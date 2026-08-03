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Crush Limbraw's avatar
Crush Limbraw
5h

There is no free market!!!!!

The law of supply and demand became the bedrock of economic reasoning. It appeared in every textbook, was taught in every university, and informed the policy of every nation that aspired to modernity. For two centuries, it seemed as solid as Newton’s laws.

It was an illusion......

https://voxday.net/2026/02/05/veriphysics-the-treatise-005/

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