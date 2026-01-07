7 January 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

He has already won the capitulation of America’s colonies or ‘allies’ in NATO, EU, Japan, South Korea, Australia, etc., all of which have agreed to Trump’s tariff terms, and many of those ‘allies’ accepted them without being allowed by him to impose any new tariffs on their own side against imports from the U.S.; and now he is demanding capitulation also from countries that the U.S. Government did not previously control, especially Russia, China, Iran, Venezuela, and Cuba.

On January 7th, ABC News bannered “Trump demands Venezuela kick out China and Russia, partner only with US on oil: EXCLUSIVE”, and reported that the U.S. now has a total stranglehold over Venezuela international trade, and that “Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers in a private briefing on Monday that he believes the U.S. can force Venezuela’s hand because its existing oil tankers are full. Rubio also told lawmakers that the U.S. estimates that Caracas has only a couple of weeks before it will become financially insolvent without the sale of its oil reserves.”

Also on January 7th (and also in a news-exclusive), the Wall Street Journal headlined “Rubio Tells Lawmakers Trump Aims to Buy Greenland, Downplays Military Action: The secretary of state said the White House is using rhetoric to pressure Denmark into negotiations”, and opened:

WASHINGTON—Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers that recent administration threats against Greenland didn’t signal an imminent invasion and that the goal is to buy the island from Denmark, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Rubio’s statements, which were made Monday during a closed briefing, come as the White House has been offering increasingly belligerent statements about controlling the island. President Trump and senior administration officials have publicly declined to rule out seizing the territory by force.

Apparently, the dictator is doing some kind of cost/benefit analysis to determine which is the cheaper way to get Greenland: either via a negotiated selling-price in which the other side to the negotiation has a gun (America’s military) to its head, or else pulling the trigger and “sending in the Marines” etc., if doing it that way would be cheaper. That’s the same negotiating tactic he’s using against Venezuela’s Governent. It’s also the same one that he is using against the Governments of Russia and of China, but those are more complex cases because they possess the military capability to defend themselves. Perhaps he is more intelligent than Hitler (who was similarly bold about his fascism) was; but, if so, that wouldn’t necessarily mean that Trump won’t go down in the same way that Hitler (and Mussolini before him) did, because what defeated Hitler was that the world recognized in time that the mega-imperialistic dictator would either enslave the world or else be defeated; and, so, almost everyone was hoping for a U.S.-Russia-UK victory, and therefore Hitler’s growing isolation left him alone in the lurch. This time, such a widespread public recogniton that America instead of Hitler poses the supremacist threat to the entire world might not be coming early enough to stop him.

On January 7th, even after Trump invaded and grabbed Venezuela and said that it was now controlled by him, America’s ‘allies’ haven’t yet gotten the message. The Wall Street Journal headlined “Rubio Tells Lawmakers Trump Aims to Buy Greenland, Downplays Military Action: The secretary of state said the White House is using rhetoric to pressure Denmark into negotiations”. Already on January 4th, Trump had publicly mocked Denmark and its Prime Minister, and the next day she retorted with a vague counter-threat that if Trump invades Greenland, then “everything stops … including our NATO” — she was publicly displaying her weakness by her NOT saying directly: “If you invade, we will withdraw from NATO” (no member-nation has yet done so). EU officials have been similarly weak. On January 6th, President Macron of France, Chancellor Merz of Germany, Prime Minister Meloni of Italy, Prime Minister Tusk of Poland, Prime Minister Sánchez of Spain, Prime Minister Starmer of the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Frederiksen of Denmark on Greenland, issued a “Joint Statement on Greenland” and it issued no threat whatsoever, of any kind, against the U.S. regime if it will invade and greatly expand its (current) military occupation of Greenland. This timidity, in the face of blatant imperialist fascism, is ludicrous: they are all allied with today’s leading facist-imperialist power — now the Trump regime — and that regime’s now openly threatening to invade Greenland and/or Denmark itself in order to take Greenland; and yet STILL all of them are deferential to it — deferential to imperialist fascism.

And this is ALREADY after the U.S. Government, during all of the years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, imposed primary sanctions against Russia and secondary sanctions against America’s own ‘allies’ in the EU and NATO, which FORCED those ‘allies’ to switch AWAY from using the by-far-least-costly energy sources, which least-costly, for all of Europe, are pipelined-in natural gas and oil from Russia, and to switch instead to using primarly U.S.-sourced liquefied natural gas — LNG, compressed, canned, and trans-Atlantic-shipped from the U.S., at three times the price that Europe’s prior primarly energy source, Russia, had been charging. The result for Europe has been a steady decline in their economies, and the de-industrialization of European countries — all in order to assist the U.S. Government to ultimately take over Russia.

Furthermore, the billionaires-controlled U.S.-and-allied news-media are propagandizing their respective publics by pretending that the fascist-imperialist threat to Europe is coming from Russia, NOT from the United States. For example, on January 7th, Politico bannered “How Trump gets Greenland in 4 easy steps: And worryingly for the Danes, it looks like he’s started …”, and insinuated that Trump was basically copying Putin:

Americans with ties to Trump have carried out covert influence operations in Greenland, according to Danish media reports, with Denmark’s security and intelligence service, PET, warning the territory “is the target of influence campaigns of various kinds.”

Felix Kartte, a digital policy expert who has advised EU institutions and governments, pointed to Moscow’s tactics for influencing political outcomes. … “Russia mixes offline and online tactics,” he said. “On the ground, it works with aligned actors such as extremist parties, diaspora networks or pro-Russian oligarchs, and has been reported to pay people to attend anti-EU or anti-U.S. protests.

“At the same time, it builds large networks of fake accounts and pseudo-media outlets to amplify these activities online and boost selected candidates or positions. The goal is often not to persuade voters that a pro-Russian option is better, but to make it appear larger, louder and more popular than it really is, creating a sense of inevitability.”

On Greenland, the U.S. appears to be deploying at least some of these methods. …

A U.S. military takeover could be achieved without much difficulty.

Crosbie, from the Royal Danish Defense College, said Trump’s strategists are likely presenting him with various options.

“The most worrisome would be a fait accompli-type strategy, which we see a lot and think about a lot in military circles, which would be simply grabbing the land the same way Putin tried to grab, to make territorial claims, over Ukraine. He could just simply put troops in the country and just say that it’s American now

No matter how bad the U.S. regme is, it can be blamed on Russia — for people who don’t know the actual history.

It’s no wonder why, with propaganda organizations like this, constantly shaping public opinion throughout the U.S. empire, the public are extremely inclined to distrust Russia’s Government, not America’s.

Why isn’t Russia now publicly offering to negotiate with Germany, Finland, and the other European countries that have been hit especially hard by the U.S. and EU anti-Russian sanctions, peace and trade treaties with each one of them, so as to together build a European peace, and to free Europe, finally, from the ever-worsening fascist grip from the other side of the Atlantic?

The U.S.-created anti-Russian military alliance NATO has psychopathically expanded closer and closer to The Kremlin, and ever since Obama’s anti-Russian coup in Ukraine in 2014 to turn it against Russia, the U.S. has been threatening to place its missiles in Ukraine within a mere 300 miles (500 km.) away from (a mere five minutes of missile-flying-time from) The Kremlin; and America refused ALL negotiation-efforts from Russia to cease-and-desist this American-led hyper-aggressivity. Finally, Russia had to respond by invading Ukraine itself. This war in Ukraine is between Russia and the U.S., initiated by the U.S.; and all European leaders ought to end their alliance with the fascist regime on the other side of the Atlantic and accept into their European union the largest (economically, in population, and militarily) of all European nations: Russia. Russia didn’t want to conquer Europe; Russia wanted to continue selling, to Europe, Europe’s by-far-least-costly energy. The U.S. regime stopped that, and it profits considerably by having done so. The time for Europe to separate itself from that fascist-imperialist regime is now. This is the only way to establish an enduring peace in Europe. In order for Europe to have peace, ending its fascist-imperialist alliance across the Atlantic is essential. With Russia as part of the European union, prosperity will return to Europe. There is no other way it can.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.