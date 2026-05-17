17 May 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

Katherine Maher is the head of America’s National Public Radio, which is the largest-audience radio news source in the U.S., and she was so when Donald Trump and his congressional Republicans ended taxpayer support of NPR on 15 August 2025. On 16 April 2026, NPR headlined “NPR receives $113 million in charitable gifts”, and reported that the wife of Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer had donated $80 million, and an anonymous other person had donated $33 million.

Almost all of the rest of radio news in America is owned by Republican Party billionaires, and propagandizes to Republican listeners.

Maher, the queen of Democratic Party news radio, is described here:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Katherine_Maher

and she is shown speaking on many youtubes, because of her flitting from one near-million-dollar-per-year ‘non-profit’ propaganda job for U.S. Democratic Party’s billionaires, to another, on account of her excellent connections regardless of any achievements or lack thereof (other than her fundraising, which — since she gets along terrifically with Democratic Party billionaires — she is superbly qualified for). She’s described at her Wikipedia (of which she is also a board member) by a long string of her institutional connections, where it says that she “joined the Atlantic Council” which is the main PR organ of NATO and the U.S. armaments manufacturers, and it’s funded by the U.S. Government and its colonies (‘allies’), their energy companies, manufacturers, and think tanks, as well as by NATO itself.

The Atlantic Council’s largest individual donor has probably been Adrienne Arsht, a centi-millionaire lawyer, whose deceased husband, Myer Feldman, had also been a lawyer, and he had been a member of Israel’s Deep State, as well as a counselor to America’s first solidly Zionist President, Lyndon Johnson. Arsht has always sought to increase the size of America’s empire, especially in Latin America (despite the North Atlantic Treaty Organization having no member there). Ten years ago, only corporate and Governmental donors were listed at the Atlantic Council, and among them were The Scowcroft Group, Lockheed Martin, European Aeronautic Defense and Space Company, SAAB, SAIC, Thompson Reuters, Chevron, Barclays, Bloomberg, CocaCola, The Blackstone Group, Raytheon, Kirkland & Ellis, LexisNexis, BP, Mitsubishi, ExxonMobil, Northrop Grumman, Random House, GE, General Dynamics, Microsoft, ConocoPhillips, ColgatePalmolive, Bertelsmann Foundation, MacArthur Foundation, Carnegie Corporation, and Ploughshares Fund, and, of course, U.S.-allied Governments, just as examples. One may reasonably assume that all of them (in both the Democratic and the Republican Parties) are profiting by their neoconservatism — funding and advocacy for the U.S. empire’s military-industrial complex and its forever-wars, which make U.S. ‘defense’ (aggression) contractors — the companies that sell mainly or only to the U.S. Government and its allied Governments — by far the most profitable sector of the U.S. stock markets ever since the Soviet Union ended in 1991 and GHW Bush decided that there must be no “peace dividend.” Since 1991, trillions of U.S. Government dollars that could have benefitted the U.S. public went instead to U.S. billionaires; so, it’s a very different country now.

So, on 19 June 2025, the Atlantic Council headlined “If diplomacy and Israel’s efforts fall short, Trump should bomb Fordow to end the war”. NATO was urging Trump to, as John McCain famously urged against Iran, “Bomb, bomb, bomb, Iran!” This NATO-affiliated article said “Bombing what remains of Iran’s nuclear program that Israel lacks the capability to destroy, most prominently Fordow, should be the only focus of US military action in Iran — and only taken if Netanyahu agrees to end the war [meaning that Netanyahu must first agree that Israel will cease its war against Iran if America does this].” However, the only weapons that can reach down so deep (90 meters down) as the key Fordow plant, are nuclear. Consequently, the Atlantic Council (which is SUPPOSED to be ONLY NATO-area-concerned) were advising Trump to nuke Iran’s Fordow. Even Trump wasn’t that neoconservative; he didn’t use nukes — at least not YET.

Where it says “Council on Foreign Relations”, I had headlined on 5 May 2015, “CFR Says China Must Be Defeated And TPP Is Essential To That” and I noted that the CFR’s report

opens by saying: “Since its founding, the United States has consistently pursued a grand strategy focused on acquiring and maintaining preeminent power over various rivals, first on the North American continent, then in the Western hemisphere, and finally globally.” It praises “the American victory in the Cold War.” It then lavishes praise on America’s imperialistic dominance: “The Department of Defense during the George H.W. Bush administration presciently contended that its ‘strategy must now refocus on precluding the emergence of any potential future global competitor’.”

It ardently advocated for President Obama’s proposed (but too neocon for other countries to accept) TPP international-trade treaty in order to cripple China’s economy.

As for the CIA-edited and written Wikipedia (which blacklists — blocks from linking to — sites that aren’t CIA-approved), Maher explained herself in a 28 June 2022 “TED Talk,” titled “What Wikipedia Teaches Us About Balancing Truth and Beliefs | Katherine Maher | TED”.

For some reason, her presentation elicited predominantly contempt in the nearly a thousand online viewer comments, though it received a very good round of applause from her room’s very well-heeled paying (over $5,000 per year membership — plus per-talk tickets that are often in four figures) audience.

The Republican Party’e City Journal, of the conservative Manhattan Institute, had headlined on 24 April 2024, “Katherine Maher’s Color Revolution: The NPR boss is a symbol of regime change — foreign and domestic”, and provided circumstantial evidences that she is a CIA asset, too. Among her many ‘non-profit’ connections is also that she had been a Truman National Security Fellow, and Truman not only started the CIA on 18 September 1947, but had started the U.S. empire on 25 July 1945, and started the state of Israel on 14 May 1948, which was the day before the Nakba officially started. Truman was the original neoconservative, the founder of the U.S. empire, the plan to ultimately take over the entire world. It was the opposite of what FDR had been intending, which was replacement of all empires by his plan for the U.N. So, we got Truman’s America and world, instead of FDR’s.

It’s a small circle at the top of the propaganda-operation for the U.S. empire, and Katherine Maher is definitely in it.

Have you ever noticed that all of those ‘non-profit’ (or ‘charity’) organizations pump each other and pump for the same U.S. foreign policies? These are the policies of the U.S.-and-allied Deep State, America’s billionaires, in BOTH Parties, who fund those organizations in order to keep the U.S.-and-allied public deceived in the ways that benefit those funders. To have tax-deductions for funding charities ought to be a crime, because it is rewarding billionaires for funding their own propaganda-priorities —- which already benefit themselves. But instead the public are deceived by billionaires to believe that billionaire-funded ‘charities’ are institutions “for the benefit of the public,” So, why, then, aren’t they funded instead only by taxpayer dollars and answerable only to the public, not to any billionaires? Maybe it’s because the public have been successfully deceived about these organizations.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.