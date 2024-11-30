Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

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Crixcyon
Nov 30, 2024

Proof once again that the idea of government, any government is quite insane. All they do is play war with each other, enslave the citizen and then murder them. In what instance has government ever furthered the freedom of mankind? What government has existed where it was NOT the master?

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