11 November 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

https://theduran.com/u-s-attempts-fade-away-in-iran-chas-freeman/

“U.S. Attempts a ‘Fade Away’ in Iran /Chas Freeman”

11 November 2026, Chas Freeman interviewed by Daniel Davis

DANIEL DAVIS: Rubio called Iranians leaders lunatics on Tuesday and said that the economic sanctions will replace will remain in place, but maybe we won’t go back into big combat because well, we kind of don’t need to. Trying to figure out where is this going next. We are joined today by America’s preeminent diplomatic mind, Ambassador Chaz Freeman. And uh Mr. Ambassador, as always, welcome to the show. But just let me ask you with this kind of crazy talk or talk about how the other side is crazy and then that basically they’re not going to get anything. How is that going to lead to a diplomatic outcome? >> RETIRED AMBASSADOR CHAS FREEMAN: I don’t think there’s going to be a diplomatic outcome uh because we don’t know how to do diplomacy. The Iranians do, but they’ve had it with us on that front after two rounds of negotiations which were uh basically cover for surprise attacks on them. they have no reason to trust us and they don’t and uh without some measure of trust it’s very hard uh to conduct any kind of fruitful negotiation. I I think what’s going on is uh that both sides are a bit exhausted. Um the u Iranians are actually thinking about um initiating an attack. Um and um I hope they don’t do that. Uh but um I sense that we’re basically fading away. Um when uh when we say uh on Tuesday that there’s no need for further military action because we’ve accomplished everything we need to accomplish, you know, we we we control the straight of Hormuz according to Donald Trump, not according to anyone else. Um the Iranian economy is in tatters. Yeah, there’s big problem, but the Iranians can take it. Um, and then we’ve got this new cell set up at CENTCOM that’s supposed to um control Iran’s land borders. Lots of luck with that. By the way, um, of course we do have uh the ability to dictate to Iraq because we have never given up uh the arrangement for depositing the funds, the proceeds from Iraqi oil in u in the uh in in New York. And therefore we have them by the financial uh shorthairs as it were. and you know and so they are um uh they are uh apparently at the moment closing they’ve closed most of the border crossings. Um this is in response to an order from the US Treasury. This is uh not — it’s extremely unpopular in Iraq. It’s not going to last. It’s not sustainable. It puts all sorts of people out of work who are running trucking and other stuff over through the border. Uh, lots of luck with the Russians. You think the Russians are going to cooperate with this? How about the Chinese? What about the Pakistanis? So there, you know, there’s mumbling in the ranks that at CENTCOM. Well, we’re going to, you know, have special forces commandos enforce these border closings um militarily. Really? We’re going to get into a war with Russia, China, and Pakistan uh over over this? No way. So I think uh what we’re looking at is yet another episode of fantasy foreign policy uh which um is a lot of pretense, a lot of performative stuff and not much uh real. We can’t keep this up indefinitely. Iran doesn’t have to go anywhere. It’s there. We’ve got half of our deployed Navy out there now and uh soon to be joined by another aircraft carrier and uh you just can’t keep this up. I mean, look what happened to the aircraft carrier we had out there before the Abraham Lincoln. The Abraham Lincoln uh you know there is a limit to what men and women and ships can take. Uh and this is extraordinarily this war is extraordinarily unpopular. We’re about to see Pete Hegseth subjected to an effort to impeach him. Uh I gather that um there’s to there there that there’s an effort being made to shunt the petition for impeachment aside and bury it in a Republican controlled committee. All that does is set a very good precedent for the Democrats after January 3rd to refer the bill to a committee for investigation and hearings, which could be very interesting. There are a lot of people in the Pentagon, in your form of service, and in other services who just can’t wait to testify about what they think of the exit. So, um I think uh uh this is uh going along in an interesting way and the Republicans are in a bind if they vote against a bill that declares that excess principal offense is conducting an unconstitutional uh war without congressional approval. They’re going to they own the war for all time. Uh and we’ve just had elections which demonstrate that the American people do not want this war. They want it over. And uh I think uh we’re seeing indications that the Trump administration, as I said, is trying to backpedal uh spewing forth false narratives as it retreats. Uh and uh but uh looking to an out here. I don’t I I you know, it’s always possible Donald Trump is mercurial, he may uh reverse course and just you know he said there was no need after last June’s last year’s June attack we destroyed all the nuclear facilities but then somehow we had to go back and destroy them again uh and uh he’s now claiming they’re destroyed again and uh but he’s quite capable of reversing course and going back at Iran; if he does, Iran is primed to retaliate big time not just against Israel but against the UAE and other Gulf Arabs who are complicit with American aggression against them. The Israelis know that and the new government that is being formed in Israel is not enthusiastic about resuming war with Iran. U the head of the Israeli armed forces General Zamir is not in favor of it. the in Mossad and Shinbet are not in favor of it. Benjamin Netanyahu is in favor of it, but Donald Trump’s not listening to him anymore. He seems to want Gadi Eisenkot to succeed in forming an emergency government and carrying on. Eisenot has uh a much more sophisticated approach to dealing with Iran, not a nice one, but a much more sophisticated mix of moves than this hammer blow that that Netanyahu has favored, which he somehow believed would result in positive regime change. >> DAVIS: And and and what about, we’ll we’ll circle around to this a minute, but but uh one of the things that the Iranians are saying is necessary for this war to come to an end, there’s there’s five big conditions uh which again I’ll hit in a second, but two of them because you mentioned there about Eisenkot, the likelihood that he’s going to be the next prime minister. Is it the war in Gaza and Lebanon also has to stop? Uh, is there any prospect at all that President Trump can get Israel to end the the conflict in Gaza and withdraw from Lebanon? >> FREEMAN: Sure, he could. If he could just cut off the uh the arm supplies to Israel, they wouldn’t be able to conduct any of these operations. U that’s very likely to happen after general after January 3rd. Uh when the Democrats take the majority in the House and and a majority in the Senate as well. Um, we don’t know at this point um, uh, or at least I don’t know the outcome of the senatorial races in Mississippi. My god, Mississippi might go Democratic. This is amazing. Um, or Alaska, but otherwise, uh, the Democrats have a solid majority in the Senate, and I don’t think many Republicans are enthusiastic about this war now. Uh, you know, Lindsey Graham attempted to impose regime change on Iran and Iran turned around and imposed regime change on South Carolina. So, um, I think and Lindsey Graham is not there. So, I think uh it’s not clear to me that there is an automatic veto proof Republican contingent in in the House and Senate. Um, I don’t believe it. I think uh a lot of Paleo Republicans are emerging from the woodwork uh where they’ve been hiding and they’re not they’re breaking with the Trump cult. So um I think we’re in uncertain times. (9:15)

…

——

MY COMMENT:

As I always believed about the U.S. regime’s efforts to reconquer Iran and to keep Ukraine which it grabbed by a 2014 coup, no negotiations will achieve a compromise regarding either, and the U.S. will be defeated in both. From now on out, the formerly increasing U.S. empire is in the decline-and-fall phase.

…

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.