

You get them in compromising positions

01:07

just in case you need to use

01:09

what’s called kompromat, compromising pictures.

01:14

We know now that Jeffrey Epstein’s house

01:17

had hidden video cameras in literally every room,

01:20

including the bathrooms.

01:23

Why?

01:24

Why would he care what was going on

01:27

unless it was to use that information against people?

01:30

Only the Israelis and the Russians

01:34

use extortion as a motivator.

01:37

So would they have made Jeffrey Epstein rich

01:39

in order to give him that access?

01:41

Yes.

01:41

How could they have done that?

01:43

Oh, that’s easy.

01:44

Governments are the only ones, really,

01:45

that can launder money unfettered.

01:47

And you can also do it through real estate,

01:50

through fine art, and through horses.

01:52

Those are the three easiest ways to launder money.

01:54

Presumably, he would have spoken out at some point, no?

01:58

No.

01:59

But it would explain why he got a sweetheart deal in 2006.

02:02

I mean, this is a guy that’s been convicted

02:04

of child sex crimes.

02:06

And he gets six months of house arrest with an ankle bracelet?

02:10

We have mandatory minimums in this country.

02:12

That’s a five-year mandatory minimum, first offense.

02:14

He definitely had some interesting power, didn’t he?

02:16

Alex Acosta, who was the prosecuting attorney at the time [24 September 2007],

02:20

said that he was ordered by the attorney general [under G.W. Bush]]

02:25

to give Epstein the sweetheart deal [so, this was Bush’s favor to Israel].

02:27

Well, who’s the only person that can order

02:29

the attorney general to do something?

02:31

It’s the president [G.W. Bush].

02:32

So was it because Epstein was working on Clinton?

02:39

If you had to bet everything you have

02:41

on either him being a spy or not a spy,

02:45

what would you bet on?

02:46

He was a spy.

02:48

I feel very confident in that assessment.

——

If Kiriakou’s analysis is correct, Epstein got his money from Israel’s Government, and this fits with the great investigative journalist Whitney Webb’s two-volume, thousand-page, book about the matter, One Nation Under Blackmail. Here is a typical passage from that masterpiece, to show the types of details it brings to this story (these are passages from its Chapter 9, which concerns Robert Maxwell, the father of Ghislaine Maxwell):

Born in what is now part of Ukraine, “Robert Maxwell” was the last in a series of names used by Jan Ludvick Hoch, with his earlier aliases including the names Abraham Hoch, Jan Ludvick, and Leslie Du Marier. e name Robert Maxwell emerged at the behest of one of his superiors in the British military, which Maxwell had joined during World War II. He left the village of his birth prior to the war, when the Third Reich began its expansion, and made his way to Britain. Maxwell’s parents and his siblings are believed to have died in the Holocaust. Robert Maxwell was involved with the British intelligence service MI6 during the war and, after the war, was befriended by Count Frederich vanden Huevel, who had worked closely with Allen Dulles during the war.1 Dulles went on to be the first civilian director of the CIA and, during the war, was busy running interference for prominent Nazis and actively undermining FDR’s “unconditional surrender” policy for senior Nazi leadership.2 …

Maxwell devoted his time to consolidating control over an ever-growing web of interlocking companies, trusts, and foundations that now encompassed much more than media concerns. During this time, he also began developing deep ties to prominent politicians, businessmen, and their fixers, a group that Maxwell proudly referred to as his “sources.” Among these early “sources” were soon-to-be UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher; Israel’s biggest arms dealer and one of its powerful oligarchs, Shaul Eisenberg; financial behemoths such as Edmund Safra; and master manipulators such as Henry Kissinger. Another early “source” was George H.W. Bush, who was then part of the Nixon administration and would soon serve as CIA director before becoming Reagan’s vice president and then US president himself.8 …

By 1980, he had acquired the British Printing Corporation, which he renamed the Maxwell Communication Corporation. Just a few years later, he bought the Mirror Group, publisher of the British tabloid the Daily Mirror.11 This was followed by his acquisition of publishers like MacMillan and later the New York Daily News. Money “borrowed” from some Maxwell-owned companies was allegedly used to finance Mossad activities in Europe and elsewhere; then, the funds were restored before the absence was noticed by company employees not privy to these operations. …

During this period, Maxwell’s ties to Israeli intelligence deepened in other ways, particularly during the time when Yitzhak Shamir was prime minister. Shamir, previously a leader of a terrorist group known as Lehi or the Stern Gang, deeply loathed the United States, a sentiment he confided to Maxwell during one of Maxwell’s visits to Israel.12 Shamir told Maxwell that he blamed the Americans for the Holocaust because of the US’ failure to support the transfer of European Jews to Palestine prior to the war.13 …

According to Gordon Thomas and Martin Dillon, even before Maxwell’s purchase of Degem, it had been used by Mossad as a cover for agents, particularly assassins, who would use its offices as a cover before conducting kidnappings and murders of individuals linked to groups with ties to or sympathies for Israel’s enemies, particularly the PLO.30 Some of the most notable events occurred in Africa, where Mossad assassins used Degem as cover to launch killings of members of the African National Congress. …

Out of Maxwell’s associations with Bulgarian intelligence came a program called Neva. Neva, per Gordon Thomas, was “designed to be the single largest program for the mass-scale theft of US technology” and sought to “plunder every Western industrialized nation.”149 The program was operated by Bulgarian intelligence, whose agents would steal technology and bring it into Bulgaria, “usually under diplomatic cover.”150 Bulgarian companies owned by Maxwell would then re-engineer the stolen equipment and then those companies would resell those products to other Eastern bloc countries.

One of the men who developed Neva alongside Maxwell, Ognian Doinov, president of the Bulgarian Chamber for Industry and Trade from 1980 to 1984 and Bulgaria’s Vice Premier from 1984 to 1986, claimed that Bulgarian intelligence agents involved in Neva had been covertly working “in Silicon Valley and other key technology centers” in the United States, as well as in Britain and other Western countries. ere, they would steal “technology blueprints, actual software, even computers.”151

According to Gordon Thomas, Robert Maxwell created an umbrella of companies for use in Neva within six months. Thanks to Maxwell, Thomas writes, “The country had become […] the center of a thriving economy based upon whole-scale the and money laundering.” This growing business empire, Thomas asserts, would later “grow into one of the most powerful crime syndicates in the world, embracing the Russian Mafia, the crime families of Bulgaria and, far away across the Atlantic, those in New York and, on the other side of the world, the crime families of Japan and Hong Kong.”152

The beginnings of this crime syndicate can be found in the umbrella corporation that would combine the companies Maxwell had created to operate Neva – Multi-Group. Multi-Group would go on to “control a significant percentage of the global profits from gas, telecommunications, oil, gambling, and money laundering.”153 It would later emerge that Neva companies, many of which were now part of Multi-Group, were used as cover by Mossad with Maxwell’s blessing.154

John Patrick O’Neill, FBI executive agent-in-charge in New York until [September 11th of] 2001 [his death, which occurred two weeks after he had retired from the FBI and become the new director of security for the World Trade Center], would later say the following about Maxwell and Multi-Group:

“In many ways Maxwell was at the heart of the global criminal network. Beginning with his Bulgarian connection he showed how to structure a network that grew into financially powerful criminal corporations whose power would extend to the South American drug cartels, the Tongs and the Triads, the Russian Mafia and the Japanese Yakuza. They were all there before. But the way Robert Maxwell set up things up, they would all come together in Multi-Group in its early years. His last contribution was not that he just robbed his pension funds. It was that he was the man who set in motion a true coalition of global criminals.”155

MY COMMENT:

Whereas Kiriakou presents a short but powerful logical analysis that identifies Israel as the source of the Epstein operation, Webb provides massive circumstantial evidence that supports Kiriakou’s logical argument. Trump is obviously a Zionist who was in cahoots with if not in bed with Epstein’s Mossad operation; and this is almost certainly the reason why he continues to hide lots of crucial information about it and despises his MAGA fans who are fools despite the enormous evidence against Trump (and against his predecessors going back to Truman, who created Israel).

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.