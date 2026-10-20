20 October 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

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https://www.nytimes.com/2026/10/19/us/politics/trump-russia-deals.html

https://archive.is/kmQHA

“Trump’s Push for Deals With Russia Powers His Frustration With Ukraine: The series of recent steps by the president that seem to favor Vladimir Putin reflect his intensifying desire to normalize the relationship with Moscow even if it means further undercutting Ukraine.”

19 October 2026, by David E. Sanger, p. A8 in the 20 Oct. printed issue

He shunted aside a bipartisan law, signed just weeks ago, imposing new tariffs on Russia. He cut a deal to purchase diesel from Moscow. His negotiators agreed on the vague outlines of a deal for much of Lukoil, a battered Russian energy firm. And he called for the replacement of President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, whose success in taking the fight inside Russia deeply frustrates him.

President Trump’s intensifying effort in the past few weeks to rehabilitate Russia and usher President Vladimir V. Putin back into diplomatic society is remarkable for its speed, its characterization of Mr. Zelensky as the primary obstacle to peace, and its brazen denial that Russia is continuing the war that Mr. Trump says he is trying to end.

“Russia, frankly, has been fine on Ukraine,” Mr. Trump said on Monday, speaking to reporters outside the White House as he left for a campaign rally. “They haven’t been doing much,” he said, making no mention of the Russian missiles and jet-powered drones that have been targeting apartment buildings in Kyiv and Ukraine’s surviving electricity grid.

In contrast, he said, “We’ve given a lot to Ukraine. They’ve given nothing to us. Remember that.” He repeated the statement for emphasis. The night before, he wrote on social media that Mr. Zelensky “doesn’t want to end this war, and probably never did,” because it brought him a flow of cash and arms from Europe, making no mention that Ukraine is fighting for its sovereignty and even survival in a war that it did not start. …

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The underlying unstated allegation in that account is that Russia started this war, and started it as a war of aggression against Ukraine, and that “Ukraine is fighting for its sovereignty and even survival in a war that it did not start,” so that this war is basically between Russia and Ukraine, and NOT between NATO and Russia — but if that is so, then WHY has NATO (its member-countries’ taxpayers) spent at least $400 billion thus far on it, and this question is ESPECIALLY of concern BECAUSE Ukraine is NOT a member of NATO and therefore no NATO-Treaty Article 5 obligation to support that non-member-nation EXISTS? They’re acting like it’s a NATO member — and by far the costliest one of them to maintain — but it ISN’T a NATO member. Is there not something very fishy about that — even IF the lying machine was telling the truth there?

But it was NOT telling the truth there.

On 4 November 2019, I headlined “The Obama Regime’s Plan to Seize the Russian Naval Base in Crimea” and provided links to all of the key documentation proving that “The U.S. regime under Barack Obama had been planning, ever since June 2011, a takeover of Ukraine, in order to become enabled ultimately to place its nuclear missiles within less than five minutes flying-time to a first-strike blitz destruction of the Kremlin (thus preventing any effective Russian counter-attack).” I also provided documentation that the Obama regime had already bid out in 2013 for U.S. contractors to convert into a new U.S. naval base the existing (since 1783) Russian Naval Base on Crimea (which was the only part of Obama’s plan that Putin was able to stop). Subsequently, I headlined on 15 August 2025 “Documentation that U.S. and EU Support Ukraine’s Nazis” and provided loads more documentation that Russia did not start this war, and even the EU didn’t, but America definitey DID — and WHY it did. Then, just to keep it super-simple for individuals who have neither the interest nor the time to click though lots of links to crucial events that have been hidden by ‘news’-media in The West, I headlined on 18 October 2026, “How the Ukraine War Started (as shown in two videos)”.

All of the basic lies are repeated thousands of times in Western ‘news’-media, so that most people here are satisfied to vote as ‘citizens’ (subjects) in this ‘democracy’ upon the basis of these lies.

But why do people pay subscription fees to be deceived and then to have their deceptions ‘confirmed’? I don’t charge fees, because I want the best to be free. For example, air is free, and it is the most valuable thing of all. How stupid can people be? Is there no limit?

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.