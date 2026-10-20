Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
6d

President Xi for life. Putin for life. That little fat fuck in North Korea for life. Trump in America for life and in Trump's case after this preparation whilst POTUS 45 and POTUS 47 which I copied from England - after the coming mid terms - if the Republican's win - God Help Us All:

If you have been vaccinated, now, Trans Human you needs to read this: https://expose-news.com/2026/10/16/scary-truths-about-the-toxic-covid-vaccine/comment-page-1/#comment-197533

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eric Zuesse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture