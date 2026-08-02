1 August 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

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https://theduran.com/ursulas-plan-to-remove-eu-veto-merzs-secret-plan-to-stop-afd/

“Ursula’s Plan To Remove EU VETO. Merz’s Secret Plan To Stop AfD”

Alex Christoforou and Alexander Mercouris, The Duran

00:00

>> CHRISTOFOROU: All right, Alexander. Let’s talk about

00:02

Germany and let’s talk about EU

00:05

sanctions or change in sanctions

00:07

policy according to what the Financial Times

00:10

is reporting.

00:11

The European Union is is finally done or

00:15

sticking about finally ending the the

00:17

big omnibus types of [sanctions] packages. So, we

00:20

got the 21. We may not get the 22 and

00:23

what they’re going to do is break up the

00:25

the big sanctions packages into smaller

00:29

bite-sized pieces, which can be easily

00:32

passed

00:33

and easily implemented and you won’t run

00:36

into parts of the big packages

00:39

being blocked by various member states

00:41

like in the instance of sanctions

00:42

package 21 where Greece said no to the

00:45

LNG shipping, Portugal said no to the

00:47

fisheries.

00:48

>> MERCOURIS: I think people need to understand what

00:50

this is all about. This is not Ursula

00:53

giving up on sanctions or wanting to

00:55

slacken the sanctions back pressure or

00:58

giving up on the sanctions offensive.

01:01

It’s Ursula beginning to understand that

01:04

even with Orban gone, opposition to

01:07

sanctions in Europe is actually growing

01:10

and that there are now increasing

01:12

numbers of member states that are

01:14

becoming recalcitrant and are starting

01:17

to say, “Well, sanctions are not

01:18

working.” What is now being proposed is

01:21

going to hit our own economic interests.

01:24

So, Greece didn’t like the last the 21st

01:27

sanctions package because of the way it

01:29

affected its shipping industry

01:33

and other countries were unhappy with

01:35

other things. The Austrians wanted to

01:37

keep Raiffeisen Bank staying in Russia.

01:40

They they they they they all fought back

01:44

to stop that. So, Ursula says, “Well,

01:46

how can I get all of these things that I

01:48

want? The

01:51

shipping package without the Greeks

01:54

vetoing closing down Raiffeisen without

01:57

the Austrians vetoing it, are the things

02:00

which others want to veto. How can I get

02:03

all of these things through?

02:05

Well,

02:06

I change the approach. I don’t call it

02:11

sanctions anymore.

02:14

>> [snorts]

02:14

>> I call it economic policy.

02:17

>> [clears throat]

02:17

>> So, I propose these economic decisions

02:23

as put these forward as economic

02:26

decisions.

02:28

These only require majority voting.

02:33

I can get majority voting on each part

02:37

of each one of these sanctions. I can

02:41

outvote the Greeks

02:43

on

02:44

shipping, on LNG cargos in Greek

02:49

ships. I can outvote the Austrians on

02:53

Raiffeisen Bank. I can outvote all of

02:56

the others because there’ll always be a

02:58

core of states who support me, and I can

03:01

play one off against the other, and I

03:03

can always get a combination which will

03:06

give me

03:07

majority voting. And that way, I will be

03:11

able to continue to get all my sanctions

03:15

passed. Now, of course, what this does

03:19

is that it completely throws out the

03:21

rule book. Uh they tried it by the way

03:23

last year. With In fact, they they did

03:26

not only try it, they did it with

03:28

confiscating Russian assets. You

03:30

remember they changed the rules on the

03:33

frozen Russian assets.

03:35

They said that instead of the

03:40

vote

03:41

>> They made it legal policy.

03:42

>> They made it, They made it, They made it

03:44

indefinite. They made it exactly. They

03:45

made it, They made it, They used again

03:48

qualified majority voting, to say that in

03:51

order for the assets to be unfrozen,

03:54

there has to be unanimity.

03:56

And they use a procedural vote, using

03:59

this kind of mechanism that Ursula is

04:02

now talking about in order to do that.

04:04

>> shifted it to like a legal

04:06

>> Yeah, they shifted it to the legal

04:07

architecture instead of a sanction.

04:09

>> Exactly.

04:10

>> And now, instead of sanctions

04:11

architecture, it’s going to be economic

04:13

architecture.

04:13

>> Economic, yeah. Okay.

04:14

>> So, she’s she is throwing away the rule

04:17

book.

04:18

I mean, that’s what she’s doing. She is

04:21

rewriting the rules so that she can go

04:24

on waging her economic sanctions war

04:27

against Russia.

04:29

I mean, the fact that more and more

04:31

countries oppose her,

04:34

Um, she still is going to press on and is

04:38

still going to do this. And of course,

04:42

what it’s also going to do is centralize

04:46

decision-making

04:48

even more

04:50

because the sanctions, the veto, which

04:53

was such an important part of

04:57

joining the European Union — countries

04:59

could always say, “Well, we’ll be able

05:01

to protect our sovereign rights

05:04

by exercising the veto.”

05:06

That’s essentially being taken from them,

05:09

because whenever a veto

05:11

is used, Ursula comes up with some other

05:15

way to do the same thing

05:18

and says that this other way, in this

05:21

other way, the veto doesn’t apply. If

05:24

you read this Financial Times article

05:27

carefully, that is exactly what Ursula

05:32

is doing. And this of course completely

05:35

changes

05:36

the entire

05:39

political structure, the whole legal

05:42

balance

05:43

of the European Union. I mean, instead

05:46

of it becoming, instead of it being a

05:49

union of sovereign states, it becomes

05:54

a single

05:55

overpowering,

05:58

overdominant

06:00

EU center

06:02

controlling

06:04

occasionally recalcitrant

06:08

provinces, which are all subject to the

06:11

rule of Brussels.

06:14

>> Yeah, why should the member states put

06:15

up with this, especially the smaller

06:16

member states? They’ve always wanted to

06:18

go the the route of of majority rather

06:21

than than the veto

06:23

route. They hate the veto thing. They

06:25

hate it. And they’ve said this. They’ve

06:27

said as much, that they want to go

06:28

majority, but rightly so, many EU member

06:31

states, especially the medium-sized

06:32

countries or the smaller countries,

06:34

they always push back on it. As they

06:36

should.

06:37

As they should.

06:37

Because if you go the majority

06:39

route, then then you’re going to have,

06:41

you know, this group of countries that

06:43

are all buddies and pals under under

06:45

Ursula’s control,

06:47

and they’re going to vote whatever they

06:48

want through.

06:49

Right? This block of seven or eight big

06:51

powerful countries. They’ll get whatever

06:53

they want all the time. But I mean, take

06:55

take the example of Greece and LNG.

06:58

Okay, so they so they do this this

06:59

bite-size package of of sanctions with

07:02

this one sanction economic policy, let’s

07:05

call it, and they pass the economic

07:07

policy that no country in the European

07:09

Union can export their LNG anywhere in

07:11

the world that’s Russian, anywhere in

07:14

the world.

07:15

Greece is effed.

07:17

The Greek shippers are screwed. They’re

07:19

going to lose all that business, global business, and

07:20

that’s the point that they were making.

07:22

We’re going to lose all the business,

07:24

not EU business, global business of our

07:26

LNG

07:28

to to to competing companies in other

07:31

countries. And and Greece said China.

07:32

The Chinese are going to just come in

07:34

next day

07:36

and take over all our routes.

07:38

All our exports

07:39

of LNG.

07:40

>> Yes.

07:42

>> That’s exactly what’s going to happen,

07:43

and the shippers know it and that’s

07:44

going to sink a country like Greece

07:47

which

07:47

it has its tourism and shipping. That’s

07:49

all it has left. I mean, there’s there’s

07:51

not much left.

07:52

>> Absolutely.

07:53

>> Yeah.

07:53

>> But you But you see, this is this is

07:55

where it becomes so

07:57

poisonous because I’m not sure that they

07:59

are in a position to object.

08:01

Because Ursula

08:04

and her allies control the central

08:06

institutions.

08:08

So,

08:09

um when the EU Council meets,

08:13

it’s the presidency of the council now

08:16

that sets the agenda. Of course, there

08:18

are

08:19

um countries that also hold the

08:21

presidency too and they can play a role.

08:24

But you know, they can they can find an

08:26

ally that holds the presidency. It sets

08:29

the agenda.

08:30

Um President Costa agrees. They say,

08:34

“Look, as an question of economic

08:36

policy, we are going to stop Greek ships

08:39

Greek ships from carrying Russian LNG

08:43

anywhere in the world.”

08:44

Greece says this is unacceptable.

08:47

Uh this can only be done through

08:49

sanctions.

08:51

The majority say, “Tough.

08:54

This is what we’ve decided. This is how

08:57

This is what is on the agenda in the

09:00

council.

09:01

We are going to support it.

09:04

And if you disagree,

09:06

well, your right is to go to the

09:09

European Court of Justice and make your

09:12

case there.”

09:13

>> Good luck.

09:14

>> That’s what they’re going to say. That’s

09:16

how this is going to work. This is the

09:20

snake pit

09:22

that the European Union has now become.

09:26

>> They went along with the first sanctions

09:28

package.

09:29

>> Yeah.

09:29

>> And now look where it’s going to take uh

09:31

take all these member states.

09:33

>> Exactly. Exactly.

09:35

>> medium-sized EU member states are going

09:37

to get completely screwed.

09:38

>> Exactly. Exactly. But aren’t you killing

09:41

you’re killing

09:43

the members of your own union? I mean,

09:45

you really are destroying them.

09:49

>> Well, you are.

09:50

You are you are

09:52

>> like that, though?

09:52

>> Well, you can’t

09:54

I mean, what you’re what you’re turning

09:55

this into is not the union that

09:57

everybody signed up to join. It is a

09:59

completely different creation. I mean,

10:02

it’s becoming increasingly unpopular. Um

10:05

soon, it’s not going to be just

10:07

unpopular, it’s going to be hated. I

10:09

mean, it already is hated in many cases,

10:11

but it’s going to be even more hated. I

10:13

mean, this contains within it the seeds

10:16

of its eventual collapse. I mean, we

10:19

need to understand that. But, the amount

10:22

of damage that’s going to be done on the

10:24

way is enormous. And you’re absolutely

10:26

right, all of the others went along with

10:29

this, including Orban, by the way.

10:32

>> Yes.

10:33

>> I mean, including Orban.

10:35

>> Exactly.

10:36

>> Good point.

10:37

>> They all went along with this. They all

10:39

let themselves be dragged along because

10:42

of the hysteria of the moment. And if

10:45

you stand up and oppose sanctions

10:49

against the Russians, that means that

10:51

you are on the Russian side. That means

10:54

you’re a traitor, and everybody was

10:56

frightened and intimidated and wasn’t

10:59

prepared to face up to this [despite all their main historical claim being lies, they stuck with it]. And we’re

11:01

not just seeing this happen play out in

11:03

Europe. It’s happening in a EU country

11:06

as well, in Germany. Because there are

11:08

now reports in the German media, and

11:10

they reached the British media as well,

11:14

that soon there are going to be

11:17

elections in two East German lander.

11:22

Um in two big East German states, Sax-

11:26

one of them is Sax- one of them is

11:27

Saxony, and another is Mecklenburg.

11:29

And there is a strong possibility that

11:32

the IFD will win elections in both and

11:35

win elections in both by a landslide

11:40

and be able to form a majority

11:44

government. Now, Germany is supposedly a

11:49

federal state. It is very decentralized.

11:53

A lot of the power in Germany is

11:56

supposed to be held by the lander, by

11:59

the states.

12:01

Well, Merz

12:03

is apparently privately calling these

12:07

states, if they elect AFD governments,

12:10

traitor states.

12:12

The Daily Telegraph article actually

12:15

uses that expression to describe them.

12:18

And he’s

12:20

spreading a story

12:22

that in the event of some kind of

12:25

military crisis involving the Russians,

12:28

these pro-Russian traitor states might

12:32

try to obstruct military movements

12:36

through Germany, through the land,

12:38

through their lands, through their

12:39

territories. So, he’s coming up

12:43

supposedly

12:45

with some kind of plan

12:48

to prevent them

12:50

from being able to do that.

12:52

Now, I don’t take any of this

12:55

story about this really being about

12:58

obstructing NATO troop movements in any

13:01

way seriously.

13:03

What you’re looking at is Merz

13:06

and the authorities in Berlin looking to

13:10

strip powers away

13:13

from states that vote

13:16

in AFD governments.

13:20

In other words,

13:23

trying obviously to isolate the AFD.

13:27

That goes without saying.

13:29

But in the process

13:31

tearing up

13:33

the

13:34

balance

13:36

the the balance of powers within

13:39

Germany.

13:40

Tearing up in effect the whole

13:43

conception

13:44

behind

13:46

the German constitution.

13:48

And instead of having a decentralized

13:51

federal state in Germany, which has

13:53

worked very well

13:54

ever since the federal

13:56

republic was established in the 1940s,

14:00

centralizing power in Berlin.

14:04

…

——

MY COMMENTS:

“How America Is Crushing Europe”, 27 September 2022

“The EU is Fraudulent”, 4 December 2022

All of this is being done to serve American billionaires, at the expense of publics everywhere.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.