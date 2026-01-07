Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crush Limbraw's avatar
Crush Limbraw
1hEdited

Trump’s in charge? Surely you're joking or distracting.........he's just the current resident of DaPuppet in charge at DaWhiteHouse.

"Despite the government’s refusal to give a sensible explanation of their actions and a reasonable plan for the future, past history can give hints to the possible future of Venezuela, the United States, and the Western Hemisphere......

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2026/01/no_author/oil-drugs-and-security-how-trump-plans-to-run-venezuela/

.....The United States doesn’t just seek to run Venezuela; it seeks to run the Western Hemisphere. The State is tying up its loose ends in order to secure itself. It won’t be Trump running this new operation either; it will be his backers, the men who sat behind him at his inauguration, the men who have been in positions of power before Trump and will be there after Trump is gone. They’re just using Trump to further their goals in a now multipolar world. The bombing of Iran and the kidnapping of Maduro all violate international law and give other countries an excuse to do the same, but international law never mattered, and the United States no longer cares."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eric Zuesse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture