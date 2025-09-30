Eric’s Substack

Vonu
Sep 30

Why is there no mention of America's Jupiter missiles in Turkey aimed at Moscow mentioned as the reason why the USSR placed their missiles in Cuba?

Just sayn
Sep 30

There are huge amounts of money involved with the NATO military, industrial complex as well as US MIC..The One World Order is a real thing. IMO as the US and many Euro countries are securely controlled by Zionist Israel it is a Jew World Order . They do have the media, banks, and corporations as well as those politicians. So as with Bagram in Afghanistan, Ukraine, Palestine, Syria, these all give strategic nearness to their intended targets of Iran, Russia, China. To me we are now a sneeze away from WW3 and Trump has finally fatefully place Russia in an existential position to initiate the nuclear Armageddon. They have NO choice as there is NO 2nd place. I just hope their first salvo is accurate and decapitates those powers that should not be swiftly and decisively. If Americans had any sense of the urgency of this they would surely demonstrate that Washington DC and Tel Aviv are NOT America.

