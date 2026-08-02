The Leaders of EU, and of Germany, Now Destroy Their Nations, for U.S. Billionaires
1 August 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
——
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https://theduran.com/ursulas-plan-to-remove-eu-veto-merzs-secret-plan-to-stop-afd/
“Ursula’s Plan To Remove EU VETO. Merz’s Secret Plan To Stop AfD”
Alex Christoforou and Alexander Mercouris, The Duran
00:00
>> CHRISTOFOROU: All right, Alexander. Let’s talk about
00:02
Germany and let’s talk about EU
00:05
sanctions or change in sanctions
00:07
policy according to what the Financial Times
00:10
is reporting.
00:11
The European Union is is finally done or
00:15
sticking about finally ending the the
00:17
big omnibus types of [sanctions] packages. So, we
00:20
got the 21. We may not get the 22 and
00:23
what they’re going to do is break up the
00:25
the big sanctions packages into smaller
00:29
bite-sized pieces, which can be easily
00:32
passed
00:33
and easily implemented and you won’t run
00:36
into parts of the big packages
00:39
being blocked by various member states
00:41
like in the instance of sanctions
00:42
package 21 where Greece said no to the
00:45
LNG shipping, Portugal said no to the
00:47
fisheries.
00:48
>> MERCOURIS: I think people need to understand what
00:50
this is all about. This is not Ursula
00:53
giving up on sanctions or wanting to
00:55
slacken the sanctions back pressure or
00:58
giving up on the sanctions offensive.
01:01
It’s Ursula beginning to understand that
01:04
even with Orban gone, opposition to
01:07
sanctions in Europe is actually growing
01:10
and that there are now increasing
01:12
numbers of member states that are
01:14
becoming recalcitrant and are starting
01:17
to say, “Well, sanctions are not
01:18
working.” What is now being proposed is
01:21
going to hit our own economic interests.
01:24
So, Greece didn’t like the last the 21st
01:27
sanctions package because of the way it
01:29
affected its shipping industry
01:33
and other countries were unhappy with
01:35
other things. The Austrians wanted to
01:37
keep Raiffeisen Bank staying in Russia.
01:40
They they they they they all fought back
01:44
to stop that. So, Ursula says, “Well,
01:46
how can I get all of these things that I
01:48
want? The
01:51
shipping package without the Greeks
01:54
vetoing closing down Raiffeisen without
01:57
the Austrians vetoing it, are the things
02:00
which others want to veto. How can I get
02:03
all of these things through?
02:05
Well,
02:06
I change the approach. I don’t call it
02:11
sanctions anymore.
02:14
>> [snorts]
02:14
>> I call it economic policy.
02:17
>> [clears throat]
02:17
>> So, I propose these economic decisions
02:23
as put these forward as economic
02:26
decisions.
02:28
These only require majority voting.
02:33
I can get majority voting on each part
02:37
of each one of these sanctions. I can
02:41
outvote the Greeks
02:43
on
02:44
shipping, on LNG cargos in Greek
02:49
ships. I can outvote the Austrians on
02:53
Raiffeisen Bank. I can outvote all of
02:56
the others because there’ll always be a
02:58
core of states who support me, and I can
03:01
play one off against the other, and I
03:03
can always get a combination which will
03:06
give me
03:07
majority voting. And that way, I will be
03:11
able to continue to get all my sanctions
03:15
passed. Now, of course, what this does
03:19
is that it completely throws out the
03:21
rule book. Uh they tried it by the way
03:23
last year. With In fact, they they did
03:26
not only try it, they did it with
03:28
confiscating Russian assets. You
03:30
remember they changed the rules on the
03:33
frozen Russian assets.
03:35
They said that instead of the
03:40
vote
03:41
>> They made it legal policy.
03:42
>> They made it, They made it, They made it
03:44
indefinite. They made it exactly. They
03:45
made it, They made it, They used again
03:48
qualified majority voting, to say that in
03:51
order for the assets to be unfrozen,
03:54
there has to be unanimity.
03:56
And they use a procedural vote, using
03:59
this kind of mechanism that Ursula is
04:02
now talking about in order to do that.
04:04
>> shifted it to like a legal
04:06
>> Yeah, they shifted it to the legal
04:07
architecture instead of a sanction.
04:09
>> Exactly.
04:10
>> And now, instead of sanctions
04:11
architecture, it’s going to be economic
04:13
architecture.
04:13
>> Economic, yeah. Okay.
04:14
>> So, she’s she is throwing away the rule
04:17
book.
04:18
I mean, that’s what she’s doing. She is
04:21
rewriting the rules so that she can go
04:24
on waging her economic sanctions war
04:27
against Russia.
04:29
I mean, the fact that more and more
04:31
countries oppose her,
04:34
Um, she still is going to press on and is
04:38
still going to do this. And of course,
04:42
what it’s also going to do is centralize
04:46
decision-making
04:48
even more
04:50
because the sanctions, the veto, which
04:53
was such an important part of
04:57
joining the European Union — countries
04:59
could always say, “Well, we’ll be able
05:01
to protect our sovereign rights
05:04
by exercising the veto.”
05:06
That’s essentially being taken from them,
05:09
because whenever a veto
05:11
is used, Ursula comes up with some other
05:15
way to do the same thing
05:18
and says that this other way, in this
05:21
other way, the veto doesn’t apply. If
05:24
you read this Financial Times article
05:27
carefully, that is exactly what Ursula
05:32
is doing. And this of course completely
05:35
changes
05:36
the entire
05:39
political structure, the whole legal
05:42
balance
05:43
of the European Union. I mean, instead
05:46
of it becoming, instead of it being a
05:49
union of sovereign states, it becomes
05:54
a single
05:55
overpowering,
05:58
overdominant
06:00
EU center
06:02
controlling
06:04
occasionally recalcitrant
06:08
provinces, which are all subject to the
06:11
rule of Brussels.
06:14
>> Yeah, why should the member states put
06:15
up with this, especially the smaller
06:16
member states? They’ve always wanted to
06:18
go the the route of of majority rather
06:21
than than the veto
06:23
route. They hate the veto thing. They
06:25
hate it. And they’ve said this. They’ve
06:27
said as much, that they want to go
06:28
majority, but rightly so, many EU member
06:31
states, especially the medium-sized
06:32
countries or the smaller countries,
06:34
they always push back on it. As they
06:36
should.
06:37
As they should.
06:37
Because if you go the majority
06:39
route, then then you’re going to have,
06:41
you know, this group of countries that
06:43
are all buddies and pals under under
06:45
Ursula’s control,
06:47
and they’re going to vote whatever they
06:48
want through.
06:49
Right? This block of seven or eight big
06:51
powerful countries. They’ll get whatever
06:53
they want all the time. But I mean, take
06:55
take the example of Greece and LNG.
06:58
Okay, so they so they do this this
06:59
bite-size package of of sanctions with
07:02
this one sanction economic policy, let’s
07:05
call it, and they pass the economic
07:07
policy that no country in the European
07:09
Union can export their LNG anywhere in
07:11
the world that’s Russian, anywhere in
07:14
the world.
07:15
Greece is effed.
07:17
The Greek shippers are screwed. They’re
07:19
going to lose all that business, global business, and
07:20
that’s the point that they were making.
07:22
We’re going to lose all the business,
07:24
not EU business, global business of our
07:26
LNG
07:28
to to to competing companies in other
07:31
countries. And and Greece said China.
07:32
The Chinese are going to just come in
07:34
next day
07:36
and take over all our routes.
07:38
All our exports
07:39
of LNG.
07:40
>> Yes.
07:42
>> That’s exactly what’s going to happen,
07:43
and the shippers know it and that’s
07:44
going to sink a country like Greece
07:47
which
07:47
it has its tourism and shipping. That’s
07:49
all it has left. I mean, there’s there’s
07:51
not much left.
07:52
>> Absolutely.
07:53
>> Yeah.
07:53
>> But you But you see, this is this is
07:55
where it becomes so
07:57
poisonous because I’m not sure that they
07:59
are in a position to object.
08:01
Because Ursula
08:04
and her allies control the central
08:06
institutions.
08:08
So,
08:09
um when the EU Council meets,
08:13
it’s the presidency of the council now
08:16
that sets the agenda. Of course, there
08:18
are
08:19
um countries that also hold the
08:21
presidency too and they can play a role.
08:24
But you know, they can they can find an
08:26
ally that holds the presidency. It sets
08:29
the agenda.
08:30
Um President Costa agrees. They say,
08:34
“Look, as an question of economic
08:36
policy, we are going to stop Greek ships
08:39
Greek ships from carrying Russian LNG
08:43
anywhere in the world.”
08:44
Greece says this is unacceptable.
08:47
Uh this can only be done through
08:49
sanctions.
08:51
The majority say, “Tough.
08:54
This is what we’ve decided. This is how
08:57
This is what is on the agenda in the
09:00
council.
09:01
We are going to support it.
09:04
And if you disagree,
09:06
well, your right is to go to the
09:09
European Court of Justice and make your
09:12
case there.”
09:13
>> Good luck.
09:14
>> That’s what they’re going to say. That’s
09:16
how this is going to work. This is the
09:20
snake pit
09:22
that the European Union has now become.
09:26
>> They went along with the first sanctions
09:28
package.
09:29
>> Yeah.
09:29
>> And now look where it’s going to take uh
09:31
take all these member states.
09:33
>> Exactly. Exactly.
09:35
>> medium-sized EU member states are going
09:37
to get completely screwed.
09:38
>> Exactly. Exactly. But aren’t you killing
09:41
you’re killing
09:43
the members of your own union? I mean,
09:45
you really are destroying them.
09:49
>> Well, you are.
09:50
You are you are
09:52
>> like that, though?
09:52
>> Well, you can’t
09:54
I mean, what you’re what you’re turning
09:55
this into is not the union that
09:57
everybody signed up to join. It is a
09:59
completely different creation. I mean,
10:02
it’s becoming increasingly unpopular. Um
10:05
soon, it’s not going to be just
10:07
unpopular, it’s going to be hated. I
10:09
mean, it already is hated in many cases,
10:11
but it’s going to be even more hated. I
10:13
mean, this contains within it the seeds
10:16
of its eventual collapse. I mean, we
10:19
need to understand that. But, the amount
10:22
of damage that’s going to be done on the
10:24
way is enormous. And you’re absolutely
10:26
right, all of the others went along with
10:29
this, including Orban, by the way.
10:32
>> Yes.
10:33
>> I mean, including Orban.
10:35
>> Exactly.
10:36
>> Good point.
10:37
>> They all went along with this. They all
10:39
let themselves be dragged along because
10:42
of the hysteria of the moment. And if
10:45
you stand up and oppose sanctions
10:49
against the Russians, that means that
10:51
you are on the Russian side. That means
10:54
you’re a traitor, and everybody was
10:56
frightened and intimidated and wasn’t
10:59
prepared to face up to this [despite all their main historical claim being lies, they stuck with it]. And we’re
11:01
not just seeing this happen play out in
11:03
Europe. It’s happening in a EU country
11:06
as well, in Germany. Because there are
11:08
now reports in the German media, and
11:10
they reached the British media as well,
11:14
that soon there are going to be
11:17
elections in two East German lander.
11:22
Um in two big East German states, Sax-
11:26
one of them is Sax- one of them is
11:27
Saxony, and another is Mecklenburg.
11:29
And there is a strong possibility that
11:32
the IFD will win elections in both and
11:35
win elections in both by a landslide
11:40
and be able to form a majority
11:44
government. Now, Germany is supposedly a
11:49
federal state. It is very decentralized.
11:53
A lot of the power in Germany is
11:56
supposed to be held by the lander, by
11:59
the states.
12:01
Well, Merz
12:03
is apparently privately calling these
12:07
states, if they elect AFD governments,
12:10
traitor states.
12:12
The Daily Telegraph article actually
12:15
uses that expression to describe them.
12:18
And he’s
12:20
spreading a story
12:22
that in the event of some kind of
12:25
military crisis involving the Russians,
12:28
these pro-Russian traitor states might
12:32
try to obstruct military movements
12:36
through Germany, through the land,
12:38
through their lands, through their
12:39
territories. So, he’s coming up
12:43
supposedly
12:45
with some kind of plan
12:48
to prevent them
12:50
from being able to do that.
12:52
Now, I don’t take any of this
12:55
story about this really being about
12:58
obstructing NATO troop movements in any
13:01
way seriously.
13:03
What you’re looking at is Merz
13:06
and the authorities in Berlin looking to
13:10
strip powers away
13:13
from states that vote
13:16
in AFD governments.
13:20
In other words,
13:23
trying obviously to isolate the AFD.
13:27
That goes without saying.
13:29
But in the process
13:31
tearing up
13:33
the
13:34
balance
13:36
the the balance of powers within
13:39
Germany.
13:40
Tearing up in effect the whole
13:43
conception
13:44
behind
13:46
the German constitution.
13:48
And instead of having a decentralized
13:51
federal state in Germany, which has
13:53
worked very well
13:54
ever since the federal
13:56
republic was established in the 1940s,
14:00
centralizing power in Berlin.
14:04
…
——
MY COMMENTS:
“How America Is Crushing Europe”, 27 September 2022
“The EU is Fraudulent”, 4 December 2022
All of this is being done to serve American billionaires, at the expense of publics everywhere.
—————
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.
Eric’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.