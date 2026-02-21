Eric’s Substack

Roslyn Ross
1h

Jews are not a race. No religion makes a race. It is biologically, physiologically, genetically impossible for any religion to create a genetic marker let alone maintain it. And modern genetics now knows that differences between what we once called race are so trivial there are no races as once believed, just the human race.

The DNA in Jews is no different to the DNA in all other humans. Neither are Jews a people or an ethnicity because no religion makes a people and any ethnicity stems solely from the religion and is not true ethnicity.

True ethnicity requires that every Jew on earth has exactly the same mother tongue, the same history, the same culture and that is not the case.

THE BIGGEST LIE OF ALL IS THAT JEWS ARE A PEOPLE, RACE OR ETHNICITY.

Exile from the Future
4h

Christian theologian Richard Niebhur famously said religion is a good thing for good people and a bad thing for bad people. Religion has inspired bad actions like Islamic terrorism and witch burnings and the genocide in Gaza. But it has also been the primary inspiration for many of the world's greatest moral heroes like Martin Luther King, Jr and Gandhi.

The Tanakh or Jewish Bible contains passages that make me cringe Eric cited several. I could mention more like the mandate to stone to death a woman who doesn't bleed on her wedding night. I see in what we Christians call the Old Testament an evolution in the ancient Hebrews' conception of God. Early on YHWH was a tribal deity, perhaps even a war god. That is the god Zionists like to talk about. But the Jewish conception of God evolved, becoming more universal and started demanding social and ecnomic justice. We can see this in books like Jeremiah, Isaiah, Amos, etc. Being the chosen people came to mean being chosen to serve humanity, not to lord it over them oconquer them. As a socialist I greatly admire the mandate for periodic Jubilee Years in Leviticus. My favorite economist, Michael Hudson, essentially wrote a whole book about it being one of the most ethical documents of the ancient world.

Many of the most eloqent and passionate critics of the genocide in Gaza are Jews. Medea Benjamin, Max Blumethal, Norman Finkelstein, Glenn Greenwald, Ilan Pappé, Katie Harper, Jill Stein, Naomi Wolf, Noam Chomsky, Daniel Levy, previously a peace negotiator for Israel and now a prominent critic; Gabor Maté, physician-psychotherapist-author; Aaron Maté, his award-winning journalist son; Wallace Shawn, playwright and actor; Amy Eilberg, American rabbi and activist; Peter Beinart,one of the organizers of Jews Demand Action; Naomi Klein, progressive Canadian writer; Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro, author of The Empty Wagon: Zionism’s Journey from Identity Crisis to Identity Theft; Yuval Abraham, co-director of No Other Land, the documentary that won an Oscar in 2024. Jewish Voice for Peace, the Jewish Bloc, The International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network, Jews for Justice for Palestinians, Jews Against the War on Gaza. Many prominent Jewish figures over the past century — from Albert Einstein to holocaust survivor Primo Levi — have opposed the idea of an ethnically exclusive Israeli state.

Please understand that I also admire many ethical atheists. I love, for example, the writing of Albert Camus. He's a million times better than the Christian Zionists.

